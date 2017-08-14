Fusion Telecommunications International's (FSNN) CEO Matthew Rosen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brian Coyne - Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning

Matthew Rosen - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Bauer - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Josh Nichols - B. Riley & Co., LLC

Brian Coyne

Thank you, James, and good afternoon to everyone joining us on this call. After the market closed today, Fusion issued a press release announcing its results for the second quarter of 2017, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Fusion’s website at ir.fusionconnect.com. There will also be an audio replay of this call available for a limited time on our Investor Relations website.

Presenting on today’s call are Matt Rosen, Fusion’s Chief Executive Officer and Mike Bauer, Fusion’s Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

Now before we begin, let me remind all participants that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals, including without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, believe, expects, plans, anticipates, predicts and forecasts, along with other expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the risk factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings and company releases. Our actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after this conference call except as required by law.

Also, today’s discussion will refer to adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP measure. The presentation of GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP information to GAAP financial measures is included in the press release that we issued this afternoon, which is also available on Fusion’s website.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew Rosen

Thanks, Brian, and welcome to everyone joining us on today’s call. We’ve made great progress during the second quarter executing on our strategic plans, which built upon Fusion’s strong start to the year.

We delivered record levels of business services revenue and adjusted EBITDA, both up sharply from the year-ago period. We won a large number of new customer relationships with businesses and enterprises that recognize the unique value of our integrated cloud services, which in turn drove record ARPU, or average monthly revenue per customer just as impressively our churn came in slightly below our historical range and well below the industry average.

This illustrates the value of our single source cloud solutions that allow us to control the entire customer experience versus just components of the experience like many of our competitors. We also made great strides toward enhancing our focus on driving continued growth in our higher margin Business Services segment to our planned joint venture XComIP for our Carrier Services segment.

Upon the close of this agreement, which we expect by the end of the third quarter, Carrier Services will be organized and managed separately from Fusion. We anticipate that will – this will also allow us to reduce our operating expenses, yielding expanded EBITDA margins on a consolidated basis. We think this is a significant positive for our shareholders and underlines our commitment to continuously improve Fusion’s financial and operational profile, as we strengthen our position in the cloud services market.

Fusion’s positive performance was driven by our Business Services segment, in which revenue grew by 40% over the second quarter of 2016 to $30 million. This growth was due primarily to the Apptix acquisition, which closed last November. I’m pleased to note that excluding the Apptix contribution, our Business Services revenue grew by nearly a 11% year-over-year. Thanks to a combination of solid sales bookings, installations and customer novations.

Our adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million grew by 66% year-over-year, as we successfully realized incremental synergies from the Apptix transaction, as well the additional revenue growth beyond the Apptix contribution. We ended the quarter having achieved 100% of our target of $5 million in annual cost savings and we did sell less than eight months after the close of the deal.

Our EBITDA performance during the second quarter illustrates the scalability of the platform we built and validates our strategy of aggressive growth through acquisition and our tight integration of the Cloud Services businesses we purchased. Before the Apptix transaction, we allocated a meaningful portion of acquisition-related cost synergies back into Fusion to expand our platform to support a significantly higher larger business.

These investments have been essentially complete since the beginning of the year. And so, as we look ahead, the vast majority of acquisition-related cost savings will flow through to our bottom line as we’ve demonstrated with Apptix. We remain fully committed to our acquisition strategy. Our pipeline of opportunities has never been stronger and we continue to expect to close one or two acquisitions per year.

In terms of potential targets, we’re constantly evaluating smaller tuck-in acquisitions that can enhance our cloud services and technology portfolio, as well as larger acquisitions that can bring us incremental products and scale. As we believe, it would significantly accelerate our goal of creating long-term shareholder value.

Our competitive positioning as a single source for the cloud is resonating in the market. One example of a major multi-site win during the second quarter was a five-year $2.1 million contract with a leading healthcare system located across the Midwest and the Southeast. The customer is looking to converge its legacy voice and data systems into a single scalable cloud solution to reduce cost, simplify its network and accommodate future growth.

Another example was a three-year $500,000 win with a leading media company specializing outdoor and adventure programming. This win combined our cloud-based unified communications solution with connectivity and business continuity built in.

A third win was a three-year $350,000 contract with a customer in the retail vertical, where we’re finding increasing success. This customer is looking to replace its aging infrastructure that had become at risk, as their legacy provider decommissioned its traditional network. They put their trust in Fusion for our ability to deliver a fully integrated cloud solution to facilitate their migrations to the cloud, especially as they expect to add many more locations in the future as part of their expansion.

