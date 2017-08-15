Grains In The Aftermath Of The August WASDE

On Thursday, August 10, the United States Department of Agriculture released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Grain prices had rallied starting at the end of June and continuing into the beginning of July as drought conditions in the Dakotas and Montana threatened this year’s wheat crop. While wheat rallied first, and most sharply, the prices of corn and soybeans followed as the United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the grain and oilseed. Meanwhile, by the time the USDA issued the July WASDE, the weather conditions had improved, and grain prices were already correcting lower, and the report only fostered lower prices. As the grain markets prepared for the release of the August WASDE last Thursday, prices were already significantly lower than the early July highs. The August report comes during the second half of the growing season for crops, so there is more data available when it comes to acreage yields. Therefore, the market held its breath as the WASDE became public and in the aftermath of the release, soybean, corn, and wheat prices all tumbled.

August 10 was an ugly day for agricultural commodities

The market action following the release of the August WASDE report was not pretty as all three of the major grains tumbled. Source: CQG

New crop November soybeans dropped from highs of $9.8850 on August 10 to lows of $9.3075 on August 14. The beans fell to the lowest price since June 30 giving up all of the gains at the beginning of July. November soybeans settled at $9.3825 per bushel on Monday, August 14. Source: CQG

New crop December corn fell from highs of $3.89 per bushel in pre-WASDE trading to lows of $3.70 and closed on August 14 at $3.7625. Source: CQG

While the price of September CBOT wheat had already declined significantly from the July 5 highs at $5.745 per bushel, the USDA report caused them to fall from $4.62 on August 10 to lows of $4.31 on August 14, settling on Monday at $4.41 per bushel.

The August WASDE projected that 2017 would be the fifth straight years of bumper crops in the grain sector as the drought in late June will have little effect on crop yields in the United States.

The fifth straight year of bumper crops, but demand is strong

I reached out to my friend Sal Gilberte the founder of Teucrium Funds the firm that introduced the CORN, WEAT, and SOYB ETF products for his take on the August WASDE report. Sal told me,

“It seems that consumers of grains can once again count on farmers to produce more than enough supplies, which is a good thing based upon consumption numbers that are projected to be the second highest on record for wheat and corn and what is projected to be record high soybean demand. With official estimated yields differing significantly from farmer and trader expectations, we will have to wait until harvest to see how the actual production results true-up with today’s optimistic production projections. The post-report test of recent price lows won’t hurt demand, which will likely remain healthy regardless of actual harvest results.”

The bottom line on the report is that demand continues to be strong and with over one month to go before most harvesting activity, the projections from the USDA are a best case scenario. However, while the chances are that grain prices are not going to run away on the upside anytime soon, the downside is likely limited to near recent lows.

Soybeans move lower

Soybeans fell as the USDA said that:

“U.S. oilseed production for 2017/18 is projected at 130.9 million tons, up 3.9 million from last month mainly due to higher soybean production. Soybean production is forecast at 4,381 million bushels, up 121 million on higher yields. Harvested area is forecast at 88.7 million acres, unchanged from July. The first survey-based soybean yield forecast of 49.4 bushels per acre is 1.4 bushels above last month but 2.7 below last year’s record. With higher production and lower beginning stocks, soybean supplies for 2017/18 are projected at 4,777 million bushels, up 2 percent from last month. U.S. soybean exports are raised 75 million bushels to 2,225 million on increased supplies and lower prices. Crush is reduced on lower global soybean meal import demand. Soybean ending stocks are projected at 475 million bushels, up 15 million from last month. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2017/18 is forecast at $8.45 to $10.15 per bushel, down 10 cents at the midpoint. The soybean meal price forecast of $295 to $335 per short ton is down $5.00 at the midpoint. The soybean oil price is forecast at 31 to 35 cents per pound, up 1 cent on both ends of the range. U.S. changes for 2016/17 include higher exports, lower crush, and lower ending stocks. Soybean exports are raised 50 million bushels to 2,150 million on outstanding export sales and shipments through July. With lower crush only partly offsetting higher exports, ending stocks are projected at 370 million bushels, down 40 million from last month. Global oilseed production for 2017/18 is projected at 576.7 million tons, up 2.8 million, mainly on a 2.3-million-ton increase for soybean production. The higher U.S. forecast was partly offset with a 1.5-million-ton reduction for India based on the latest government planting data indicating lower harvested area. Soybean and canola production is projected down for Canada, where hot and dry weather conditions in the Canadian Prairies lowered yield prospects for both crops, and excessive rainfall in eastern Canada led to a lower soybean harvested area estimate. Other changes include increased sunflower seed production for Russia, increased rapeseed production for the EU, and lower peanut production for India. Global soybean exports for 2017/18 are up 1.5 million tons as higher U.S. exports are partly offset by lower Argentina shipments. Beginning stocks for 2017/18 are raised based on lower crush and exports for Argentina for 2016/17. Coupled with higher production, 2017/18 soybean ending stocks are increased 4.3 million tons to 97.8 million.”

