Navios Maritime Partners - Revisiting My Earlier Bullish View

On 26th January this year, I wrote an article explaining why I had turned bullish on NMM. This article seeks to revisit my earlier thesis, to check if my bullish conviction remains intact.

Containerships

In March this year, NMM announced the purchase of 14 containerships. I wrote an article on this topic, titled Is Navios Maritime Partners Making The Right Move?The article questioned if the purchase of these distressed assets was a good move.

Since then, they have been busy making some interesting moves. They created a new vehicle which is called Navios Maritime Containers Inc. It is listed on the Oslo OTC market. It started trading on 12th June 2017. However, from my research, through my broker, there has been no transaction in the counter since 18th July 2017. It remains to be seen if adequate liquidity will start to occur, as this is important to make the counter successful.

By separating these distressed assets from the core business of NMM, they are limiting their liabilities. The new company, Navios Maritime Containers, could also be used as a vehicle, to sell some of the other containerships.

Source: NMM slides from presentation of 2nd Quarter 2017 results

The market for containerships of this size seems to have recovered somewhat.

Source: Vereinigung Hamburger Shifsmakler und Schiffsagenten

My concern about NMM's exposure to the containership segment is less related to this new acquisition, as it was done at very low prices.

It will be more important to see what kind of rates they can achieve in one year time from now when the two charters to Yang Ming Line expires.The current rate is $34,266/day per ship. It might be very difficult to achieve anything close to this level again. The same goes for the five smaller ships on charter to Hyundai. Those charters expire one year later.

Dry bulk recovery is intact

Those that follow the dry bulk market has noticed that we have recently seen the BDI go above 1,100. Here are the average charter earnings for the 3 categories of dry bulk ships NMM own.

Source: Clarkson Research 4 Aug 2017

Source: Clarkson Research 4 Aug 2017

Source: Clarkson Research 4 Aug 2017

More importantly is the fact that we know, from the list of charters that are going to expire, that NMM will have as many as 12 dry bulk ships coming off charter second half of this year.

They are currently earning less than what the market is, so unless we see a big drop in the market, we can expect NMM will find better employment than what they have been earning so far this year.

Here is a slide showing the ships coming off charter. Balance of the year is marked in green, with those coming off charter first half of next year, marked in red.

Source: NMM slides from presentation of 2nd Quarter 2017 results

Will NMM reinstate the distribution this year?

From 2016 Annual Report, the management stated the following:

In February 2016, we announced that our board of directors decided to suspend the quarterly cash distributions to our unit holders, including the distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2015, in order to conserve cash and improve our liquidity. Our ability to reinstate distributions will be at the discretion of our board of directors. The amount of cash we can distribute on our common units depends principally upon the amount of cash we generate from our operations





In the presentation to investors and analysts held on 27th July 2017, the company's CEO stated that NMM expects to generate about $36 million in free cash flow for the second half of 2017.

They also informed us that they have no significant debt to service before 2020.

NMM has 147,436,276 units held by Common holders, and 3,008,908 units held by the General Partner. If the free cash flow will be $36 million for the second half of 2017, this translate to a free cash flow per unit of $0.239 for six months.

Based on this, and providing the market does hold up, or improves, the distribution might be reinstated. A quarterly distribution of 10 cent could be possible, although NMM may elect to start lower, like 6 to 7 cent.

Conclusion

Overall, I do believe the management has acted opportunistically, taking advantage of the low market condition, and positioned the company well for a possible recovery. A recovery that looks more and more plausible. Therefore, I have added to my position and confirm that I am still bullish on NMM.

