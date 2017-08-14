Zoned Properties' (ZDPY) CEO Bryan McLaren on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQX:ZDPY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon and welcome to Zoned Properties' 2017 second quarter earnings call. With me on the call are Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer and Adam Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer.

All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control, which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Any forward-looking statement reflect our current views with respect to future events and is subject to those and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results that could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements see risk factors in our annual reports on Form 10-K, as well as other reports we have filed with time-to-time with SEC.

Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties.

Bryan McLaren

Thank you, Brett. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Zoned Properties second quarter earnings conference call. This marks our second consecutive quarter of net income resulting from a continued execution of our business plan. As I discussed during our last earnings conference call, we’ve reached an inflection point in our business. Our portfolio of long-term leases with escalating rental payments combined with our primarily fixed-cost structure has driven profitability over the last two quarters and we expect this trend to continue.

In the second quarter of 2017 our revenues increased by 23% as compared to the same period last year. We generated net income of $118,000 compared to a net loss in the second quarter of last year. Our profit has been used to further develop our property portfolio in order to increase revenues without incurring additional debt or dilutive financing.

Our balance sheet remains strong with sufficient liquidity to fund scheduled projects and further grow the portfolio. We expect significant expansions at our existing properties particularly our Chino Valley Cultivation Facility and Tempe Medical Marijuana Business Park in Arizona. Currently 47,500 square feet have been leased between these two properties. With plans to complete further development and increased leased base of the two properties up to 75,000 square feet by the end of the year.

The company will be utilizing existing capital and positive cash flows for expanded development, which will allow for increased rental revenues without increase in operating expenses or debt payments. In addition, we continue to explore opportunities to expand our business with properties that are a strategic fit within our existing portfolio and meet our pre-determined economic hurdles for acquisition. We are uniquely positioned within a licensed medical marijuana industry with tangible assets, a proven track record of quality property development in the balance sheet to support expansion and strong growth.

Let me speak specifically to future plans for our Tempe Medical Marijuana Business Park. We’ve signed a five-year commercial lease agreement with our primary tenant in the state of Arizona. This tenant has now established their corporate headquarters at Tempe and a newly renovated corporate suite, which includes 2,500 square feet of office and conference space. The office base is conveniently located next to their licensed medical marijuana facilities and will provide a cornerstone for expansion as they establish a comprehensive vertically integrated business operation at our Tempe Medical Marijuana Business Park. This tenant has established themselves as a premier anchor tenant for this property. Monthly rental payments are scheduled to increase on October 1, 2017.

Our Chino Valley Cultivation Facility is another flagship property for us. At this facility construction work continues as we expand the leased based from approximately 35,000 square feet to a total of 45,000 square feet by the end of the year. Upon completion this expansion will drive incremental increase in monthly rental revenue from $60,000 per month to $65,000 per month into 2018 with additional increased rent revenue as further expansion is completed.

In Parachute, Colorado we have identified a perspective operator for the permanent facility and are currently finalizing our due diligence process. The company expects to announce specific plans for the future of the project by the end of the third quarter.

During the second quarter, we completed financing transactions that effectively reduced our financial leverage. First, we sold a non-core property and used the net proceeds to repay a mortgage payable. Second, we issued non-toxic convertible notes reducing our cost of debt and extending our maturity date by eliminating existing convertible notes that were due to mature in August of this year. The net result was a decrease in debt with extended maturities, lower quarterly debt service payments and additional liquidity to support current and future development and construction projects.

I’ll now turn the call over to Adam Wasserman, our Chief Financial Officer for a more detailed review of our second quarter 2017 and year-to-date financial results.

Adam Wasserman

Thank you, Bryan. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 revenues were $505,000, an increase of 23% compared to the second quarter of 2016. This increase in revenue was primarily driven by an increase in rent revenues related parties of $148,000 or 42% due to the increase in space leased to related parties offset by a decrease in third-party rent revenues of $54,000 or 92% year-over-year due to non-renewal of certain leases of third-party tenants.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 was $355,000, a decrease of 32% compared to the second quarter of 2016 due in large part to a decrease in professional fees primarily attributable to a decrease in legal activities related to legacy issues and other legal matters and the absence of settlement expenses in the second quarter of 2017, that were recorded in the second quarter of 2016, all of which were primarily offset by an increase in compensation and benefits and property operating expenses. Income from operations was $150,000 for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a loss from operations of $114,000 for the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was approximately $118,000 as compared to a net loss of $173,000 for the same period last year. As Bryan discussed, this was our second consecutive quarter of profitability, a trend we expect to continue moving forward.

Turning to the six month results. For the first six months of 2017, revenues were $1 million an increase of 27% compared to the first six month of 2016. This increase in revenue was driven primarily by an increase in rent revenue related parties of approximately $286,000 or 41% due to the increase in space leased to related parties primarily offset by a decrease in third-party rent revenue of approximately $64,000 or 54% year-over-year caused by the sale of the Tempe building that was leased to a third party tenant.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $761,000 a decrease of 32% compared to the first six months of 2016 primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and the absence of settlement expenses in 2017, which were primarily offset by an increase in property operating expenses and an increase in depreciation and amortization.

Income from operations was $284,000 for the first six months of 2017 compared to a loss from operations of $294,000 for the same period last year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $1 million inclusive of a one-time gain of $832,000 on the sale of – one of our properties in Tempe. Excluding this one-time gain net income was $175,000 for the first six months of 2017 as compared to a net loss of $410,000 for the same period last year.

Taking a look at the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017 we had cash of $935,000 compared to $366,000 at December 31, 2016. During the second quarter of 2017, we used a portion of the proceeds from the $2.0 million five-year 6% convertible notes we issued in the first quarter of this year to retire $1 million of our 2014 convertible 7% notes that were due to mature in August 2017. The company reduced outstanding debt to $2 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2016, 100% of our total outstanding debt matures in 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017 net cash used by operating activities was $121,000 compared to $13,000 for the same period last year. This increase in cash used in operations was attributable to the payment of accrued interest due on our repaid debt of $93,000 and the agreed upon deferment of the receipt of March, April and May 2017 rent due to us of approximately $176,000, which was deferred until 2018.

During the six months ended June 30, 2017 net cash provided by investing activities was $1.8 million and included approximately $2 million of net proceeds received from the sale of one of our Tempe properties in the first quarter, which was primarily offset by cash used in the development of rental properties including the expansion of rentable space of approximately $212,000 and the purchase of property and equipment of $3000. This compares to cash used for the development of rental properties of $452,000 during the comparable period last year.

With that I’ll turn the call back over to you, Bryan.

Bryan McLaren

Thank you, Adam. In summary we continue to execute our strategic objectives for growing the company’s portfolio properties profitably by working in collaboration with our tenants and the local communities in which we operate. The positive results of our approach are evidenced by our second consecutive quarter of profitability. While our prospects for increasing that profitability have been solidified with amendments to leased agreements and a proven track record of meeting our project development and construction milestones.

We are pleased with the progress we have made and the path we’re on to serve the growing licensed medical marijuana industry and create long-term value for our shareholders.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Adam and I will now take any questions you may have. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

