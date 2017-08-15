POSCO: After Domestic Steel Rally, It Pays To Go International

International steel stocks are definitely out of favor currently, with valuations more healthy compared to domestic alternatives. This shouldn’t be surprising – a lot of the post-election rally in domestic steel stocks like U.S. Steel (X) or AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) has been predicated upon the likelihood (and in some products, actual implementation) of trade protections to better the health of these companies. In fact, some of the larger international players are, and continue to be, impacted by these moves. It has been nearly a year since I took a dive into South Korean giant POSCO (PKX), a company that I owned but cut heading out of the election cycle as the writing on the wall became clear. Given highly aggressive expectations that are now priced in to American steel companies, is there better value to be found overseas? And, given POSCO’s rather unique situation, does the turnaround remain on track?

Business Overview, Visiting Impact Of Potential U.S. Trade Protectionism

As a refresher, POSCO is the largest fully integrated steelmaker in South Korea, and is one of the largest steelmakers in the world. The company produced 42.2M tons of crude steel in fiscal 2016, with the capacity to produce 47.6M tons. The majority of this steel is produced at Pohang Works and Gwangyang Works, with Gwangyang being the largest steel plant in the world, as well as one of the most technically advanced. Product lines are diverse: hot and cold-rolled products, stainless, wire rods, plate, sheets, selling into a diverse variety of end markets (automotive, shipbuilding, home appliance, construction, engineering). Domestic steelmakers here in the United States only wish they had the support that POSCO holds in South Korea when it comes to protected industry; roughly 40% of company sales are to the South Korean market, where the company holds a similar percentage of market share. All told, Korean trade estimates pin market share of their domestic manufacturers as providing three quarters of overall steel volumes in their home country.

Still, exports are obviously an important facet of revenue. Of export sales, most revenue is generated nearby in Asia (29% China, rest of continental Asia 24%, Japan 11%). This plays into investor concerns between POSCO and potential impact from United States trade action. For those unaware, currently there is a Section 232 investigation into steel, in which the Department of Commerce will advise if steel imports pose a national security risk. If this is the case, the President has ninety days to take action, where he is given the power to unilaterally impose trade restrictions (tariffs, quotas, import fees) and restraint agreements. This would come after the implementation of initial tariffs on hot and cold-rolled products over the past two years, as well as Donald Trump pushing for steel capacity concessions as part of a recent G-20 meeting. These are all important move, but one that does not impact POSCO in any material way directly; only 1% of export volume in the first half of this year was to the U.S. market. There may be some indirect impact through shifts of flow of exports may no longer go to the U.S. market, or through value-add producers that POSCO supplies (e.g., pipemakers), but overall impact should be marginal in my opinion.

As far as Chinese Steel goes, steel inventory in China is at its lowest level this year, as the Chinese government continues to push for capacity cuts. By 2020, officials want to reduce capacity by 150 million tons, or roughly 15%, primarily by focusing on low grade induction furnaces. 85% of this year’s target has already been achieved, which has eased oversupply in adjacent Asian markets that POSCO serves. Steel prices are up, bolstered by healthy global demand across most geographies. Asian markets excluding China are set to have the highest growth in demand this year, but overall tons demanded across these regions remains dwarfed by demand coming out of China, which continues to see muted demand growth (1.4% growth forecast). Still, Chinese export volumes are set to fall this year, which should allow the rest of the world (ex-China) to regain market share.

Beyond the Chinese situation, there are pockets of weakness that should raise a few flags, such as South Korean domestic automobile demand, which is set to fall materially as demand slows (shift in tax policy that moved sales forward a prime contributor). Shipbuilding remains sluggish, and despite new orders picking up now, there will be some time before new builds start helping earnings. Overall, the picture is solid – but could always be better.

Progress On Financials, Decluttering The Consolidated Balance Sheet

In Q2 2017, revenue was up 18.7% versus the prior year period, however this was driven by higher prices and mix; volumes in both crude steel and value-added products were down incrementally. Gross margin was impacted by the sale of expensive inventory (POSCO uses last in, first out [“LIFO”]); aside from that $281M headwind, margins would have been up year/year. Investors should keep a close eye on raw material and their assumptions on outlook, primarily coking coal and iron ore. Both saw prices spike in the first three months of the year, but have since faded off materially. Management expectations are for $60-65/ton for iron ore and $140-160/ton for coking coal, so keep those expectations in mind when considering guidance. Selling, general, and administrative costs (“SG&A”) were down a hair, and the reversal of an impairment charge taken on Thainox stock. Remember here that POSCO reports under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) so impairment charge reversals are allowed, unlike under U.S. GAAP.

Since 2014, POSCO has been engaging in a significant restructuring process. As is par for the course for many Asian firms, the company made substantial equity investments in adjacent and even unrelated businesses (going as far as commercial mall real estate at one point), as well as starting its own ventures as well. As might be expected, operational control was lost, and it really complicated the financial statements and threw Western investors for a loop that are used to clean and concise financial reporting. The company targeted cutting 149 various investments and business operations by the end of 2017, and as of Q2, 133 have been finished. Management intends to accomplish the target as planned by the end of the year, but this doesn’t mean that POSCO is going to be pure play steel. Management intends to keep its trading operations, engineering and construction, energy, and chemicals businesses, all of which have been profitable through the first half of 2017.

All these efforts have paid off on the balance sheet. Net debt now stands at, 14.8T KRW, or $12.9B USD. Net debt/2017 EBITDA estimates is roughly 2x, down significantly as $4,000M in debt has been retired over past two and a half years. This gives POSCO one of the least leveraged balance sheets among the larger players, and is one that should continue to improve given the high levels of free cash flow here; look for $3,000M in free cash flow this year ($6,500 in operating cash flow assuming flat working capital, $3,500 in capital expenditures per management forecast). You won’t find very many companies trading at those levels here domestically; nor at 9.8x 2018 analyst consensus estimates on P/E (which might be a touch low in my opinion). That’s a substantial discount to comparable peers here domestically, although as elaborated on, market dynamics are widely different, and POSCO does not even truly compete with American firms. Overall, POSCO is definitely worth a look for those that are bullish on Asia, particularly the Korea region and the Southeastern portion of Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.