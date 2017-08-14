Singapore Telecommunications' (SGAPY) CEO Chua Sock Koong on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SGAPY) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 11:00 PM ET

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you. A warm welcome to all analysts and investors. You're listening to Singtel's Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2017.

My name is Sin Yang Fong, and let me introduce management on the call. We have Ms. Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO; Mr. Allen Lew, CEO, Consumer Australia; Mr. Bill Chang, CEO, Group Enterprise; Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO Consumer Singapore; Mr. Samba Natarajan, CEO of Group Digital Life; Mr. Arthur Lang, CEO, International; Ms. Lim Cheng Cheng, Group CFO; Ms. Jeann Low, Group Chief Corporate Officer; Mr. Murray King, CFO Consumer Australia; Mr. Ben White, MD, Marketing and Product. They're also assisted by other members of the management team of Singapore and Australia.

Before we start taking questions, I would like to invite Sock Koong to share some highlights from the [said] results.

Chua Sock Koong

Thank you, Yang Fong, and thank you all for joining us for Singtel's Results for the First Quarter ended 30 June 2017.

Let me just share with you samples of the highlight for the quarter's performance. It's another quarter of very solid performance, of growing revenue and EBITDA and that despite the ongoing erosion in voice and carriage services. We continue to strengthen our core operations and build skill in our digital businesses. And during the quarter, we enhanced our spectrum holdings in Singapore and Australia and completed the acquisition of Turn, significantly boosting Amobee's technology edge and skills.

In Australia, our Consumer business kept its momentum and added strongly to its postpaid mobile and NBN customers. Optus continues to differentiate through network investments and exclusive content in a highly competitive environment. Revenue, including first-time contribution from Turn, [growth] 8% with increases in equipment sales, mobile data, ICT and digital services.

More than 9% of the group's revenue now comes from new growth engine in digital and cybersecurity services. EBITDA increased 3%, driven by data monetization, assets and disciplined cost management, a multi-achieved EBITDA breakeven this quarter. Associates' earnings were affected by intense market competition, especially in India. The associates made significant investments in networks and spectrum and recorded higher depreciation and amortization costs. This was partially mitigated by strong results from Telkomsel. Net profit fell 8% on low associates contribution and exceptional losses from staff restructuring in Australia. Underlying net profit declined 4% and, excluding Airtel, would have risen 3%. Free cash flow rose 5%, a strong operating cash flow, and higher associate dividends offset Optus' higher CapEx expenditure. During the quarter, the stronger Australian dollar as well as most regional currencies contributed $18 million or 2% to underlying net profit.

Let me just talk through some of the group's highlights for the quarter. In July, we fulfilled regulatory obligation with the successful listing of NetLink NBN Trust, raising proceeds of $2.3 billion. We are also -- we are currently reviewing the usage of the proceeds and will announce any capital management initiative during our half year results. We received a special recognition award at the 2017 Singapore Corporate Awards for our efforts to champion diversity.

We also topped the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index for the third straight year. We also introduced the Singapore's first virtual visa kite -- account, expanding the reach of Dash mobile payment platform -- mobile payment application to over 50,000 merchants and e-commerce sites. We are also leading the market with impending launch of 800 megabits per second LTE mobile speeds at selected high-traffic locations across Singapore. Optus is spending $1 billion over the next year to enhance capacity and expand its 4G coverage by another 500 sites in regional Australia. Optus is also committed to bringing the best entertainment, books and music experience to customers. It launched a world-first mobile app powered by rich content from NatGeo. We continue to build our pipeline of cybersecurity talent in collaboration with Polytechnics, ITE and SkillsFuture Singapore. We launched cybersecurity experience and interactive portal to engage students and professionals, who are keen in cybersecurity careers. We were awarded Asia-Pac Telecom Group of the Year by Frost and Sullivan in recognition of our market leadership in ICT services. And in the digital businesses, we are realizing synergies and driving strong customer traction with the integration of Amobee and Turn.

With that, let me turn over to Yang Fong for your questions.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you, Sock Koong. At this time, I advise that this call is being recorded for playback and transcript. We will now invite questions from participants. Our operator will assist you to put them through.

