Premium Brands Holdings' (PRBZF) CEO George Paleologou on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTC:PRBZF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 1:30 PM ET

Executives

George Paleologou - President and CEO

Will Kalutycz - CFO

Analysts

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Leon Aghazarian - National Bank Financial

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Bob Gibson - PI Financial

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day everyone, and welcome to the Premium Brands Holdings' Corporation Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, George Paleologou. Please go ahead.

George Paleologou

Thanks, April, and good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to our 2017 second quarter conference call. I will be turning the presentation over to our CFO, Will Kalutycz for an overview of our financial results for the quarter, after which, I will make a few brief comments. This will then be followed by the Q&A segment of the presentation. Will?

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, George and good morning everyone. Before discussing our results for the quarter, I would like to caution you that to the extent we make forward-looking statements during our presentation, our forecasts and assumptions are subject to change, and actual results may vary. Please see our 2016 MD&A, which is filed on the SEDAR Web site www.sedar.com, for details on some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations.

Turning to our results, our revenue for the quarter grew by $114.5 million or 24.7% to $577.4 million. Acquisitions accounted for $78.2 million of the increase, and organic growth for $21.3 million. Our organic volume growth rate, which excludes the impact of selling price increases and changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar were 6.7%. This growth was despite several top line headwinds, including the exit by our protein businesses from $5.6 million of lower margin sales as part of an ongoing process to ensure their capacity is focused on sustainable higher margin opportunities. Normalizing for this factor, our organic volume growth for the quarter was 7.9%.

Looking forward, we are on track to achieve our objective for 2017 of exceeding our long-term targeted range for organic volume growth of 4% to 6%. This is based on in general the momentum being generated by many of our businesses and in particular the startup at the end of this past quarter of our new state-of-the-art 212,000 square foot sandwich production facility in Phoenix.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by $14.9 million or 37.2%, to $55 million. This was the result of a variety of factors including our strong sales growth and a number of innovation and continuous improvement initiatives that are driving operation efficiencies. Partially offsetting these benefits were incremental SG&A costs associated with investments we are making in the infrastructure needed to support our continued growth. This includes expanding our distribution fleets, and building additional management depths.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.5% as compared to 8.7% for the second quarter of 2016. Looking forward, we are on track to achieve our 2017 objective of an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9%. In fact, our adjusted EBITDA margin for the trailing four quarters is at 8.8% already in this range.

During the quarter, we incurred $1.3 million in startup costs associated with the commissioning of our new Phoenix plant; $1.1 million of these costs related to pre-startup expenses, including plant overhead, recruiting and employee training with the balance consisting of normal inefficiencies associated with running new production lines. Looking forward, we expect to continue to incur startup costs at the Phoenix facility until the middle of the fourth quarter of 2017, and are projecting $5.0 million in total Phoenix plant startup costs for 2017.

Our earnings for the quarter were $26.7 million or $0.90 per share. This is an increase of $8.3 million or 45.1% as compared to our earnings for the second quarter of 2016 of $18.4 million or $0.64 per share. On an adjusted basis, our earnings were $29.7 million or $0.94 per share as compared to $18.9 million or $0.66 per share in 2016. As this has been in the case in previous quarters, the key driver of our improved earnings was the increase in our adjusted EBITDA.

Turning to our financial position, we continue to be in very solid shape. Our senior debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.9 to 1, while our total funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio which includes our subordinated convertible debentures was 2.3 to 1. Both of these ratios are well below our respective long-term targeted ranges for them. Furthermore, we had approximately $187.6 million of unutilized credit capacity at the end of the quarter. Looking forward, we intend to use a portion of our excess debt capacity to fund a variety of growth initiatives including capital projects and business acquisitions.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $37.1 million, consisting of $32.9 million for project capital expenditures and $4.2 million for maintenance capital expenditures; $23.9 million or approximately 73% of our project capital expenditures was for the Phoenix sandwich plant and $2.9 million or approximately 9% of our project capital expenditures was for a new 105,000 square foot facility in the Greater Toronto area that will enable us to accelerate the growth of our foodservice and seafood initiatives in this market.

