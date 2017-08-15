Good News For Gilead's Bictegravir Regimen

The company has many ways to grow its revenues and earnings again, and thus looks inexpensive at the current valuation.

Gilead's (GILD) main source of revenues has been its HCV business, but with growth in other areas Gilead is becoming less dependent on that part of its operations. If Gilead's growth plans succeed, the company is attractive at the current level.

Gilead saw its revenues explode higher after its HCV drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni got approved a couple of years ago:

From a peak of $8.5 billion in quarterly revenues the company's sales have dropped since, as the price for HCV DAAs has fallen and due to the fact that the number of new patient starts has declined considerably from its peak.

Gilead's HCV revenues thus have fallen for a while now, but the company's focus is moving towards other indications:

Gilead's HIV sales grew from $3.1 billion in last year's second quarter to $3.6 billion in this year's second quarter, and Gilead's other revenues grew from $520 million to $610 million in the same time frame. The growth in these areas did not make up for all the HCV revenues that were lost (down $1.1 billion year over year), but still allowed the company to cushion the revenue drop significantly.

The growth in Gilead's HIV business is primarily driven by rapid uptake of its TAF-containing regimens, that combine the efficiency of Gilead's TDF-containing drugs with a vastly improved tolerability. As a positive for Gilead's future revenues and earnings, Gilead's TAF-based drugs have a much better patent protection going forward, as TDF comes off patent this year.

The crown jewel of Gilead's TAF-based regimens is bictegravir in combination with emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide, a combination that is not yet on the market, but that has been accepted for accelerated review by the FDA a couple of days ago. Accelerated review means that the FDA will take only six months to decide about the drug's approval (instead of the usual ten months), which means that BIC / FTC / TAF could come to the market during next year's first quarter.

Gilead's position in the global HIV market is quite strong already, the company owns four of the five most prescribed HIV regimens in the US, and four in five in Europe's biggest markets as well. The approval of the Bic regimen is likely to strengthen that position further, which, along with some market growth, will likely allow Gilead to see significant growth in its HIV sales in the next couple of years.

That is not the only avenue for growth for the company, though, Gilead is also trying to break into the lucrative rheumatoid arthritis market with its drug candidate filgotinib (co-developed by Galapagos NV), which is also tested for other indications such as Crohn's and ulcerative colitis. The drug is currently in phase III for all three indications, and has the potential to deliver billions of dollars in annual sales if it gets approved.

On monday it was announced that the FDA has decided to designate Gilead's drug candidate entospletinib an Orphan Drug (a designation that drugs can get by the FDA if they aim to treat rare diseases). Orphan Drug status allows for market exclusivity for several years as well as other advantages, although entospletinib has a rather small target market only (at least in the indication it got the Orphan Drug status for, Graft-versus-Host). Entospletinib is currently being evaluated in three phase II studies, for Graft-versus-Host, hematological malignancies and acute myeloid leukemia.

With $36.6 billion in cash (and equivalents), and debt totaling $26.5 billion, the company now has a net cash position of more than $10 billion -- something very rare for a company in the biotech / pharma space. With Gilead producing about $1 billion of free cash flows each month, that net cash position is poised to grow further, which means that the company could easily make one (or several) acquisition(s) in the near future, if the company sees value in a company's pipeline or existing products. Galapagos NV, with which Gilead is developing Filgotinib, is a candidate for an acquisition that would not be very costly (high single digit billions). United Therapeutics (UTHR) recently was rumored to be a target for Gilead as well, which would be a good fit with its product portfolio, but which doesn't offer a great pipeline.

Gilead currently trades at a little less than ten times next year's expected earnings, but that estimate could be too conservative: In the most recent quarter Gilead beat analyst estimates by more than fifteen percent, it thus seems that profitability is much better than what the market was forecasting.

Estimates for the next quarters (and for 2018) have risen over the last couple of weeks, which was probably mainly due to Gilead's performance in Q2, but those estimates still seem rather conservative. In the most recent quarter Gilead earned $2.56 per share -- it seems unlikely that the company will earn 18% less ($2.10) in the current quarter.

Growth in HIV and other areas, maybe coupled with some growth from M&A, improve Gilead's outlook further, thus the estimate for next year seems too conservative, even when we do not factor in possible catalysts such as HCV approvals in China.

Takeaway

Gilead is becoming less dependent on its HCV business, and that is a good thing. With growth from HIV and other areas the company should be able to form the bottom of its revenues in the near future, which would be a key for the company's share price to grow again.

With a high cash amount on its balance sheet, a low valuation and a nice dividend, Gilead is not looking unattractive for long term focused investors right here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.