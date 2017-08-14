Tecogen's (TGEN) CEO John Hatsopoulos on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Bonnie Brown – Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

John Hatsopoulos – Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jeb Armstrong – Director of Capital Markets

Benjamin Locke – Co-Chief Executive Officer

Robert Panora – Chief Operations Officer

Ahmed Ghoniem – Independent Director

Analysts

Michael Zuk – Oppenheimer & Co.

Alex Blanton – Clear Harbor Asset Management

Amit Dayal – Rodman & Renshaw

James Jang – Maxim Group

Roger Liddell – Clear Harbor Asset Management

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Tecogen Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] All this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bonnie Brown, Chief Accounting Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Bonnie Brown

Thank you, Brenda. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining our second quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are John Hatsopoulos and Ben Locke our co-CEOs, Robert Panora, our President and Chief Operating Officer and Jeb Armstrong, our Director of Capital Markets.

Before we begin I'd like to read are Safe-Harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may have forward-looking statements about our future financial performance that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations. We encourage you to look at the company's filings with the SEC to get a more complete picture of our business including risks and uncertainties just mentioned.

Also during the call will be referring to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our press release and in the tables accompanying that release. We may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point the future. We specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, if our estimates change and therefore you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent use today.

I'll now turn the call over to John Hatsopoulos, for some opening remarks.

John Hatsopoulos

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for participating in our conference call. I wanted to thank you all for your patience after well over a year of trying to merge with ADGE. We find that we have been able to achieve it and I think that this is going to be very helpful in years to come.

Before I pass it on to my partner, and co-President of the company, Ben Locke, I wanted to introduce Jeb Armstrong, who is new Director of Capital Markets. It's something that we needed badly and now we can finally when we're profitable we can afford to hire. Jeb?

Jeb Armstrong

Thank you, John, it's wonderful to be here. Thank you so much. It's a pleasure to join the team and I look forward to speaking with many you over the next coming days and weeks.

John Hatsopoulos

With that, I’d like Ben to take over. Ben?

Benjamin Locke

Thanks, John. First and foremost, I’d like to welcome our new investors in Tecogen as a result of the ADGE merger. We believe the acquisition of ADGE will contribute meaningful value to Tecogen, as we continue to grow the business. We hope the new investors that are now part of the Tecogen shareholder base, realize the tremendous success, Tecogen is achieving and a promise of future accomplishments going forward.

It's been a very busy quarter for the company, so to make sure we cover everything, slide 4 outlines the topics we'll cover.

I'll start by reviewing the company's performance for the quarter, key financial results, impacts of the ADGE acquisition and key drivers for the business going forward. Bob and Ahmed will then give an overview of our emissions technology. Bonnie will provide more detail on the financials, then I will have some final remarks before we take questions.

But first, I’d like to start off our call by reminding those who may be new to our company, about Tecogen’s core business model shown on slide 5. Heat, power and cooling that is cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable. Our proprietary technology for improving efficiency, emissions and grid resiliency is truly disruptive to the traditional methods of heating, cooling and powering buildings and infrastructure. And now with the acquisition of American DGE, we have added the onsite utility business to Tecogen, making us a completely vertically integrated and clean technology company able offer equipment design, manufacturing, installation, financing and long-term maintenance service. The ADGE fleet will contribute steady, annuity type revenue to supplement Tecogen’s revenues. We'll talk more about the impact of the ADGE acquisition throughout the call.

So, turning to slide 6, we are immediately seeing the financial benefits of the mid-quarter ADGE acquisition, supplementing the strong performance of Tecogen, we have already demonstrated over the past few quarters. Total revenues for the second quarter with the highest ever for the company at almost $7.6 million, compared to a little under $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2016, a 33% growth in top line revenue quarter-over-quarter. The ADGE revenue contribute approximately $750,000 of the revenue when the acquisition became effective on May 18.

Product revenues were approximately $3.1 million for the quarter, consisting of a good mix of cogeneration systems, chillers and engineer accessories that support installations. Service revenues came in at a healthy $3.7 million for the quarter, which is less than the jump we saw in the first quarter from increased installation activity, but an increase over the second quarter of 2016. Gross profit for the quarter increased by 43% from the prior year quarter to $3 million versus $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. This resulted in a net loss from operations of $246,000. However, this includes one-time merger related expenses of approximately $100,000.

I will talk a bit more about this number in just a minute. Looking at the balance sheet, our cash balance increased approximate $42,000 to $3.3 million at the end of the first quarter to the end of the second quarter on a pro forma basis for the merger. The total company gross margin for the second quarter was 39.3% as compared to 37% in the second quarter of 2016. The total gross margin consists of Tecogen product and services margin of 37.3%, which is essentially the same as the second quarter of 2016. The new energy production margin compliant from American DGE of 57.3% for the 42 days of consolidation in the Tecogen.

The end result is a net loss of approximately $293,000, but I would like to provide some context to this number in the next slide. As I mentioned, on May 18 American DGE became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tecogen, with its annuity type revenue stream being consolidated and to Tecogen financials as energy production in the revenues and cost of sales categories.

Both companies encouraged merger related costs in the quarter with $100,000 attributable to Tecogen and another $118,000 attributed to American DGE prior to the consolidation on May 18. An important consideration when evaluating the consolidated earnings of Tecogen and American DGE is the effect of non-cash depreciation expense. It has been ADGE’s practice when reciting earnings to show non-GAAP EBITDA since the onsite utility business model is capital intensive and depreciation is a substantial part of the financials. Despite a considerable reduction in depreciation basis that occurred as a result of the acquisition, it is still helpful for investors to see a non GAAP EBITDA at a consolidated company.

As you can see on slide 6, when excluding non-recurring merger expenses in the quarter and the non-cash depreciation and amortization, as well as, our stock compensation, the consolidated company showed an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $64,000 for the quarter, an improvement of approximately $276,000 over the second quarter adjusted EBITDA loss in 2016, when the depreciation and amortization of Tecogen alone was much less.

