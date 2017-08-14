Owens Corning: Time To Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is a global producer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites included in Fortune 500 list during last 63 years. The company developments help owners of commercial and residential buildings to save energy and improve comfort conditions. The roofing business is the most successful as it generates the biggest part of revenue. Owens Corning also has a glass reinforcements business that helps to make products stronger, lighter, and more durable.

According to Sageworks research, seven out of ten U.S. fastest growing industries belong to construction, and in 2016 they showed the growth of 13-14%. It is hard to say whether construction industry has reached its peak or not, but previous dynamics have a strong and positive trend. Owens Corning is also related to construction, so it can be suggested that the company's results will be following the same trend.

Q2 2017 financial results of the company have beaten analysts' estimates. P&L showed that the revenue of $1.60 billion is higher by 8% than expected volume, EPS of $1.2 surpassed analysts' estimates of 1.06 as well. The Roofing business is traditionally the most successful one with Q2 revenue of $684 million showing YOY growth of 1%. However, the situation may change: composites business is gaining momentum with sales of $537 million and 4% YOY growth breaking the previous record for quarterly earnings. Installation business showed the most rapid growth of 6% with the revenue of $439 million. Following the current market trend, the company may end this year with total YOY revenue growth of 9-10%, which will be achieved mainly by the sales growth of composites and installation products in the domestic market.

As Owens Corning is the internationally diversified company, the main risk is associated with its activities is currency risk. In Q2 2017 the adjusted EBIT of the company as whole dropped by $23 million on YOY basis from $253 million to $230 million, presumably, due to currency issues. Strong dollar is bad for the company because it makes U.S. goods more expensive overseas, and in the long term foreign consumers may begin to give up Owens Corning goods. However, the company enters into various forward and option contracts to hedge its risks. Also, to avoid currency risks Owens Corning may focus on the internal growing market and thus improve its results.

During Q2 2017 the company repurchased 1 million of shares with volume of $61 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had the authorization to buy another 7.8 million shares. Such decision might mean that the leadership of Owens Corning considers the company undervalued, which is a good sign to invest in its stocks. At the same time, buyback has over positive signs: it lowers dividend costs, raises EPS and returns value to shareholders. However, I don’t think that such repurchases will last too long as the company needs to pay its debts with huge D/E ratio of 66.97.

Fundamentals of the company look very strong. Current P/E of 17.96 matches the P/E of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry that is 17.49, so the company is growing along the industry. An average industry sales growth is 7.29%, and I suggest that the company will end this year with growth rate of 9-10%, so Owens Corning will stand out from the industry. Also, Forward P/E of 14.13 seems very attractive, as it means that analysts expect earnings to grow. PEG ratio of only 1.15 indicates that the shares of Owens Corning are undervalued given its earnings performance and average PEG ratio of the industry which is 1.29.

Owens Corning has shown itself as a strong and reliable company. The growth of share prices that is approximately 26% proves that. The quick analysis of fundamentals shows that the company is undervalued, so in the nearest future the growth will continue. A nice bonus is that forward annual dividend rate of 1.18% may protect against some market fluctuations. Most analysts give a recommendation of "strong buy" with an average target price of $75 (+9,4%) in the one-year horizon. I also think that it is a reliable investment that will bring even more money in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.