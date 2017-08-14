Stornoway Diamond's (SWYDF) CEO Matt Manson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (OTCPK:SWYDF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. As of this morning we released our second quarter 2017 results which are available on our website or on SEDAR. Here this morning to discuss our results, we have Matt Manson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Godin, Chief Operating Officer; and Orin Baranowsky, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

There is a presentation on our website that you are able to access at www.stornowaydiamonds.com it supplements our press release. Management will provide a brief overview of Q2 results, followed by commentary on the outlook for the business, and then we will open up the floor for questions from analysts.

Before we begin, please note that certain statements may be made on this call by management that may contain forward-looking information. I refer listeners to read the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information in our press releases, on our website and in our presentation.

Matt Manson

Matt Manson

Thanks, Jodi, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. The second quarter of 2017 for Stornoway marks the end of our scheduled ramp up to the 6000 tones name plate capacity of our process plants and this was another example of that Stornoway team achieving a important milestone on schedule and we are very happy about it.

Earlier in the quarter in May, we passed one million carats of diamonds produced and at this stage also we’ve reached one million carats of sales. Overall, we’re happy with the progress of the business, notwithstanding the ongoing matter of diamond breakage in the process plant that we will address in more detail later in this call.

Referring to the online companion materials, we are hoping everyone will be able to access, we want to take you to see the quarter’s results and also spend some time talking about the work we’ve been doing in the process plant during the first half of the year.

We’ve got a tag team that’s calling in normal fashion and just take you through the headline, operating and financial results, I’ll hand this over to Orin Baranowsky. Orin?

Orin Baranowsky

Thanks, Matt. Referring to slide four, during the quarter mining in our open pits and development of our underground mine both progressed comfortably within plan. Carat production and grade were modestly lower than expectations for the quarter, principally due to a higher proportion of lower grade ore and the plant feed taken from our stockpile. Despite this, costs were on target at $54 per tonne operating cost or $66.30 per carat processed and a 2017 capital program which is principally related to the underground mine is on schedule with $24 million spent during the quarter.

A breakdown of our capitals and operating cost in more detail are shown on slide 14 and 15 in the appendix to the online presentation material.

Moving to slide five. Compared to our C$66 per tonne operating costs -- for carat operating cost, we sold approximately 350,000 carats in the quarter at an average price of $87 U.S. or C$117 per carat for proceeds before stream and royalty of $40.9 million. Immediately after the quarter ended, we closed an additional sale of 151,000 carat at $101 per carat U.S. or Canadian 128 per carat.

According to Canadian dollar sales price here as we want to demonstrate the strong operating cost cash, margins that exist within our business. At quarter end, we were carrying no unsold diamond inventory outside of this sales schedule and normal goods in progress which Matt will talk about more in detail in our sales shortly.

Overall, we are reporting an EBITDA of $15.1 million or 35.6% margins with net income of $2.3 million. Our balance sheet remains strong with $60.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and total available liquidity by way of cash and available credit facilities of C$168 million.

I will now turn it back to Matt.

Matt Manson

Thanks, Orin. Turning to our EHNS [ph] record on slide six, we saw no lost time incidents in the quarter, no incidence of environmental compliance. Our overall reported incident frequency rate was 3.5 and this is actually when compared to our industry peers. And so this is something obviously we take great pride in and value highly.

Our sales breakdown is presented in slide seven. So as of end of July [ph] we’ve completed a total of seven tender sales of Renard diamonds and two of these had occurred in the most recent second quarter. The achieved sales price at a particular sale that one should realize is strongly influenced by the specific quality and sizing of the mix we are presenting from sale. And although we sell our production to the mine, these factors can be quite there before month to month especially as we deal with our diamond breakage here.

However, looking through the size and quality variations, we can see that the real price achieved for our production has increased a total of 19% since our first sale in the last month of November. We illustrate this on the online materials.

This reflects the pulmorization [ph] of the market with our production primarily and the good probably so comes achieved by our clients in terms of yield and color. This is very encouraging.

Our July sale was the first to achieve to sort of our annual 2017 guidance range of $100 to $132 per carat U.S. and we are maintaining this guidance encouraged by this incremental improvements in pricing. Although we caution that the final years result will likely be closer to the lower end of the range than they are higher.

And I’ll now turn this over to Pat to discuss our work in Diamond processing.

Patrick Godin

Thanks, Matt. So our [Indiscernible] negatively impacting our pricing, and which we have discussed openly from sometime now is the matter of [Indiscernible] breakage that we have been seeing in our bottom plant.

