Energy Stocks Close Near 52-Week Lows As Tech Surges To New Highs

The bearish sentiment could be its very own tailwind down the road via lower production growth.

Sentiment index is pointing to an extreme setting in the market.

Energy stocks failed to participate in the broader stock market gains today. Technology stocks (XLK) finished at another 52-week high, while energy stocks (XLE) are sitting close to 52-week lows.

Expressed in another way, this ratio chart we pay attention to closely just made a new decade low today:

Another good sentiment chart to use is the NYSE Arca/Oil Services Index vs Philadelphia INDX:

This chart illustrates the extreme sentiment we are seeing in investor perception towards energy stocks. We also covered this in our last week's weekly oil markets recap.

Another indication of sentiment in the market is by watching the investor sentiment indicator expressed in terms of percent represented in the S&P 500 index. Energy stocks as a percent of the S&P 500 (SPY) is back to 2003 levels:

And this goes for the same with the S&P oil & gas producer ETF (XOP) relative to the S&P 500. The relative performance made a new all-time low today:

And the divergence to oil prices has never been larger...

In our "what are the hedge fund saying" premium report last week, some of the hedge funds are electing to take on the "long oil, short energy companies" strategy. Since the Permian producers disappointed Q2 earnings, that trade is starting to take hold of more fund managers.

Sentiment could get worse providing its very own tailwind...

Given how oil prices are trading slightly below $50/bbl, but many of the energy company's stock prices are trading at 2016 lows, the external financing market has effectively closed for the producers.

For example, Permian producers have raised a total of less than $5 billion external capital year-to-date, this is a third of what it raised in 2016 ($15 billion). Appalachia producers raised $6 billion last year, and none have sought after external capital this year.

One easy to use gauge for how much producers will grow production is by watching the amount of external capital raised. For example, capital efficiency for US shale oil producers is around $15,000 boe/d. Taking the $15 billion in capital raised, we can see that 2017 was going to see shale producers grow production by about 1 million b/d, which is what everyone is currently expecting from US shale this year.

However, given that capital raises this year have been muted and are currently only $5 billion, total production growth next year will be limited to 333k b/d.

This is not a precise calculation, but using external financing to gauge the pace of growth in shale has often been the best way to capture the trend in each play.A

Just as the market punishes shale producers and keep equity prices low, this will inevitably force its own tailwind in the future via lower production growth. We have seen some capex reduction for the second-half from shale producers, but the mindset needs to change from "growth at any cost" to "spending within cash flow."

