Schlumberger - Time To Buy Is Coming

Schlumberger (SLB) continues to slump even as topline sales are being steady, or are even on the increase again. While the stabilization is much appreciated by investors, the road to a recovery to normal revenue and profit levels is both long and uncertain.

This lack of substantial operating improvements makes investors very cautious, as investors are not patient to continue to award steep valuation multiples to the business after the industry appears to be running at structurally lower activity and profit levels.

Shares of the company have been nearly cut in half compared to the 2014 peak and are down 20% over the past year. Following this dramatic move, I think that appeal is improving rapidly. While the current earnings power is still very modest and is not enough to cover the dividend, growth is returning to the business which could be accompanied by strong margin gains.

At current levels, the appeal is improving as I am willing to buy a premium company at market-equivalent valuation multiples based on my estimate of ¨average¨ earnings of $3 per share. This makes me a buyer if the $60 mark gets tested in the coming weeks.

Even Industry Leaders Suffer

Schlumberger has long been regarded as the undisputed leader for services to oil & gas customers. Between 2007 and 2014, the company has doubled its sales to nearly $49 billion before the huge turmoil in the energy sector has re-set sales and earnings in a big way. Revenues have fallen to $36 billion in 2015 and to $28 billion in 2016, levels at which revenues appear to be stabilizing or actually recover a little bit.

Schlumberger actually posted margins of around 25% back in 2008, but in general, has reported operating margins of 18-20% in the period 2009-2014. Margins fell back to a still respectable 9% in 2016, at a time when many peers were losing a lot of money or were even going out of business. Note that these margins exclude large "one-time" expenses.

To fortify its positioning if the industry recovers, Schlumberger is using its scale and financial room to play a leading role in consolidation efforts. The biggest deal was the $15 billion purchase of Cameron, as announced in 2015 already of course. Ever since the company has announced multiple other deals, including a majority stake in Eurasia.

Current Achievements

Schlumberger has returned to growth at the start of the year. Schlumberger posted first quarter revenue growth of 6% on an annual basis, but note that in the first quarter of 2016, the contribution of Cameron was not yet included as that deal still had to close. The company posted adjusted profits of $0.25 per share in Q1 of 2017, down from $0.40 in the first quarter of 2016.

Second quarter revenue growth slowed down to 4% on an annual basis, but note that both quarters include a full contribution of Cameron, which means that this achievement is actually very strong. On the back of the recovery in sales, adjusted earnings improved by twelve cents on an annual basis to $0.35 per share, up ten cents compared to Q1.

The company posted a GAAP loss of $0.05 per share, as the $0.40 discrepancy, equivalent to $562 million in actual dollar terms, was driven by impairment charges. This relates to financing provided by the company in Venezuela, which has now been discharged for obvious reasons.

The recent increase in momentum is entirely attributable to the North American operations in which sales were up 27% year-on-year to $2.20 billion. This is partially offset by a 4% decline in international revenues to $5.14 billion, driven by weakness in the wider European region. Momentum in North America is driven by an increase in the rig count, as Schlumberger claims and is actually outperforming its peers thanks to its technology regarding longer laterals. This includes innovation in the field of rotary steerable systems and advanced drill bit technologies.

While the recent momentum is to be applauded, even the second quarter annualized earnings rate comes in at just $1.40 per share. This comes even after shares have nearly halved from a peak of nearly $120 in 2014 to a fresh low of $64 per share. Based on the current earnings power, shares trade around 45 times earnings. These adjusted earnings are not sufficient to cover the 3.1% dividend yield.

Despite a reduction in capital spending and working capital, Schlumberger is adding some debt to its balance sheet thanks to the dividends, acquisition being pursued and share repurchases. Net debt stood at $12.6 billion at the end of the quarter, up $2.5 billion on an annual basis.

The company posted quarterly operating earnings of $708 million this quarter, again on an adjusted basis. Including $986 million in depreciation and amortization charges, EBITDA runs at a rate of $6.8 billion a year. That suggests that leverage now stands at nearly 1.9 times. This is certainly manageable, certainly if we have seen the bottom as margins could rise rather sharply in response to even a modest increase in sales.

This is certainly the case as the company sees a robust outlook for North America in the second half of the year, as well as positive signs in the key international markets. The company is already seeing double digit revenue growth again in the reservoir characterisation segment, which bodes well for a further continuation of growth.

All About The Sustainable Performance

Is the current situation sustainable? Probably not. But than again, the oil bubble in 2014 was probably not sustainable as well. The reality is that oil prices are very hard to predict given investment cycles, geo-political uncertainty as well as impact of technological change as well as climate directives over time.

Back in 2014, Schlumberger was a $50 billion business which posted margins of 20%. Currently sales trend at just $28 billion, accompanied by margins at the high single digits. This shows that sales have been cut by nearly in half, despite multiple and quite sizeable deals being announced by the company.

Put it simply, a $40 billion revenue run rate seems reasonable as an average throughout the entire cycle. If we combine this with margins of 15%, operating profits could on average come in at $6 billion a year.

Using that assumption, applying a $500 million interest bill and applying a 20% tax rate, I see net earnings of roughly $4.4 billion. With 1.39 billion shares on a diluted basis, earnings power is seen around $3.00-$3.25 per share. Given that shares currently trade around $64 per share, Schlumberger trades at a 20 times earnings multiple.

That is an interesting an important observation. On the one hand the situation is stabilizing or even improving, as Schlumberger is the undisputed leader and continues to invest in this position, being two positives for the business. On the other hand, we are still far removed from the ¨average¨ earnings potential, and even if that would be achieved a 20 times multiple can not be called cheap.

Using a market multiple based on this earnings potential to reflect for the strong positioning of the company I see real appeal in the $55-$60 range, levels at which I will be initiating a position in this well run, and diversified business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.