Well, our goal of course is to have bottom line profitability going forward, we believe showing positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is a meaningful accomplishment as we move forward integrating ADGE’s financials and into Tecogen’s.

Turning to slide 8; I’d like to spend some time reviewing some of our achievements for this quarter. As I’ve mentioned in previous call, the technical superiority of our new InVerde e+ provides far better performance in savings than any other CHP system in its class. As we finished installations and commissioning of the new InVerde e+ fleet customers, engineers, ESCOs, private developers and other phase channel, sales channel partners are seeing first-hand the benefits of superior economics of our technology.

Similarly, we are demonstrating the turnkey lite offering, which consists of engineer and mechanical accessories built on skews in our factory, significantly reduced the installation complexity when working with third party installers. This is an additional revenue stream for Tecogen that also ensures that the system operate as designed.

In the second quarter, we also continued to build on an emerging new sales channel of indoor grow facilities. These facilities have tremendous electrical needs because of the lighting, cooling and dehumidification requirements of the plants. Sometimes even the utility can simply not provide enough electrical capacity to the building. Even if they can, electricity is a major expense in running growth facilities.

While, CHP is often initially considered to address these problems, a deeper engineering and economic analysis, shows superior savings using a Tecochill system. The installation of gas engine driven chiller systems is much less complex and less costly than a CHP system. In most cases, the three way speed is used for dehumidification of the facility. Sometimes even the waste exhaust CO2 is used to help the plants grow.

In July alone, we announced orders for three 150 ton chillers for a grow facility in Florida in an additional three 150 ton chillers for a grow facility in Massachusetts. Prior to that, we announced an order for two 350 ton chillers for a different grow facility in Massachusetts. Including orders shipped earlier in the year and in late 2016, this makes 12 chillers in six different growing facilities with the sales value of over $2.3 million. We have more growing facility prospects in the pipeline and expect more announcements as the year goes on.

As we look ahead for the rest of the year, there are several areas that will continue to grow our business. First, we continue to build relationships with new and existing energy service companies that provide comprehensive energy savings programs for customers. Traditionally, these companies provide savings via lighting, solar and other efficiency measures. But increasingly CHP both electrical and chillers are being emphasized because of tremendous savings potential they can provide. As such, new companies are emerging with backlog of CHP projects needing qualification, engineering and installation for energy saving measures.

In addition to the ESCOs we have worked extensively with in the past, we are engaging with the handful of new groups that are well positioned to implement energy savings contracts with customers, using Tecogen engineering, equipment and service. A good example of this is the project we announced in May to provide seven Inverdes to a large residential complex in Manhattan. We partnered with WGL Energy, a subsidiary of Washington Gas to engineer, install and service the system, which WGL will own and sell energy back to the building. We're also working on several projects with another ESCO that offers a unique mechanism for third party cost savings. We hope to have good news on these projects later this year.

Second, we will continue to monitor the progress of additional growing facilities as various states permit their construction. As more facilities adopt our equipment, Tecogen is increasingly becoming specified by engineering companies involved in their construction.

Third, we will continue our efforts to improve the performance of the ADGE fleet to maximize the returns we can get from the acquisition. With the merger completed, maintenance of the ADGE fleet has been incorporated into Tecogen operations, primarily into the Tecogen service group. This integration has gone well and we are pleased that the thermal and electricity production of the ADGE sites, chillers and CHP systems, collectively increased 22% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Upgrades the sites improve their financial performance are ongoing, primarily focusing on achieving greater productions, but also to optimize operating strategy, as such we are confident this trend will continue. At the time of the merger, ADGE had a backlog of four 100 kW systems under construction, which we hope to have operational by year end.

Lastly, we are beginning to identify and implement cost saving measures that are now attainable as a consolidated company. This will be ongoing through the end of the year and we hope to achieve significant reductions in the cost as described in the S-4. Cost savings notwithstanding, we're also continuing to invest in our sales team. We have extended our sales agent network considerably in the first half of the year, allowing us more opportunities for project development via commissions rather than direct hires. We are also exploring advanced sales acceleration tools to help generate new leads and streamline lead qualification and project development. We will continue to invest in the sales team going forward as it is shown in the past 12 to 18 months to be one of the best ways to grow the business.

Turning to our emissions technology, there are three main areas where we will focus attention in order to establish a business model that can be monetized our proprietary technology. I’ll review these briefly and then Bob and Ahmed will provide more detail. First, work continues on a PERC funded fork truck emission retrofit program and we expect to have results at the end of the next quarter to share with you.

Next, we are exploring a third round of vehicle emissions testing later this year for Ultratek. Lastly, we will finalize the air permit and commissioning of the stationary generator Ultera retrofit project this year. Again, I will not Bob and Ahmed describe these activities in more detail.

Turning to our backlog on slide 10. Our backlog at the end of the quarter was $12.7 million and current backlog as of Friday, August 11 stands at $16.1 million, well above our guidance to maintain backlog over $10 million. Of this backlog, approximately $900,000 is attributable to our TTcogen joint venture.

So, with that I'd like to turn it over to Bob for more detail on our emissions technology development. Bob?

Robert Panora

Good morning and thank you, Ben. I was unable to participate in the first quarter earnings call in March due to a travels consulate. As such my discussion today will cover the company's emissions technology progress since the March call. There are three specific programs of interest I will be reviewing today. First, I will discuss the research grant awarded to Tecogen from the Propane Industry for adapting the Ultera technology to propane fueled fork trucks.

Second, I will discuss our progress in bringing online the special generators in southern California that retrofitted with the Ultera emission system, so that our customer could operate these units without annual hourly income limitation.

Lastly, I will discuss progress made by our subsidiary Ultratek in the automotive application of Ultera. Because of some interesting and favorable regulatory developments in Europe that have received considerable press coverage, we have asked Professor Ahmed Ghoniem to provide his perspective as to the likely impact to our Ultratek initiative. Professor Ghoniem is uniquely qualified to do so as he is Ultratek’s technical director and has many years of professional experience in the area of vehicle emissions and the associated regulations.

