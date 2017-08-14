Tracking The Parnassus Core Equity Fund - Q2 2017 Update

During the second quarter the fund finished selling Micron and added three new positions with PPG Industries, Public Storage, and Sempra Energy.

Over the past 10 years the fund returned 9.61% versus 7.73% for the S&P 500.

Over the past 10 years the fund returned 9.61% versus 7.73% for the S&P 500.

The fund’s underperformance for the second quarter can be attributed mostly to National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), each which fell during the quarter. The fund sold a lot of NOV during the quarter, and some DIS, but still likes the long-term prospects of both DIS and INTC.

The big winners for the quarter included Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Praxair (NYSE:PX), and Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The fund used the price strength in Paypal to take some profits.

Per the fund its defensively positioned for the second half of the year. It’s underweight in both the consumer discretionary and energy sectors which are cyclical. And it’s overweight in healthcare and consumer staples. It sees the most opportunity in healthcare.

Here’s the activity for the second quarter.

New Stakes:

PPG Industries (PPG) manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. During the second quarter the fund bought just over 2.1 million shares for a 1.5% stake in the portfolio. The fund likes PPG industries because it is trading at a discount to its historical valuation and it has scale in the markets in which it operates. PPG traded between $104 and $112. Shares are now around $100.

Public Storage (PSA) is a real estate investment trust the acquires, develops, and operates self-storage facilities in the US and Europe. The fund likes PSA for its exposure to fast growing markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. It also uses less debt than other real estate companies. The fund picked up just over 1.4 million shares for a 1.91% stake in the portfolio. PSA traded between $202 and $232 during the quarter. Per the fund they picked up shares below $215.

Sempra Energy (SRE) operates in various energy businesses worldwide including electricity and gas distribution, LNG, and renewable facilities. The fund likes Sempra for its leadership in renewables and exposure to LNG. During the quarter the fund picked up just over 2.7 million shares for a 1.96% in the portfolio. SRE ranged from $108 to $118 during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Clorox (CLX) is a household products company known for Clorox bleach and bleach products. It also owns other well-known brands such as Glad, Hidden Valley, and Kingsford. The fund likes that Clorox has number one or two share in its product categories. It also likes that it avoids the categories where bigger household product companies play. During the first quarter the fund bought just over 2.6 million shares for a 2.34% position in the portfolio. Clorox traded between $119 and $139. The fund boosted the position by 32% in the second quarter, buying another 850k shares. CLX traded between $128 and $142.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Intel Corp. (INTC) saw position increases during the quarter of 20% or less.

Stake Disposals:

Micron Technology (MU) is a semiconductor company that makes memory chips such as DRAM and NAND flash. In the first quarter of 2016 the fund picked up just over 15 million shares at an average price of $12.95. The fund believed the pricing environment would improve over the next few years as Micron and its competitors add less capacity. Further, the demand should grow as computing becomes more integral to the global economy. The fund sees opportunities for Micron in the smartphone and data center markets. During the first quarter of 2017 the fund sold 91% of its position. It looks like a valuation call as the shares traded between $21.50 and $29.50, a double in a year. The fund sold its remaining shares in the second quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Apple (AAPL) is a consumer electronics company. The fund established its position in the 2nd quarter of 2013 at an average price of $395.02 (split adjusted $56.43). It likes the company for its strong cash flow, loyal customer base, innovation and the potential of new product categories. The fund has most recently been buying Apple as of the third quarter 2016. For a detailed history of the fund and AAPL shares check the Q3 2016 update. During the last quarter, the fund sold just over 1.8 million shares, or 36% of its position. It the first time the fund sold Apple since 2014. AAPL traded between $140 and $156.

Disney is a diversified media company and entertainment conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, CA. Notable properties include ESPN, ABC, and its theme parks. The fund bought over 3.7 million shares in the second quarter of 2016for a 2.81% stake in the portfolio. Per the fund commentary they paid an average price of $103. During the third quarter of 2016 the fund added just under 1.7 million shares, boosting its position by 45%. Disney traded between $91 and $101. This past quarter the fund sold nearly 2 million shares, trimming the position by 37%. The fund did speak positively about Disney in its letter. DIS traded between $103 and $116 during the quarter.

Paypal Holdings is a digital and mobile payments company. The fund acquired 7.2 million shares as a result of the spin off from eBay. The shares opened around $38 in the third quarter of 2015. At the time the fund liked PayPal for its terrific growth prospects and the benefit from being a stand-alone operation. During the second quarter the fund sold 3.8 million shares, reducing the positon by 45%. PYPL traded between $42 and $55.

National Oilwell Varco is a leading supplier to drilling rig equipment and products and operates worldwide. The fund established its position in NOV in the 2nd quarter of 2013 when prices ranged from $57.80 to $64.50. The fund was adding again in the second quarter of 2014, buying 500k shares. They were at it again in the fourth quarter of 2014, adding over 2 million shares. Prices ranged from $61.55 to $74.54. The fund was selling this past quarter, selling off 7.6 million shares and reducing the position by 63%. NOV traded between $31.50 and $40.

Motorola Solutions (MSI) is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider. The fund started acquiring MSI in the second quarter of 2012, buying 1.8 million shares. Prices traded in the mid 40’s. The fund kept on adding to the position and at the end of the second quarter 2014 it stood at 4.9 million shares, or 3.3% of the portfolio. The fund added 1.5 million shares over the third quarter of 2014 as prices ranged from $58.75 to $67.50. During the fourth quarter of 2015 the fund sold nearly 1.5 million shares. Prices ranged from $64 to $73. The fund was back selling again in the first quarter of 2016, selling a third of its remaining position, or roughly 2.5 million shares. Prices ranged from $59 to $76. The selling continued this quarter. The fund sold just over 1.7 million shares, or 32% of its position, as MSI ranged from $80 to $89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) saw position decrease during the quarter of 25% or less.

Kept Steady:

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP), Praxair (PX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Charles Schwab (SCWB), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MCK), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Pentair (NYSE:PNR), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU), Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Novartis (NVS), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), KLA-Tenecor (NASDAQ:KLAC), Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and Waste Management (NYSE:WM).

Portfolio snapshot:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.