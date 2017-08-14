U.S. Inflation: What Goes Down May Come Up

The current EUR/USD levels look like good opportunity for buying dollars while the US long-term yields still have at least 30 basis points growth potential by the year end.

US consumer prices increased by 0.1% mom in July for a 1.7% yoy growth which was a tenth below the market expectations. However, the 'core' inflation (excludes movements of volatile components such as food and energy) came largely in line with market expectations and increased by 0.1% mom for a 1.7% yoy growth as well. In line with that, the dollar weakened modestly versus the euro while long end yields edged down slightly additionally pressured with the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and the North Korea.

Chart1: US inflation movements

Source: Federal reserve bank St. Louis

The Bloomberg consensus expectations show that only one fourth of the market participants currently expect to see another rate hike this year. The Fed funds futures pricing implies that the Fed fund rate will be at the upper bound of the current target range by the end of this year. The market skepticism about another rate hike is not surprising. After all, it was only recently that the Fed chair Yellen said that core inflation movements will be the main driver of further hikes.

Meanwhile, the Fed kept its future monetary policy guidance largely unchanged through the course of this year. That said, the Fed still expects to see one more rate increase of 25bp this year, followed by three more rate hikes of 25bp in 2018 and 2019.

Strengthening labor market, unemployment below its estimated natural level and recent growth acceleration should be enough to convince the Fed to hike rates one more time this year. Also, the equity indices have reached their record highs recently and the last thing that the Fed wants is to overheat the economy once again. However, the Fed will certainly want to see some proof of strengthening inflation in order to hike rates. Fortunately, there are still four more CPI releases before the Fed's December meeting. This should be enough for inflation to pick-up modestly supported with the recent dollar depreciation.

There is plenty of US hard data scheduled to be released this week (retail sales on Tuesday and industrial production on Thursday) while the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting in July are scheduled to be released on Wednesday. However, none of this should have stronger impact on the EUR/USD while the long end yields should stay at currently low levels as far as the geopolitical tensions keep investors risk aversion elevated. However, the recent dollar depreciation trajectory will be reversed as Fed will keep their view of one more rate hike this year unchanged at their meeting in September. All in all, the current EUR/USD levels look like good opportunity for buying dollars while the US long-term yields still have at least 30 basis points growth potential by the year end, in my view.