Let's begin, as announced last October the Propane Education and Research Council, PERC has provided the company with a research grant to demonstrate Ultera's emissions reduction capability in a propane fuel fork trucks. I want to point out that the technology rights for the fork truck application reside with Tecogen and were specifically excluded from our agreement with our automotive focus subsidiary, Ultratek. The project has significant potential for the industry as these vehicles generally operate indoors, where health incidents are magnified. In recent years, the market share for propane trucks has been eroded by battery operated versions to a large extent because of this issue.

The market losses occurred despite significant disadvantages to the battery systems. They're more costly and often unable to complete a full shift because of the energy storage limitations. The program commenced this January in this proof-of-concept phase is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year. From the program onset, the industry interest was strong because of the (execute) importance of managing emissions in the indoor setting. As such, we were able to quickly secure commitment from a major fork truck manufacturer to support the Tecogen engineering team and to supply for a fork truck for our testing.

The truck was received in February and we have completed testing to characterize the baseline emissions profile. The baseline testing confirmed our expectation that is most of the emissions output from the fork truck was during times when the truck was very active, lifting and so forth. During these periods, the emissions controls is significantly compromised, a familiar problem and the one from which the Ultera process was designed to remedy. Our expectation therefore are that that technology can be very impactful to the emissions profile of the fork truck. Our primary asset over the last several months has been the integration of the Ultera system into the truck. For this program, we have worked hard to make this integration well refined.

The system is compact and is being integrated into the truck without being outwardly visible or intrusive. This fabrication task is nearly complete and our testing is scheduled to begin next month. Both our current sponsor and the manufacturing partner are planning business to the lab in that timeframe, so we're looking forward to that.

Now the SoCal retrofit. My second topic – which is my second topic these are generated to Southern California that we talked about previously. In the other earnings report, we discussed this project was concerned the customer only a group of national gas fuel generators that need to be operated frequently. As well as, you see the maximum allowed for emergency generators, the units must meet the standards for continuous power generation. These are the same standards as our cogeneration products where we have been successfully permanent. However, the simple generator receives no heat recovery credit and sending it to emissions level on to the standard.

As such, the emissions levels required to permit these engines are the lowest we are aware of and have not yet achieved by any engine. As reported before, a sample generator was purchased and fitted at Tecogen in 2015, it worked extremely well and the customer proceeded to apply for permits for that test generator and also for their existing onsite units to be retrofitted. We are pleased the generators have received their permits to operate and are in the final stages of retrofitting the last generator. The others completed have been unofficially tested by our field engineering group and show robust compliance.

Third party source testing, the final permitting step should be completed in Q3. I want to reiterate the significance of the successful outcome of the program. Achieving these limits, essentially as same as a fuel cell will enable simple generators to be applied without hesitation to peak shaving into managed funds response programs, which is an important milestone for the Ultera technology.

Now lastly, Ultratek. Ultratek is the partially owned Tecogen subsidiary formed in 2016 whose purpose is to demonstrate the emissions after treatment process on gasoline powered vehicles. This work has been funded primarily by strategic investors in Europe and of course, is related to the heightened awareness of the pollution brought on by the Volkswagen scandal. In every earnings call, I have mentioned that the topic is still being actively reported and remarkably this continues to be the case and we will have more to discuss in a few minutes about this. For the Ultera process, the fit course is for gasoline engines. This category has not been implicated in any improper testing. However, there was a growing awareness that the pollution output measured in controlled laboratory test drive cycles, significantly under represents the true emissions output of vehicles of this type in real world driving.

As such, there is an expectation that the certification process will be altered in some aspect during the shortcoming. The Ultera strengths are well suited to this issue because the system provides robust performance, especially in the extreme edges of operation, that being high acceleration, deceleration, heavy loading and so forth.

Last year we were made aware that our assessment of the shortcomings of the existing certification methods would eventually be modified to include some sort of supplemental on road testing. In fact over the next few years the EU certification will phase-in to include an on road test as a basis for certification. The test protocols specifically applies to the EU 60 emissions regulation, which will implement real driving emissions or RDE in the 2017 through 2020 timeframe. Thus, we are encouraged by this development as it sets a highly positive regulatory environment for our technology without requiring special effort on our product. We are hopeful that RDE protocol will be incorporated into the domestic certification at some point.

Six months ago we successfully completed the second phase of vehicle testing. The Ultera device was fine-tuned and more accurately sized to the test vehicle, providing us with excellent documentation of the system's effectiveness through a wider range of simulated driving conditions. We were also able to showcase its effectiveness with the type of vehicle most problematic to the auto industry. The very small high power density engines with advanced features for fuel economy. At the SAE Light Duty Emissions Control Symposium held the third week of January in Washington, we presented our results to an audience of industry experts, which provided us with valuable feedback regarding our technology and insight into the nuances of these upcoming regulations, both domestic and foreign.

Also involving SAE, we prepared a substantial peer reviewed paper for the SAE World Congress in Detroit in April describing the vehicle test results in detail. The substantial research has provided us with a good foundation to gauge the industry. Accordingly, we have had several productive meetings with potential partners, all with positive feedback and for obvious reasons, however, I can't discuss this in detail at this time. Regarding Ultera intellectual property, we see good news about our base Ultera patent from the EU office. The patent office notified our attorneys that our patent has been accepted with the minor changes we provided in the last the submission. We expect formal notification in due course.

I want to add that we are very pleased to have four patent applications in process involving the vehicle application that will provide if successful stronger IP in this more substantial and competitive industry. Currently, we are considering our next steps for the Ultratek research. Based on feedback from the auto industry, we believe the prototyping needs to be completed to a more advanced level. That is incorporated more or less as it would be in the real vehicle; refined, compact and overseen by the vehicles control system. There were several large research entities that are very capable of this work and plugged into the auto industry as well and we are currently engaged with them to develop a phase 3. The refined prototype will be much more effective, we believe for showcasing the system, more providing a basis for accurate costing.

