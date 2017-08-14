“Sometimes I feel like I’m falling.

Fall back again”

--Seek Up, Dave Matthews Band, 1993



The summer is quickly passing by and the fall will soon be upon us. Will the U.S. stock market fall back again come the historically more volatile months of September and October?

Fall Back Again

The first eight months of the year are historically a solid time for the U.S. stock markets (SPY). Dating back nearly a century and a half, the U.S. stock market (IVV) has found itself trading higher for the year by the end of August 63% of the time with an average return of +3.1%.

Of course, it is also well noted how well the market performs at the end of the year. Over the final two months of the year in November and December, U.S. stocks (VOO) have risen 61% of the time over this same time period with an average return of +0.9%.

But it during the two months of the year in September and October where U.S. stocks (DIA) have been known to get tripped up. Not every year, mind you, as stocks are higher during these months roughly half the time. But in 49% of years dating back over the past century and a half, stocks have fallen during these two months. And September and October is the only two month period of the year where the average return has been negative dating back to the 1800s with a -0.06% average return (the next worst is the May and June period at +0.22%). Moreover, three of the six worst two month stretches in the history of the market took place in September and October (the October and November stretch can also sting with two of the remaining three worst instances in the top six).

So nearly 150 years of calendar year history has shown that the time of year when the market is most prone to falling into correction is the two-month period from September to October. But given the historical sample size, can we glean anything further from breaking the data down into more narrowly defined subsets?

When dissecting the data, two key points emerge. I’ll start with one for the bulls, and follow with one for the bears.

One For The Bulls

The U.S. stock market is off to a strong start in 2017. And given that we are soon heading into the worst part of the year from a seasonality standpoint, it might be reasonable to think that the years in which the stock market is most susceptible to a September and October correction would be the years that it has been up the most over the first eight months of the year from January to August. But when considering the numbers, we find that the exact opposite is true.

The U.S. stock market is higher by more than +10% so far in 2017. This has happened 55 previous times over the past roughly 150 years. And in those years where stocks got off to a strong start, stocks continued to rise through September and October in 36 instances, or 65% of the time. This is much stronger than the overall historical average of 51% for this two month period. Moreover, the average return in these instances is a robust +1.67%. Therefore, the fact that stocks have gotten off to a good start this year actually bodes well from a historical standpoint for stocks over the next two months.

What is interesting when taking this one step further is that the worse the market performs in the first eight months of the year, the worse it continues to perform in September and October.

For example, when the market is positive only by single digits from January to August, which has happened in 39 past instances, stocks subsequently rose during September and October 21 times, marking a slightly better than average winning percentage of 54% and with an average overall return of +0.46%.

Last is the 52 years where the stock market is lower for the year through August. During these instances, the stock market has only rallied 19 times over the September and October period, a mere 38% winning percentage, with an average overall return of -2.34%.

Putting this all together, history has shown that when the market opens up the first eight months of the year strongly, this momentum tends to continue through September and October. And when it stumbles to start the year, it often continues to struggle into the fall.

One For The Bears

Now let’s consider one for the bears. The U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index is currently trading at 23.8 times earnings. In only 9 instances over the past 150 years has the U.S. stock market been trading at a higher valuation heading into September and October than it is today. And in 8 of these 9 past years, stocks ended up falling in September and October with an average decline of -6.51%.



Of course, a sample size of just 9 out of a population of nearly 150 years leaves a bit to be desired from a statistical significance standpoint, so let’s expand the sample to include all years where the stock market was trading at 19.0 times earnings or higher. This increases the sample size to 23 years. But unfortunately for stocks, the historical performance is little better, as stocks were higher in only 5 of these September and October instances, or 21% of the time, with an overall average return of -5.69%.

Bulls Vs. Bears

“Oh, life it seems a struggle between

What we think what we see”

--Seek Up, Dave Matthews Band, 1993

All of this implies a looming face off between bulls and bears heading into the fall. Can the stock market maintain the momentum that has carried it higher for the first eight months of the year into the fall? Or will a renewed awareness of fundamentals and valuation disrupt the stock market party and send stocks falling back into correction?

The final outcome remains to be seen, but perhaps the following will be the tiebreaker. In the 55 past instances when the U.S. stock market was higher by more than +10% in the first eight months of the year, stocks were more highly valued than they are today in only 3 past episodes. Each time, stocks fell during September and October with an average two month decline of -5.50%. And only 9 times were stocks higher by +10% with a P/E ratio north of 19.0, with stocks falling in 7 of these episodes with an average pullback of -4.11%.

Whether we fall back again during September and October in 2017 remains to be seen. Both the bulls and the bears have a piece of history to back up their respective case. But history suggests that the bulls may have the steeper hill to climb this time around. Of course, in our post crisis world of endlessly flowing monetary stimulus, the bulls should never ever be counted out.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.