This is illustrated on slide 8 of our online materials. During the first half of the year we undertook a comprehensive program of work to understand the source of the breakage and mitigate it to acceptable levels.

Diamond breakage of course occurs in all diamond processing plant, and what we are dealing with here 11 years old. Our work has focussed on crusher operating settings, the plant material [ph] balancing, replacing pump, and other thing is adjusting recovery equipment to minimize potential diamond re-circulation.

During the course of this work, we have seen a modest improvement in overall stone breakage and have successfully reduce similar breakage in our DMS scrubber and recovery circuits.

However, Simulant and diamond breakage company [Indiscernible] at an acceptable level, and our secondary cone crusher and High Pressure Grinding Rolls.

Referring to slide nine, our work program in the first half of the year includes bench testing with our equipment suppliers and all our specific ore diamonds and restructuring to that within our crushers.

This work has shown a clear coalition between waste content and diamond breakage. As illustrated in the optimum recovery conditions in our crushers exist when the proportion of kimberlite within waste is maximizing the crusher and when feed rates and choke feed conditions are also like for like.

This is a high risk of breakage at low feed rate and high risk levels when three diamonds become trapped between the crusher liners and waste.

The renowned Kimberlites are characterised by a high level of internal dilution which in some of our lower grade units can average upto 65% of the overall rock [ph]. This material is a country rock which is structurally harder than the Kimberlite and which can be restructured within the plant and become concentrated alongside free diamond, reducing the proportion of this material in our whole feed will be essential for further improvement in the quality of our diamond recovery.

Moving to slide 10, during the course of our mitigation work, we have conducted field trials for waste sorting at Renard as a solution to this issue. We now feel the rich Kimberlite can be clearly distinguished from the quartz and feldspar rich music [ph] and rock by means of its pictorial characterization.

In our test work at TOMRA facility in Germany we are seeing consistently good results in segregating Renard ore and waste in this fashion at [Indiscernible] processing rates.

Consequently the Board of Directors have approved an extraordinary capital allowance for fiscal 2017 at C$22.1 million to add waste sorting to the Renard process plant. This will increase transfer conveyors – waste sorting circuit into adjacent to our main process plant, look into [Indiscernible] primary jaw crusher and before our secondary cone crusher.

The waste reject [ph] will be transported to our container facility by truck. By concentrating the ore before the first primary diamond liberation crushing plate [ph] we anticipate this addition to our plant will add on a substantial increase in the quantity and value of our diamond.

We expect this new circuit to add C$1 per tonne to our operating cash commission scheduled for further purchase [ph] commission to be schedule to become operational [ph] for the quarter of 2018.

Although the waste sorting circuit will be rated at 7000 tonnes per day, it will be extendable and by reducing lower than the principal plant recovery circuit it will allow for substantial future processing expansion. We are excited about what this technology can bring to the Renard mine.

Before I hand things back to Matt, I want to take a moment to cover another focus of the team in the first half of the year which is how we have handled in the registration of our processed Kimberlite containment.

From the beginning of the operations, the disposal of processed Kimberlite has been carried out with a mixture of coarse discharge from the DMS, and fine particles from the under flow of the pit, the moisture of which was reduced with the aid of centrifugal.

Higher quantity of finds during the liberation process combined with the inefficiency of the centrifugal result in our processed Kimberlite not achieving geotechnical characteristics necessary for dry-stacking.

As a result, we are modifying our processed Kimberlite and contain it for disposal. The centrifugal were removed from the plant to our pumping networks and we are not using the coarse reject to construct retention burnings at the disposal site and then disclosing of the fine particles inside this containment area.

At the start of the year, in the polishing firm we had to adjust fine [Indiscernible]. However work at the plant and the civil work – at the PK containment area were completed by end of July, operational authorisation has been received and the new system is up and working very well.

Matt Manson

Thanks, Pat. So in conclusion, our second quarter saw steady performance in our mining and process as seen on slide 12, our wrap up slide. And we are enjoying good cost control and happy with how the ore body is performing. We are very encouraged with the steady increase in pricing breakeven for diamond, but I reckon I need to process with additional steps in our process improvement to fully realize the true value of our production.

We are committing additional capital to achieve this but we are comfortable with our strong balance sheet we are able to accommodate this from existing sources of funding. At quarter end, our cash position as you said before and now see the gain of $60 million with total available balance sheet liquidity of C$160 million.