At this point, as I said earlier I want to introduce Professor Ghoniem, to speak about these very interesting reports regarding the long-term emissions regulations in Europe. Specifically, I'm referring to recent announcements by four European countries, I think, France, Germany, the U.K. and Norway. They are considering a ban applied to vehicles with internal combustion engines in the timeframe of 2030 through 2040. This is one of those stories that might appear first watch to have one interpretation, but a closer look, which I ask Professor Ghoniem to expand upon to reveal something else entirely.

So with that, I will turn the discussion over to Professor Ghoniem.

Ahmed Ghoniem

Thank you, Bob. I will make my remarks brief and focused. As Bob mentioned, we have heard the announcement recently from several countries in Europe and from India as well, about plans to ban gasoline and diesel fuel car starting as early as 2025, 2030 or as late as 2040, replacing them with electric or electrified cars. These are aggressive plans and time will tell, how realistic they are. This is in part because of the need to expand the charging infrastructure and to make charging fast and available everywhere.

You should also qualify the statement, electrified vehicles include hybrid vehicles that gives an internal combustion engine as an important part of its drivetrain. A more likely scenario is that by 2040 a significant fraction of new vehicles will be hybrid or electrified, but not fewer electric. By looking at the background amortization behind these announcements, it’s clear that clean air is the target. These countries suffer from poor air quality in some of their major cities and vehicle emissions are being blamed for part of that. These emissions include all criteria pollutants that is NOx, hydrocarbons, CO and particulates.

The secondary motivation is meeting the goals of the forest agreements on CO2 reduction. But this depends on how their electricity will be generated and wealth we’ll accounting for CO2 emission. First and foremost, these countries are looking for zero or near zero emission vehicles, to replace the diesel and gasoline fee. They know that diesel vehicles have been a major source of pollutions in cities, also gasoline vehicles. Regulators are looking for ways to combat this and are sending strong signals that they are willing to act in order to clean up their air. A more realistic approach to achieve the clean air goal at least in the near term is to implement after treatment technology that significantly reduce emissions for gasoline from gasoline vehicles.

Almost two years ago, and as has been mentioned, Tecogen announced the joint venture with Ultratek to develop as after treatment system for gasoline fueled vehicles. These ban then present successful for natural gas fueled engine with the objective of significant, they are using emissions of regulated air toxic from vehicles. This is the same target that these countries in Europe and India have. Tecogen and Ultratek are making progress in developing the technology and the earlier results are promising.

The clean air regulations in Europe and India, that presents a timely opportunity for the near zero emission after-treatment system under development, making this technology available soon and contributed specifying the same clean air requirements in an economic and timely manner and in a way that does not require aggressive and probably unrealistic plans. Our key is to spend toward clean air regulation, as a great opportunity for the mobile Ultera system.

As Bob mentioned, the population data showing the early tests for the after-treatment system achieves up to 25% to 80% reduction of criteria pollutant even before optimization. And we have made significant developments since then to improve the system and to integrate it better with the engine or vehicle system. We’ve planned to further test some of these new developments soon, in partnership with some major automotive design and development organization. As Bob said, we are focusing on real driving emissions and these are challenge that need robust and flexible solutions.

Robert Panora

Thank you, professor. And I’ll now turn the conversation over to Bonnie Brown, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Bonnie Brown

Thanks, Bob. I’d like to start with a discussion regarding the merger with ADGE and how it has been presented in the financial statements of Tecogen. Since ADGE became a wholly-owned subsidiary as of May 18, ADGE’s operations are included and consolidated with Tecogen’s operations as of that date. Said differently, revenues and cost of sales for our new energy production revenue stream includes the operations of ADGE only after May 18, potentially six weeks and not its full quarter. In addition, the purchase accounting has not been finalized and balance sheet values are presented as provisional pending completion of the necessary valuations and analyses.

Moving on to the quarter. Slide 13 contains some of the highlights of the year-on-year financial results for the second quarter. First, total revenues increased by 33.5% compared to the same period last year. Product revenues along grew 29% compared to the same period last year with a 45% increase in sales of cogeneration modules and 12% increase in chillers and heat pumps.

Total service revenue grew 13% compared to the same period last year and continued its steady growth, delivering well over half of our product and service revenue for the quarter. The company posted a 7% increase in service contract in parts revenue on a year-over-year basis. This increase was 18 consecutive quarter of year-over-year quarterly contract service revenue growth. For year-over-year comparisons adjusted to the seasonality of Tecogen service revenue. These long-term contracted maintenance and service agreements, account for a substantial piece of company’s total revenue, providing an annuity like revenue stream.

We also have our energy production revenue streams from our merger with ADGE, which added 774,000 to our total revenues. Again, this only represents the portion of ADGE’s revenues that were earned over the six week period after the merger date. This revenue stream has another source of annuity like revenue along with its long-term contracts.

With product gross margin of 37% for Q2 of 2017 compared to 27% for Q2 of 2016, cost of sales of products continue to benefit from the improvements implemented in e+ line of the InVerde. New product has cost effective manufacturing processes and will continue to reduce with continued volume and growth. Service margin declined to 38% compared to 45% for the same period last year. Cost of certain installation projects were higher than originally anticipated bringing the service margin down as a whole. Combined products and service gross margin of 37.3% can be used as a comparable to Tecogen, historical pre-merger business of 37% year-over-year.

Energy production activities from the ADGE fleet provided 57% margin, bringing our consolidated gross margin to 39.5% for the quarter and consolidated gross profit to $3 million compared to $2.1 million for the same quarter last year. Gross margin improvement in expense reduction programs continue as management focuses on maintaining a strong margins in the future.

Net loss per share basic and diluted was $0.01 for the second quarter of 2017 versus $0.02 reported in the same period of the prior year. We have achieved positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter as Ben discussed earlier of approximately $64,000 as compared to a negative $212,000 for the same period in 2016, an improvement of $276,000.

