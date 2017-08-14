The Fish Market: What Is Amarin Worth?

In my previous article, we mostly talked about the REDUCE-IT trial as well as the likeliness of success of the trial, and a brief overview of the competition in the field of prescription omega-3 fatty acid drug and lipid-lowering agents. This article will focus on the commercial and financial aspects of the company.

Q217 Recap

Amarin (AMRN) beat the second quarter revenue expectations and raised their net product revenues guidance to $165M-175M from $155M-165M.

Revenues Y/Y increased 36% and Vascepa prescription trends resulted in Q2’s solid growth yielding a 49.5% increase Y/Y. According to the company’s CFO this growth came from an improved targeting of physicians by the commercial team as well as an expansion of managed care coverage. Amarin’s CEO added that the company “will continue to see meaningful revenue growth for the balance of 2017”.

Unlike Q216, where revenue was up 85% because of higher inventory levels, the company indicated inventory levels at wholesalers did not significantly impact it this past quarter where revenue growth and TRx growth were pretty much in line. The CFO indicated that the Q217 average net selling price was lower compared to Q216 because of a “higher proportion of revenues derived from Vascepa prescriptions filled by patients covered by Medicare insurance. The rebate levels for which are higher on average in the rebates offered under the commercial managed care insurance plans”.

I have derived the average selling price per Rx using Vascepa sales divided by TRx. To do so, I have used the average TRx value from IMS Health and Symphony Health Solutions numbers.

Source: Author’s estimates

As we can see, average selling price fluctuates lightly and remains in a 106-137 USD band over the analyzed period, meaning that pricing discounts are effectively controlled. Average price change Y/Y was around -8.4% for Q217. These estimates will prove important, as I’ll use them later in my DCF model.

Paradigm Shift?

There was a clear emphasis during the Q2 earnings call that the opinion among KOL and many physicians on how to handle the CV primary and secondary prevention was evolving. More specifically, the CEO indicated that “the need to lower cardiovascular risk after statin therapy has also led many to revisit how improving other biomarkers of cardiovascular risk may help to address the very significant residual cardiovascular risk remaining after statin therapy”.

Biomarkers, such as triglycerides levels and inflammatory markers, are increasingly becoming a center of focus as to whether normalizing their levels would help reduce the residual CV risks.

Although some large studies have shown that triglycerides and LDL (this presentation mentions a few) cholesterol levels are similar predictors of coronary heart disease, there currently is no consensus around the role TG-levels have in CV risks. It is fair to think that positive results from the REDUCE-IT study might accelerate the recognition that TG-levels are an important target for cardiovascular events prevention.

The recent release of the positive outcome of the CANTOS study, which proved that canakinumab, an anti-inflammatory treatment reduces MACE in patients with a prior heart attack and high CRP (a non-specific biomarker of inflammation) levels, is very exciting. Such results are important as they validate the need for treatment beyond just LDL-cholesterol lowering and make a strong case for inflammation as a therapeutic target in secondary CV prevention.

Vascepa has anti-inflammatory properties (notably on CRP) on top of its TG-lowering effect. The underlying anti-inflammatory mechanisms are yet to be understood – there is a possibility it may help lowering MACE. Vascepa and Ilaris (canakinumab) both are quite different types of treatments. Ilaris is administered through a subcutaneous injection, Vascepa on the other hand has an easy oral administration route, is cheaper and well tolerated – it is overall a very convenient product.

Vascepa exclusivity and generics

The FDA approved Vascepa in July 2012, meaning that with the NCE 5-year data exclusivity and then the 30 month statutory stay triggered following an ANDA submission, there will be no generics on the market until late January 2020. In the event of a successful REDUCE-IT trial, this exclusivity will allow Vascepa to have a first-mover advantage in a sizeable market.

Amarin has a large intellectual property estate with most patents expiring in 2030. It is possible that these patents protect Vascepa against generic competition but it is not certain.

The CEO said "Amarin's goal is to protect the commercial potential of Vascepa to beyond 2030. NCE regulatory exclusivity contributes toward this goal by complementing one of the most extensive patent portfolios covering a single product in the industry and existing manufacturing barriers to entry."

