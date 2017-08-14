Should I Buy Archer Daniels Midland, General Mills, Or Genuine Parts Company?

I don’t think you can go wrong adding to a position in ADM, GIS, or GPC. But, I think GPC looks like the best buy right now.

But GPC is expected to grow its dividend faster than ADM or GIS, and it is trading at the greatest discount to fair value.

My husband and I plan to retire on December 31, 2020.

With 3 years, 4 months, 2 weeks and 5 days to go (roughly!), we are in serious accumulation mode. After some recent housecleaning, our Dividend House DGI retirement portfolio currently holds 61 stocks, as shown below. (If you'd like more info on how I build a Dividend House portfolio, check out my article entitled, "How to Build a Dividend House: Which Stocks Go Where?")

Every month or two, we have another $20,000 or so to invest in our portfolio. Given that we have 61 holdings already, I am not necessarily looking for new additions (unless they are of amazing quality and selling at a terrific value!). Currently, nothing on my watch list is enticingly priced. So, I am looking at adding to one of three stocks already in my portfolio that is trading at a reasonable valuation.

The three stocks that have caught my eye are: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), General Mills (GIS), and Genuine Parts Company (GPC). But which stock should I purchase more of?

Please note - I have already done due diligence on ADM, GIS, and GPC and have determined that they are a fit with our retirement portfolio. As a result, this article does not discuss business strategy, competitive threats to the business model, or management's commitment to the dividend. I have already determined that I am comfortable with these things.

Instead, this article focuses on how I weigh the relative attractiveness of a stock (using my Dividend House rating system) and how I evaluate which stocks are selling at a fair price - after my due diligence has determined that a stock is a fit for our portfolio.

Comparing ADM, GIS, and GPC - Dividend House SWAN Ratings

First, let's determine the relative attractiveness of each stock for my retirement portfolio using my SWAN rating system. Below is a diagram of my Dividend House SWAN decision tree. If you are interested in more detail on this approach, please refer to my Seeking Alpha article entitled, "A SWAN Decision Tree for Selecting DGI Stocks".

Rolling through the first two gates of the diagram, all three stocks are above my minimum portfolio yield of 2.7% and have a credit rating greater than or equal to BBB. A word about GPC. GPC has little debt. According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, GPC's debt to total capital ratio is only 12%. As a result, S&P doesn't even rate the company. The last time I checked, Valueline rated GPC a "1" (most safe). Therefore, I am satisfied that all three stocks meet my minimum criteria.

So, let's calculate each stock's Dividend House SWAN score! Below is a table that shows how I calculated the Dividend House SWAN ratings for ADM, GIS, and GPC.

Typically, I'll consider a purchase for my portfolio if a stock scores at least a 9 on my SWAN scale. Comparing the scores on the "Total SWAN Score" line, all three stocks received respectable ratings: ADM achieved a whopping 18, GPC a very respectable 16, and GIS a decent 11.5.

So, if the price is right, should I just add to my ADM position and call it a day? The race may be closer than the SWAN scores indicate - particularly between ADM and GPC. ADM edges out the competition based primarily on its high credit rating, low payout ratio, and strong dividend growth history. But GPC also boasts all of these things and has the highest projected dividend growth rating going forward.

Bottom line - Even though ADM wins the SWAN rating contest, GPC's forecast dividend growth is more attractive. Meanwhile, GIS sports the highest dividend yield. I'm not counting any of these stocks out until I look at their potential future dividend streams.

Comparing ADM, GPC, and GIS - Future Dividend Income Streams

The Dividend House SWAN rating system is largely based on historical performance. Even though this is by design, it's also a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the SWAN rating system provides a weighted quantification of the actual historical performance of each stock under consideration. With only one exception, this means the Dividend House SWAN score is based on facts.

On the other hand, the SWAN rating system is light on anticipating the future. The only criterion that is subjective in the Dividend House SWAN scoring system is each stock's 3-year forecast dividend growth rate. (By the way, I obtain this metric by averaging the 3-year dividend CAGR forecasts provided by three sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, David Fish's CCC List, and Valuentum's Dividend Reports.)

Let's look more closely at the possible future annual dividend streams for ADM, GPC, and GIS. In my article, "Are Growthier DGI Stocks Worth It?", I discuss a methodology that makes a first screening of growthier (i.e., lower-yielding, higher-growing dividend stocks) DGI stocks relatively easy. A key metric in this analysis is the forward-looking "Chowder number" calculated by adding a stock's current dividend yield to its 3-year forecast dividend growth rate. My lessons learned from that analysis are below:

Lesson 1: If two stocks have the same forecast Chowder number, more income will ALWAYS be generated by the stock with the higher yield. It does NOT matter what the dividend growth rates are of either stock!

Lesson 2: Just because a stock has a higher dividend growth rate, it does NOT always mean it will eventually produce more income than a slower-growing dividend stock! It must also have a higher forward Chowder number!

Lesson 3: When comparing DGI stocks, the one with the higher forward Chowder number AND the higher dividend growth rate will always EVENTUALLY produce more annual dividend income.

