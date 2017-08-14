AT&T: Time Warner Has Positive Dividend Implications

Image credit

I’ve been constructive on utility behemoth AT&T (T) of late with respect to its suitability against its arch nemesis, and that is for good reasons previously spelled out. One thing T has always done very well is convert revenue into free cash flow, and indeed, this is the reason many shareholders that own T stick with it despite some pretty obvious challenges for its business; steady cash generation affords tremendous flexibility for any company with respect to dividends and other capital returns. This is absolutely central to the case for owning T for its dividends because without it, there is no case. In this article, I’ll look at T’s ability to generate FCF and its implications on the stock.

I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We’ll get started by looking at T’s FCF and revenue for the past five years to get a historical baseline of where it’s been.

We’re mostly interested in FCF so the orange bars are what we really want to focus our attention, with some slight interest in the blue line representing annual revenue as well. Over this time frame, T’s FCF has been rather volatile – as FCF often is – and has bounced between $10B and just under $20B over this time frame. That’s a huge range for such a short period of time, but such is the world T finds itself in as a utility. That’s not necessarily desirable as it makes planning more difficult, but it isn’t a disaster either, provided its average level of FCF is high enough to service its needs. My prior analysis of AT&T here on SA would suggest that it is, so I’m not particularly worried.

Astute readers will notice that the revenue line has moved up rather steadily while FCF has been roughly flat over this time period, indicating that it, on average, is converting less and less revenue into FCF over time. Indeed, if we look at FCF as a percentage of revenue, that is exactly what we find.

This chart shows that T’s FCF margin has actually worsened slightly over this period, although it has been roughly flat at 10% or so for the past four years. Of course, T’s revenue has risen moderately over this time as well so in nominal terms, FCF is up. But in terms of productivity, T has been stuck in neutral with respect to how it converts revenue into FCF. That isn’t necessarily cause for concern on its own but obviously, it could be better and indeed, one may have expected it to be better after the integration of DirecTV. The Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition also promises to improve FCF margins with that company’s asset-light model in comparison to AT&T so should that purchase go through, perhaps we’d see an uptick in this chart. That's really going to be key for T as the purchase moves forward because Time Warner's model that isn't so capex-heavy should afford higher FCF margins and after it is integrated, T's FCF should move up in sympathy. That should make this data look a lot better in 2018 and beyond and that has tremendously positive implications for the dividend and indeed T's very business model.

Keep in mind, however, that the core wireless business is still in freefall right now for all players, T included, as a race to the bottom in terms of pricing is in full effect. Capex needs aren’t going to lighten up due to pricing pressures so margins will be key and how that impacts FCF is something investors are going to want to watch very closely. T’s FCF is paramount because it has to fund a very healthy dividend, among other things, so if FCF margin moves down, T may find it difficult to continue to afford its payout. As I said, I think Time Warner will help but the wireless business in general scares me a bit right now.

Speaking of capex, T has seen that number rise slightly but steadily in the past few years, from $19.7B in 2012 to $22.4B last year. That number isn’t going to get any better and if anything, should get worse over time as T tries to remain competitive. T’s business requires constant, enormous investments in capex and that is why the wireless business is a bit frightening to me. To be fair, T is diversified in a much better way than Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is, for example, but it is heavily dependent upon wireless for revenue and profit. Again, the Time Warner acquisition should help eventually but that deal isn’t even done yet, let alone percolated long enough for T to realize synergies and pick up that extra FCF margin. Even if the deal gets done, it will be at least 2018 before we see the benefits.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a bit concerned about T’s FCF margin. After all, I’ve recently recommended T over Verizon as the body of evidence suggests the former is superior to the latter. T’s diversification is one of the reasons I like it over its rival and its dividend is covered more strongly than Verizon’s as well. If T can offset the impending weakness in the wireless business with Time Warner and get FCF margin moving in the right direction, that advantage over Verizon will undoubtedly grow. While I’m not excited about T’s declining FCF margin, the dips are slight enough that it can carry on unabated with its coveted dividend. I’ll be watching its FCF margin closely because for a dividend payer like T, FCF is everything. As revenue rises, all else being equal, FCF margin should follow suit but the commoditization of the wireless business isn’t helping. But as long as T stays at or above 10% FCF margin, it will be just fine. And Time Warner should help a bunch so things are looking up for the dividend and as a result, for the stock itself.