As I mentioned earlier, we commissioned the Phoenix plant at the end of this past quarter. In terms of the Ontario facility, we had initially expected to complete this project in the third quarter of 2017. However, due to city permitting delays, we are now projecting for it to be completed at the end of the year with operations commencing in January 2018.

During the quarter, we declared a dividend of $12.6 million or $0.42 per share, which on an annualized basis works out to $1.68 per share. On a trailing four quarter basis, our free cash flow was $141.1 million as compared to dividends of $47.8 million, resulting in a payout ratio of 33.9%. Normalizing for a full year at our new dividend rate which was increased in the first quarter of this year by 10.5%, our payout ratio was 35.6%.

I will now turn the presentation back to George.

George Paleologou

Thanks, Will. Overall, we are very pleased with our results for the first half of 2017 and the solid growth generated across all of our business platforms. In our Specialty Food segment, sandwiches, meat snacks, and premium processed meats were all the key drivers of our growth. While in our Premium Food Distribution segment, seafood and their specialty retail initiatives were the main drivers.

From a margin perspective, we're also continuing to generate positive momentum across the board. Our Specialty Food segment's sales mix optimization initiatives combined with our investments in best-in-class systems and processes at their production facilities resulted in continued expansion of their margins, while organic growth in our Premium Food Distribution segment helped to improve their operating efficiencies and position them for further margin expansion. Our focus on long-term capital employment strategies in niche high growth areas of the food space combined with our commitment to partner with successful food entrepreneurs is the core towards success as we continue on our journey of becoming North America's leading specialty food company.

Our first half performance also once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of our diversified business portfolio. This component of our strategy enabled us to expand our overall margins during the first half of 2017, despite several of our businesses being negatively impacted by rising raw material commodity costs. Similarly, our geographic diversification enabled us to withstand the challenges presented by unusually poor weather conditions and economic challenges in certain markets.

Looking forward, we are more confident than ever that 2017 will be another record year for our company. In terms of acquisitions, we continue to pursue a wide range of opportunities, and are in various stages of the due diligence with a number of companies. Correspondingly, we remain very optimistic that we will be announcing several transactions in the second half of this year. In fact, just subsequent to the quarter, we announced that initial investment in partners, a leading artisan cracker manufacturer that is based near Seattle, Washington. Our investment will enable partners to complete their move into a new 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that will enable them to accelerate their growth.

Partners is a family business that is run by its Founder, Marian Harris, and her two children, Kara and Greg. We are honored to be partnering with them and look forward to working with them in growing their business. This partnership, which is just one more example of how we help talented and successful entrepreneur take their businesses to the next level is consistent with our strategy of building a best-in-class North American specialty snack food platform. This platform which has been generating tremendous growth features a variety of high quality snack foods that cater to both busy and active on-the-go consumers as well as the festive occasions.

I will now turn the call over to April for the Q&A segment. April?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first hear from Derek Lessard of TD Securities.

Derek Lessard

Yes, good afternoon gentlemen, and congratulations. I know you don't manage the business on a quarterly basis, but great quarter. Maybe if I can just drill down on the sandwich business, specialty foods had great organic growth, I am just wondering if the sandwich segment was operating within your sales guidance or exceeding it as well?

Will Kalutycz

It was -- yes, it was actually -- the sandwiches was the third major contributor to the quarter with our meat snack initiatives and seafood initiatives, actually outstripping it. In terms of its expectation for the quarter, it's a little bit behind. We had actually expected the plant to start up a little bit earlier, and so -- but in general terms it's pretty close.

Derek Lessard

Okay, but I guess it seems like a bit of a repeat of the Ohio experience in that it appears that things in general with the new Arizona plant are ahead schedule. Maybe you can give us your thoughts there, you know, where's the growth coming from, new clients? Has there been any discussion around plant expansion and maybe some early talks I guess on another plant, whether it be Greenfield or acquisition?

