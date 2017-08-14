What To Buy After Huge Returns On FCH-A, DS-B, CHSCL And ANH-B

My goal is to at least double the return that investors are getting on newly issued preferred stock, and hopefully triple it.

After many years of trading preferred stocks, I decided to write 4 articles for Seeking Alpha on 4 preferred stocks that I thought investors might be interested in. This was in late November and December of 2016, after the huge gains had already been made from the early 2016 high-yield selloff. These 4 stock picks have done extremely well (23.4% annualized return), especially given the paltry yields that have been available in 2017. I would now like to provide an update on these 4 preferred stocks and discuss where you should put your money now to hopefully achieve further large gains in a market where we are experiencing very low yields on preferred stocks and junk bonds. The most recent preferred stock IPO was KIM-L, with a yield of 5.125%. My goal is to at least double that annualized return over the next 8 months, and hopefully triple it.

Felcor (NYSE:FCH) Lodging Preferred (FCH-A)

Buy - Price Target $29.50

The FCH-A article appeared on SA on November 30, 2016, when FCH-A was trading at $23.75. On June 12, I notified followers through a comment on my article that I had sold most of my position and would sell the rest at $28. So I sold 75% of my position at $27.50 on June 12th and exited the other 25% at $28 on June 15. FCH-A then proceeded to trade over $29 before pulling back. This 6.5 month trade had an annualized return of 36.6% including 2 dividends.

The original article is here, but my thesis was that this stock was woefully undervalued relative to similar preferred stocks of other hotel REITS, and it had the super feature of not being callable so it could sell way above the $25 par price. In the article, I stated that it should sell at $28.65 to be at fair value relative to the most comparable preferred stock HT-C and it ultimately traded higher than my $28.65 fair value price.

I am again very bullish on FCH-A and I am recommending followers buy at the current price of $26.15. Comparing FCH-A to the most similar preferred stock now, HT-E, shows that it is again grossly undervalued. HT-E last traded at 25.30 for a 6.42% yield with a slightly lower yield to call. FCH-A would have to trade at $30.35 to return a 6.42% yield with no yield to call to worry about. Therefore I am putting an 8 month price target of $29.50 on FCH-A which would provide a 27.6% annualized return. FCH will be bought by RLJ later this year, and the market looks at this as a plus. FCH-A will become a convertible preferred of RLJ.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Preferred B (DS-B)

Buy - Price Target $25.50

The DS-B (then NCT-B) article appeared on SA on December 21st, 2016 when DS-B was trading at $25.10. DS-B closed Friday at $25.04 for an annualized return on this 8 month trade of 10.60% including 3 dividends. Better yet, the gains were all due to qualified dividends making the returns even better on an after tax basis (equivalent to an approximate 12% return).

You can read the original article here, but my thesis was that this stock became extraordinarily cheap because the predecessor to DS (NCT) was a REIT paying non-qualified dividends and with the conversion to a corporate structure, the new DS-B stock would have a significantly better after tax return. More importantly, DS-B was dirt cheap relative to the other DS preferred stocks (DS-C and DS-D).

DS-C currently yields about 8.25%. Thus, relative fair value for DS-B, which pays a much higher dividend than DS-C, would be over $29.55 but the fact that DS-B is callable keeps the stock around par. Hence, you are buying a $29.55 stock for $25. The stock has been callable for years but there are no signs that it will be called, and given the current price, there is little call risk. DS has close to $3.00 per share in cash on their balance sheet and expects more from the liquidation of their legacy commercial lending business, so DS' liquidity is very strong, and very high dividend on DS-B is qualified.

CHS Preferred Stock Symbol CHSCL

Neutral

My CHSCL article appeared on SA on December 7, 2016, when CHSCL was trading at $27.39. I told followers on July 20th, through a comment on my article, that I sold. The price I received was $29.60 netting an annualized return with dividends of 19.45%. Again, the dividends were qualified, so the after tax return equivalent is a bit higher than that.

You can read the original article here, but the thesis was that it was undervalued relative to other CHS preferred stocks, had an unusually distant call date, and the dividends were juiced up because they were qualified and taxed at half of bond payments or other non-qualified preferred dividends. Although the stock has pulled back a bit, I am only neutral on this stock now.

Anworth (NYSE:ANH) Preferred B (ANH-B)

Sell

The ANH-B article appeared on SA on November 30, 2016, when it was trading at $25.60. On August 10, I wrote a comment on the article recommending selling at $29.34 primarily because ANH-B is a convertible stock and I didn't want to bet on a further rise in the price ANH common stock. The annualized return from ANH-B was 27.6% including dividends. It traded close to $31.00 at one point. If anyone still owns this stock, I would sell it.

New Recommendation

EPR-E - Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR) Preferred E

Buy - Price Target $38.88 (a 4-point gain on a preferred stock)

EPR-E closed Friday at $34.88. EPR-E is a convertible preferred stock with a $2.25 annual dividend and no call provision so it isn't limited in how high it can climb in price. If the $38.88 price is achieved 8 months out, the total return with 3 dividends will be an annualized 24.3%.