The submissions of ANDAs with Paragraph IV certifications (i.e. claims that the generic version of the drug does not infringe on the patents or that the patents were unenforceable) can be submitted four years after the FDA approval (NCE-1). It is thus not really surprising that Amarin received paragraph IV certification notices from four companies in late 2016. Amarin filed patent infringement lawsuits against three (Roxanne Laboratories, RDY and TEVA) of these companies – the fourth (Apotex) did not make paragraph IV notices to all AMRN’s Orange Book listed patents, meaning Apotex cannot market a generic until 2030, although, they may file additional notices later on.

In the latest 10-Q, Amarin states that “in all three lawsuits, we are seeking, among other remedies, an order enjoining each defendant from marketing generic versions of Vascepa before the last to expire of the asserted patents in 2030”. The lawsuits are currently in early stages and it is impossible to predict the outcome.

What may also come is a deal between Amarin and other generic companies, where Amarin may grant non-exclusive license to market Vascepa (with a split of gross profits) until Vascepa last patent expires.

Such deals have already been done in the past between companies and their generic counterpart (e.g. Sucampo's deal). It is also worth noting that the first generic versions of Lovaza came around 10 years after Lovaza’s FDA approval.

Partnerships

In February 2015, Amarin partnered with Eddingpharm to commercialize Vascepa in China (Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan included). Under the agreement, Eddingpharm is responsible of the developmental and commercialization expenses related to Vascepa in the China territory.

They paid Amarin a $15M upfront payment and a $1M payment related to the submission of a clinical trial application. Eddingpharm could pay an additional $153M in regulatory and sales-based milestones payments. Moreover, Amarin will receive a double-digit percentage royalty (up to the high teens) on net sales of Vascepa.

In their Q117 earnings call, Amarin said that the Chinese regulatory authorities approved Eddingpharm’s clinical trial application for Vascepa and they anticipate the clinical study to start this year.

They also partnered with Biologyx back in March 2016, to commercialize Vascepa in the Middle East and North Africa where Biologyx has a non-exclusive licence to import, distribute, promote and sell Vascepa in these territories. Amarin said they are confident Biologyx will secure its first Vascepa approval in late 2017 or early 2018.

Amarin received an upfront payment for this deal as well and “is entitled to receive payments based on product sales at an agreed-upon transfer price, which represents a percentage of gross selling price, subject to a minimum floor price”.

They currently have no partners for other countries, which is interesting because Europe has the potential to be an important market as well. A user (Free Capital) made an insightful comment on how Amarin may plan its operations in Europe – where, there is an 8 years data exclusivity followed by 2 years of market protection (i.e no generic/biosimilar can come to market, even if approved). In the event of a new indication for the EMA-approved drug, a 1-year market protection is added to the previous protections. Amarin will probably seek to obtain a 10-year exclusivity for the broadest indication possible, making it likely that they will wait for the REDUCE-IT data before filing an application with the EMA. Revenues in Europe may offset falling revenues in the US following the LOE.

Financial review

Amarin had $85.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q217. At the current burn rate, it should allow Amarin to go to Q318 at least. Given that the REDUCE-IT trial results should come out around Q218 or Q318, the company will have enough cash to go through the end of the trial. R&D expenses were around $13.7 million this quarter – but these expenditures will come down when the study is over. Amarin’s CFO notes that the company is “cash flow positive when you back out the R&D, Q1 debt restructuring and then interest royalties and various financing instructions” and that this should continue going forward.

In order to have a successful launch, in the event where Vascepa label expansion is approved, Amarin plans to hire between 400 and 500 sales reps. Considering they currently have around 150 sales reps, this could translate in an important increase in SG&A costs, even when removing the Kowa co-promotion fees (which should be around 18% of the gross profit in 2017 and higher in 2018).

This means they will need to raise cash to fund their launch, which shouldn’t prove too difficult if the REDUCE-IT trial happens to be successful.