So with that I’ll turn this back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from the line of Edward Sterck with BMO.

Edward Sterck

Good morning, so just want to ask question on the plant for the – putting in the sourcing and stripping out the waste and then reducing the diamond breakage. On slide nine, you’ve got a ranking of – well, I guess, risk ranking from high to low in terms of the conditions that are mostly its diamond breakage and the conditions that are leased.

And I’m just trying to mesh it up with the – obviously by taking out the waste, you’re reducing the amount of feed that goes to the secondary crusher. And therefore I guess the likeliness of choke feeding is reduced as well. And on this ranking having high feed rates being choke fed gets you to the lowest risk for diamond breakage. So, I’m just trying to work out how you plan to manage those two factors; reducing the amount of feed is going to the secondary crusher, but also the challenges that brings in terms of maintaining the feed rates and choke feeding?

Patrick Godin

Okay. Thank you for your questions. Patrick is speaking. What we will do is, when we will reject the waste -- part of the waste ahead of the cone fore sure it will renew the feed to the cone, and it will – and we want to maintain choke fed conditions, so what we plan to do in our program in the mean time is to change not the Cone Crusher but the eccentric of the Cone Crusher. So – and it will – and to maintain choke fed conditions and to optimize this crushing phases.

The other thing too is we will -- more material and the reject of the Cone Crusher will [Indiscernible]. The upper deck sorting will return it to the Cone Crusher. So it will maintain the choke fed conditions then it will optimize also the interparticles crushing and it will sort the reject again, so it will reduce again and improve the waste sorting at this stage. So, basically to answer to your question, we want to maintain choke fed conditions. We want to optimize interparticle crushing and we will change the eccentric of the crusher and this budget is discussed between $2.1 million and wealth that we have.

Edward Sterck

Great. Thank you very much.

Matt Manson

We also by the way – we also kind of put into our disclosure the fact that one of the ancillary benefits that we’re sorting as it reduces the amounts of load on the rest of the process plant. And we see that as an opportunity. We’ve been very clear that for this money we’re getting a waste sorting circuit that process 7000 tons a day and as what where our main plant call us to be doing next year 6,000 tons this year and 7,000 next year. And so, the waste sorting itself is a bottleneck in the plant by definition as 7,000 tons a day, but it’s being built to be expandable.

So, if we – when we get this extra capacity within the rest of the circuit we want to look to see how we then go further than where we are now and potential for increase capacity in the process plant is one of the ancillary benefits of doing this work.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thanks you. Just ask you follow-up on that and if you’re taking out somewhere between – somewhere around 40%, 50% of material that comes from just waste and therefore liberate additional capacity in the rest of the processing plant. If you add in additional waste sourcing, should we expect the CapEx to be broadly similar to this 22 million, let’s say, 50% of material is removed and you liberate 50% more capacity? Would it roughly the 22 million again to kind of if you want to – if you could double the ore 3%?

Matt Manson

Its too early to talk about numbers in that kind of context. I mean, we’re happy to talk about the numbers. We do have in the process rates. We do have under this plant. What we’re talking about is a future vision for the project with more oversupply, more mining, more feeds, getting waste out, more ore to the plant. The additional changes to go beyond seven will additional sorters, waste sorters in the tower that’s being built to accommodate, its the gravity fed tower, to accommodate the sorters we are buying, but the message here is that the tower is being built to accommodate additional sorters, so that we can do that. What the CapEx is to do that. I mean, most of the CapEx in this particular exercise is in the – the tower that can bear if not in the sorters. So, I think that’s a high number, but its far too early to talk specifics on that kind of thing. I’m just highlighting the ancillary benefits and potentially to what we’re doing to get to the project.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thank you. And then just one final follow-up question. Am I right to thinking that Renard will be first operation to deploy this technology? And I guess, just what are the risks that you’ve identified in doing so if that is the case? I know you’ve done a lot of test work on this, but are you pretty happy with the risks based on in some?

Patrick Godin

Yes. We did two series of tests on this. And we are – I think we’re lucky for one item is that spectral segregation of our waste is pretty simple, pretty evident. Our waste is, we have white gneiss stone what we call granite. We have the white and pink and also we have the gneiss was green. It was pretty – it’s a -- the color of the green which we would like compare to the kimberlite. So we are pretty successful in the sorting of the waste and it’s a huge advantage at least that we have with our waste no matter if its harder, so its very efficient to sort. And this equipment will be their first to use that in the diamond business. However, TOMRA is producing a lot of equipment to sort different mineral in – whereby in the lithium industry, for example, in other industries. And we – when we did our test it was on high rates with equipment were assize the operation, assize for lab, so it was – we are pretty confident to be successful with this.