The other comprehensive loss of $224,000 represents unrealized loss due to the market valuation - fluctuation of the shares of EuroSite Power Inc. owned by ADGE. This loss represents the fluctuation market price from quarter-to-quarter within unrealized gain or loss recorded as other comprehensive income or loss at the end of the period in accordance with GAAP’s mark-to-market rules.

Turning to slide 14. Let's review the graphic charts that track on metrics. Starting with the chart in the upper left hand corner, total revenue for the trailing four quarter period is at $28.2 million including the energy production revenue and $27.4 million, without energy production. Energy revenue is the small gray right most line in the chart, we’ve circled it in red. Because energy revenue only represents earnings of a six week period, in this chart, represents annual revenues as a trailing four quarters metric the revenue peers insignificant. This is the introduction of ADGE’s revenue contribution, which will continue to grow with time. We expect steady growth in all revenue segments to continue.

The chart in the upper right corner, illustrates the growth of our gross margin. As you can see on a trailing four quarter basis, management delivered a gross margin 40% at the top of management’s targeted range. We expect cost controls and sales initiatives to continue to deliver these margins. In the lower right corner is the chart of operational expenses. Management’s efforts to lower operating expenses continues and remains the focus come forward. This past quarter, we carry additional one-time or non-recurring legal and other professional fee cost related to the merger with ADGE of approximately $100,000, as well as, additional cost associated with ADGE’s operations, which are now consolidated with Tecogen. As a percentage revenue, operating expenses were 42.6% for Q2 2017 compared to 43.8% for Q2 of 2016, a 2.7% improvement year-over-year.

Finally in the lower left corner is our weekly backlog chart. Currently at $16.1 million as of Friday, August 11. This backlog is well ahead of management’s goal to exceed $10 million in product and turnkey service revenue. Additionally, ADGE’s estimated undiscounted future energy production revenues, which were not included in our backlog figures, exceed $50 million, stretching out over the next 15 years. Likewise, backlog does not include service contracts revenues or sales of the TEDOM projects – products by the TTcogen team. The targets of the company remain same. Management works to meet these goals and deliver these gross margins backlog targets that we have continued to maintain to this period.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Ben to conclude our discussion.

John Hatsopoulos

Bonnie, you want to mention something about that cash available in the company?

Bonnie Brown

Yeah, it’s in the press release.

John Hatsopoulos

Yeah, but maybe you should --

Bonnie Brown

Sure. Sure, our cash grew as, Ben, mentioned, I believe our cash grew by $42,000, so we have a positive increase from March. The number in March of to, I think, it was $42,000, up $3.2 million to the $3.3 million that it is on June 30.

Benjamin Locke

The first time it’s gone up and not down.

Bonnie Brown

Yes.

Benjamin Locke

It’s good.

Bonnie Brown

It’s a good thing.

Benjamin Locke

Thanks very much Bonnie. So, as I mentioned earlier in the call, this second quarter was really a transformational quarter for Tecogen in many ways. First and foremost, obviously, completing the American DGE acquisition took many months of effort. But now that it’s completed we immediately start to see the benefits of the transaction. The ADGE fleet is producing steady annuity type revenues to the company. And due to the efforts of Bob and his engineering team over the past year, the fleet has demonstrated better margins and profitability. We expect additional efforts by Bob’s team to lift even more revenues and profits from the fleet with minimal capital outlay. We are looking forward to seeing a complete quarter of revenue contribution from ADGE in the coming months, so that the full impact of the margin contributions and expense controls can be more fully seen.

Next, we’ll continue to grow our revenues and margins through our core business of product sales and service. Our CHP systems are becoming increasingly knowledge and specified as the best ethical choice for CHP in our size range. Our chillers are becoming the standard of design for indoor growing facilities. Our relationships with key partners continue to grow and expand and environmental pressures and grid resiliency concerns still continue to support the trend towards Tecogen products.

We have demonstrated tremendous financial growth over the past few quarters. After three straight quarters of profitability, the second quarter of 2017 was also a financial success when taking into account the one-time merger related expenses, the ADGE fleet depreciation and other non-cash expenses. As a result, our cash balance is beginning to grow and we expect further success in the rest of the year. It is truly an exciting time for Tecogen and we hope that our new and existing investors will realize the full potential of our technology and success going forward.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Amit Dayal with Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead with your questions.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Benjamin Locke

Good morning.

Amit Dayal

Closing ADGE first of all, I have a few questions in that. Maybe I can start with those. What is the plan to integrate ADGE and Tecogen’s offerings from a marketing and sales perspective?

Benjamin Locke

So, we have been implementing that, speaking of marketing and sales, obviously American DGE has a brand. You know that the American DGE brand is out there. So, we're continuing that, that's why we're maintaining American DGE as a wholly-owned subsidiary. So, we can maintain continuity with the marketing of it, with the website, for example, with our existing customers et cetera. From the sales standpoint, they had a CRM, a sales tool, that we took over and are integrating that and do Tecogen’s sales, Tecogen’s own CRM. ADGE did not have any sales folks at the time of the merger, so there was no integration on that side of thing. But I think we've gone pretty far into getting all the sales and marketing of American DGE integrated to Tecogen.

Amit Dayal

Do you see any cross-selling opportunities in the near term or is this something that might happen longer-term?

Benjamin Locke

And what type of opportunities, Amit?

Amit Dayal

Cross-selling opportunities between Tecogen portfolio and ADGE’s offerings?

Benjamin Locke

Sure, sure. So, American DGE, has its fleet, of course we're maintaining. And various parts of that fleet are in various stages of the OSU of the long-term agreement. Some of those agreements are coming up to expiration or in some cases it might have already expired. The work that Bob and his team has put into really rejuvenating these assets and making them run well, puts us in a great position to get them to read up the OSU for another term. So, that extends the backlog of ADGE; number one. Number two, just kind of getting much more familiar with the fleet owners, the owners of buildings et cetera, it's starting to reveal that they have other buildings that could possibly be prospects for systems whether it’d be another OSU or perhaps it could be a just a direct install. Having the ability to give the customer both options now, is tremendously beneficial. So, yeah there's a lot of opportunity that we’re starting to open up just interacting more with the existing fleet and the project owners.

