Tax and healthcare reform took a back seat to “fire and “fury” and North Korea this past week. Geopolitical events happen all of the time in the world, but they do not usually involve the threat of nuclear weapons.

Valuation and earnings take a back seat during times like this. Fear and risk management suddenly move from the back burner to the front burner. Fear and risk management comes in all shapes and sizes.

Some run to the phone and indiscriminately sell everything. These investors are a discount brokers best friend. They buy and sell on emotion rather than in a methodical and rational process. These are same investors that turn around and buy as fast as they can as soon as the market has a few good days in a row. This is what amateur hour looks like.

How useful has this methodology been during this eight year plus bull market? Not very, unless you are Charles Schwab. Others use sell-stops on everything and inevitably lose all of their stocks during pullback or flash crash.

As a professional money manager for over twenty years, here is what I did this past week…

The nervousness in the market this past week showed up best in the beleaguered VIX index. This index measures volatility on a daily basis.

What is actually meant by the term volatility, and how is it measured? Here is the technical term: VIX is a measure of expected volatility calculated as 100 times the square root of the expected 30-day variance (VAR) of the S&P 500 rate of return. The variance is annualized and VIX expresses volatility in percentage points.

I like the term nervousness better. As you can see from the chart above, the market was very nervous this past week. It has not been this nervous for quite some time. In fact, investors in volatility have been clobbered this past year.

Data from BestStocksNow - Default

Investors in the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term ETF (NYSEARCA:VXX) are down 63.4% so far this year, and that is before last week’s big 23.2% jump. The ETF began the week near an all-time low of $11.09 per share, and it finished the week at $13.66 per share. The ETF traded over 2,000,000 shares on Thursday alone!

VXX has been ranked at or near the bottom of my overall rankings over the last twelve months. In fact, this has been an unprecedented run of low volatility in the market. It is funny how the words, ballistic missiles, nuclear warheads, Guam, fire, and fury can wake this ETF up all of a sudden.

While the VXX had been hitting new all-time lows, it's contrary brother, XIV has recently been hitting new all-time highs.

Data from www.beststocksnowapp.com

This VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ETF (XIV) is still up 104.2% over the last twelve months, even after last week’s 22.9% sell-off. It has been ranked in the top 100 of my database for over one year, but it dropped clear down to 2,372 on Friday.

This may be a good buying opportunity if the conflict gets settled right away, but as of now, I don’t really see that happening.

The most pronounced move in the U.S. markets happened in the NASDAQ. At one point, it was down 3.8% for the week, but it had a nice recovery day on Friday. Next week is anybody’s guess, however. If Kim Jong-Un follows through with his threat of firing missiles at Guam, all bets are off.

So what is an IRA, 401-K, or retired investor to do during a time like this? Every investor has to decide for themselves the best course of action, but here is what I did this past week.

The first issue is perspective:

We are now in the ninth year of Bull Market. My weekly newsletter gave a BUY SIGNAL back on March 27th of 2009, and that BUY is still in place today. It is still in place because earnings of the S&P 500 have been growing ever since, and as of now they are expected to continue growing this year and next year.

Here is an updated chart of what those earnings, and expectations currently look like.

In addition to the earnings growth picture still looking good, the overall market is not overly expensive at a current forward PE ratio of 17.4X. In addition to this, any kind of a corporate tax cut could also give the market a big earnings boost. I quantified the impact that corporate tax cut would have on S&P 500 earnings in a recent article.

For this reason, I did not pull the trigger and sell everything this past week. I did do some protecting of some big gains, however. I always keep an updated “line in the sand” on every stock that I own. I usually own about 100 or so overall position between the four portfolios that I manage professionally.

During market hours I am checking each one of my “patients” to make sure that they are not getting sick. I recently sold my Amazon for a big profit for this very reason. I thought that their sub-par earnings report was a sign of some need bed rest. It could take 6-12 months for their broken earnings trajectory to recover. I wrote all about it last week.

Amazon looked like it was going to break its $950 support level, but it is hanging in there for now. I do not regret my sell at all.

This past week, I sold my Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) for a 32.5% profit I do not like their proximity to the whole situation, and the stock looked a little overdone to me. Knowing a stock's valuation, and selling them when they get expensive is another form of risk management. There is nothing wrong with getting out while the getting is good during a time of crisis in the market.

I also sold my Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) this past week. I sold it for a 2.8% loss. The stock broke down below my current line in the sand, I also do not like their proximity to the Korean Peninsula.

I also sold my Alphabet (GOOGL) for a small profit as it also broke down below my line in the sand. I am afraid that the big miss by Amazon recently could cool of the so call FANG stocks. Selling stocks that break technical support levels is another form of risk management.

I also lost just a few stock for about a 9-10% loss. This is where I usually admit I made a mistake and cut my losses and run. Keeping your losses small is another very important form of risk management.

One could also buy an inverse ETF on something like the S&P 500 index. This is a more drastic form of risk management, but it will be very useful when the eventual next bear market hits. I don’t find this current crisis to be dangerous enough to warrant this extreme measure yet, however.

Some investors are buying Gold right now to hedge their portfolios. Gold had a good week, but I don’t see enough upside in it to warrant a buy to hedge here.

My top choice as a hedge right now is investing in volatility. That seems to me to be the one factor that could stick around for a while. The VXX is deeply oversold and could produce some very good upside in the coming weeks. I bought a 2.5% overall position VXX at $12.96 per share in all of my portfolios for now. This position could increase considerably if the rhetoric heats up or the missiles start flying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.