Edward Sterck

Great. Thanks very much gentlemen.

Patrick Godin

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is from the line of Richard Hatch with RBC Capital Markets.

Richard Hatch

Thanks very much. And thanks very much for cool adjunct [ph]. Three questions from me. First one; just on the realized prices on the 19%, real improvement, and I guess, would you give a bit more color on sort of how much of that is the market arising. you need to produce discount and other items and also off of back of that, can you just give us a bit of an update on what kind of discount you are achieving for rest in the moment and where you see that going?

Second question is just on the costs, I know your cost guidance is well controlled versus previous guidance. And I just wonder how you’re looking at that and also back of the stronger Canadian dollar. And then thirdly, just on grades, I know as you previously stated that you on the [Indiscernible] in the first. Can you just give it a bit of guidance on what you’re expecting to see for recovered grade in second half please? Thank you.

Matt Manson

Yes. So I’ll talk about the first and third and then ask Pat to cover the second. So, on pricing, yes, I mean, the half of the year I mean, rough prices where the market was kind of doing better, anecdotally that seems there were been 4%, 5%, 6% maybe over that time period. So the rest of our gain is, we especially in market [Indiscernible] everyone call it. And its been -- the graphic they were showing on material show that’s been you know, that wasn’t just one sale we suddenly got all that back, its been pretty progressive. And when we actually breakdown the product segments of a selling we’re seeing specific trends and specific quality of items. So, the majority of that is just people actually buying the goods, taking them home, polishing them, they pleasantly surprised on color yield and size yield than how the goods are performing, the polishing we use. And then coming back and bidding more aggressively in the subsequent sales.

In terms of the fluorescence issue, I mean, we’ve got, I think we have measured as like to 30% to 40% fluorescence fair [ph] to medium were some strong. That’s somewhat more than the world average, but not a lot more in the world average I think. And we don’t have enough fluorescence to actually segregate them as a separate parcel. So, actually what is the discount we’re getting on fluorescence goods?

I think some of that gain in pricing is probably some of that discount coming off or at least the clients held that we’re selling to becoming familiar with the production and being happy with their own distribution channels and buying that material and being happy with it. Its not -- fluorescence in our production is not that the signing characteristics of our production, I don’t things. So its not something that we’re particularly focuses on in that way.

Every diamond producer will tell you that they are unhappy with the fact that fluorescence has any kind of discount right now. They didn’t use to have and no, it doesn’t. We have to deal with that and certainly there’s some share of that in our production, but its not material up to us that we’re particularly focused on it. We’re focused on breakage, that’s a bigger issue for us.

On in terms of grade progression, look we – I think in the first half of the year an overall grade was 87…

Patrick Godin

86

Matt Manson

And 86, and our forecast for the year is 86. So, we’ve been up. In some reporting we’ve been – there another reporting where you’re seeing the natural variability of grade and diamond mineral resource. And where its going to be for the second half? I would expect those to be more or less on average on the mark. So we’re not particular seeing a progression in grade.

What we said is, we’re generally happy with how the ore bodies performed and we certainly seeing good geology coming through when we’re mining and that’s continued and we’re pretty happy with how it that’s going, so, no change to our guidance in that regard. On the second question, Pat?

Richard Hatch

It was related to the operating cost.

Matt Manson

Yes, OpEx.

Patrick Godin

That facility in the OpEx and sensitivity to Canadian U.S. exchange currency. So the majority of cost in Canadian dollars, if you look is on the total gas 30% to 35%, is payroll and other that is that we’re not using chemicals so it’s mainly the LNG and it’s pretty light. So, we are mainly our OpEx or all majority of them are 95% or Canadian dollars, so we’re not really exposed to the exchange rate for this, so, it more on revenue than an OpEx that we are exposed.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thanks, Pat.

Patrick Godin

Pleasure.

Matt Manson

How many quarters of operating results we have like that, I mean because we have been mining this ore body now for a good couple of years, so this is in our first OpEx data, this is almost third year of OpEx data and we’ve been consistently on target, so that’s something we’re proud off.

Matt Manson

Well, thanks operator. Yes. So, happy with the quarter and looking forward to good second half of the year and excited by what this sorting of waste is going to do to the quality, volume and value of our diamond production. Thanks very much for joining us this morning.