Question-and-Answer Session

Roshan Behera

Two questions. First, you made some comments about the use of proceeds from the divestment. I just wanted to clarify if the announcement around user proceeds will be done at the half year results. That's one. Second, I saw some -- a little bit question is I saw some best comments about looking at M&A opportunities in cybersecurity and increasing stake in associates. Any sort of budget do you have in mind for these kind of investments? So that's one question. Second question, with regard to Optus. This plan to invest about $1 billion in regional Australia, what is driving this? Is it because your network is in really good position in key macro cities and, hence, expand outside the -- in other areas? Or is there a catch-up that you're looking at doing with the market leader and, hence, spending in these areas? Some color there will be very helpful.

Chua Sock Koong

I think -- very quickly, the NetLink Trust divestment proceeds, we will look at using it for investing in our call, look at new business opportunities, pay down debt and we also review other capital management initiatives. So let us come back in more detail when we do our half year results. M&A opportunities, I think you know what we're looking at, and we don't have any specific target to talk about. You know that we would always make sure that if there's anything that's worthy of announcement, we will share with the market. There's really no specific target to discuss currently. I'm going to pass over to Allen to talk about our investment plans, our regional network investments in Australia.

Allen Lew

Good morning, everybody. I think our plan to go into regional Australia is driven of two major criteria. Number one, is when we look at the needs of our consumer customers, as we move into the age of the mobile Internet, they are more and more dependent on their mobile device. So just providing a metro customer with coverage in the metros is not adequate for the Australian metro population. So we are expanding our coverage into the regional areas so that we can better meet the needs of the higher-end consumer customers in metro, and that gives us the opportunity to push our ARPUs up. So you can see, even in quarter 1, we are starting to see the benefits of this strategy because our postpaid mobile ARPU, if you take out the effect of DRPs, actually increased for the quarter year-on-year.

The second reason why we are expanding our network on the region is that it gives us the opportunity to grow our revenue in the regional areas. There are substantial regional communities with 150,000, 200,000 population where we are under-indexing in terms of our market share. And our coverage in this regional area centered around these bigger cities allows us to increase our market share there substantially, and at the same time, it gives us, with the regional coverage, a good opportunity to expand our enterprise and small and medium market business share as well, because these customers will want coverage not just in metro, but in regional areas. So I hope that answers your question.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

Just on the NetLink proceeds. Just want to clarify on the comment. So you haven't rolled out return in cash special dividends to shareholders. Or is it still under consideration? And that's the other question, firstly. On the Singapore business, if I look at the mobile revenue, that's actually a bit weak in this quarter. I'm wondering what is driving it. Also, there seems to be a fair bit of cost pressure across the business lines. Given the competitive outlook, should we expect that the incremental revenue growth would come at lower margins for the Singapore business? And lastly, Australia. The 1 million CapEx that you mentioned, is that incremental to your current CapEx for this year? Or is it part of a long-term plan? If so, what's the timeline on this investment?

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. I think how we're going to use the proceeds, everything is under consideration, everything is under the bucket of capital management initiative. Okay, I'm going to ask Moon to talk about mobile comps in Singapore.

Yuen Kuan Moon

Yes. Thank you, Sock Koong. Mobile comp's revenue, if you look at our guidance at the start of the financial year, we have guided the market that we are expecting a low single-digit decline in mobile service revenue. We believe that this is really the impact of voice to data substitution and we continue to see this playing out the rest of the two, three quarters remaining in this financial year. Primarily impacting us more probably would be the roaming revenue. So we continue to see much faster switchover from voice to data, and this trend will continue. And this quarter, we are seeing the roaming revenue as a contribution of total mobile comps revenue down to 16% compared to a quarter ago, which was 18%. Of course, we are also seeing a bit more positive trend that now a lot of our mobile customers, roaming customers have taken up data roaming packs. So this actually bodes well that once we get over the hump, when the switch from voice to data is completed, we will then be back on track on growth. So apart from roaming, if you look at the core local business, we have seen the turnaround. That means the local data business is growing and able to compensate the decline in the local voice piece. So we are just now washing out the roaming portion, which we will see happening in the next 2, 3 quarters.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen, do you want to talk about the CapEx? Or should I get Murray to do that?

Allen Lew

No, I think I can handle the one from here. I think, basically, to answer the question, it's not incremental to the guidance of CapEx that we've given. What we did was we announced in July that we'll been spending $1 billion over 12-month period, between 2017 July to 2018 July. So it's that -- the $1 billion that span across 4 months into the next financial year for us.

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

And also the question of cost. You're seeing fair bit of cost pressure across the business lines. How should we expect this to trend going forward?

