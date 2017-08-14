Seven Stars Cloud's (SSC) CEO Bing Yang on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 04:15 PM ET

Executives

Jason Finkelstein - VP, IR

Bing Yang - CEO

Bruno Wu - Chairman

Analysts

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jason Finkelstein, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, operator. And welcome to the Seven Stars Cloud Q2 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Bing Yang, CEO; Bruno Wu, Chairman; and Simon Wang, CFO.

For simply the sake of clarity and communication fluidity, on the financial portion of this call, I will personally be reading prepared statement regarding our financials prepared by our CFO, Simon Wang. The webcast of today’s call will also be archived and available in the Webcast and Events section of the SSC corporate website for a minimum of 30 days.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Bruno Wu for opening remarks. Thank you.

Bruno Wu

Thank you, Jason. And thanks to everyone for joining our call. Once again, we have achieved significant quarterly growth. The unrelenting momentum in our business has continued through the second quarter, resulting record first half revenues. Revenue for the second quarter came in at $43 million, up 28 times over the same period last year and up 31% over the quarter one 2017. That makes the total first half 2017 revenue up over $76 million compared to $2.7 million in the first half of 2016 or somewhat 27 times over the same first half period in 2016.

Aside from the revenue growth in quarter two, the quarter saw a wide range of implementation and execution as far as business development, partnerships and operational changes.

In Q2 alone, Seven Stars Cloud announced the appointment of Mr. Sean Wang to the Board of Directors, Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s new Independent Auditor, a strategic partnership and joint venture with Berlin based Pantaflix, a global and cloud-based video on-demand platform, a proper [ph] rebranding, name and ticker change, and I promise the last one, the formation on the joint venture with Beijing HE YING Fund Management for supply chain finance, supply chain management and financial settlement, the formation of a joint venture with the Rural Commercial Bank Development Alliance for the purposes of introducing and to integrating SSC’s VPaaS with the Alliance’s 70 plus rural commercial lending member banks across China, the sale of interest in three non-core assets for RMB 100 million or approximately $14.75 million at the deal close exchange rates in cash in the stock, and finally, the signing of the strategic corporation agreement with International Business Settlement Holdings Limited to partner on several initiatives related to global cross border settlement and other financial related services.

So, let me sum up. In spite of all the work and time associated with all the initiatives and changes and upgrades just described, in Q2, Seven Stars Cloud kept its focus and executed on its key priority, the continued and what we are forecasting to be a sustainable and upward trend. In revenues, while the transformation of business, investment in VPaaS and restructuring costs prevented profitability in Q2, we expect further strong growth over the next six months and I’m confident in saying that we can reiterate our previously stated guidance of $300 million top line revenue in 2017. Our confidence in just 2017 projection is based upon the following strengths. First, our redefining intelligent industrial internet VPaaS platform; second, our innovation, joint venture and deal making capability; third, a growing market presence; fourth, an even greater operational efficiency; fifth, our cooperation with government and industry associates; and sixth, and especially, our high-quality and highly incentivized and goal aligned employees.

While it is obviously encouraging and exciting to see improved momentums in our business, we are particularly excited about innovations and partnerships on our roadmap that will enhance Seven Stars Cloud’s relevance to clients using our B2B sales, marketing and trading solutions.

This value added and what we hope to be indispensability for clients and users will be the driver to continued revenue growth and eventually sustained profitability. First and foremost, we remain focused on business fundamentals, that is, operational integrity, costs reliability and disciplined investment, all with the objective of growing value.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Bing.

Bing Yang

Thank you, Bruno. I strongly believe in the idea that earnings calls are an important tool and the platform for the executives and the managements of public companies to speak directly to its shareholders. I believe it is especially important for a company like Seven Stars Cloud where the original management team and more importantly the original theme [ph] and the mission have transformed and continue to transform so significantly and rapidly over both the long and the short-term, because of the nature of the business being built, one that is flexible and adaptable. Due to its cloud-based infrastructure and ability to continuously add new vertical markets into the fold, the overall mission statement will continuously evolve. But at the core, while we expand, improve and equate further reaching opportunities, it is critical to use this opportunity to review, reiterate and update investors on our evolving vision, mission, models and the partnerships.

At the core, Seven Stars Cloud is creating an all encompassing and far reaching intelligent industrial internet solution and services provider for commercial enterprises. Seven Stars Cloud solution is called VPaaS, which will provide an intermediary free close loop trade ecosystem that will help enterprises solving pain points, set up a disruption in the supply chain through the removal of trade brokers and improved growth through precision sales. VPaaS will provide a self service platform of sales, marketing and a supply chain financing for industry buyers and sellers in many different product categories, verticals and all industries. These can be separated into consumer electronics, textile, agriculture plus food, financial services, digital content assets, and asset-backed securities.

