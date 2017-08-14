Cartesian's (CRTN) CEO Peter Woodward on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cartesian, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTN)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017, 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Peter Woodward - Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Ferrara - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Good afternoon. Welcome to Cartesian's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining us for today's call are Cartesian's CEO, Peter Woodward and CFO, John Ferrara.

Peter Woodward

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today. After the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2017, a copy of which is available in the Investor Relations sections of our website. Q2 was another challenging quarter for us, largely due to the much of the same industry factors we experienced in the first quarter.

Both the media and telecom industries continued to see robust M&A activity which put short-term pressure on our topline results because of the uncertainty and project delays that typically follows such consolidation activity. While these factors continued to exist in some shape or form, which I will elaborate on shortly, we are starting to some of their affects slowly wear off. In fact, our steadily increasing pipeline towards the end of the quarter and into Q3 suggest that we may have reached an inflection point in our topline, the benefits of which could become more impactful now that we have made solid progress in cost reducing the business.

But I also talked about on our last call, we aren't passively waiting for the industry conditions to improve. A substantial rethink of our strategies, offers, communication and culture is required to successfully compete in a new digitally influenced landscape. Our customers face more pressure to deliver greater value at lower prices, so it's incumbent on us to respond accordingly. That is to say, we not only need to focus on and build our expertise in the key areas most relevant to our customer, but also must deliver a unique and custom tailored solution to maximize their investments and more broadly speaking, their digital transformation.

Though we are only a couple of quarters in, I am happy to report that we have seen considerable progress with this initiative. I alluded to earlier that we have substantially reduced our cost structure to enable us to save several million dollars a year. On top of that we also refined our offerings, streamlined operations and put in place more targeted and selective sales efforts which will help improve utilization and drive customer stickiness. This initiative should ultimately help us build on our topline and achieve sustainable profitability.

Before I delve into our progress during the quarter and how we are positioning ourselves to better take advantage of market opportunities, I would like to turn the call over to our CFO, John Ferrara, for a discussion of our financial results. John?

John Ferrara

Thank you Peter. Our revenues in the second quarter of 2017 were $13 million, compared to $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Approximately $4.7 million of the decrease was primarily due to lower volumes of projects in both North America and EMEA and $1.2 million was due to an unfavorable change in foreign currency exchange rates. On a non-GAAP revenues on a constant currency basis for the second quarter of 2017 were $14.2 million.

Looking at our revenues by segment. For the second quarter 2017, EMEA accounted for $8.6 million or 66% of total revenues and North America accounted for $4.3 million or 34% of total revenues. Now looking at our revenues by source. For the second quarter 2017, execution accounted for $7.4 million or 57%, management consulting accounted for $2.2 million or 17%, strategy consulting accounted for $1.5 million or 12% and managed solutions accounted for $1.8 million or 14%.

Our gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $4 million or 30% of total revenues, compared to $6.3 million or 33% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower revenues and an unfavorable project mix in North America.

SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2017 decreased 35% to $5.4 million or 41% of revenues from $8.2 million or 44% of revenues in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to lower compensation and related expenses as a result of lower headcount. The decrease was also partially due to the impact of the change in foreign currency exchange rates.

Our GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1.4 million compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2016 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.8 million. Excluding this non-cash goodwill impairment charge, our GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2016 would have been $1.9 million. Our GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.4 million or $0.16 per fully diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss, excluding the impairment charge of $2.1 million

Now turning to our non-GAAP financial results. Our non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1.1 million compared to a non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations of $500,000 in the second quarter of 2016. Our non-GAAP adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $526,000 or $0.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016. Please see today's earnings release which is posted on our website for further details including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.

At the end of the second quarter, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $3 million, slightly less than the $3.2 million at the end of the first quarter. Our working capital at the end of the second quarter was $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million at the end of the first quarter. As a reminder, our working capital at the end of the second quarter of 2017 includes a liability of $2.3 million for the earnout related to the Farncombe acquisition, 60% of which or approximately $1.3 million is payable in stock and 40% or approximately $900,000 is payable in cash. Therefore excluding the non-cash portion of the earnout, our adjusted working capital as of July 1, 2017 would be approximately $2.8 million. At the end of July, we paid the full amount of the earnout and no longer have any amounts due to the sellers of Farncombe.

For our accounts receivable arrangements, we had approximately $2.8 million outstanding at the end of the second quarter compared to $3.1 million at the end of the first quarter. As I mentioned on our last call, we continue to work towards increasing the availability of funds under our existing invoice discounting agreement for EMEA million. During the quarter, we were able to add the Farncombe accounts receivable to the eligible lending base increasing the lending base by approximately $800,000.