George Paleologou

Yes, Derek, I think that as we said on previous calls, we are focusing now with the luxury of access -- excess capacity; we're focusing on developing business in other channels like the retail channel and the convenient store channel. These are channels that were very underdeveloped. Again, due to lack of capacity, we are very confident that we are going to ramp up this facility on schedule. As Will mentioned, we're at five lines currently on two shifts, and we will be at 10 lines two shifts by the end of the year.

All of our business development initiatives with respect to this platform are going according to plan, and we're very optimistic. Again in regards to new capacity, again, we always look at what's available out there, and we look at both the possibilities for organic expansion or acquisitions, and those are -- options are obviously still on the table.

Derek Lessard

Okay, now I'll re-queue. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Next we will hear from Leon Aghazarian of National Bank Financial.

Leon Aghazarian

Hey, guys, great quarter. Just to follow-up on previous question. So, on the volume growth in specialty, how much of that was attributed to the delays in Q1, because I remember in Q1 it was a bit slower in terms of the organic growth increases? So, how of that was kind of a spillover into Q2?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, that was definitely a factor, Leon. And if you -- so if you look at our organic growth normalizing for the -- except from the lower margin categories in our processed meat segment, we're still running at about 6.2%–6.3% organic growth. So we are sort right in line with the expectations. And again, as we talked about last quarter, we expect our growth in the second half to be a lot stronger than our growth in the first half.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. And if I can just catch up just follow-up on that, so the exiting or the lower margin products, is that done with now, or when should we see that -- kind of end of that? Is that done now and that's why we feel like the second half will be stronger?

Will Kalutycz

No, it is sort of -- we're coming around to the year-over-year comparables for certain components of it, but it'll become lesser of a factor in the third quarter, and then none of a factor in the fourth. But it's more some of the organic initiatives that are kicking in that our expectations are around versus that favorable comparable trend.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. And were there any type of major promotional activities or anything like that in the quarter as it relate to specialty?

Will Kalutycz

No, nothing that really stood out. There are some bigger promotions planned for the third quarter, which is part of what that expectation around organic initiatives were, but there was nothing of unusual sort of size in the second quarter. Outside if there were some promos that were planned, were in the prior year or in Q1 that happened in Q2 this year.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. And if I can just take up another question on the -- on some of the startup cost in Phoenix, so if I understand correctly, the facility is up and running now, as George mentioned, in two shifts going on five lines. So what would you put the capacity right now to be currently running at, at the facility?

Will Kalutycz

Well, the capacity of that plant is theoretically 12 lines running two-plus shifts a day. So, we are running the five lines at two shifts a day, but there are not being fully utilized. Again, there is -- they are not up to the standard level of operating speed. So, we're probably 30% something like that. And the other comment I have, Leon, is I don't want anyone to assume that a lot of that business is new business as of yet. Some of it is, but some of the business that was moved to Phoenix was -- actually came from either Columbus or Reno, as we were running those plants at too close to capacity or maybe at overcapacity.

Leon Aghazarian

Yes, that was my next question. So, thanks for that. And then on the back of that by doing so, does that help your margins out given the fact that they were inefficient at those places, can we see a margin pick up in this space because you've been doing that, or because the facility is not kind of up to operational speed that that shouldn't be a factor? I am just trying to get a sense on how much more uptick we can see from the sandwich facility this year, given the fact that I mean revenues, [it could be] [ph] necessarily new business and then trying to see what that does to margins also?

George Paleologou

More of the former, Leon, we believe that that once we have all of our plants running at optimum levels as opposed to at our capacity levels, that should help our efficiencies. Obviously, it will reduce over time. It'll enable us to plan production a lot better. So, those would help margins in general.

Leon Aghazarian

Yes.

Will Kalutycz

Our guidance of 8.5 to 9%, we certainly have incorporated that factor in that.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay, yes, fair enough. And one last one from me before I re-queue, just on the price of the raw materials of the commodity, have you seen any major changes there? Or, are they still kind of at the similar levels you have been seeing all year? Thank you.