The USDA told markets that there would be plenty of soybean availability after the 2017 harvest, but the weak dollar and ever-increasing global consumption are putting a strain on the demand side of the fundamental equation for beans while large production offsets on the supply side.

Corn plunges

The price of corn hit the skids as WASDE reported:

“This month’s 2017/18 U.S. corn outlook is for lower supplies, reduced feed and residual use and exports, and a decline in ending stocks. Corn production is forecast at 14.2 billion bushels, down 102 million from the July projection. The season’s first survey-based corn yield forecast, at 169.5 bushels per acre, is 1.2 bushels lower than last month’s trend-based projection. This month’s Crop Production report indicates that South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois are forecast to have yields below a year ago. The projected yield for Indiana is unchanged relative to last year, while Nebraska and Ohio are forecast higher. Sorghum production is forecast 13 million bushels higher with the forecast yield 2.6 bushels per acre above last month’s projection. Projected feed and residual use for 2017/18 is lowered 25 million bushels on a smaller crop. Exports are forecast down 25 million bushels, reflecting the increased competitiveness of supplies in Argentina and Brazil and the low level of new-crop outstanding sales. With supplies falling faster than use, ending stocks are reduced 52 million bushels. The projected range for the season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at $2.90 to $3.70 per bushel. This month’s 2017/18 foreign coarse grain outlook is for virtually unchanged production, lower trade, and greater stocks relative to last month. EU corn and barley production are reduced. Canada corn production is down on lower projected harvested area. Corn and barley production forecasts are raised for Russia based on higher corn area and favorable growing conditions for barley. Ukraine corn production is unchanged as a reduction in projected yield is offset by increased area. For 2016/17, corn production is increased for Brazil based on second crop corn harvest results to date. Major global corn grain trade changes for 2017/18 include corn export reductions for the EU, Serbia, and Canada. More than offsetting are increases for Ukraine and Russia. Brazil’s corn exports are raised for 2016/17 based on record-high shipments observed for the local marketing year beginning in March 2017. Corn imports for 2017/18 are raised, mostly reflecting increases for the EU and Iran. Foreign corn ending stocks are raised from last month. Historical revisions are made to corn stock estimates for Ukraine to better reflect statistics published by the government.”

While the USDA told markets that corn stocks would decline and production will be lower than last year, market expectations were for an even more positive report, and the price moved to the downside.

Wheat gives back all of its grains

Wheat experienced the greatest gains at the end of June and in early July. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that it crashed the hardest over recent weeks. In its August WASDE, the USDA told markets:

“Projected 2017/18 U.S. wheat supplies are decreased this month on lower production, down 21 million bushels to 1,739 million. The August NASS production forecasts for durum and other spring wheat indicated a significant decline compared to last year, primarily due to continued severe drought conditions affecting the Northern Plains. Partially offsetting this decrease is higher winter wheat production, on increased yields, with most of the production increase for white wheat. Food use estimates for both 2016/17 and 2017/18 are reduced, based primarily on the August 1, NASS Flour Milling Products report. The other wheat usage categories for 2017/18 are unchanged this month. Projected 2017/18 ending stocks are decreased 5 million bushels to 933 million. The 2017/18 season-average farm price is unchanged at the midpoint of $4.80 per bushel and the projected range remains at $4.40 to $5.20. Global 2017/18 wheat supplies increased significantly, primarily on an 8.6-million-ton production increase in the Former Soviet Union (NYSEARCA:FSU). Russian production is a record 77.5 million tons, surpassing last year’s record by 5.0 million. Winter wheat yields are forecast higher for both Russia and Ukraine, based mainly on harvest results to date. Additionally, spring wheat conditions have remained very favorable for both Russia and Kazakhstan, resulting in higher production forecasts. Canadian wheat production is reduced 1.9 million tons to 26.5 million on the increasing intensification of drought conditions in major production areas of the Prairie Provinces. The increased FSU production more than offsets reduced production forecasts in Canada, EU, and U.S., raising 2017/18 global production by more than 5.0 million tons to 743.2 million. Foreign 2017/18 trade is increased on higher exports for Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan more than offsetting reductions in Canada and EU. Projected imports are raised for several countries, led by Indonesia and Nigeria. Total world consumption is projected higher, primarily on greater usage by Russia, Indonesia, and Nigeria. Projected global ending stocks are 4.1 million tons higher this month at 264.7 million, which is a new record.”

The fears of short supplies caused by drought conditions fizzled as the weather changed in July and the price of wheat dropped as shortages do not appear to be materializing.

I think the most important takeaway from the August WASDE report last week is two-fold. First, global demand continues to rise for all agricultural commodities. Moreover, as Sal Gilberte said, “we will have to wait until harvest to see how the actual production results true-up with today’s optimistic production projections.” The growing season is not over yet, and the USDA always tends to look at the prospects for harvest with rose-colored glasses.

I believe that we are close to lows in all of the grain markets and would be a cautious buyer on a scale down basis looking to take profits on recovery rallies.