A key reason why these customers and others choose Fusion as their unique ability to provide a comprehensive suite of cloud services as an integrated solution to support them as their needs evolve and as they move more and more of their business to the cloud. This is a competitive differentiator and a key component of our selling effort, and it speaks to the power of our unified solution offering delivered over our own robust nationwide cloud network.

As we previously noted, companies are looking to reduce the complexity they face, when implementing multiple cloud services from multiple providers. At the same time, they’re realizing that working with multiple providers is becoming harder for them to manage. As a single source for the cloud, Fusion can ensure a positive end-to-end customer experience, while eliminating the inevitable finger pointing that occurs when the customer is using multiple service providers and an issue arises.

Automation is a key element of our back-office strategy that will enable us to scale more efficiently. And I’m happy to report that as we committed, we completed the implementation of our new operational support system OSS during the second quarter. This is a major step towards positioning the company to handle greater scale and integrate acquisitions more efficiently.

One of the most important benefits from the implementation is the ability to shorten a book-to-bill cycle through a more rapidly – rapid provisioning of services, while maintaining more effective management of customer support and workload as we scale. As a result, the new OSS will enhance Fusion’s ability to expand EBITDA margin with future revenue growth.

We also make good on our commitment to implement our unified billing system during the second quarter, which will further streamline our operations and reduce overhead. As of today, we’ve migrated about half of our customer accounts and revenue to this platform. Like our new OSS, our unified billing platform enables Fusion to more easily scale our business through both internal growth and acquisition.

Finally, as I mentioned at the outset, we took a meaningful step during the quarter towards improving the performance of our Carrier Services division and its overall impact on Fusion. On June 12, we announced an agreement to form a joint venture with XComIP, a carrier business with roughly the same scale as Fusion’s current Carrier Services division.

The new company called Fusion Global Services will combine net carrier services business of Fusion and XComIP and will be led by XComIP’s CEO Jay Adams, who is recognized as a highly experienced executive in the carrier industry. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the third quarter, with Fusion holding 60% of the new entity and XComIP holding 40%.

The joint venture will leverage the considerable strength of both companies, while relieving Fusion of the day-to-day management of the carrier business. Anticipated benefits of the transaction include an increase in consolidated revenue and gross profit, as well as an expanded EBITDA margin profile on a consolidated basis, while maintaining continued access to lower termination costs.

We believe the proposed transaction will enhance shareholder values as we reduce cost and increase profitability, while drawing [ph] a more distinct separation between our Business Services division and what is today our Carrier Services division.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Mike, who will provide additional details on Fusion’s fourth quarter financial performance. Mike?

Michael Bauer

Thanks, Matt. In the second quarter, Fusion’s consolidated revenue was $38.1 million, up approximately $7 million, or 23% versus the second quarter of 2016. Our Business Services segment, which grew to $30 million, increased 40% over the $20.8 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.

Sequentially, Business Services revenue grew 5.3% from $28.5 million in the first quarter of this year, approximately 86% of our Business Services revenue in Q2 was monthly recurring revenue or MRR.

Revenue in the company’s Carrier Services segment was $8.1 million, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. Sequentially, Carrier Services revenue grew a 11% from $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Our consolidated gross margin during the second quarter was 45.1% compared to 42.4% in the second quarter of 2016. The increase in our consolidated gross margin is driven by the mix of Business Services revenue versus Carrier Services revenue in our consolidated results.

Business Services revenue now represents nearly 80% of our consolidated revenue. The Business Services gross margin was 56.7%, down slightly from 59.3% in the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to the addition of lower margin revenue from certain new customers we began servicing in the second quarter.

Moving forward, we expect to up-sell higher margin services to these recently added customers, and continue to sell new services to new and existing customers with gross margins of approximately 60%.

Carrier services gross margin was 2.4% compared to 4.8% a year ago. As Matt mentioned earlier, we expect that with the creation of Fusion Global Services, we will see a reduction in carrier operating expenses and an expanded margin profile.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $3.7 million, up 66% from the $2.2 million reported in Q2 of last year and up sequentially from $3.3 million in Q1 of this year. As Matt highlighted earlier, we have now achieved the full run rate of our expected cost synergies from the Apptix acquisition.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter totaled $1.4 million, or 3.6% of consolidated revenues. CapEx for the first-half of this year totaled $2.3 million, or 3.2% of revenue. Our CapEx-wide business model yields high levels of unlevered free cash flow defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures.

