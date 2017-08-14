Target To Acquire Grand Junction To Improve Its Delivery Service

The deal should help Target expand and optimize its local delivery supply chain capabilities.

Summary

Target has agreed to acquire Grand Junction for an undisclosed sum.

Grand Junction’s software provides management support for same-day and local delivery service throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Through the acquisition, Target aims to strengthen its delivery capabilities.

Quick Take

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (TGT) announced an agreement to acquire technology transportation company Grand Junction for an undisclosed amount.

Grand Junction has developed a software platform that connects retailers to more than 700 carriers, supporting same-day and local delivery in the U.S. and Canada.

The acquisition will allow Target to expand and improve its supply chain and provide faster and more effective delivery service.

Acquired Company

San Francisco-based Grand Junction was founded in 2013 to connect retailers to a network of more than 700 carriers in North America, who offer local and same-day delivery.

Management is headed by CEO and Founder Rob Howard, who was previously CEO of Ensenda, a third party logistics provider for local delivery in North America.

Grand Junction’s software platform has three main functions:

Technology Infrastructure for Local Delivery - technology platform to offer local delivery today.

Build Your Own Proprietary Local Delivery Program - a platform that provides business owners/retailers with carriers, drivers, apps, payment processing, customer support, and visibility tools to manage operations in real time.

Improve Cost, Quality, and Visibility of Existing Local Delivery - professionalize and optimize this crucial link in the customer’s business supply chain. (Source: Grand Junction)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Target did not file an 8-K that would have been required if the transaction had been a material amount, nor did it provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be a non-material financial event.

Target Corporation is the one of the largest discount store retailers in the United States, serving customers at 1,816 stores since 1946. This acquisition will promote Target’s effort to transform and modernize its supply chain.

Arthur Valdez, executive vice president, chief supply chain and logistics officer of Target said:

Grand Junction’s technology and algorithms will help Target deliver to guests faster and more efficiently. This acquisition is part of Target’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Target’s supply chain to provide greater speed, reliability and convenience for guests.

Currently, Target is working on integrating Grand Junction’s technology into its same-day delivery service at its store in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. As part of the acquisition, Grand Junction’s employees will soon become Target team members. Founder and CEO of Grand Junction, Rob Howard, will become a vice president of technology at Target.

Target's e-commerce sales grew 22% last quarter, a positive improvement but still below the growth achieved by its competitor Walmart and Amazon. This acquisition will potentially help Target continue to further enhance its delivery service and online sale and keep up in the highly competitive online to offline retail space.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.