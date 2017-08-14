Netflix Gets Away With Murder - Signs Shonda Rhimes To 4-Year Deal

Allocation of capital for original programming will be important over the next few years.

Netflix (NFLX) has been in the news a lot lately, starting with its acquisition of Millarworld, followed quickly by the announcement that Disney (DIS) would be removing some of its existing premium content from its service, along with no longer providing content from some of its units.

This, of course, underscored once again the weakness of Netflix in its reliance upon content from traditional media companies, and the need to start loosening it from too much exposure to competitors' content.

To that end, it took a shot at Disney by signing hit maker Shonda Rhimes to a four-year production agreement, where the creator of hit TV series like Scandal, Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Private Practice, will practice her professional wares on behalf of Netflix.

It has to be a little satisfying for Netflix to steal away one of Disney's and ABC's top producers after getting hit with the news of premium content being transferred to a new streaming business being launched by Disney.

Risk to Netflix

While Netflix is taking the right steps to deal with its exposure to content outside of its control, the question is whether or not it can move quickly enough to stem what could become a stampede out of its service.

In my view, that will be determined by possible steps taken by other companies to remove content, and how existing users measure the value of Disney's content in relationship to paying for Netflix streaming.

If Disney is the major reason for buying the service, near the end of 2018 and early 2019, a lot of users could abandon Netflix for the new Disney streaming option.

The challenge for Netflix is if the move by Disney triggers other entertainment companies to do the same. They already leave some content off the table, and if they believe Netflix is now more vulnerable than ever after the Disney announcement, they may use it as an opportunity to weaken it by removing more of their content as well.

Just the fact this could happen is forcing Netflix to take action. That will pressure it to spend more on original content than it has in the past. It's why they are starting to build a portfolio of their own brands while moving to attract top talent like Rhimes to create the edgy content Netflix is known for under its own label.

An important element concerning what is unfolding.

Netflix, in the early years of streaming, was more known for a place to watch rerun favorites, and it has gradually transitioned to a place where it has created some of its own original hits.

What I see has been the strategy of Hollywood is to push Netflix into being considered a secondary source of content in the eyes of consumers in order for them to start thinking of streaming services of traditional media companies as more compelling.

In other words, it appears competitors may be trying to push Netflix back into being considered more of a rerun business or purveyor of lower quality content.

With Disney, that's obvious to me. It remains to be seen if the remainder of Hollywood decides to go a similar route with its best content.

Consistent reporting in the media of quality premium content being removed from Netflix could position it back to where it was when it started.

That said, it, of course, can never be dragged back to the beginning because it has enough original programming that consumers like. But it could be pushed back into a corner where it is starting to be disappointing to consumers because of the lack of the type of films they want to watch if more of them are removed from Netflix.

Enter Shonda Rhimes

The deal with Shonda Rhimes underscores the fact that Netflix sees itself as being very vulnerable to Hollywood at this time, and it must take steps to offset any further defections from the streaming network once existing deals come to an end.

That means it has to boost the amount of original programming, but it has to do so with compelling content that reduces the chance of churn in the U.S. in particular, increasing at a concerning pace.

As with some of the brands associated with Millarworld, Rhimes has a history or producing edgy content; the type that fits in well with Netflix's content strategy. It can provide the platform for more creativity because it doesn't have to be concerned with meeting guidelines that mainstream TV has to follow.

With Rhimes pushing the boundaries in content made for mainstream TV, she has the opportunity to be even more edgy, although it still must be done in a way that it would be attractive to a fairly large audience.

Netflix isn't likely to get a lot of series from Rhimes over a four-year period, but all it needs is a couple of big hits to justify their hefty investment in her.

If she produces must-see content, it'll take a lot for consumers to end their subscriptions to Netflix.

Rhimes isn't the sole key for the success of Netflix, she's a part of the strategy being put together for the company to become a larger source of premium original content

What she represents is a confirmation this is, in fact, the direction the company has decided to take. In fact, it is being forced to do so by the actions Disney took.

Conclusion

It would be surprising to me if similar announcements aren't made by Neflix over the next several months to a year. There are already deals announced with David Letterman and the Coen brothers, and there'll without a doubt be more to come.

What investors will have to carefully take into consideration is just because a lot of big-name talent is being secured for Netflix projects, doesn't mean the content produced will be successful. Even Rhimes has had a number of failures.

With mainstream TV and films as a historical reference, there have been many flops by a number of well-known producers and directors, which point to Netflix not having any guarantee that the talent they're made deals with will be successful in what they produce.

It provides a good chance at success, but until the new content is released, we won't know how the market responds to it, and if Netflix subscribers, when offered quality content that is proven to be successful from competitors, will consider it worth staying with the service.

Some have pointed out that Netflix isn't as susceptible to disruption as some thing because the majority of its recent growth has come from international markets, where Disney content, in particular, isn't part of the Netflix streaming service.

But there is no way Netflix wants to start losing significant domestic share while growing out its international business. Investors would punish the company, and the idea would grow that it would be just as vulnerable internationally once competitors offer premium content in other markets as well.

Netflix isn't in any immediate danger, but it will definitely attempt to shore up its original content before the Disney deal ends, and other entertainment companies believe they may be seeing some blood in the water and join the content-removing bandwagon.

For that reason, Netflix could have trouble gaining momentum in the months ahead, and only surprising growth in the international markets would help it to break out of the gravitational pull it is now facing.

The other potential positive catalyst would be if it starts releasing original programming that is highly successful and well received by subscribers