George Paleologou

There is always volatility in our commodities, Leon. Thankfully not all commodities move up at the same time. Some move up, some move down. This is what I mentioned earlier in terms of the resilience of our business model. I think probably you guys have seen headlines around [deli] [ph] prices. Some of our chicken costs in the U.S. have gone up substantially, but fortunately there is commodities and cuts that go the other way. That's part of the benefit of being diversified.

Leon Aghazarian

Great, thank you.

Operator

Next, we will hear from Sabahat Khan of RBC.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks and good afternoon. So just on the premium food distribution side, you reiterated guidance for the full year top line growth, but you also said that the Toronto plant may come online a little bit later than planned. Was there a new business that you maybe have own that gives you confidence and still meeting your guidance? Or, was there enough buffer above that 6% kind of make you think you can still hit the top under that long term range?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, it's kind of a combination of factors, Sabahat, like certainly we had expected Ontario to come online late in the third quarter which would have provided some bump. But, we've had some tremendous success in Western Canada with some of the retail initiatives there, our C&C premier businesses on a year-over-year basis exceeding our expectations. And finally, we are seeing some stability in northern Alberta. So there's sort of a range of factors that are contributing us still being confident of exceeding that 6%.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. And just on the earlier commentary about [indiscernible], can you maybe remind us of your hedging strategy for some of your major inputs kind of like what time period are you covering usually as you look forward?

Will Kalutycz

It varies greatly from business to business, but for some of our business that do hedge for instance our bakery, they are generally -- they are hedged out one to two quarters on the flour costs. We do hedge out some -- some of our pork costs. But it's sort of a variety of strategies. There is sort of no big one hedge position we take. And in many situations where we're not comfortable with the commodity risk, we basically cost plus the business. A lot of our business are cost plus because of that. So, there is a number of models that are used depending on our comfort around commodity risks.

George Paleologou

Yes, and our hedging strategy, we can't hedge using futures market. There's too much basis risk or basis difference. So most of our hedging are just long-term supply agreements with key suppliers.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thank you.

George Paleologou

We will lock in the pricing for a fixed period.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then just one last one from me, on the specialty food side, you called out a little bit of a price reduction in some cost plus business. Was there just lower cost or some of your cost saving that you are passing to your customer? What were the drivers there?

Will Kalutycz

No, that's why George says that was a very specific -- it's a plus cost contract. So we earn in a fee over the cost and those cost -- and we adjust that -- on that contract we adjusted quarterly. So there is just a number of the components. There were some deflationary impacts, and we just passed those on as per the contract.

Sabahat Khan

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Next, we will hear from Derek Dley of Canaccord Genuity.

Derek Dley

Hi, guys. Just wondering if we can get an update on you called out some Alberta expansion within your food service business, have you guys seen an inflection in demand there, I know you called it out as stronger in Q1 as well, do you think we've seen the bottom in Alberta?

George Paleologou

Definitely, we are seeing an uptick in our business in Alberta in general. As Will mentioned earlier, we're actually expanding there. We are currently expanding our seafood platform into Alberta. We are also expanding our retail specialty distribution initiative into Alberta. But again, our observation is that the economy as bottomed out. And we are -- our comps are getting better.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. Thank you very much.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Operator

Stephen MacLeod of BMO Capital Markets.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just when you look for the full year for 2017, I mean given the margin performance on a consolidated basis year-to-date, I mean do you -- I guess maybe what are some of factors that would cause your margins to come in above the 8.5% to 9% range, and I mean is that something that you think is a probable eventuality?

Will Kalutycz

Particularly, it will be our sandwich business I would think the biggest upside. There's a lot of new business in the pipeline. And as we've talked before Steve, a lot of their business there are quite long development channels or timelines. And so, it's going to depend on when that ships. We've been conservative in our assumptions around that. But that happens sooner rather than later that could definitely be a positive [indiscernible] margin given these facilities, the new Phoenix facility, there is a lot of overhead associated with it. So, it certainly is a short term negative in terms of our margins until the volumes ramp up.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. But your current expectations already account for the fact that you'll be at close to -- or closer to full capacity by the end of the year with 12 lines running?