Lesson 4: However, even with a higher forward Chowder number, the time it takes for a faster-growing stock to catch up with a higher-yielding stock may go BEYOND your accumulation phase and/or life expectancy.

For ease of reference, I've summarized my findings in the table below.

To more readily analyze the implications of these forecast dividend lessons in this situation, I have also created a table with the relevant metrics for ADM, GIS, and GPC.

GPC vs. ADM. Interestingly, in the battle between GPC and ADM, we have a key finding. For as long as GPC's forecast Chowder number and dividend yield are both higher than ADM's, GPC will always generate higher dividend income than ADM. Even when we include the range of dividend growth forecasts for ADM and GPC, we obtain the same finding. So, I am fairly comfortable assuming that GPC will produce higher dividend income streams than ADM (at least in the near term).

GIS vs. ADM. Comparing GIS and ADM, we initially have a similar finding. For as long as GIS has a higher forecast Chowder number and a higher dividend yield than ADM, GIS will always generate higher dividend income than ADM. However, when we include the range of dividend growth forecasts for ADM and GIS, we see that there is the potential for an upset. If ADM can deliver a higher dividend growth rate producing a higher Chowder number than GIS, then ADM can eventually produce higher dividend income streams than GIS. (The wider the gap between ADM's and GIS's dividend growth rate the less time it would take for ADM to overtake GIS's annual dividend streams.)

Using the methodology described in "Are Growthier DGI Stocks Worth It?", if I take the bottom of GIS's dividend growth range and the top of ADM's dividend growth range, I calculate that it would take approximately 9 years for ADM's annual dividend income stream to overtake GIS's and about 15 years for ADM's cumulative dividends to pass GIS's. Even though it is possible for ADM to overcome GIS in terms of dividend growth, it might actually take decades for ADM to overtake GIS in annual dividend income and even more time for cumulative income to be larger - if it happens at all. In my view, GIS has the advantage over ADM, given its higher initial dividend yield and its 4.3% average forecast 3-year dividend growth rate.

GPC vs. GIS. Examining GPC versus GIS, GPC has a lower dividend yield, but a higher future dividend growth rate and a higher Chowder number. If this pattern persists, GPC's annual dividend income stream could eventually overtake GIS. So, how many years would it likely take for GPC to deliver a higher annual dividend income stream than GIS? Using the methodology described in "Are Growthier DGI Stocks Worth It?", given GPC's faster dividend growth rate of 6.1%, I calculate that it would take approximately 5 years for GPC's annual dividend income stream to overtake GIS's and about 9 years for GPC's cumulative dividends to pass GIS's. Even though my husband and I are retiring in less than 4 years, that could be worth it!

Are any of these stocks trading at a good price?

Depending on your portfolio goals, you may be considering ADM, GIS, and/or GPC for your portfolio. Let's see if they are selling at a good price!

To determine my buy range for a stock, I poll three analysts - Morningstar, Valuentum, and ValuEngine. Plus, I consult F.A.S.T. Graphs.

The good news is that, based on analysts' fair value estimates, ADM appears to be trading at a ~3% discount to fair value, and GPC is trading at a ~6% discount to fair value. However, GIS appears to be trading at a ~3% premium to fair value.

A look at the 10-year view of F.A.S.T. Graphs reveals that ADM is trading above fair value (as evidenced by the black "stock price" line lying above the blue "normal P/E" line). ADM's price hits below the blue line (indicating below fair value) in the 6-year view.

A look at the 10-year view of F.A.S.T. Graphs reveals that GIS appears to be trading slightly above fair value (as evidenced by the black "stock price" line lying slightly above the blue "normal P/E" line). GIS's price hits the blue line (indicating fair value) in the 9-year view and is below fair value in the 8-year view and all shorter time frames.

A look at the 10-year view of F.A.S.T. Graphs reveals that GPC appears to be trading slightly below fair value (as evidenced by the black "stock price" line lying slightly below the blue "normal P/E" line). GPC's price also hits below the blue line (indicating below fair value) in the 9-year view and all shorter time frames. Based on analyst fair value estimates and F.A.S.T. Graphs, GPC appears to be trading at the best value today.

Conclusion

I don't think you can go wrong adding to a position in ADM, GIS or GPC right now. All three are reliable dividend payers with yields above 3% and credit ratings equivalent to BBB+ or above. They have all grown their dividends every year for over a decade, including through the Great Recession.

But if I had to choose only one holding to add to right now, GPC looks like the best buy. GPC scores an impressive SWAN rating of 16, has grown its dividend for 61 years, has a good dividend yield of 3.3%, and is expected to grow its dividend faster than either ADM or GIS. Putting icing on the cake, GPC is also currently trading at the greatest discount to fair value of the three stocks analyzed here.

I would love to hear from you! Which of these stocks do you find most attractive for your portfolio? Do you think ADM, GIS, and GPC are trading at attractive prices today? Are there additional stocks that you find attractive for purchase right now? What metrics do you rely on to help you make your DGI investing decisions?

I hope this article helps you evaluate which stocks are most attractive for your portfolio!