Finally, we have a note payable outstanding to Elutions, which matures in March 2019 but which can be called to redemption by Elutions at any time. We continue to expect that Elutions note will not be called and we believe that our currently available cash and cash equivalents, cash flow from operations and the working capital available from our accounts receivable arrangements will be sufficient to meet our cash requirements. However, if the Elutions note is called for redemption, we believe we would need to raise additional debt or equity financing to pay off the Elutions note and continue to fund our operations.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Peter.

Peter Woodward

Thanks John. On our first quarter conference call, I discussed the need for a dramatic change to our strategy and plan for execution. Our second quarter results reinforce that need. Our revenue level was below what we expected despite many of the positive activities in our pipeline. I began my opinion remarks talking briefly about the macro environment and the challenges it's placed on our business, particularly on our topline. I will expand on that now and get directly into our strategy.

The TMT sector continues to be marked most significantly by change. Our customers continue on the road to digital transformation of their operations and infrastructures in order to reduce cost and invest in the customer by improving the value of their offering and prioritizing customer care. According to a prominent industry research firm in a recently published report, over the last five years North American TMT firms have had an average decline in ARPU of 2%, while Western European firms have had a decline of 6% over that time.

The cyclically competitive nature of the industry has escalated in 2017, evidenced by the return of unlimited data plans and the launch of high-profile MVNOs, bringing the quad play back into focus and most impactful overall, the consolidation trend continues. Throughout much of the quarter, we saw the effects of M&A impact us in the form of delayed project signoff, slower payments and noise resulting from post M&A management reorganization.

And April and May, in particular, exhibited much of this softness. However, we are also seeing project and solution opportunities in the pipeline tied to industry changes and experience reminds us, M&A can have a short-term negative impact on sales, but often provides a disproportionate medium to long- term opportunity. We think this cycle is shaping up.

I will spend a few moments on our strategy and then return to the revenue trajectory and P&L implications. There are numerous industry drivers looking out five to 10 years and we will orient our strategy on a subset of those. Many of these drivers can be considered an element of the digital transformation movement, a drive to make the business models of legacy telecom service providers competitive with the next generation of emerging service providers such as Google and Facebook whose new infrastructures and business models allow them to compete off significantly advantaged cost structures.

We have focused in on network transformation, 5G deployment and IoT as examples of industry drivers. Network transformation involves both the adoption and deployment of new network technologies, including software defined networking and network functions virtualization and decommissioning of legacy networks. 5G rollout seems to be gaining momentum with customers and is now an active element of investment plans both on the infrastructure and spectrum side of our customers' businesses.

While our focus traditionally from a management consulting side has been weighted towards fixed line areas, 5G represents the convergence of wireline and wireless and therefore is a strong target for us. Our legacy skill sets apply perfectly to these topics. At the heart of these next-gen topics are networks, systems and customers plus the overarching topic of data. Whether its NFV, 5G or IoT, there are numerous operational issues associated with layering on new services to legacy infrastructure exacerbated by what is commonly consolidation planning post M&A.

We have spent more time recently talking to customers about network transformation plans, 5G expectations, et cetera. This is a healthy part of strategic planning and customer development for ourselves. There clearly is a strong place for a boutique industry specialist and it resonates with customers that we will continue to invest in human and technical capabilities to help them meet their own objectives in a challenging environment.

Cartesian is well positioned to take advantage of these trends through our legacy network, OSS and BSS assurance and optimization heritages plus our analytics and data capabilities packaged in a format where we are easier to use than many of our significantly larger consulting competitors. Data, specifically, becomes hugely important element in these evolution, both monetizing data as a new revenue stream to compete with the Googles and Facebooks of the world and utilizing data in business optimization and automation to lower cost structures. But our business will require investment in order for us to sharpen those spears.

From a revenue generation and development perspective, we will also more effectively use partners as a channel. As an example, we are working with a developing solutioning customer care enabling customer contact agents to visually interact with customers using smartphone screens without requiring the download of an app b y the customer. Agents can draw arrows, highlight items or show video to improve the success of customer's efforts to self treat tech-support and greatly reduce tech support truck roll. We have begun to co-market the solution and there is a significant interest from large customers. The leverage has really gained over time through utilization of the data extracted from the interactions to project where and when failures are happening. This is proprietary data and is very valuable when applied productively.

Partnership can clearly be a distraction and our goal is to structure a small number of relationships that can facilitate and expedite investment in our business by providing existing solutions, market presence or knowledge that would otherwise require time and capital for us to develop on our own. We have a few interesting and important partnerships in development, some with smaller targeted solutions as I just described, others with larger industry players and hope to be able to share more on them in the near future as they are signed and begin to bear fruit. It's interesting and encouraging that we get considerable interest from very qualified potential partners.

