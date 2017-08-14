Technology Dividend Dogs Xperi, TiVo, & PCTEL Hit High August Gains Per Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Technology stocks showed 64.28% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big Dogs dominated Technology.

The Technology sector has 19 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented 14 of them.

Top ten, CSCO, ASX, QCOM, STX, CY, MIXT, PCTI, TIVO & XPER by analyst estimated net gains averaged 38.9%, calculated 8/10/17, with the top three over 50%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 17.1% To 99.9% Net Gains For Ten Technology Dogs By August 2018

Just two of ten top dividend-yielding Technology dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Technology dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards was 20% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for August 2018:

Xperi (XPER) was projected to net $999.69, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

TiVo (TIVO) was projected to net $580.00, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% more than the market as a whole.

PCTEL (PCTI) was projected to net $516.63, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Sabre (SABR) netted $371.16 based on a target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% lessthan the market as a whole.

MiX Telematics (MIXT) was projected to net $346.12, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was projected to net $314.34, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 99% more than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology (STX) was projected to net $216.77 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty-one brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was projected to net $192.84, based on a target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Advanced Semiconductor (ASX) was projected to net $181.73, based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from four analysts,, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) was projected to net $171.29, based on a median target estimates from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Bet One "Safer" Technology Dogs Would Lose 6.2% By August, 2018

One probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) projected a loss of $61.90 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 August Technology Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21) Dog Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Technology Stocks By Yield

Top ten Technology Sector dogs selected 8/10/17 by yield represented six of nineteen constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Seagate Technology (STX) [1] was the lone data storage industry representative in the top ten.

Four software-application industry representatives placed second, fourth, sixth, and ninth by yield: Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY) [2]; American Software (AMSWA) [4]; Micro Focus International (OTCPK:MCFUF) [6]; Absolute Software (OTCPK:ALSWF) [9].

Two semiconductor providers placed third and fifth on the list, NVE Corporation (NVEC) [3] which was followed by, Qualcomm (QCOM) [5].

Finally, three single-sector representatives anchored the bottom of the list in seventh, eighth and tenth places, EVS Broadcast Equipment (EVS) [5] from communication equipment, International Business Machines [IBM] [8] the Information Technology Services representative, and Garmin (GRMN) [10] in scientific & technical Instruments, completed the top ten August Technology dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Technology Dogs Showed 15.39% To 98.82% Best Upsides To August, 2018; (32) One A Downside Of -7.47%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided more tools to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Calculated (33) A 13.5% Median Target Price Upside and (34) A 15.17% Average Net Gain From 30 Technology Dogs Come August 2018

Technology top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year. Notice, price becoming higher than dividend in the coming year forecasts Dow-like overbought conditions ahead for the Technology top yield dogs in 2018. The flight to safety, and programmed trading by funds, has infected the technology sector.

The number of analysts contributing to target price estimates for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Cast A 64.28% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector Stocks To August 2018

Ten top Technology dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Technology dogs selected 8/10/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of nineteen industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (35) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology Dogs Delivering 2.74% Vs. (36) 7.67% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 64.28% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Technology top yield dog, Seagate Technology (STX), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.68%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield dogs for August 10 were: Absolute Software (OTCPK:ALSWF); EVS Broadcast Equipment (OTCPK:EVSBY); American Software (AMSWA); Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY); Micro Focus International (OTCPK:MCFUF), with prices ranging from $6.26 to $27.01.

Five higher-priced Technology dogs for August 10 were: Seagate Technology (STX); Garmin (GRMN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NVE Corp. (NVEC); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $31.55 to $141.84.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

