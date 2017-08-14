Snap: Sell Dead Cat Bounce

Last month, I talked about the possibility of Snap (SNAP) shares falling to the single digits. At that point, shares had just set a new low around $15.50, a price that investors currently would probably kill to see. Last week, the company announced its second quarter results, a report that was much worse than many expected. Shares hit a new low of $11.29 on Monday morning before rallying a bit, thanks to a surge in the overall market. I believe this is just a dead cat bounce, with the recent news supporting the notion that single digits are coming.

While the company reported revenue growth of 153% over the prior year period, the top line number still missed street estimates by more than $5 million. Even after substantial adjustments for items like stock-based compensation, Snap's adjusted earnings missed by 2 cents per share. Two quarters are in the books for the company as a publicly traded entity, and in both reports, there have been misses on the top and bottom lines, as well as the key daily active users metric that many focus on.

When the company was about to go public, investors were warned that profitability, even on a non-GAAP basis, could be a number of years away. In the Q2 period, the company reported revenues of $181.7 million, yet it lost over $195.5 million on a non-GAAP basis! Obviously, GAAP numbers were much worse, coming in at a loss of $443 million. That means that for every dollar of revenue generated, it cost the company $2.44. That's not a sustainable business strategy. Despite a more than $30 million rise in revenues on a quarterly sequential basis, the company's highly touted Adjusted EBITDA metric dipped sequentially as seen below.

In just the past couple of months, the company's 2018 revenue estimate has plunged by more than $300 million, a drop of more than 15%, to just over $1.7 billion. Does anyone think that Snap can adjust its cost structure to mitigate the lower revenue base, because in Q2, total costs and expenses were over $2.5 billion on an annualized basis. It will be impossible for that cost base to stay flat as the company looks to double quarterly revenues from current levels as we move into 2018.

Even if you throw out non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation, cash burn was almost $230 million in the period, and the company continues to make acquisitions as it looks to grow. Snap will likely require further capital in the next year or two if the pattern continues. An equity raise would be very dilutive at this point, perhaps more than 10% of the market cap if things play out as I expect. On the flip side, a bond issuance is likely to carry a high interest rate, further pressuring the bottom line. With so much negativity surrounding the name currently, it is hard to justify a capital raise now, but it could be several times worse for Snap down the line if results continue like this.

In an effort to keep the ship from completely sinking, Snap's CEO and co-founder promised to not sell any of their shares this year. Unfortunately, there are still hundreds of millions of shares held by employees, other insiders, and early investors that are now available to be sold post lockup expirations. The current float of 187 million will easily soar, and that also means that short sellers will likely have access to a significant amount more shares that can be shorted. Once we get into 2018, the CEO or co-founder might start selling, adding further pressure from investors who want to bail.

Does this stock have potential? Sure, but I don't think that is the case today, or anytime in the near future. Year over year, user base growth is decelerating rapidly as we all knew it would. That puts the company in a tough spot where it needs to work on attracting the next level of users, while at the same time trying to monetize the platform and keep costs under control. Perhaps the ending quote from the above linked article says it best:

Snapchat is popular among people under 30 who like decorating their pictures with bunny faces and other filters.

While this makes for a cute little niche company, does it really make for a good investment with a market cap of $14 billion? I doubt it, given massive losses and heavy cash burn. Monday's rally looks like another dead cat bounce, one we've seen in the chart below multiple times. In the end, Snap shares are likely headed to single digits. It's just a matter of when.