Chua Sock Koong

Gopak, do you mind repeating your question on that?

Gopakumar Pullaikodi

I see that if you look at the EBITDA trends, there's a fair bit of cost pressure in the business lines, especially Singapore and, to some extent, Australia. So how should we look at this going forward? Should the incremental revenue come in at lower margins for Singtel?

Chua Sock Koong

Yes. Cheng will take the question.

Lim Cheng Cheng

Yes, let me take the question. Thank you for the question. I think if you have seen our announcement, which is a [Technical Difficulty] we always talk about cost management, so it's definitely a constant feature throughout all our business lines. So just with reference to some of the cost pressure that you talked about, actually, if you look at under the -- things like [indiscernible], you see that even though we have actually sell higher equipments and higher reconnections, actually, the numbers there is pretty flat, and that's really a demonstration of the strong cost management.

Eric Pan

A couple if I could. First -- this will be on the Australian business. First, on postpaid churn. It seemed to have picked up in the quarter, both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. What caused the uptick there? Are you seeing subscribers that sign up specifically for the EPL moving off after the season ended? And then on the regional investments, do you intend to add new cell sites? And should we expect expansion of population and geographical coverage?

Allen Lew

Eric, this is Allen here. I think the uptick in postpaid churn is just a function of the fact that the market is starting to connect more and more customers onto BYO plans, primarily because it's -- customers are shifting in this market toward just SIM Only plan. So the churn on the SIM Only plan is higher than on a postpaid contract handset plan. So it's just a reflection of the shift in our base towards BYO. And in regional, we absolutely will be putting in new base stations. And as we've announced, as part of our $1 billion investment, we'll be putting close to 500 new base stations, and this will be giving us additional coverage in areas where we don't have coverage today in the Optus Mobile network.

Eric Pan

So on the higher churn, is that sort of the new normal going forward then?

Allen Lew

I think it reflects the uptick in the BYO percentage on market, and obviously, we will be focusing on these BYO customers to better understand why their churn rate is higher, and we're putting measures in place to try and bring that down as well. So I wouldn't read that one way or the other as a trend. It is something that has popped up, and we will be working on it.

Eric Pan

And one more if I could. On the enterprise side, the revenue was stable year-over-year despite continued decline in legacy revenues. Can you give us some color on what segments of the business are doing well there and what the competitive environment currently looks like? Is the price competition steady? Or has it gotten more aggressive?

Allen Lew

We manage our enterprise business on a regional basis. So I'm going to let my colleague Bill Chang answer this question.

Bill Chang

Yes. Thank you, Allen. The enterprise business, if you look at that, essentially, it's driven by the ICT services which account for 44% of the overall mix, and that's largely driven by a lot of sort of services beyond the telecom carriage. Specifically, in Singapore, it's driven by smart nation initiatives, public sector infrastructure projects. In Australia, we've got a number of these enterprises that we provide these ICT services as [indiscernible] Managed Services. So that's the one that's driving the sort of the growth whilst the sort of erosions and the compression in the carriage business happens sort of to telcos globally. So we manage that, sort of ensuring that the market share positions of that in Asia Pacific and where we are in this core market in Singapore and Australia, we maintain those market share positions.

Luis Hilado

My two questions were for -- the first one is for both Singapore and Australia. I saw that data and Internet revenues were down Q-on-Q despite broadband subscribers in both countries being up. Just wanted to get some color on what factors are driving that and whether it's like a one-off event or it'll be a trend going forward. Second is regarding enterprise in Singapore. Your competitors and yourselves make no secret that enterprise is the way forward for growth and smart nation is a good potential supply for those contracts. Is there enough pipeline out there for the industry to see positive growth and, yourselves, positive revenue growth? Or is the returns going to be competed away?

Chua Sock Koong

Allen, do you want to do the first question first?

Allen Lew

Yes. I think Murray will answer it. But I think we need to explain that our data Internet drivers [indiscernible] more than just mass market. So Murray, can you answer that call -- -- that question?

Murray King

Yes. In respect to consumer Australia, you can see in the MD&A on Page 25, our actual mass market fixed revenues are up year-on-year. So we see a decline in our on-net fixed revenues as customers are migrating to NBN, but that's more than compensated by the growth in our off-net revenues. In respect to our wholesale revenues, you did see a decline there, predominantly as a result of some of the voice competition -- of price competition you see in the marketplace, similar to what is being experienced in our enterprise division.

