Retirement Strategy: Let's Look At Altria

We have all heard it before, I suppose. Smoking is clearly unhealthy, and the big tobacco companies have lied to the human race. Yep, those are indisputable facts. Yet, are we here to monitor the bad habits of society, or are we here to make money and/or grow our income for a more secure financial future and retirement?

Altria (MO) has been (and still is) a huge part of many dividend growth investors' portfolios for decades. Through thick and thin, the congressional hearings, the surgeon general warnings, the myriad of lawsuits, and the admission by big tobacco management teams that the public has been lied to.

So, let me ask this question: Why has MO survived and thrived all of these years even with all of the negatives that are for real? Let me "blue sky" this for a moment and think out loud: Maybe people simply like to smoke! Smoke something, anything, and this is not a new phenomenon. Thousands and thousands of years have shown evidence that human beings like to suck on something and inhale whatever it is! Who are we to judge? Is it a terrible habit to have? Of course, it is. Has tobacco use declined dramatically over the last 2-3 decades? Absolutely! Is the "future" of cigarette smoking highly questionable? Undoubtedly. There is simply no sense to be made to argue any of these points. What is arguable is the future of Altria as a company and a cash-producing powerhouse for dividend income, especially for those of us who are already retired.

First, Let's Look At The Numbers

MO Dividend data by YCharts

First of all, that big drop was back when Altria spun off Phillip Morris (PM). So, ignore it and focus on the more than 30 consecutive years of paying and increasing dividends. Through all of the absolutely true negatives I mentioned above, MO paid dividend investors more each year, to hold onto its stock. I am pretty sure that dividend growth investors are pretty thrilled with the results.

How about capital appreciation? Well, MO has made long-term investors incredibly wealthy. Yes, through all the negatives that have been mentioned. Before, and after! You can see the dips just by the chart above - bad news has always temporarily affected the share price and actually opened up very significant opportunities for new investors (like me back in the early to mid-1990s).

Now, we have more bad news coming from everywhere. Tougher regulations, fewer new smokers than ever before, and the ongoing health hazard that seems to include even those who "think" about smoking!!

Oh my goodness, maybe this time it really is the end for MO! Maybe we should dump and run, fast before the windows are boarded up! Some authors right here on SA would have you believe that is the prudent move to make!

Well, wait one second there, cowboy. It is true that smoking is once again going through a rough patch. The share prices recently plunged after an earnings miss and more "bad" news:

FDA launches campaign to discourage e-cig use by kids Following up on its policy to cut nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes and eventual oversight of e-cigarettes, the FDA unveils plans for an education campaign aimed at discouraging the use of electronic cigarettes by young people. The agency says more than 2M U.S. middle and high school students use e-cigs and other vaping devices, a troubling statistic considering the FDA's four-year extension for e-cig makers to file marketing applications. Critics accuse vendors of making the problem worse by selling flavors that appeal the children. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the new policy "aims to strike a careful balance between the regulation of all tobacco products, and the opportunity to encourage development of innovative tobacco products that may be less dangerous than combustible cigarettes." The campaign will roll out this fall with the full-scale effort launching in 2018.

MO data by YCharts

Does the phrase "been there, done that, have that T-shirt" ring a bell? So, now, the FDA is going after e-cigarettes, again. So, what else is new.

I absolutely hope and pray that youngsters never take up any tobacco habit, but here's the thing. Kids will grow up and make adult choices. Good or bad. There is nothing that the FDA could ever do to alter this behavior if the individual decides they desire it, period.

Yes, fewer people are smoking, and fewer people will smoke in the future. Maybe. It just seems to me that Altria (being the best of breed) is completely aware of everything that is going on. If the company knew that its business was coming to an end, an investor might think that the dividends will be cut or stopped, money will no longer be earmarked for research and development, and employees would be streaming out the doors.

Well, truth be told, the numbers simply do not show that. As a matter of fact, according to the Altria website, the company is spending a fortune on the continual development of a less harmful cigarette, as well as an even safer e-cigarette!

A strong public health consensus has formed that not all tobacco products present the same risk. In fact, public health authorities agree that there is a broad continuum of risk among tobacco products, with conventional, combustible cigarettes at the highest end of that spectrum. “There is a very pronounced continuum of risk depending upon how toxicants and nicotine, the major addictive substance in tobacco, are delivered. Cigarette smoking is undoubtedly a more hazardous nicotine delivery system than various forms of noncombustible tobacco products for those who continue to use tobacco, which in turn are more hazardous than pharmaceutical nicotine products.” – Strategic Dialogue, 2009 ​​"The health risks of smokeless tobacco are considerably lower than those associated with combustible tobacco as it is largely the combustion process that makes tobacco use so deadly." – Royal College of Physicians, "Harm Reduction in Nicotine Addiction: Helping People Who Can’t Quit," 2007.