Going forward, we continue to expect CapEx to be 3% to 4% of revenue. We ended the quarter with approximately 13,100 business customers with an ARPU of $751, up 39% year-over-year compared to $539, and up 3% sequentially from $732.

Our monthly churn rate of 0.9% came in just below the low-end of our historical range of 1% to 1.2%, driven by our focus on selling fully integrated solution, which created stickier customer relationship and greater retention. In addition to our strong results in operating performance, we also took further steps to delever our balance sheet, while maintaining the flexibility to grow the company efficiently.

We made principal payments toward our term loan and paid down our revolving credit facility, reducing our outstanding debt balances by total of $4.6 million in the first-half of the year. Our $5 million revolver was undrawn and fully available at quarter-end.

As we have mentioned on prior calls, simplifying and delevering our balance sheet is a key objective of ours and we will continue to evaluate additional measures to achieve this in order to improve our financial flexibility and position us to create more equity value for our business.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Matt.

Matthew Rosen

Thanks, Mike. Our second quarter results underscore the success of our growth strategy and demonstrate our continuing ability to execute on our plans to expand the business. We find ourselves at an inflection point as we continue to work to create shareholder value with cost-efficient growth in our adjusted EBITDA, as well as increased revenue and margin.

We fully expect this expansion to continue with future acquisitions and additional organic growth creating long-term shareholder value.

Now I’d like to turn the call back to the operator to open it up to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our first question today from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum.

Jason Kreyer

Hey, gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Jason on for George.

Matthew Rosen

Hi, Jason.

Jason Kreyer

Matt, first, congrats on the OSS and BSS implementations. I wanted to make sure I heard you correctly. I think, you said that the OSS system has been fully implemented and BSS is about halfway there. And then on that note, just wondering if you can talk through the opportunities ahead of you now that those two are in implementation and in getting close to wrapped up in terms of potential cost savings, quicker integration of future M&A and things like that, what – what’s ahead? What’s next?

Matthew Rosen

Sure. So firstly, the operational support system and the billing system have both been fully implemented, but are both still in the phase, what I would call, migration, so we’re still migrating data over them, but they’re both in full use in our primary systems. And again, over the course of the remainder of this year, we’ll continue to migrate data into those systems, but right now they are both our core operating systems. They’re integrated together and they really form, what I would call, the kernel of our back office.

We have a number of other initiatives planned over the course of the next 12 to 18 months to continue to drive efficiency and automation throughout our back office. So I’m just going to give you a picture of where we are with that. Now that those systems are complete. Obviously, as we look forward, everything we do will become more efficient.

So whether it’s just daily operations of bringing our new customers, provisioning those customers and billing those customers that full process will be much more automated than it was before and streamlined, because it will all be as part of one system. And, of course, it will be easier to integrate new systems as we acquire additional businesses and having, again, a core set of platforms will make it much easier and much faster and we can realize synergies much quicker as well when we do an acquisition.

So we’re very optimistic. Obviously, this was over a year into making and we had committed to have both of these up and running and implemented in the second quarter, and I’m thrilled that we actually got both of those things accomplished.

Jason Kreyer

Thanks, Matt. The ARPU growth both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter just continues to move higher. And then just wondering, is that a product of increasing penetration into the existing customer base, or can you perhaps point out some specific services that customers are adding on that are adding to that number?

Matthew Rosen

So I would actually say more of that today is a function of new larger customers coming on Board versus selling into the existing base. We’ve gotten actually a number of expansions this year, but I think the predominant increase in the ARPU is associated with larger customers that we’re servicing. We’ve been making progress selling into the existing base. But as I mentioned on past calls, I think, that there is a lot of opportunity and we’re looking at even scaling that internal staff to focus in that area scaling staff even further. So we think there is – continues to be a big opportunity to sell into the base. We are doing it, but with more staff, we’re going to be able to sell even more into the existing base.

Jason Kreyer

Can you talk in terms of the customers that you’re on-boarding today these larger customers. Can you talk about the number of services they are, I guess, subscribing to today versus customers that you are adding to the platform maybe one or two years ago?

Matthew Rosen

I would say that 90%-plus of the customers that we’re bringing on today are, at least, two product categories. And by product categories, it’s not featured within one product category. So it would be unified communications and network or disaster recovery and network or kind of two broader categories. So I think at a minimum, they’re really subscribing to two, and I would say, we’re about 20% of those customers are subscribing to more than three or more.