Will Kalutycz

We won't be at 12 line.

George Paleologou

Ten line.

Will Kalutycz

Like George said earlier, Steve, that 10 lines is based on -- a chunk of that is based on reconfigurating the capacity among the three facilities. So that's built into that. So we are going to increase the capacity or the ability to leverage the other facilities just to provide customers across North America with the best sort of geographical solution to servicing them.

Stephen MacLeod

Great, okay. Okay, that's helpful. And then, when you look at the specialty foods business and the growth in the back half of the year, would you expect that weighting to be weighted towards Q4 versus Q3 in terms of the acceleration of growth?

Will Kalutycz

Q3 is just in general a stronger quarter, Steve. So in terms of the year-over-year growth on a percentage basis, the answer would be yes; on a dollar basis, I'd have to think about that a bit.

Stephen MacLeod

Great, okay, okay. And then just finally, can you just talk a little bit about your expectation around kind of the gross margin performance and SG&A performance? I know that acquisitions have caused some variation relative to the base business in terms of gross margin and SG&A. I just wanted to get your thoughts on how that will evolve over the next several quarters?

Will Kalutycz

Again, we don't give any forward guidance on either of those metrics. Our guidance is around the EBITDA. In general terms, the trends you've seen over the last couple of quarters in both those numbers, we expect to continue, namely continued improvement in our gross margins as we generate production efficiencies, growth volumes. And our SG&A relatively flat to maybe a bit up in that we are investing a lot in new infrastructure. We've increased the fleets in both our -- in the West and the East on our distribution side. We are spending a lot more on promo developing these branded products that have been a big driver of growth, as well as just general management depth throughout the organization. So you'll see a continuation of the trends you've seen for the last couple of quarters.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And that holds for both specialty foods and premium foods?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, sorry, that's both segments.

Stephen MacLeod

Right, okay. Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Next we will hear from Bob Gibson of PI Financial.

Bob Gibson

Thank you. Thanks for taking my call. I'd like to dig in to the meat snack first, if I could; with all this growth, are you bumping up some kind of capacity constraints now?

George Paleologou

Yes, Bob. Our growth in this segment would have been higher had we had capacity availability.

Bob Gibson

And how easy would it be to expand that?

George Paleologou

Well, again, we are -- various of our facilities are investing in expanding their meat snack capacity. We've launched a number of new products in the U.S. with a lot of success. And again, we are -- that's part of the ongoing process, whereby we assess the demand relative to the capacity, and again we have a number of projects in the pipeline capital projects to expand this capacity. This is a very important segment for us both in Canada and the U.S.

And again, we are in the -- in a good position really given that demand is outstripping supply.

Bob Gibson

Great, thank you. And a little color on Partners specifically, what sort of capacity did the old facility have and what capacity might the new one have?

George Paleologou

Yes. They were running it at about 100% capacity, maybe even more than 100% capacity previously. Now that they've moved into a new facility, they are about 25% capacity now, and they have a good runway ahead of them. They are a great company, great products, good brands, and excellent products. So we think that they'll grow very, very nicely over the next few years.

Bob Gibson

And sorry, any color on sales or anything?

George Paleologou

No, this is -- again, we are at a minority investment level right now, and we are not disclosing that at this point. Although I will say that they have national distribution in the U.S. Their products are distributed across the entire U.S.

Bob Gibson

Great, thanks very much.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Operator

Next we will hear from George Doumet of Scotiabank.

George Doumet

Yes, good afternoon guys, and congrats on a good quarter.

George Paleologou

Hey, George.

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, George.

George Doumet

I just wanted to talk a little bit about just kind of follow-up on your original question that was asked by Steven earlier about the -- kind of we're seeing about 8.8 EBITDA margins [indiscernible] top of the guidance calls for nine, and it seems like there's quite a lot of sales coming in back half of this, obviously some scalability there, but maybe just asking the question there for me, are there any other buckets or issues that you think would kind of cap margins or pressure margins kind of going to the back half?