Bullish Thesis: the bullish thesis on convertible preferred stock EPR-E is that you are getting an increasingly valuable call option on EPR's common stock for free, and no value is being given to this stock for the large benefit of not having a call price. On top of that, it carries a higher yield than many other property REIT preferred stocks despite a good balance sheet, carrying an embedded call option on the common stock that has no expiration date, and having no call risk. EPR-E currently trades with a yield of 6.45% at $23.88.

Metrics: When you compare their 6.45% yield to the yield of other property REIT preferred stocks, this yield is actually quite good, certainly better than the newly issued 5.25% yield on DLR-J or 5.125% on KIM-L. This yield is even better than the "yield to call" on some preferred stocks in the troubled lower tier mall REIT sector like PEI-C at $26. So a case can be made for my $38.88 price target on EPR-E even without my estimated $3.00 per share of value for the "no call" and common stock option features. At $38.88, EPR-E would carry close to a 5.8% yield. The 12 month high for EPR-E was $38.40.

Catalyst: One catalyst to drive EPR-E higher is the fact that EPR-F is callable in a couple of months. I believe EPR can issue a new preferred stock at around 5.80% which would make it very obvious to investors that EPR-E is extremely undervalued at its current 6.45% yield, especially considering the aforementioned special features of EPR-E that the new preferred won't carry.

Convertibility: We saw the kind of return that ANH-B achieved over the last 8 months when ANH common rose in price. Just for fun, look at BMYMP which is a convertible preferred stock that has gone from par $50 to $1050. If EPR common stock moves up in price, that would also be a catalyst to push EPR-E higher.

In the EPR 10K, it was reported that currently EPR-E can currently be converted into .4569 EPR common shares, and although the quarterly 10Q reports don't show this information, each quarter the conversion factor increases so that EPR-E will convert to more and more EPR common shares over time. Additionally, EPR has been raising its dividend every year, and every time the EPR dividend gets raised, the conversion ratio for EPR-E rises more quickly, increasing the number of shares of EPR that EPR-E will convert into raising the value of EPR-E. In other words, the EPR-E embedded call option on EPR common stock continually becomes more and more valuable over time.

So in essence, any dividend increase for EPR will also accrue to EPR-E in the form of converting into more and more EPR common shares. With non-convertible preferred stocks, the terms never improve and the call date always looms, but with EPR-E the preferred stock gets better and better over time as long as the common stock is paying a dividend greater than $3.36/share annually, which it is. To show the power of the rising conversion ratio, ANH-B IPO'd with a conversion ratio of 2.38 (can convert into 2.38 shares of ANH common). Over time the conversion ratio has more than doubled to 4.847 shares which has pushed ANH-B to more than $4 over par despite its low yield and the poor performance of ANH common since ANH-B IPO'd.

EPR does have the option to force conversion of EPR-E to EPR common stock but only if EPR common trades above $83.11 for 20 of 30 consecutive days, which I don't see happening soon, but if it did that would certainly be a plus. If analysts are correct, and EPR earnings rise 7% per year over the next 5 years, the common stock is almost certain to rise in price at some point bringing EPR-E with it.

Good Entry Point: EPR traded down recently on a bad quarter for one of its leaseholders, AMC Theatres, despite the AMC loss being due to a one-time write-down. I consider this to be an irrelevancy and think the 3 cent beat by EPR in the latest quarter is more important. Here is a recent bullish article on EPR common stock. Thus I believe the selloff in EPR represents a buying opportunity for EPR-E as gains in EPR going forward will also propel EPR-E higher due to it being convertible. AMC leases their theaters from EPR on a net lease basis, so profits at AMC don't mean anything as long as the company continues to pay their leases. The likelihood of a bankruptcy by AMC is very remote and far off, and even if one occurred, AMC would certainly continue to pay the leases in bankruptcy as they shed their heavy debt burden and exit bankruptcy a stronger operator.

What I look for in preferred stocks is either a safe high yield (if qualified even better such as DS-B), a mispricing situation (like FCH-A) or an investment where the upside dwarfs the downside. EPR-E is a situation where the downside seems very limited. Even if EPR common falls, the yield on EPR-E should support the current price, but the upside is relatively large. EPR-E also meets the qualifications for a mispriced stock, so it really fits the bill. This is a situation where I would feel lucky if EPR-E went lower so that I could add to my position.

_____________________________________

I spend much of my time making short term trades in preferred stocks whereby I find situations where I can make a 1 or 2% gain over a week or 2 expecting these trades to provide an annualized return of a minimum of 30%. I work closely with Arbitrage Trader who has a subscription service. I am likely going to do articles or blog reports on SA with these trade ideas. These trade ideas must be acted on quickly. If you are interested in hearing about such trade ideas, be sure you are following me so you will get notifications of my articles or blog posts immediately and in time to put on the trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR-E, FCH-A AND DS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.