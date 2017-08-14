Revance Therapeutics: A Likely Q4 Runner

If all goes well RT002 could be launched in the United States in late 2019 or 2020, followed by European markets.

Prior data from the phase 2 BELMONT study bodes well for the outcomes of the SAKURA 1 and SAKURA 2 pivotal trials.

Shares have performed well over the past year, although year to date they haven´t seen much action.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) have increased around 12% year to date and are up over 50% in the past twelve months.

RVNC data by YCharts

RT002: Multiple Catalysts Coming

The company´s focus is on progressing its unique neuromodulator through clinical studies, counting on its potential for providing an improved, longer duration treatment with a better safety profile versus competitors. Management is targeting a $3 billion market in the present (see Jefferies Presentation) that is expected to more than double by 2022.

The company´s dual-pronged approach of first targeting its lead indication in the aesthetics market backed up by promising therapeutic opportunities appears likely to pay off. The first two indications both have blockbuster potential.

Figure 2: Advancing three indications (source: Jefferies Presentation)

Glabellar (frown) lines is an area of significant unmet need, as current treatments last around 3 to 4 months and leave room for improvements in response rates. In the company´s phase 2 BELMONT study a 6 month duration of effect was achieved and the pivotal program (SAKURA 1 and SAKURA 2 trials) is well underway with trial results coming in the fourth quarter.

Figure 3: Superior duration of response over Botox demonstrated (source: Jefferies Presentation)

If all goes well RT002 could be launched in the United States in late 2019 or 2020, followed by European markets.

Cervical dystonia, a painful condition characterized by twisting movements of the neck and shoulders, is being targeted by the company using around ten times the dose utilized in treating glabellar lines. A mid-stage study revealed strong efficacy and a solid safety profile, with significant improvements in duration.

Figure 4: Duration of response data (source: Jefferies Presentation)

The third indication of plantar fascitis is much smaller in nature, with over 2 million patients in the United States undergoing treatment annually and a current market opportunity in excess of $250 million. The company´s phase 2 trial is currently enrolling (n=60) with data expected in the fourth quarter. The primary endpoint is the reduction in Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for foot pain, while a key secondary endpoint is reduction in AOFAS (American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle) Function Score.

Final Thoughts

The task of readying a sales force looks feasible, as a targeted launch would be primarily focused on dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Management is engaging in pre-launch activities, including expanding their senior leadership team and outreach to medical professionals. With leadership hailing from the likes of Amgen, Allergan, Genentech and Gilead, investors should feel quite confident that their breadth of experience will come in handy in the current situation. IP coverage appears substantial, with key patents expiring in 2027 and 2029 (in possession of over 180 issued patents and with 134 patent applications pending).

With $165.5 million in cash as of June 30th compared to a quarterly net loss of $26.9 million, I wouldn´t be surprised to see the company engage in a secondary offering after data to boost their cash position. Management has guided for cash burn from operating activities to fall in the range of $102 to $112 million.

Data from their pivotal program in glabellar lines and from the phase 2 trial in plantar fascitis in the fourth quarter are material events that could cause a runup in share price. I wouldn´t discount the possibility of a takeout either.

Risks include setbacks with clinical trials and disappointing data, as well as dilution in the near to medium term.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.