Concerning the launch timeline, Amarin was approved on July 26, 2012 and launched Vascepa on January 24, 2013 – this time, the launch should come faster following the eventual label expansion. It is crucial they don’t lose too much time, as they really need to exploit their first-mover advantage and maximize their revenues while they still have the exclusivity.

Plans post REDUCE-IT

Amarin has enough cash to get through the REDUCE-IT study results. And they plan to have a US sales team of around 400 to 500 sales reps in the event of a successful outcome. Concerning Vascepa marketing plan, the CEO said “we have historically been predominantly directed-to-physician in our promotion of this product. But given the nature of the product and the number of people effected and with outcomes results, we think we should become a consumer story” and that they are currently working on what the right message and timing should be. They have several strategies but the choice will depend and will be made upon the results of the trial.

Source: Amarin presentation

A question came up during the earnings call regarding whether Amarin would market Vascepa on its own or with a PCP should the REDUCE-IT study be successful to which the CEO answered “we can do this ourselves, but we work for our shareholders so we are always looking for how can you maximize value but we are not relying on others, we can’t control that piece, we are making sure that we can do it on our own and we think we can”.

I thought this was a great answer and it made me think that they would not rule any options out.

DCF Model

PT Scenario Bear Case $1.2 per share REDUCE-IT trial fails

Generics enter the market in 2023

2017 and 2018 results disappoint and growth diminishes substantially

WACC of 11%, terminal growth of -50% Base Case $6.1 per share REDUCE-IT trial succeeds

Vascepa retains exclusivity through 2024

Vascepa pricing remains attractive

WACC of 11%, terminal growth of -20% Bull Case $10.1 per share REDUCE-IT trial succeeds

Vascepa retains exclusivity beyond 2024 and generics enter in 2027

Vascepa pricing remains attractive

WACC of 11%, terminal growth of -10%

I have estimated the current market penetration based on the target population figures given by Amarin and the average TRx numbers (IMS Health and Symphony Health Solutions). The current market penetration for the MARINE indication is around 1.75% (approximately 67K patients) and around 0.15% (approximately 53K patients) for the ANCHOR indication (promoted off-label).

My base case $6.1 target price for Amarin is based on using a DCF valuation with a 11% discount rate and -20% terminal growth rate.

I modeled through 2030 and the projected peak sales for Vascepa in my model are $134M in 2024 for the MARINE indication (market penetration of 2.45%), and overall peak sales of $1.5B in 2024 assuming the REDUCE-IT is successful (with 2.43% market penetration for the ANCHOR indication and 0.22% for 150-199mg/dL TG-level group). My model assumes exclusivity through 2024 with generics entering the market in early 2025. I use an average selling price of $120/Rx in the model – it seemed a good estimate as it was around $122 in 2014, $118 in 2015 and $127 in 2016 in average.

I believe my model to be pretty conservative, I have not included eventual European sales for instance and my base case PT is below the analyst average of $7.6 (5 analyst PT ranging from $5 to $10).

Source: Author’s estimate

Risks to the thesis

Obviously, the greatest risk to my base case scenario is a REDUCE-IT trial failure. It was released earlier today that the DMC recommended that the trial continue. It was expected and I used this assumption in my model.

Another major risk to the share price target is the eventual dilution from financing. This was evoked in another article on Amarin and although the company reduced its cash burn rate, they will likely need to raise cash after the REDUCE-IT trial outcome.

Generic competition may enter the market before 2024 as the earliest they may come is 2020 in theory – this is a major danger to my PT as well.

My model presumes a 120$ average selling price per Rx but in the event of increased competition (discussed in the previous article), pricing pressure could force Amarin to cut Vascepa’s price.

Conclusion

Amarin has an important upside if REDUCE-IT is successful and Vascepa is approved for the ANCHOR indication and the 150-199mg/dL TG-level group. On the other hand, if Amarin fails to obtain label expansion for Vascepa, the stock price will take a major hit.

A successful protection of Amarin's IP estate, as well as a strong commercial launch will prove crucial to Amarin's future. I believe the company's evolution in the next few months will be really interesting to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.