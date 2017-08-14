Cumberland Continues To Execute Steady Growth Strategy

Company Overview

In a sector where market-caps are cut in half daily and one good pick can make your portfolio for the year, Cumberland Pharmaceutical’s (CPIX) steady growth as a micro-cap biotech might raise some eyebrows. Cumberland has taken a very conservative approach to expansion in recent years - protecting cash reserves and not rushing strategic deals. This stock will certainly not make you rich overnight, but could return steady yields as a small part of your portfolio.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals released a 2Q17 report August 7, which should be encouraging to investors in the company. Quarterly revenue increased 17% over the same quarter last year, and management reaffirmed guidance for double-digit YOY revenue growth in the conference call.

One interesting aspect of Cumberland is the relatively large ownership of stock by the CEO, AJ Kazimi. Kazimi founded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in 1999 and has served as CEO and Chairman of the Board since. He owns roughly one-third of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock as of 2Q17.

Conference Call Should Give Investors Confidence

Cumberland focused on three main highlights during their conference call:

Co-promotion of Kristalose with Poly Pharmaceuticals

Perhaps the most exciting news of 2Q17 for investors is the strategic partnership Cumberland initiated with Poly Pharmaceuticals during this quarter. Cumberland has stated this partnership will add more than 1,000 monthly calls to physicians by Poly’s sales force – more than doubling the current number of calls. Cumberland stated in their 2Q17 conference call that shortly after the agreement they hosted a training session for Poly Pharmaceuticals sales reps. It was noted Poly sales reps began calling on physicians in June.

FDA approval for new Totec labeling

Another interesting piece of business from the quarter was FDA approval of new labeling for Totec, Cumberland’s second oncology support product and seventh commercial brand. Totec allows patients who suffer from certain toxic side effects of chemotherapy to continue planned cancer treatments. The company began sales and distribution of Totec on July 31 – making 3Q17 the first quarter with Totec sales.

Advancement of Pipeline and Strategic Partnerships

The final key point made in the 2Q17 report was the focus on pipeline expansion, strategic acquisitions, and relevant co-promotions. Management seems to want to begin taking a slightly more aggressive approach than in recent years in drug acquisition and pipeline advancement. They stated their goal in to acquire and begin marketing one new product per year.

Cumberland’s acquisition of exclusive U.S distribution rights of an injectable methotrexate is evidence of the company moving forward with expansion of product lines. They are in the process of seeking FDA approval for methotrexate and have estimated an eventual potential of $40 million in annual sales per year for the product.

Cumberland also has a diverse pipeline of specialty pharmaceuticals in clinical stages and has expressed confidence in advancing this pipeline. They currently have four Phase 2 candidates and have taken steps to begin these trials. Hepatoren (ifetroban), a hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) treatment, was specifically mentioned in the CC as the main target to move forward with in clinical trials.

Financial Overview

Cumberland currently has a market-cap of roughly $110 million and is trading at $6.50 with 16 million shares outstanding.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this company is its extremely large cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance of approximately $50 million. This equates to just over $3/share. Amazingly, the majority of Cumberland’s cash is still left over from the company’s IPO in 2009. This article does a very good job of assessing the pros and cons of Cumberland low-risk strategy of protecting their cash reserves.

As mentioned earlier, 2Q17 revenue is up 17% over the same quarter as last year and 1H17 revenue is up 21% over the first half of last year. Net product revenue for 2016 was approximately $33 million. Management expressed confidence YOY revenue growth for 2016 to 2017 will be double digits. Technical support seems to be in the mid-$5 region, bouncing off that price twice this year so far. The company has authorized a buy-back program of up to $10 million worth of shares which could help steady the stock price. In a letter from the CEO published August 11, Mr. Kazimi noted "We believe Cumberland’s shares are undervalued and have continued our share repurchased program."

Downside Risks and Investment Time Frame

As with all biotech companies, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has certain downside risks which may discourage investors. Namely, Cumberland's growth will often be in the hands of the FDA as they continue to move drugs through their pipeline. This is somewhat negated by Cumberland not having any "make or break" drugs for the company going through clinical trials, but any missteps could slow company growth.

Buying Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock should be seen as a long-term investment. There are no company-changing catalysts in sight for Cumberland, but revenues should continue to grow steadily with new partnerships and product approvals.

Steady Growth for Micro-Cap

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO A.J. Kazimi very eloquently summed up the company’s goal in the following statement toward the end of the conference call:

We’re working to build a specialty pharmaceutical business that delivers sustained growth, profitable operations, and long-term value. We’re working hard to keep Cumberland on a solid foundation of long-term growth and we continue advancing toward that goal in the second quarter. We enhanced our marketing efforts, increased the number of sales reps detailing our products, expanded our product portfolio, and advanced our clinical pipeline.

Overall, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals presents a low-risk company with multiple approved products, good revenue streams, a solid pipeline, and focused management. Cumberland is focused on steady growth in the specialty pharmaceutical market, and management has proven capable of executing this strategy.

As a warning, I believe the company could quickly become overvalued due to the relatively small number of shares outstanding and low volume on which it is traded. My advice is to be careful about getting in at a good price while this company continues to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.