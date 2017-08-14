Chanticleer Holdings' (HOTR) CEO Michael Pruitt on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:HOTR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 16:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Mark Roberson – COO

Michael D. Pruitt – Chairman, President, and CEO

Analysts

Mark Roberson

Michael D. Pruitt

Thanks Mark. For those who are following on our slide presentation that accompanies these results we will start on slide number 3. Sales as compared to last year were up slightly but as we discussed at the end of Q1, sales started slowly in January and February, rebounded in March and this continued through our Q2 where we had sequential growth of 9% from Q2 and from Q1. This happened across the board and was aided by a couple of new Little Big Burger restaurants that opened late in Q2.

Cost of sales was up slightly with beef and chicken both increasing but we received some reprieve in beef pricing in the past month that we hope should help in Q3. G&A has come down over the past two years and significantly of late. A trend we anticipate to continue. Our restaurant level EBITDA, although was slightly down against last year, it's up 31% as compared to Q1 with bottom line sequential EBITDA going from negative 300K in Q1 to a positive 200K in Q2.

On slide 4, in May of Q2 I would like to remind everyone that we enhanced our balance sheet with strategic investors that are also significant equity holders. Additionally they have committed capital to open Little Big Burger’s as franchisees and through a 10 store joint venture. We've announced five stores under lease, one open under the JV, and hope shortly to announce some leases signed under the franchise agreement for Southern California. 500K of this financing was reserved to open two company owned locations.

On slide 5 as you can see in 2016 there was net zero new stores opened with guidance provided for this year to open between 8 and 12 locations with four already now open. We anticipate in Q3 the first Little Big Burger to open in Charlotte and the company owned BGR location near Catholic University shall open. We still believe our guidance from this time last year of doubling store count by 2020 is attainable.

On slide 6, this slide gives our current total of 61 locations and more importantly shows our focus on our burger business which now makes up 70% of our stores with the biggest reduction in our Hooters stores and growth in our Little Big Burger brand. With that I'll turn it over to Mark to discuss the financials.

Mark Roberson

Thanks Mike. We’ll start the financial part on slide 8 and 9 with a brief summary of the second quarter and year-to-date operating results. Total revenues were relatively unchanged from Q2 of 2016 to Q2 of 2017 at 10.8 million. We opened four new stores in the first half with one in the last week of June too late to meaningfully impact the results. The other stores opened in January, April, and May and contributed approximately 700,000 to year-to-date revenues.

Offsetting the revenue from new stores we saw a decrease of stores and the same store sales base across our brands. Year-to-date results were also impacted by a slow January and February as we've mentioned largely due to unusually bad weather in the Pacific Northwest which impacted customer traffic levels and store operating days at both our Hooters and Little Big Burger locations in Q1.

On a sequential basis we saw revenues increase from 9% from Q1 to Q2. Approximately half of the sequential increase was from increased revenue at stores which started all slow in Q1 and the other half was from contribution of the new stores opened during the period. Cost of sales increased approximately 130 basis points for the quarter and 70 basis points for the year-to-date period, slightly above our target range of 33%. We've experienced input cost increases especially on our proteins with beef and chicken prices increasing for prior levels. I would expect the second half of the year to be more in line with the year-to-date level of 33.5% than the quarter level of 34%.

We've also seen a 1 to 2 basis point increase in operating expenses as a percent of revenues. Those increases are largely due to the decrease in same store sales. A large portion of our operating expenses are relatively fixed in the short-term, an increase as a percent of revenue when revenues decrease. This relationship was even more pronounced at the stores we’ve identified as underperforming as we’ll discuss in more in depth in a few moments.

General and administrative expenses were reduced by approximately 20% on both a quarter and year-to-date basis. G&A as a percent of revenue was 10.1% for the quarter and 11.9% year-to-date. We've put a lot of emphasis over the past two years on streamlining our back office operations, rationalizing the regional management of our acquired operations, implementing new point of sale in accounting systems to bring our overhead structure inline, and to create a scalable foundation for growth.

To put these efforts in perspective if you compare this quarter back to the second quarter of 2015, G&A was 2.1 million two years ago as compared with the 1.1 million this quarter. As a percent of revenue G&A was approximately 20% of revenue two years ago as compared with 10% today. We're continuing to focus on G&A and expect it to continue to maintain or decrease in the second half of this year even as we opened new stores.