Amit Dayal

Understood. You mentioned you have 400 kilowatts systems in backlog for ADGE could you clarify how that translates into dollar terms?

Benjamin Locke

I don’t think we have at our fingertips what the estimated full 15 year OSU contract value is.

Robert Panora

Right. Yeah, I don't have it on my fingertips, but obviously those units will run many hours in the year and every hour, they run they’ll generate, revenues to the company. But I would think it would be, I don't want to put a guess, I'm sorry, but they’ll be significant.

Amit Dayal

Okay. Just maybe another way to ask it is, does this backlog number include any from ADGE or not?

Robert Panora

Yeah, that, backlog, no, it does not. Does not.

Amit Dayal

Okay. Correct. In regards to the California A permit, testing that’s coming up, what happens once this is approved et cetera from a marketing and sales perspective what are you planning to kind of how you’re planning to leverage this going forward?

Robert Panora

Right. We have – of course, we’ve got that under our belt, we can show it to other ESCOs other owners of equipment and begin to market it as a tool. We can also go to the manufacturer of the generators and speak to them about these real results that could transform their products into a different role, not just an emergency generator, but a generator that can save by running a few hours a month as a demand convenient tool, but that's a whole initiative that we will have to get started.

Amit Dayal

Just maybe one last one from me. Service margins were down here due to some one-time expenses you guys talked about. Do you expect those margins to bounce back going forward?

Benjamin Locke

Yeah, sure, yeah. I can take that on, yeah, so those margins are our service, our maintenance as well as, our installations. You know we I think as you know we sell our units and sometimes we sell our units and do the full turnkey installation. Obviously, a much higher revenue number. Doing a full turnkey installation, if we sold the unit alone, but it’s an installation, which requires you know mechanical, electrical, plumbing, its construction, its construction and margins in the construction can be up and down, depending on the job. In this past quarter, we had a few jobs at the margins, just weren’t as healthy as we would like them to be, that could be a number of factors. They can be just again construction came in a little more expensive. It could be and I know in the case of a few projects here us being competitive in the marketplace. You know if there's other proposals and it comes down to a cost competition, sometimes we have to take a little bit of a haircut and we do so with full knowledge of the consequences.

So, we had a few projects that we made a little bit of concession on price on, but much longer – long-term gain from that because I think as you know when we do a construction project, even if the construction margins aren’t that great. We get our full margin on the unit that we sold with it, but more importantly we’re lining up 5 years, 10 years of good solid margin service revenues going forward. So, I think that's the reason you saw that drop a little bit, as we just had a few projects that weren't the margins and the installations weren’t as strong as others.

Amit Dayal

Thank you, so much guys. That’s all I have.

Benjamin Locke

Sure, Amit, nice talking with you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of James Jang with Maxim Group. Please go ahead with your question.

James Jang

Good morning guys. So, I know Bob, mentioned this for the Ultera technology. So, proof-of-concept should be at the end of 2017. Have you guys had anymore increase from other fork truck manufacturers? Or are you still just working with the one?

Benjamin Locke

We contacted two, at the outside, as the firm it was initially funded and we got interest from both. And we have given budget to work with for the program. So, we selected the one that we thought, would have the most interest and to deliver truck fast and so forth. But I believe we could have gotten either one of three if we wanted, of all.

James Jang

Okay. And with your conversation with them, are they looking for something exclusive or are they just happy with getting the technology retrofitted on their trucks?

Benjamin Locke

We have not - I have not had the discussion with them directly. I would suspect they would want some sort of advantage in the marketplace. But we have not made any agreement one way or the other.

James Jang

Okay. Last question about that is, what about, I guess, bringing that in-house, I guess. If you guys were able to, I don’t know, if it's feasible, but if you're able to create fork truck engines, just sellout in the market. Is that that something – is that an option on the table? Or are you just looking the licensing the tech out?

Benjamin Locke

Yeah, we haven't decided one way or another, but I'll tell you this, the fork truck manufacturers, they buy their engines from a few suppliers, okay. So, these third party companies supply the engines. One likely scenario I would think would be, once the manufacturer of the fork trucks, says I want this engine in my vehicle. Then we would work with the engine manufacturer to get the engine certified with that device added to it, that's the likely scenario.

James Jang

Okay. And one last one. So Bob, I know you worked on this for a long time, so maybe you can answer this. Can you scale this up to larger engines. I know fork trucks are a little smaller, but let's say, ship engines, they’ve gone on LNG, with this –

Robert Panora

Yeah, of course the engine size will scale it up, but the real issue with the larger engines, when it gets very, very large, I'm not sure about shifts to be honest with you.

James Jang

I just wanted to dig if?

Robert Panora

Yeah, that’s it. No, the engines that we run into that are large, that technology uses a lean burn technology where they add a lot of extra air to the combustion process to keep the NOx down. It doesn't do as well as we do, but it does well enough with some ammonia injection in the exhaust to beat the emissions. That's not practical under a megawatt really, but so we can go up easily to the megawatt size, the stationeries, but the really, really engines, I don't think we're a good fit because of that. But I don't know about ship engines to be honest with you.

James Jang

All right. Well, great.

Ahmed Ghoniem

Bob, well, I can say a couple of words about that. The regulation, the American regulations are getting tighter and tighter and it's not unlikely that there will be a move towards spark ignition, so kinetic engine, for some of these application. So, if that does happen, then the technology will be compatible with next generation ship engines as well.

James Jang

Okay, great. Yeah, because I know IMO they have the regulation in the 2020 and there's a lot of options on the table and nobody's actually, I guess, kneel down the tech they can use, so.

Ahmed Ghoniem

Yeah and they are getting stiffer and stiffer and it’s likely that they will get even more so and it's sort of their historical presidential diesel engine for compression ignition engines to be implemented in them, may not survive and whether circle the switch towards gasoline starting off like engine. It's not unlikely that that could have presented itself as an opportunity for these manufacturers as well.