George Paleologou

Again, there's -- we've done a lot of different businesses in a lot of different segments. So, there's all sorts of potentiality, so there George, but commodity-wise we -- again like I said, we expect things to continue on trend as they have for the past few quarters, and at this point outside of getting the volumes through our Phoenix facility, no…

George Doumet

Okay, great. And just wanted to get a little bit of a -- little more granularity on the ten lines that you guys guided for the rest of the year, how much of that's going to be kind of incremental volume from new customers as opposed to moving production around? And other new business, just wanted to get a sense of that; how much of that is going to contract manufacturing?

George Paleologou

Yes. So again, on the sales are only guidance there at this point, George, is to exceed that 6% in the specially food group. We don't give anything more specific than that. In terms of contract manufacturing, a good portion of what the Phoenix facility do will like be back. It's just the nature of the business both in the retail initiatives we are working on as well as with other potential QSR opportunities.

George Doumet

Okay. Your acquisitions have been obviously -- when we compared to last year, I mean, you can help have to do that, they have been a lot more -- it's been much quicker around there. Just wondering why this year we haven't seen the materialized same rate. Is it a question of pricing? Is it just a question of fit in terms of what we are seeing out there? Maybe anything you can give us there would be very helpful, George.

George Paleologou

No, the timing of acquisitions, George, is driven by both sides. We have a record number of accepted LOIs in the pipeline. We are involved in a number of due diligence situations. And again, it always takes two sides to move a transaction to closing. In some situations, we have got some delays, but again we feel very comfortable that as I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we are going to close quite a few deals before the end of the year. It's not for lack of opportunity or lack of transactions in the pipeline. We have a lot in the pipeline.

George Doumet

Okay, great. One last one if I may. May be more of a housekeeping question, but we saw a quiet material driving working capital this quarter and you guys pointed to business acquisition. I was just wondering if that numbers expected to scale up as you go into the back half as the as Phoenix continues to ramp towards timelines, and what would you your kind of your expectations for that working capital number during the year?

George Paleologou

Yes, it did increase quite a bit this quarter. There was -- there were a number of timing issues, like, if you look in terms of our days, George, both in terms of sales and AR and purchases and cost of sale, they are pretty much in line. It's really the big factor has been just the growth in the business. A little bit of unusual timing in some inventory purchases, and then the acquisitions, if you look at just the absolute dollars in inventory and receivables. But again, I come back to, if you look at it from a day's perspective, everything is sort of going according to plans; in fact, our day sales and receivables actually declined in the quarter.

George Doumet

Okay, that's really helpful. Thanks a lot, guys.

George Paleologou

Thanks, George.

Operator

Next we will hear from Derek Lessard of TD Securities.

Derek Lessard

Yes, hi, guys. Talking a lot about the retail initiatives, I was just wondering if you could remind us what some of the bigger ones are.

George Paleologou

In retail initiatives with regards to sandwiches, Derek?

Derek Lessard

Or within the distribution business of -- you know, like you have touched on the retail initiatives in a number of the businesses, so…

George Paleologou

We have a specialty retail initiative, which is part of our premium distribution group, and effectively we distribute specialty proteins like seafood and high-end proteins, so all kinds of proteins, glam, beef, or pork to retailers, to independent retail chains in butcher shops across Western Canada. And that's a new initiative. We are leveraging the existing infrastructure that we have which traditionally cater to hotel, restaurant, and institutions to basically go after this emerging segment. A lot of people today are frequenting their local butcher shop more than they are -- the traditional retail channel. So we are focused on this segment. It's our fastest growing segment within the premium food distribution group, and we think there is a lot of opportunity there as we expand it geographically.

We've done a lot of expansion in BC over the last couple of years. We are putting more resources into play in Alberta, and in Ontario as well, and we are going to continue to grow along those lines. It makes a lot of sense. We already have that infrastructure in place, and it is a growing segment of the market.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Thanks for that color.

George Paleologou

Thank you.

Operator

And it appears there are no further questions at this time.

George Paleologou

I would like to thank everybody for attending, and have a great summer. Thank you.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.