Loss from continuing operations was 1.1 million versus 400,000 in the prior year with the increase primarily due to the non-cash charge in South Africa of 600,000 related to the planned sale of the Port Elizabeth property. Net loss from continuing operations was $0.58 per share in the first quarter compared with a net loss of $0.29 per share last year with the difference again largely attributable to the non-cash charge taken in South Africa.

Restaurant EBITDA was 1.2 million in the quarter as compared with 1.4 million largely from the margin flow through of lower revenues in certain stores. Adjusted EBITDA was a profit of 200,000 in both years as G&A reductions in the current year were offset by lower restaurant contribution.

Moving onto slide 10, same store sales pulled back in Q2 and year-to-date across our brands with the exception of South Africa where U.S. dollar results benefited from favorable currency movements. Same store sales in our U.S. operations were negative largely due to the weather and traffic patterns as discussed for January and February. Although we saw traffic and revenues bounce back strongly in March through June compared with January and February, we are copying the very strong prior year periods in 2016. We've also had several stores in the U.S. that are underperforming and we've seen more than normal pullback in their revenues as we'll discuss in more detail momentarily.

On slide 11, our trends over the past years put the current quarter in a little more perspective. We are making clear progress on many fronts, cost of goods has improved from the high 30's to near our target range of 33% to 34%. We did see some pressure in Q2 that we expect to moderate in future quarters. G&A is down 20% from 20% two years ago to 10% as we've already discussed. As you can see in the restaurant EBITDA slide we're up against tough comps in Q2 and Q3 of last year but the trend is moving in the right direction as you see from Q4 to Q1 and Q2. And we expect to continue to drive restaurant EBITDA in the near-term towards our target levels of 13% to 15%. Adjusted EBITDA moved back into positive territory in Q2 as we continued to execute on our operational improvement plans.

On slide 12, this is a new slide and representing a pro forma look at what the first half results might have looked like assuming a few courses of action that we're currently evaluating. We've identified eight stores in the Burger and Just Fresh system that are underperforming. And in some cases half of those stores are losing money every month. In certain situations the stores are located in trade areas where the retail traffic flow has moved on to newer areas. In other cases we have stores with reasonably acceptable traffic and margins but we have inherited a risk structure that prevents the locations from making money as they should.

But we've not made any formal decisions as of June. The slides on page 12 provide transparency into what our first half numbers might have looked like with the identified stores removed. Obviously revenues would be a bit lower but you'll notice that all of our cost of goods, operating expense, and EBITDA metrics would have been considerably stronger excluding the underperforming stores with restaurant level EBITDA moving up from 10% to 13% excluding those underperforming locations at the bottom end of our stated target range.

In addition the third column on slide provides a look at what the business might look like if both the underperforming stores are closed and we also remove the Hooters business from the business to focus solely on the U.S. domestic fast casual business eliminating the complexity of operating international full service restaurant business. Clearly we would be a smaller company with revenues in the 11.5 million range for the first half. However our cost of goods, operating expenses and restaurant EBITDA margins all would have improved significantly with pro forma restaurant EBITDA at 15% instead of 10% which is now at the top-end of our stated target range and more in line with our Better Burger peers.

As previously stated we're evaluating the costs and benefits of various courses of action to improve the operating results in the balance sheet. But, we've not formally committed to close any stores or to exit the Hooters business. However we did want to provide additional transparency underneath the segment numbers and provide insight as to the possible courses of actions that we're considering in the very near-term. Also note that this pro forma does not include any cash or non-cash exit costs or impairment charges that might occur but, also does not reflect the expected increased contribution of adding more Little Big Burger locations where we're currently generating EBITDA levels more in the 20% range.

On slide 13 we just want to remind you of the near-term targets as we shared in the prior quarters. As you have seen on the prior slides we are nearing those targets in a majority of our business and would be at or above those targets if we were to exclude the underperforming stores that are being evaluated.

On slide 14 balance sheet improvement continues to be a key focus for the management team. Balance sheet liquidity and working capital continue to present challenges in risk to the company's growth and operational plans but has improved considerably over the course of the first half primarily as a result of refinancing of our convertible debt and no payable obligations in the first half. Current liabilities were reduced from almost 6 million -- by almost 6 million from 12.1 at year-end to 6.3 at June 30. And total liabilities have been reduced by 1.4 million in the aggregate.