Jason Kreyer

Perfect. Last one for me, obviously, you continue to make progress in the healthcare vertical. Just wondering if you can call out any other opportunities that you’re seeing as far as other verticals where you could kind of have the same growth opportunity you’ve seen in healthcare?

Matthew Rosen

I think, you’re right, Jason. We’ve made significant progress in the healthcare arena, and we continue to build that segment of our business. And I think, as you take a look across our customer base today and what we’re signing up, it’s really diversifying.

And as I shared in the past, our long-term goal is to really verticalize our whole business, where we look at each vertical and develop the products services and expertise like we have with healthcare. But right now just for our by virtue of the amount of things that are going on at our business, we’re just going to be focusing on healthcare as a key vertical and then continuing to service the more general public until we’re able to concentrate more time, effort and capital on building particular verticals.

Jason Kreyer

All right. Thank you.

Matthew Rosen

Thank you, Jason.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll hear from Josh Nichols of B. Riley.

Josh Nichols

Yes. Hi, great to see the double-digit organic Business Services growth, excluding Apptix. I know that comes in above the current year’s target of around 5% to 7%. Could you give some additional color about what’s driving such a strong acceleration of organic growth?

Matthew Rosen

So – and as we’ve talked about on previous calls, as we start to get our momentum going, I think, those numbers will start to be very, very consistent. But for now, we’re going to have quarters that are [some of the] [ph] quarters that are going to be stronger than others, and that’s why we guided to the year of 5% to 7%.

And I would say that, we’re really seeing that that growth in the areas that we’d mentioned on the call, which are just increased bookings that we continue to see, our bookings year-to-date are significantly above where they were last year, installations as we brought on these new systems are happening faster as well. So that’s kind of what we had mentioned kind of book-to-bill timeframe of how fast we can actually install the revenue that we bring on or contract for.

And then the last is, there are opportunities that we have seen and continue to see and take advantage of with some of our agents that are interested in moving larger numbers of customers at the same time. And so, we’ll work on those opportunities as well as we did in the second quarter.

Josh Nichols

Okay. And then I know your M&A is still a key focus of the company, given the fragments and nature of the market. So could you talk about some of the areas that the company may be interested and acquiring that would be complementary? And also just generally, what type of M&A environment are you kind of seeing out there today?

Matthew Rosen

So in terms of the environment, I think, the environment is larger the same as what we’ve been seeing over the course of the last 18 months, which is a very active landscape. I think that the number of companies available to acquire continues to grow. And as the industry matures, obviously, the size of those businesses mature and make them more attractive to acquire. So I think, that the businesses out there in terms of the numbers of them are growing as we continue.

So in terms of the types of acquisitions that we’re looking to do, I believe that, we’ve built a fairly unique platform. In that, we have strong expertise in maturity, in unified communications, contact center, network, storage, security and computing. And so what that provides is an ability to go out and really consolidate companies that are in any or all three of those spaces, because we have all of the back-end infrastructure and expertise already in place.

So if we were to go out today and buy cloud connectivity business it really fits right into our overall platform. And that’s what we’ve been building over the course of the last five years and believe that today having built that platform, we have a fairly wide scope of opportunities for companies to acquire.

Having said that, obviously, we are a software and services business, and we’re looking for especially on the cloud computing side of our organization. We’re certainly looking for opportunities to extend that as well as just build general scale in the other areas of our business in network and unified communications.

Josh Nichols

And then last question from me is, with some good organic growth and expanding margins from scale and back office integration, could you talk a little bit about how we should maybe think about the company’s ultimate transition to sustainable free cash flow generation?

Matthew Rosen

Sure. Well, as we’ve mentioned in the past, we are constantly looking at different ways to accelerate our ability to generate positive free cash flow generation. We see just the without call momentum of the business carrying us to that. If we just continue on track with where we are today, we believe that we will get to the cash flow positive milestone.

We’re also looking at a number of initiatives to accelerate that. But right now we feel confident as we continue to execute on the plan that we’ll achieve free cash flow positive.

Josh Nichols

Thanks, guys.

[Operator Instructions] And everyone, that will conclude the question-and-answer session. I’ll turn the conference over to Mr. Rosen for any additional or closing comments.

Matthew Rosen

Thank you, operator, and thanks to, everyone, who joined us on today’s call. We look forward to staying in touch with you to keep you updated on Fusion’s progress. Have a great day.

That does conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

