Gear Energy's Q2 Results Highlights Again Why It Is Currently Our Favorite Idea

Gear expects to remain within cash flow while growing exit-to-exit at 18% ending the year with around 7,300 to 7,500 boe/d.

Opex/boe rose, however, from C$15.50 guidance to C$16.50/boe due to higher than expected Q2 operating costs from one-time spillage clean-up along with higher servicing costs.

Note: This article was first released to HFI Research subscribers on August 9th. For those interested in our more in-depth coverage of energy stocks, you can sign up for HFI Research here.

Overall: Positive

Negatives: Opex/boe rose in Q2 to C$17.78/boe up from C$13.44/boe last year and C$16.28/boe in Q1 2017.

The company attributed to the rise in opex due to seasonal costs associated with trucking, production, and maintenance. However, Q2 also included impacts from remediation of two isolated spill events that required clean-up.

Here is what Ingram said to us about the spill:

Spills. There were two. One was a new well that surprised us with a high gas rate that blew salt water all over the lease. We cleaned it up and learned a few things about operating in that new area. The second was an old tank that failed. We fixed it and remedied the site, but then the regulator forced us to proactively upgrade all the tanks in the area. (not necessarily a bad thing) In aggregate I think the total cost for these two items was under $500k.

Here is what Ingram said to us about the higher opex/boe:

Other operating costs. Really wet fall, followed by really wet spring. We truck all our oil and have to use lighter loads when the roads are soft, which equals more trucks to sell it all. Some of our areas had road restrictions into June. We will see much better costs on this through the summer and hopefully fall. Also, the new Wilson creek wells produced at higher rates than originally expected (a good thing) but our facilities were not set up for the associated water. Lots of water hauling and disposal in Q2. We now have facilities in place and so those costs will also come down.

The new 2017 guidance pushed higher opex/boe from C$15.50/boe to C$16.50/boe, ~C$2.4 million rise in cost.

Interest and SG&A moved up slightly higher due to higher variable rate and more personnel hired in Q, the increases are negligible.

Positives: As we wrote in this article, "Gear President's Letter Highlights Material Operational Outperformance," Ingram had shown through this chart that well results were far outpacing expectations:

We said:

Notice how production is 'supposed to start falling' in May and decline further in June? If actual results continue to outpace the projected production, we think there's a high likelihood of Gear outperforming its original stated 2017 production target of 6,400 boe/d. Better drilling results in the second half of 2017 will see a potential push up in exit production of 7,200 boe/d, which we think will bode well for investor confidence.

Interestingly, Gear did raise 2017 guidance today pushing higher annual average production up from 6,400 boe/d to 6,600 boe/d. In addition, with this move higher, exit production will now be closer to 7,300 to 7,500 boe/d, and pushes higher our estimated 2018 production to 7,875 boe/d. If WTI averages $60/bbl, Gear trades at forward EV/DACF of 2.5x...

We think this raise in guidance will boaster higher investor confidence. Q2 marks the anniversary of the Striker acquisition, which some investors remained skeptical due to the uncertainty surrounding the execution. But now those fears should be alleviated, and we think this company continues to deserve a higher trading multiple than it currently deserves (3.9x EV/DACF 2017)...

Conclusion

Gear reported great results with a beat and raise, but the higher opex/boe offsets the additional cash flow gains from higher production. However, with exit production higher, 2018 is setting up to be a stellar year for Gear to ramp production into while focusing on disciplined capital spending of growing production within cash flow. At 3.9x EV/DACF, investors can only ignore this fast growing low cost heavy oil producer for so long.

We continue to hold Gear as our largest position in the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Gear through GXE.TO.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.