John Deere: Too Far, Too Fast?

Dividend favorite John Deere & Co. (DE) will report quarterly earnings at the end of this week, and we believe the stock will be vulnerable to potential declines after the numbers are released. Over the last year, the stock has taken off like a rocket, and many dividend investors are wondering about whether or not an asset like DE still has a place in a conservative portfolio. To be sure, the market valuation in DE has risen very far, very fast. But if you are able to exercise patience with a stock like this, there will be bullish opportunities ahead once the post-earnings decline unfold. Recent activity in emerging markets does support the long-term bullish outlook for John Deere on a comparative basis within the industry, and there is little doubt that the five-year projections for the company are strong enough to be attractive for investors seeking stable yield opportunities. But, near-term, the balance of the evidence suggests that DE is vulnerable to downside moves if this week’s quarterly earnings results do not far surpass analyst expectations. Thus, our bias is to trim back long positions at current levels and wait for downside retracements in DE in order to enact new buy entries in the stock.

Overall, it should be clear that the broader trends remain positive. Earnings results for the second quarter were far better than the market had anticipated, and this enabled Deere to raise its fiscal 2017 growth outlook two-fold. These results came in light of potential headwinds on a few different fronts, namely in markets disrupted by low wheat, soybean, corn, and cotton prices. But better farm equipment sales boosted Deere’s top-line for the first time in 13 quarters and these gains are expected to be propelled even further by sales improvements in Asia (i.e. India) and South America (i.e. Argentina and Brazil)

Earnings Forecasts: NASDAQ

For the current reporting period, Deere & Co. is expected to post earnings-per-share gains of $1.91 alongside revenues of $6.92 billion. If these forecasts turn out to be accurate, it is difficult to know exactly how the market will respond, given the fact that this would be a reduction from the numbers seen in the previous quarter. Given the oversold nature of DE stock at current prices, this suggests a strong potential for short-term downside even if these expectations are matched. But if you are an investor looking to start building long exposure in this rallying stock, this is something that could be viewed as an excellent opportunity to buy in the anticipation that valuation trends will once again turn higher toward the end of this year.



Stock Data: Dividend.com

For dividend investors, this should not create worrisome scenarios given the relatively high yield that long positions in DE stock can offer. With a payout ratio of 37.9% and a dividend yield of 1.89%, the stock remains in a special position when we are looking at the yield-starved elements that characterize the current market environment. DE offers investors industry diversification that many lack in their portfolio (heavy industrial equipment), in addition to the growing emerging market exposure that will likely become an analysis focus for the stock in the quarters ahead.



Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

On the whole, we would need to see a significant earnings beat in DE in order to see any real moves higher in the stock. This creates unnecessary risk for those holding the stock into this week’s numbers as even a decent performance number could result in profit-taking from current levels. Those long the stock should remain watchful of market activity if prices fall to the $110.80 level, which was a consolidation zone after the initial breakout surge above $100.50 (the previous long-term triple top resistance zone). If we do start to see downside retracements after the earnings number these are both price levels that can be used to enter into new buy positions (or to build on current longs) as the long-term bias remains positive for dividend investors as long as these price levels remain intact





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.