SunEdison: A Postmortem, And A Message To Public Equity Investors

Judge Bernstein’s written opinion should be of interest not only to SunEdison’s many shareholders, but to all public investors who own or acquire shares of bankrupt companies.

The opinion explains his reasons for overruling shareholder objections to plan confirmation, as well as his decision not to order the appointment of an official equity committee.

On August 7th, 2017, Judge Stuart Bernstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York published a memorandum decision explaining certain key holdings he had earlier communicated during SunEdison, Inc. (SUNE)’s highly contentious Chapter 11 case. The written opinion is directed to the company's public shareholders, many of whom are understandably disappointed with the outcome of the case. After all, in late July, Judge Bernstein confirmed a plan of reorganization that extinguishes existing equity interests.

This article walks through the August 7th opinion and explains why it is a must-read for all public investors who own or acquire shares of bankrupt companies.

At the outset, Judge Bernstein explicitly directs his writing to two audiences. First, he addresses the two individual shareholders who filed a joint objection to the plan (one of whom also traveled to the confirmation hearing to argue his case in open court). These two individuals were active posters on various social networking platforms used by SunEdison shareholders, and were also influential members of an ad hoc group that raised a substantial amount of money and retained professionals earlier in the case.

Second, Judge Bernstein directs his writing to the countless other individual shareholders who had participated in the case by attending hearings, personally cross-examining SunEdison’s representatives, and sending scores of letters and email correspondence to the court. Attempting to sum up the legitimate frustration experienced by these and other public equity investors, Judge Bernstein explains that these shareholders “invested in SUNE stock based on the optimistic outlook expressed by SUNE and the financial community as a whole, and could not understand what had happened to [the roughly $24 billion that SUNE raised between 2013 and 2015] or the reason for the bankruptcy of a company that was reporting over $4 billion in equity.”

But while Judge Bernstein appears sensitive to shareholder concerns, his written opinion also reveals some frustration with the approaches taken by certain equity holders. “Emails that I have received…hint at a nefarious conspiracy involving the Debtors, creditors, lenders and others, or that the shareholders are the victims of theft and robbery, but no probative evidence of any post-petition wrongdoing has been presented to the Court.” It isn't that Judge Bernstein is necessarily convinced that debtors always behave lawfully; rather, the allegations were never proven. He also suggests that bankruptcy process is not the proper venue for prosecuting claims of this sort, and that SEC investigations and corporate fiduciary duty litigation should be used for these purposes (as was the case in SunEdison).

Far from writing off all objecting shareholders as conspiracy theorists, Judge Bernstein expressly acknowledges the core belief that drove so many of them to intervene in the proceedings. “Many shareholders have speculated, some with more certainty than others, that there is substantial additional value to recover and distribute.” In other words, even though the debtors and their professional advisors insisted that the company was hopelessly insolvent, many shareholders perceived residual value.

The balance of Judge Bernstein’s written opinion addresses two questions that are at the heart of the shareholders’ value thesis: “what [is] the current value [of the company]…that is available for distribution,” and “assuming that the Debtors have approximately $1 billion for distribution, as they claim, what happened to the roughly $24 billion that SUNE raised between 2013 and 2015”? The following sections explore his responses to these and related questions.

I. What is the current value of the company?

With respect to the current value of the company, Judge Bernstein acknowledges that, at the commencement of the case, the debtors had indeed reported shareholder equity in excess of $4 billion. But this was only because the company’s initial disclosures were based on book values reflected on financial statements filed with the SEC in late 2015. Later in the case, the debtors made additional financial disclosures that also seemed to reflect shareholder equity, but this value was artificially propped up by the debtors’ reporting of intercompany claims. (For a more thorough discussion of these and related accounting issues, see here).

Then, revisiting his earlier decision not to order the appointment of an official equity committee, Judge Bernstein explains that, at a hearing on the issue, “[t]he testimonial and documentary evidence showed that despite the values reflected in...financial statements, the Debtors would probably realize no more than $1.5 billion from the orderly liquidation of their assets, well shy of the $4.2 billion in secured and unsecured debt disclosed by the evidence.”

In other words, the court found that the company was most likely hopelessly insolvent, such that shareholders had no economic interest to protect and did not need their own estate-financed representation. Later in the proceedings, the debtors’ experts testified that even less distributable value would be available, because of lower-than-expected asset sale prices and because of new debt hurdles imposed by the debtors’ postpetition borrowing.

Moving on to his plan confirmation decision, Judge Bernstein provides a quick primer on Chapter 11 plan confirmation requirements. In particular, he describes the “fair and equitable” standard that applies to cramdowns under Section 1129. A plan satisfies the standard with respect to dissenting equity interest holders if it provides them with the amount of value they would be entitled to receive in a hypothetical Chapter 7 liquidation or if no junior interest holders receive or retain property on account of their interests. The latter principle reflects the so-called absolute priority rule, which has the “unwritten corollary [that]…a senior class cannot receive more than full compensation for its claims.” Where creditors are slated to receive shares of the reorganized company, this means that if the value of the enterprise exceeds the value of their claims, then the plan would fail to satisfy the fair and equitable standard and cannot be confirmed.