We continue to focus on improving the company's financial position and reducing balance sheet liquidity risk as we build the operational and financial foundation that will allow the company to operate more effectively and to accelerate growth of our domestic fast casual business going forward. Mike.

Michael D. Pruitt

On slide 16 as both Mark and I mentioned earlier, our focus on a go forward basis is accelerating the better burger segment of the company. In the case of Little Big Burger, the store level economics with EBITDA in the mid 20s percent range has attracted strong interest from potential quality franchise operating partners, as well as some potential new joint venture partners. We are excited that the three new locations opened in 2017 are exceeding our budgeted forecast. We are also encouraged by the store performance of the new BGR design and look forward to opening up that design at the Catholic University location.

On slide 17, these are our three burger concepts and the uniqueness of each. First ABC, while we don't currently have any plans to open any new locations we are focused on improving profitability at the handful of locations that we intend to keep evaluating the couple of leases that are coming up for renewal on those stores. However three ABC units remain some of our more profitable units in the burger group.

BGR has won a number of awards in the DC area and a majority of their stores are very profitable. However they do have some unprofitable locations that we are evaluating that could result in some potential closures. This isn't unusual and doesn't impact our commitment on growing BGR as evidenced by our recent opening in Fairfax, Virginia and our soon to be location across from Catholic University that we chose to use our funds from the capital raised in May to open.

Lastly Little Big Burger, with enviable store level economics that has resulted in significant investor interest from both franchise and JV partners we will also be opening one company store in Portland using the remainder of the funds from the May raised that was reserved for new stores. On slide 18 you can see further why this concept has received great interest. When we analyzed each of our three burger brands the primary difference is Little Big Burger doesn't have any units that are not profitable which hurts the result as ABC and BGR do. Our short term focus is to fix this.

Reiterating our growth strategy, on slide 19 new company locations, franchising and joint ventures. As we previously mentioned we expect to announce shortly the first franchise location in Southern California. In the Austin, Texas release that we just put out, the first lease is already signed with an early 2018 opening on the books. We have several additional new franchise discussions taking place as well as some of the potential new JV investors.

On slide 20, highlights of our current pipeline for company owned locations as well as our current ten store JV. Catholic University and Lake Oswego are two locations that we intend to use the 500k reserve from the main financing for new stores. From the original 10 store JV, we've opened one with the second Little Big Burger scheduled to open in Charlotte under construction. The three Seattle locations are in the final stages of the permitting process and we anticipate to go ahead very soon to begin construction. We intend to complete that 10 store deal with Multnomah Village in Portland and in and around the Charlotte area.

On slide 21, this has been a slide that has been in our deck from the past with the exception we have added closing of unprofitable locations and the possible exit of non-core assets with the proceeds used to pay down debt and the focus on our growing Better Burger business. Slide 22 reiterates our commitment and task to double the size of the business by 2020 and what impact that would have to the bottom line performance of the company. With recently announced deals in a short period of time, it is our hope that we can gain investors' trust that we can live up to this guidance.

In concluding on slide 23, again reiterating our strategy to drive expansion is to open the 8 to 12 new stores that we've already given guidance for 2017, expand our capital light franchising model and JV partnerships, invest in growth while also achieving positive EBITDA for 2017, focused on attractive store economics and large growth potential, portfolio of valuable brands and provide significant headroom for organic growth continue to strengthen our balance sheet. And evaluating asset sale opportunities and closing underperforming stores to improve both cash flow and again using the proceeds to reduce our debt. And with that we will be open for Q&A and questions if there is any.

Michael D. Pruitt

As we are reiterating again, we've made great progress from Q1 to Q2. We look forward to that continued progress in Q3 and beyond and we're very excited about the opportunity to open our first Little Big Burger in Charlotte with a number of letters of intent and in one case soon to be a lease for additional units here as we move you know further along our Better Burger business as well as again our BGR brand up in the Washington DC area. So with that I look forward to speaking to everyone again after Q3 results. In the interim if you ever have any questions I'm always available for a phone call and/or I return every e-mail if you'd like to email me. Good day and look forward again to speaking to you again in the near future.

