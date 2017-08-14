This Will Make You Rethink Your Dividend Investing Strategy

And the magnitude of dividend growth actually matters even more so than whether or not a stock grows its dividend.

By Eric Ervin

Much has been written about the importance of dividends in investing, and dividends have historically been a significant contributor to total return. As the following chart shows, nearly 40% of the total return of the S&P 500 can be attributed to reinvested dividends and the power of compounding.

Dec. 1994 through Sep. 2015. Source: Bloomberg. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This is not just a domestic phenomenon. MSCI research found dividends were the largest contributor to global equity returns, accounting for 93% of total return over the 20-year period from Dec. 1994 through Sep. 2015.

Dec. 1994 through Sep. 2015. Source: MSCI. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Don’t Fall for the Yield Trap

Unfortunately, when most people think about dividends, they are far too shortsighted. Dividend paying companies produce three, not two forms of return: stock price appreciation, current dividend yield, and something else far more valuable but often overlooked.

The common misconception among many dividend investors is to focus on high-yielding stocks. However, that’s where they get it wrong. Focusing on stocks that pay the highest current dividend yield is akin to telling a teenager to drop out of school to work for McDonald’s to earn a higher income. Wouldn’t they be better off INVESTING in their FUTURE so their income has the greatest potential to grow?

Think of high current yield like the Swiss cheese on the mousetrap. It looks enticing and tasty, and you might even eat heartily for a while, but rarely does it end well. In a study performed by Reality Shares using Bloomberg data, on average between 1992 and 2016, the companies with the highest dividend yields historically underperformed the broad equity market on a total return basis. Conversely, companies with the lowest dividend yields historically outperformed the broad equity market.

Jan. 1992 through Dec. 2016. Source: Bloomberg. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recall the MSCI study performed on the global stock market from 1994 to 2015 where dividends accounted for nearly 93% of the total return of the global stock market. If you break it down further, dividend yield accounted for only 29% of total return, whereas the growth of dividends represented nearly 65% of the performance over 20 years.

Dec. 1994 through Sep. 2015. Source: MSCI. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Go for the Dividend Growth

Instead of getting trapped by high yield, investors should turn their attention to companies and the stocks that are committed to growing dividends. Not only has the dividend growth component contributed significantly to historical total returns, but further research from Ned Davis confirms dividend growers and initiators have historically outperformed all other categories of stocks (over a span of 40+ years).

Jul. 1972 through Jun. 2017. Source: Ned Davis Research. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

So, what is going on here? Remember what Einstein said about the power of compounding: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it. Compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe.” This is the key to unlocking the magic.

But here’s what even the most ardent dividend growth investors get wrong:

In This Case, Size Really Does Matter

The magnitude of dividend growth actually matters even more so than whether or not a stock grows its dividend. Even among all the brilliant dividend focused investors, most people miss this. Instead of simply being satisfied with companies that grow dividends, investors should be asking how much they grow dividends. Remember the power of compounding, “the most powerful force in the universe.”

The companies that grew their dividends the most historically outperformed the broad equity market, and those companies with little to no dividend growth actually underperformed the broad equity market (on a total return basis). The following chart illustrates how the stocks with the highest dividend growth rates have historically outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 9%, and it emphasizes the relevance of the level of dividend growth. Don’t worry about the low current income; focus on companies who have the highest potential to grow their dividends in the future.

Jan. 1992 through Dec. 2016. Source: Bloomberg. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Dividend growth investing has historically offered investors an opportunity to outperform the market with lower volatility. Despite the popularity of dividend yield, dividend growth has been a better indicator of outperformance relative to the broad equity market, and the magnitude of dividend growth should be considered as part of a dividend investment strategy.