In the end, SunEdison and its professional advisors insisted that the company was only worth approximately $1 billion, an amount nowhere near sufficient to satisfy claims against the estate. And shareholders were not able to meet their burden of proving that there was additional value available for distribution to any parties, let alone to shareholders standing last in line.

II. What caused the value of the company to deteriorate so rapidly?

Judge Bernstein also addresses another, related shareholder argument: that the debtors’ claims of hopeless insolvency could not be trusted because they were based on inadequate financial disclosures. Namely, the debtors had failed to prepare and release audited financial statements during the pendency of the case. Here, Judge Bernstein cites the debtors’ explanation that preparation of audited financial statements would be a “waste of time and money,” and explains that the sale process generated the best and most conclusive evidence of the fair market value of the debtors’ assets.

He also references shareholders’ repeated requests for “more time and money to conduct an investigation into possible value and to explain the shortfall between book value...and the fair market value as reflected in the evidence received by the Court.” But here again, Judge Bernstein explains that it comes down to a question of value: “It is all well and good for the shareholders to request or demand a further investigation, or the appointment of an official equity committee to undertake it, but somebody has to pay for it, and the creditors are unwilling to spend the funds in the estate for that purpose.”

Finally, Judge Bernstein concedes that even the most robust forensic accounting would not address the most important question in any Chapter 11 case: “what is the value available for distribution?” He highlights the various investigations conducted by the creditors’ committee and the settlements eventually reached among the debtors and various creditors. And he cites the 3-5% recovery ranges among certain creditor groups, speculating that “[t]he willingness to accept this treatment implies that those who are ‘in the money’ have concluded that it is not cost-effective to spend any more of it in search of additional value.”

III. Discussion

For all of these reasons, and the reasons set forth in the earlier confirmation order, Judge Bernstein confirmed the plan and overruled remaining objections.

Meanwhile, although it may not have been his intention, Judge Bernstein’s written opinion also implicitly speaks to a third audience: public stockholders everywhere—and, in particular, self-described value investors—who own or acquire shares of bankrupt companies.

This is because in SunEdison, as in many public company bankruptcies, some objecting shareholders’ perceptions of value are undoubtedly based on the same stock valuation techniques that originally attracted them to the stock. They persist in their efforts to intervene in the case not because they are irrational or because they enjoy being called “bag holders,” but because many simply believe that either the market or the legal process—or both—will realize the same intrinsic value that they perceive.

Unfortunately, as SunEdison’s objecting shareholders discovered, there are aspects of Chapter 11 bankruptcy that dramatically impact the value proposition for shareholders. While it is true that most of the key decisions in Chapter 11 come down to valuation, from the public equity investor’s perspective, these determinations are not based on the same intrinsic value analyses that often drive equity investment decisions. For one thing, Chapter 11 does not mandate that the court or a third party conduct an independent assessment of the company’s value. It also does not mandate any particular market tests. Instead, the debtor enjoys broad discretion to make decisions and negotiate settlements with its most powerful creditors.

All of this means that, at least from the public equity investor’s perspective, valuation findings do not actually drive restructuring decisions; instead, they merely serve as narrow checks on the restructuring decisions already made by debtors and their creditors, which are presumably based on the parties' own assessments of value. In fact, in the case of cramdown plans, only two types of valuation evidence are even considered by the court: liquidation value, which basically reflects a hypothetical liquidation sale of the assets at steeply discounted prices, and enterprise value, which is intended to reflect the present value of the company’s future earning potential and which may include a number of highly conservative assumptions.

These valuation approaches may fail to take into account certain valuable assets, such as tax attributes, and they may be based on assumptions that seem especially illogical to shareholders who view their investments as long-term. But practically speaking, debtors and senior creditors have the upper hand, and shareholders—particularly when they lack an official equity committee—are not well positioned to contradict debtors’ valuation evidence.

IV. Conclusion

Understandably, Judge Bernstein’s written opinion may be a difficult read for most SunEdison shareholders. But for other public investors who may own or acquire shares of bankrupt companies, the opinion sheds important light on the rules of the game. And this is incredibly valuable, because while there are aspects of Chapter 11 that many observers wish to see changed, the public equity investor considering whether to intervene in a Chapter 11 case is probably not looking to change the law. Rather, he or she is probably just trying to manage investment risks and make an honest assessment of the impact of a company’s bankruptcy on the stock’s value proposition. For these investors, Judge Bernstein offers insights that should not be ignored.

