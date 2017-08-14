Tesla's Lifespan Cut Shorter

Not long ago I wrote an article (here) posing the question "Has Musk painted Tesla into a corner?" In that article I questioned Tesla's (TSLA) decision to put all of its eggs in one BEV basket.

(source: Electrek)

With an expected price tag of $5 billion or so, the Gigafactory in Nevada is built to do pretty much one thing, that being the production of Lithium Ion battery cells. I theorized after reading about the factory, that alternate, more efficient, power sources would render the factory obsolete in perhaps as little as a few years. At the time I was more focused on fuels adapted to existing ICE engines that could lower emissions and operating costs, while improving efficiency. This would also allow existing ICE engines to become less polluting, improving our air quality much faster than waiting for buyers to purchase an EV.

Since writing that article, not only have we read about alternative fuels, but more importantly new battery architectures are coming to market in the near future. Major global policy changes are pushing side-liners to enter the fray. Even behemoth Toyota (TM) has moved a vast amount of resources to developing new battery technologies. But why now?

Political Mandates

China, India, France, Great Britain and others are pushing mandates for Electric Vehicles (EVs) as a solution to global warming. Putting aside studies that show there would need to be a ludicrous number of 600 million EVs replacing an equal number of ICE vehicles by 2040 to have any real impact, governments are pressing forward with EV mandates anyway. While most are far out into the future (2030 to 2040), China's production restrictions begin next year and apply to every manufacturer wishing to sell vehicles in the country. That means drastic steps are needed and quickly. China has three major goals: Reduce dependence on foreign oil, rid their cities of automotive smog, and more importantly to build their automotive industrial base into the largest and most powerful on the planet. Their new mandate for increased numbers of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs include PHEV and BEV models), is forcing anyone interested in selling cars in China to step up and fast. Fines will be high and eventually will bar sales in the country. By next year 8% of a manufacturer's units must be NEVs. (details are still lacking on how the percentages and ZEV credits will be calculated).

After achieving sales of just over $1 billion in China last year, Tesla is now losing market share. After hitting a peak of $504 million in sales 1Q17, sales fell to $463 million in 2Q17. The phase out of subsidies is the major reason for the recent decline. Even the Model 3 will likely find itself on the list of the most expensive BEVs along with its siblings, well out of reach of the average Chinese consumer. After selling 507,000 NEVs in 2016, China has set its 2017 goal at 700,000 units. While foreign automakers are begging for delays, relaxed rules, and reduced penalties, others already in China are taking advantage to introduce new models and increase market share. The biggest issue is still small battery size requiring frequent charging and the lack of a national charging infrastructure.

Two recent technological improvements/developments could alter that issue dramatically.

At Purdue University a research team led by Dr. John Cushman has developed a breakthrough in battery recharging chemistry. It is much easier to let you read one of the articles on the subject than to try to explain it myself. This new technology is still years away from commercial application but proposes the convenience of filling up a tank with charged up fluid, just as we fill a gas tank today.

Toyota, with its long EV history dating back to the introduction of the Prius, is leading innovation again with solid state battery development. China is forcing this play. Toyota has long been acknowledged to have been dragging its feet on producing BEVs. I believe, as other players have done, it has been intentional all along. We now know Toyota has been developing a solid state battery for over five years. The huge advantages of a solid state battery are reduced risk of fire-causing heat, greatly reduced charging times, longer travel per charge, reduced weight, better cold weather performance, longer life, and greater shape variables.

After reading a whole list of articles, a few are linked for you (here, here, here, here, and here), one can finally see a clear picture of what Toyota (along with perhaps Hyundai) is planning. Toyota does not intend to play catch-up. They plan to leapfrog the entire BEV industry and they have the resources to do so. Perhaps they saw what I have seen in the current BEV world. A product not capable of mass market consumption, heavily restricted by long charging times, and far too short travel distances per charge. As I wrote in a response to a frequent commentator, "I will buy an EV when I can charge it in the time it takes to fill my gas tank, and gets the same distance as 22 gallons of gas".

Now the question is will China's new mandates force Toyota to speed up their battery development? For now we know Toyota is coming to the Chinese market with L-I battery cars. But we also know where they are headed and that they have the resources to get the job done.

For some time I have written that I equated current Lithium Ion technology to the cassette tape, leaving Tesla and others vulnerable to the development of a CD-equivalent battery. It seems Toyota may now have that coming by 2022 or even sooner thanks to China's new mandates.

The question now is how will the rest of the industry respond? For most it is easy. They never spent billions of dollars to develop their own batteries, satisfied to buy what the market has to offer giving them much greater flexibility to jump on any new technologies. For others, such as Daimler who is just beginning construction of their gigafactories, they have the resources to alter their plans accordingly and switch technologies or build both for short and long term applications much like Toyota. To date, Tesla has no known patents for a solid state battery. They put all of their eggs and money in their one gigafactory basket.

Conclusion

Will investors forgive this mammoth mistake and fund a whole new battery development where Tesla is already years behind? Will Tesla be forced to buy solid state batteries on top of the huge numbers of Li-I batteries they are already obligated to buy from Panasonic? Neither option will be cheap or profitable. With the average Chinese EV priced under $20,000 USD, Tesla has little hope of improving its share of the world's largest EV market. 0-60 speeds have no relevance on China's crowded roads, so Tesla brings little to the global mass market that people really want or need.

The truth remains that Tesla has accomplished little towards helping our environment. A review of their used CPO cars on EV-CPO.com shows most are driven less than 8,000 miles a year. Perform a sort by mileage in the U.S. and you will see two 2014 cars with just over 3,000 miles, a 2013 with 6,437 miles, and so it goes. This means those Model S cars spend most of their time parked in the garages of wealthy buyers. Few are driven regularly and even fewer are used for trips. Owners instead use their gas guzzling SUVs or trucks for those occasions. Why? Because those vehicles allow their owners to go anywhere they want, anytime they want. Something current BEV technology just does not allow. So tell me again what exactly is Tesla doing for our environment?

Bottom line: Run, don't walk from Tesla, and give Toyota a deep look. They could well be the dominant global player in the EV market by 2022 taking market share from every other manufacturer thanks to our politicians around the planet.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.