While the evidence supports the negatives of smoking, the evidence also supports the push to safer smoking! The question is will it be as profitable, and will it last?

Take a look at this from the Altria website:

Does this appear like a company that is taking down its tents and shutting its doors? Quite the opposite, in my opinion. To me, this looks like a company that is changing with the times and entering a new phase of growth!

The question remains, however, can I still get paid and receive increases from the dividends that MO offers?

Here are the nuts and bolts:

An amazingly low payout ratio of 32% and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 8.27%, but that is not all. As this article spells out, dividend growth investors holding shares of MO are in store for more good news!

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog says a 9% hike is “around the corner,” offering it up as another reason to buy the cigarette maker on the stock’s recent dip. ... "We expect MO’s Board of Directors to approve a quarterly dividend increase on 8/24 of 9.0% to $0.66 per share, implying a very attractive yield of 4.0% and an annualized payout ratio of 81% (up from 75% a/o 2Q17), bringing it in-line with the company’s 80% target. We believe the recent dramatic pullback in MO’s stock makes a compelling argument for the Board to accelerate the return of cash to shareholders with its next dividend increase acting as a positive catalyst for the stock. Further, we see additional n.t. positive catalysts ahead including: (1) the potential that PM acquires MO as reported by Reuters without mgmt. comment (70% probability); (2) MO’s Investor Day on November 2nd; and (3) FDA approval to commercialize iQOS we think as early as late 2017/early 2018). From a FCF/leverage standpoint, we believe MO is in good shape with a sufficient financial 'cushion' to support a 9% dividend increase this year and in 2018. Bottom line – Therefore, we continue to encourage investors to build larger positions in MO as a 9% div increase will enable l.t. investors to pocket an attractive 4% yield and essentially get 'paid to wait' while the FDA overhang persists. We reiterate our Outperform rating and $80 price target on MO, which implies a 26.5% total return in the next 12 months."

Wells Fargo has stuck its neck out forecasting an $80/share price and a 9% dividend increase! A 26%+ return in 12 months. I am pretty sure that Wells Fargo believes that MO will grow for all sorts of reasons and time will tell if it is correct. That does not mean we are guaranteed these forward-looking results, and for all I know, the doors just might close on tobacco forever! I just simply doubt it!

From this chart, it does not seem that employees are leaving by the droves either:

A 17% drop over the course of 6-7 years could be attributed to technology, not to fear of a business going bye, bye. To me, MO is keeping its people in the face of better technology and the folks are not leaving in droves. To me, that's another "sign" of a strong now and a bright future!

Not to mention that with the recent share price drops and tobacco uncertainty, MO has once again announced an aggressive stock re-purchase program (emphasis mine):

"Based on strong tobacco operating company performance, Altria delivered solid results in the second quarter and first half of 2017," said Marty Barrington, Altria's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "The smokeable products segment generated strong income growth despite a large cigarette excise tax increase in California, and the smokeless products segment has largely rebounded from its first-quarter voluntary product recall." "We continued to focus on rewarding shareholders, paying out nearly $2.4 billion in dividends and repurchasing $1.6 billion in shares in the first half of 2017. Today we also are announcing a $1 billion expansion of that program." "Our business fundamentals remain strong. We believe we are well-positioned for the second half of the year and continue to expect adjusted diluted EPS growth to be weighted to the second half. Thus, we are reaffirming our 2017 full-year adjusted diluted EPS growth guidance of 7.5% to 9.5%."

Not for anything, but does this seem like a stock that dividend growth investors should head for the hills from as some other SA articles have fiercely proclaimed?

Not in my book! What about yours?

The Bottom Line

I have had it up to my eyeballs with scare tactics used by authors to suggest dumping MO as fast as possible. This article hopefully shows that there is plenty of life left in "Big MO." It does not mean I am backing up the truck here, but if I were beginning a position in Altria, today's prices look pretty darn good to me! Not to mention the 3.80% dividend yield as well as a very probable 9% increase in a few days!

Yes, we need to watch the industry closely and yes, tobacco issues are always in the crosshairs. It is up to you to decide whether or not you should buy, sell or hold.

As for me, I am tempted to buy a few shares, but I am not suggesting that anyone else should. What I am implying is for investors to look at all sides of this story, and decide for themselves!