James Jang

Okay. Good. I just had one thing, I don’t know, if you guys had any discussions with I guess, the European environmental agency, but I know they're trying to do away, I know France is trying to do away diesel engines. Have you heard anything in regards to that?

Benjamin Locke

That's what, Ahmed was speaking about I think about all engines now being under consideration. Ahmed, do you want to add something to that point.

Ahmed Ghoniem

Yeah, sure. So, actually the direct answer to you is we have had discussions where the initial auto manufacturer in Europe. We haven't yet had discussions with the regulators, but we have had discussions with an auto manufacturer and there is obviously interest, although and again the auto industry is compatible with this and thanks to the careful steps before adopting any technology. So, with regard to the diesel, I'm sure you've heard about announcements and near term ban on diesel cars, getting into downtown Paris and London, among a few other cities. So, in the near term, seems like big cities are going to take a kind of local initiatives to ban – either ban completely or impose very strong levy on diesel cars being driven. In fact, we had a discussion whether a senior executive in one of those companies who said that he cannot drive his car downtown Paris because he has a brand new diesel, while his wife’s old gasoline can be driven anywhere and he wasn't too happy about that.

But the upshot of it is diesel is clearly facing huge uphill battle in Europe and that will continue in the near term. In the longer term, the announcement that came out from Europe, in particular France and the U.K. about banning both gasoline and diesel cars by 2040 was clearly motivated by concerns of air quality. I just have to be in one of these cities in the summer to know what people breathe. So, they are concerned, first and foremost, about air quality, about emissions coming from vehicle. We think that this, due to the incredible opportunities for technologies that can reduce their emission by significant amount, similar to technology we’re developing because that will make existing vehicles technologies of internal combustion engines last a lot longer than people have anticipated for them.

James Jang

Yeah, so let’s say, I know 2040 is probably not going to be the hard take, but let's say 2040 is the date. If that's the case, how long do you think it'll take before automobile manufacturers will start to look at the Ultratek technology in earnest?

Benjamin Locke

I'm sorry, can you repeat that. I’m sorry, Ahmed, you start.

Ahmed Ghoniem

So, I think I got the question, I was - made in all of our techniques, let’s take a crack at it. I mean, typically, auto manufacturers look at next generation three years to five years from now. So, implementation of new technology doesn't happen in next year's model, it happens in models that are being planned for somewhere between three years to five years because they need to design the systems and implement them and get the assembly lines ready and strong before they can produce new technologies. So, if they are now under the gun, so to speak, so if you look at extremely low emissions technology by 2040 I can see them getting very anxious and getting ready to start covering the landscape for technologies that will allow them to do that.

Benjamin Locke

James, I would like to answer you more, but I know that there's a queue of callers, I think that is the part we should too. We can take your questions offline. Okay. Thanks.

John Hatsopoulos

Ben, excuse me, I have a flight to catch. This is John Hatsopoulos. Thank you everybody. Everybody else is going to stay here for a few more minutes, but, I apologize that I have to leave. Thank you.

Benjamin Locke

So, operator we can take the next caller, if you got one in the queue.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Michael Zuk with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Zuk

Ben and Bob good morning. Congratulations on a real turnaround quarter going forward, a couple of questions. Are we considering a dedicated sales force for the indoor farming, vertical farming marketplace? And then a follow-up, what's going on with Helios?

Benjamin Locke

Sure. I’ll take the first question, we kind of have. We have - and just so you know the sales to use indoor grow facilities are very technical engineering sales, which I like because you're dealing with professionals that understand the equipment, understand HVAC systems, refrigerants economics and all that kind of thing. So, we have in fact, an engineering team that we've kind of focused not all the time, but a lion share of their time working with these engineering companies that design the growth facilities. Indeed as I mentioned before, it’s getting their mindset off of CHP. CHP makes sense in some cases, but the chillers require a little bit more thought on these individuals part. But I think if they're understanding it and once they start to specific it, once you become the basis of specification. Then it just carries you through it, it’s not really selling anymore because you become the basis of specifications. So, we are indeed focusing people on that, but it’s not so much the traditional sales people as it is our engineers are working with the engineering companies to do the specifications.

With regard Ilios we're still of course, moving on in earnest with that. There are geographies that make more sense than others. Finding the right sales approach for that is a little tricky, hiring a direct sales person in some remote geography has a risk reward to it. Whereas hiring sales agents, I've talked about sales agents before and reps for that matter make a little more sense. So, we are continuing to grow our network of agents and reps that carry the Ilios line. You can't beat up on these guys as much as you can if there were a direct hire, but that's kind of the trade-off. So Ilios is spending a lot of attention to it.

Michael Zuk

And then one follow-up question, we have a line entry, called unfavorable contract liability. Is that a liability that will be amortized over a period of years or is it a stable amount?

Bonnie Brown

It will be amortized over a period of years.

Michael Zuk

So, eventually, then it will fall to zero and that will be a positive impact on the balance sheet?

Bonnie Brown

That's right.

Michael Zuk

Well, that’s good to know. Any estimate is that like a 5 year, 10 year or is it tied to contract life with ADGE?

Bonnie Brown

It’s tied to contracts of ADGE, so it will be tied to the life of each contract.

Michael Zuk

But nevertheless a positive development going forward.

Bonnie Brown

Yes definitely.

Michael Zuk

Again congratulations on a great quarter and we look forward to continued progress.

Bonnie Brown

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question from the line of Alex Blanton from Clear Harbor. Please go ahead you’re your question.

Alex Blanton

Thank you, this is Alex.

Benjamin Locke

Hi, Alex, how are you doing?

Alex Blanton

Hi, how are you? Is that Jeb?

Benjamin Locke

Good, good. No this is Ben. But we’re all here. Jeb is still here although, yeah.

Alex Blanton

All right. The cover of your slide presentation for several quarters including this quarter is I believe the Westin Hotel in New Jersey, looking toward Manhattan and it shows the roof of the hotel with three inverting installations, correct?

Benjamin Locke

Yeah, that's right, it’s a lovely view up there, I've been up there myself, you get a nice view over the Manhattan skyline.