In summary, I think we are on the correct path for reevaluating the company's strategy and direction, areas of investment and focus. Cartesian is at an important inflection point and driving the business forward with a clear and concise strategy focused on specialization and differentiation is key.

Turning to our results and trends. Following a very slow April and May, we saw a healthy pickup in June, which has given the positive momentum to work with in the second half of the year. Regionally, in recent years our business in North America has declined while we have grown in EMEA. As John mentioned, in Q2 our North American revenues for $4.3 million, which is down several thousand dollars sequentially and down significantly compared to the second quarter of 2016, during which time we had the remaining revenue from one ending project.

In North America, we have invested in new sales talent to replace a small number of resources that have left the business, an investment that takes time to mature but is the right thing for us to do. We have referred in our previous two calls to new MSAs signed with two large service providers in North America. The level of business development activity with those customers is quite good and includes several smaller introductory programs and a couple of very large multiyear opportunities. Although programs such as these have long sales cycles, the fact that we had been pressurized positively confirms we are well positioned.

Within our historical North American accounts, our largest customer is in the thick of a significant acquisition and is demonstrating the typical behavior. Again, our run rate of revenue has declined this year with this customer but the level of activity from our sales team there is better than it's been in years and we expect a short term freeze to loosen up and result in a resumption of previous sales levels.

Within other customers, we are seeing a pickup in the quality and nature of potential engagements. In the MSO space, one of the largest global providers has been the brightest spot for us this year and we expect to grow that account by over 25%. They are coming out of their recent M&A process and we are seeing new opportunities tied to strategic programs as well as merger integration.

Our topline in EMEA also declined sequentially from $9 million in the first quarter to $8.6 million in the second. After a period of growth from 2012 to 2016, EMEA has digested that growth and invested in new client relationships. As we have discussed repeatedly since mid-2016, some of the work that drove the years of growth has been completed and revenue at certain of the largest clients from that period no longer are largest clients have declined. Coupled with the decline in the value of the dollar relative to the pound following Brexit, our overall level of business, ex the contribution from the Farncombe acquisition, is down versus 2016 levels in EMEA.

However, we expect it has bottomed and growth at certain key accounts provides optimism we can regain lost ground. Included in our pipeline in EMEA are several large deals, one of which can singularly have a meaningful multiyear impact on our total revenues and is associated with a large network transformation initiative that's right up our alley. We are confident there is enough pipeline activity to reasonably expect a return to Q1 revenue levels in EMEA.

So all-in-all, looking at both North America and EMEA, the story is about sequential flatness albeit with the exposure of the types of hiccups we saw in April and May that resulted in reported decline in sales. However, we have invested for growth after current levels and customer activity supporting conference we are regaining traction. We are optimistic that the second half of the year will mark our inflection point and that consolidated year-over-year comparisons will bottom out by Q4.

Despite the positivity generated by the sense of opportunity associated with renewing the company strategy and talking with potential innovative partners interested to work with us, the bottomline results of Q2 are clearly not acceptable. The business requires investment, but that investment must be funded out of internally generated cash flow. We have again taken measures to reduce our cost structure. Those savings will be visible in Q3. Off a lower fixed cost base, we expect significantly greater adjusted EBITDA performance in the current quarter.

Finally, we announced earlier in the year that we reached agreement with the former owners of Farncombe, the video consulting business we acquired in 2015 regarding the achievement of earnout targets. At the end of July, we paid the remaining earnout consideration and that issue is now behind us. Very little has changed on the Elutions front in recent months. We have a small number of customers in various stages of discussion and would love to find the right deployment to reinvigorate activity with Elutions.

In closing, there certainly are a lot of moving parts in our industry and we do from time to time face challenges that can put a strain on how we do business. Yet this is not the first time we have faced an industry shift in full swing. For more than 25 years, Cartesian has navigated choppy waters in the TMT space, not only here in the States, but internationally as well. There is a certain resilience and survival instincts ingrained in our corporate ethos. The people who make the company what it is today understand that in order to succeed we must evolve and evolve faster than the industry at that.

Because of our size and how nimble we are, we have gained some solid early traction on that front. Yet it will take a great deal more to not only steer the ship through choppy waters but also guide it safely ahead to newer horizons while having the winds at our backs. With our lower cost structure, refined offerings, more targeted and selective sales efforts and overall streamlined operations, we believe we are a good position to excel in this new area of digital transformation and ultimately to build off our topline and achieve sustained profitability.

And with that, we are ready to open the call for your questions. Operator, please provide the appropriate instructions.

Peter Woodward

Okay. Thank you very much for joining our call today. I especially want to thank our employees, partners and shareholders for their continued support. We look forward to updating you on our next call. Thanks.