The way we can quickly expand our VPaaS footprint is through our ability to partner with trade organizations and consortiums, government entities and other public and private companies. In fact, today, we announced two more joint venture partnerships with two entities that will integrate and gradually move certain parts of their operations toward Seven Stars Cloud VPaaS in early 2018. The first is with Ocasia Group Holdings, which is engaged in a broad range of activities including the trading of physical crude oil, fuel oil and refined oil products as well as oil storage facilities. Ocasia is a purchasing agent for major energy companies, Petro China and the China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation or Sinopec, to name a few.

The second is with Beijing Urban Construction Holding Materials Industry Corporation, a large international construction group engaged in general contracting, real estate development, and design and real estate consultancy. Beijing Urban Construction has constructed many national and provincial key projects in China, including the National Stadium, National Theatre for the Performing Arts, the National Museum, the National Indoor Stadium, the Olympic Baseball Stadium, the Olympic Village and Terminal 3 of Beijing Capital International Airport.

Both businesses do billions of U.S. dollars a year in turnover -- purchasing and procurement turnover and both are examples of the business that Seven Stars Cloud is looking to partner with.

To conclude, as we look at the Company’s P&L from top to bottom, we see the heart of the P&L, the revenue line is strong, stronger than it’s ever been. And we believe it will continue to become even more sound as we move more proportionally balanced revenue stream. Revenue is always the first and the major hurdle for any Company. What investors should watch is for now as the year continues, the systematic focus on moving down the P&L line-by-line and improving the other quote unquote body parts of our financials in an effort to create to strong, healthy and self sustaining business entity.

With that, I would like to turn the call over the Jason, who will discuss the Q2 financials as written by our CFO Simon Wang. Jason?

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, Bing. And now, the financials on behalf of our CFO, Simon Wang. All numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Revenue for Q2 was $43.3 million as compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $41.8 million or 28 times over the same period last year and up 31% over Q1, 2017. The increase was mainly due to SSC’s new business line acquired in January 2017. This was partially offset by a decrease of SCC’s legacy YOD business in the amount of $1.5 million, as the legacy YOD business shifts to a new exclusive distribution agreement with Zhejiang Yanhua, which was announced in Q4, 2016. As revenue generated by Yanhua was not yet over the revenue sharing threshold, no additional revenue was recorded in Q2.

Cost of revenue was approximately $43.3 million in Q2, as compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2016, which is in line with revenue growth. The Wecast Services business, which currently is engaged mostly in lower margin electronics ecommerce and supply chain management, is still in its relative infancy and its business service offerings, as well as profit-sharing arrangements with a growing range of suppliers, are currently in transition and/or being renegotiated.

Selling, general and administrative expenses or SG&A for Q2 were $2.9 million as compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $1.1 million or 59%. The increase was primarily attributed to the recent business transformation and headcount expansion during the first and second quarter as well as an increase in share-based compensation due to recently vested restricted shares granted to SSC’s management team.

In Q2 2017, the Company terminated one of its office leases in Shanghai, which resulted in an approximate $0.5 million impairment of leasehold improvements. In addition, there was an approximate $0.2 million increase in D&O insurance expenses.

Professional fees for Q2 were $0.7 million as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $0.4 million. This increase was mainly due to audit and valuation fees that were incurred in Q2 for additional services rendered in relation to our January acquisitions.

Loss per share for Q2 was $0.06 as compared to loss per share of $0.05 for the same period in 2016. Net loss for Q2 2017 was $3.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.6 million in the same period in 2016.

On June 30, 2017, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with BT Capital Global Limited, pursuant to which the issued and outstanding stock that SSC holds in three separate non-core assets were sold to BT in exchange for guaranteed RMB 100 million, approximately $14.75 million at current exchange rate, in a combination of cash and publicly traded stock to be paid to SSC within one year of closing. Since the consideration was agreed to be paid in one year and the required legal transfer process of Nanjing Tops Game was not completed, there is accounting-level uncertainty regarding collectability as of June 30, 2017 or the close of Q2. Therefore, the difference between proceeds scheduled to be received and the carrying amount of 13% equity interest in Nanjing Tops Game and the 25% share capital investment in Pantaflix JV cannot be recognized in the current Q2 income statement until either the one year of collectability is shortened or the consideration is paid.

As a note, if the SPA had been fully recognized in Q2, there would have been an approximate $11.5 million realized gain on the disposal of long-term investment and therefore positive net income and earnings.

That concludes management’s prepared remarks. To be alerted to news events in a timely manner, the Company recommends following us on Twitter with the new handle sevenstarscloud, signing up for SEC alerts at secfilings.com or setting up Google or Yahoo alert with the keyword Seven Stars Cloud or our NASDAQ ticker symbol SSC.

Thank you to everyone participating and listening to the call today.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