Alex Blanton

So, that brings up the question of what the market is for these hotel chains. If there was a hotel in New Jersey, can justify this insulation and get a payback on it. Why not all the other Westin Hotels? And what is being done about pursuing the hotel chain market in general?

Benjamin Locke

Sure, yeah. You're exactly right, Alex, I mean, I’ve spent all my day thinking about these things. Hotel ownership groups instead of just doing the one, of course, you want to do a fleet now that partnership hotel is owned by a hotel ownership group, I'm not going to mention his name. But we are indeed talking with them about multiple other facilities and this ownership group doesn't just have hotels, they have residential buildings. So, that's exactly what I'm doing here, is not just focusing on the onesie-twosie, but getting behind the actual ownership and going through their portfolio. So, we've got several groups - hotel groups, property management companies, et cetera that we go systematically through there. Well, of course, we’re so successful with the first couple. But then you systematically go through their profile and find the building that make more sense. Now not everyone makes sense, it could be you know installation, you might have to cord you up 40 floors, which make the ROI go to 12 years, okay, well maybe that one's not good.

But you're exactly right, you end up with the opportunity to go through their whole portfolio and find the subset and you basically categorize them by ROI. You find the ones that have really good quick ROIs and of course they pay very fast attention to those. And then you start going through the list and they prioritize their own CapEx in the years going forward to do more of these projects. So, yes, we are doing just that with not just hotels and the REITs, but also the property management companies.

Alex Blanton

You're saying the height of the building makes a difference?

Benjamin Locke

Well, again, I don’t want to spend too much time out, but picture that unit – that building you saw on the cover of our presentation. Those units are on the top floor. If the electrical switch gear is in the basement and the boilers are in the basement, that’s a whole lot of copper that's got to be run too connected to. I mean, again, you have to – the things that all have to be interconnected here are gas, you know so, if gas is coming in on the street and it’s got to go up to the top of the building that's going to be make sense. So, all of those things adding, and I know I'm getting very specific on the things, but basically it comes down to ROI. Some buildings have really good ROIs for CHP because of economics, installation. They all come together nicely. Others, not so much because maybe their rates are a little bit different, maybe the construction is a little bit different and so on.

Alex Blanton

So, there is a realistic possibility that with the whole country, you could get orders for multiple installations. All at once in some kind of a capital improvement program that they might begin, renovating a whole bunch of their hotels all at once. Is that possible?

Benjamin Locke

Sure. And I think what them what you end up happening is and this is sometimes the hindrance, but you have to deal with it, a CHP installation becomes a part of a much larger renovation in the building. It's kind of while you're in there mentality, right. While you’re putting in CHP, hey you may as well replace my entire boiler system, with this CapEx project. So, we become a go in a much larger construction wheel that goes on with these things. But similarly, you're exactly right, if they have a portfolio of 5 or 10 buildings that they assign a capital budget for. Then we can knock them down sequentially. That's great. I love it when that happens you know, when one sales call results in five orders. But it doesn't always happen that way, but of course, that's something that we look towards all the time.

Operator

Thank you. We reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back for closing comments.

Benjamin Locke

Sure. Operator I see one more question in the queue, if you don't mind, I'd like to take just that one last question.

Operator

Certainly. Our next question comes from the line of Roger Liddell with Clear Harbor.

Roger Liddell

Hi, Roger, I didn’t wanted to leave you out.

Roger Liddell

Well, thank you. I’ll make that brief. I took note of the Washington Gas Light, WGL Energy contract you referred to it earlier in the presentation. There must have been considerable investment in bringing that relationship to fruition. Is there anything you are at liberty to say in terms of the ability to leverage the WGL opportunity?

Benjamin Locke

Sure. You’re right to recognize that. It is a very valuable relationship. It did take a long time to develop and we're very happy to get this project announced in May. They're a great group. Very financially sophisticated, they were able to put together for this particular project, the financial package that no other, I think there was competition for this particular site. It just going in there Washington Gas or many other vendors in there and we were far and away obviously the best equipment. But I've seen the best finances as well of package being offered by Washington Gas to get in there. They are again, a great organization. They’re looking to do more projects. I want to do more projects. We're hoping that we can get more projects in the future with them.

Roger Liddell

Right. Thank you. And the last question is, I also took particular note of the recent announcement about the Boston office building and the opportunity you've opened up there. What changed, what made it happen that there was a win in Boston? I don't recall one in a number of years? So, I take it this is a big deal potentially and could you elaborate on that?

Benjamin Locke

Sure. And again, good observation because I've mentioned this to you before and maybe our audience doesn't know, but Boston is very restrictive – is restrictive, totally restricted to CHP because of the type of electrical network they have on their doesn't permit distributed generation in general, not just CHP, but you can't even get a fair amount of solar panels on a building in Boston because the electrical network at they’re in. And we've tried to have that discussion with Boston and solar guys and it’s not gotten too far. So, it's kind of a no fly zone, if you will, for CHP. But it isn't a no fly zone for chillers. The order that you saw was for some chillers and that's our way to still - to be able to penetrate the Boston market. Not with CHP, with chillers but, of course, that accomplishes the same thing. You’re increasing their electrical saving and decreasing their electoral demand. In some cases you can get the hot water as well. So, it's a nice way to be able to get into these cities like Boston, I think San Francisco, Bob, is another one, right?

Robert Panora

Right.

Benjamin Locke

That have these spot network, these spot electrical network, that do not allow CHP, but we can skirt that by putting in the chillers.

Roger Liddell

Great. Thank you.

Benjamin Locke

Sure. Thank you, Roger. Okay, operator, I think we’re all set.

Operator

Okay. Are there any closing comments you'd like to make?

Benjamin Locke

No except, again thank you all for joining the call, particularly, investors in American DGE that might have heard our presentation for the first time and we're looking forward to the third quarter, when we’ll have a full quarter of American DGE financials integrated at the look at. So, thank you all for joining us.

Operator

Okay. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.