Chua Sock Koong

[indiscernible]

Bill Chang

On the smart nation, on your question number two. I'll take on question number two. On the smart nation, yes, the government's announced its budget for the smart nation. I think it's in the press more than 2 billion of sort of contracts allocated. And obviously, there are many players vying for that. We believe with our unique value proposition that one, has -- in terms of our capabilities in connectivity and also being a very strong IT services and applications provider positions us. Two, I think the area around the NB-IoT rollout that we announced and that will continue to enhance our proposition in there to support some of the smart nation sensor network platforms. Three, I think in the area around cybersecurity, as more of this rolls out, it's going to be an area of focus to bring that complete portfolio. Our play, it's not just in smart nation in Singapore. A lot of the capability building that we do over here, a number of this also applied into core markets of Australia where enterprises may be looking at transformation and also, to some extent, Hong Kong. So this is a regional play in a few of the core markets that our SI arm operates in.

Luis Hilado

On Singapore, just wondering if similar factors for data and Internet down 4% q-on-q.

Chua Sock Koong

Luis, your question is data and Internet for the Singapore consumer business now?

Luis Hilado

Correct. It seems to be down 4% q-on-q despite the positive subscriber growth.

Sin Yang Fong

Yes. So sorry. I think we just want to clarify the question. When you talk about data and Internet, actually what we announced in our MD&A is actually in the enterprise sector. So we're wondering actually we are wondering actually which line are you referring to.

Luis Hilado

Okay, yes. That's the one, the data, Internet line, the 396 million for this quarter from 411 million.

Sin Yang Fong

Maybe we can take this off-line with you. The way we classify the Singapore P&L versus the Australia -- the consumer versus enterprise classification. [indiscernible] under the enterprise segment, the data in there have been relatively stable.

Operator

Two questions for me. Firstly, we saw that NCS order book is up 31% to $3 billion. So could you share what is leading to the strong performance? Is it driven by the smart nation tenders? And if you could comment on the margin profile of these incremental tenders, is it similar to the existing enterprise margins? Secondly, on cybersecurity. We have seen some softness in revenue, which is down 9% q-on-q. Is it driven by seasonality? Or are you witnessing any structural headwinds to grow this business?

Bill Chang

Okay, this is Bill. I'll attempt to take the two questions. On the order books for NCS at $2.9 billion, it is a smart -- a mix of smart nation-related projects and also public infrastructure IT services contracts that were secured, a mixture of both. For the public services infrastructure, there is the traditional type IT outsourcing management of the infrastructure. And the smart nation are the new ones that we've been rolling out. As well, those are new capability deployments. So it's a mixture of both. And obviously, the smart nation ones are the ones that we're also sort of [trying] for because of that opportunity that the government has shared about building this smart nation vision. The second question, just cybersecurity. Cybersecurity, if you look at the seasonality factor, Q4 or the end of the financial year also corresponds to the financial year end of the government sector. So we do supply that. So a number of that seasonality-wise from Q4 to Q1, we will see a bump up in Q4. And for Q1, it's flat year-on-year for comparisons because of some big one-off yields that we've done last year that really is one-off, non-repeatable use, and that's why it's flat for this year.

Chua Sock Koong

I think I should also add that we affirmed the guidance that we had provided on our cybersecurity revenue and we have guided $550 million to $650 million for the full year.

Piyush Choudhary

Sure, very clear. And if I can just -- on the NCS orders, which are winning incrementally. Is the margin profile similar to what it used to be?

Bill Chang

The margin profile in the current order books is roughly similar, yes. Obviously, we are in a constant state of cost transformation to make sure that we keep those margin profiles similar.

Operator

Four questions from me. Firstly, on the enterprise mobile revenue that was down year-on-year, is that due to more competition or is that just lower roaming and voice usage? And related to that is the high recontracting activities that we saw. Was that part of the normal cycle of contract renewals? Or was that also driven by competition? My second question on the Australian mobile business, the service revenue growth is -- was pretty strong, excluding the DRP effects. How should we think about the trend going forward? Has competition stabilized in the market? Sum up this, that will be quite good. And then thirdly, on Turn. The Turn contribute profitably to Amobee's EBITDA in the quarter and to -- should we expect it to support Amobee's trend of improving EBITDA going forward? Or is there a risk of short-term earnings [threat] from Turn? And then lastly, for the Singapore enterprise. Why did the business solutions revenue drop so steeply year-on-year and q-on-q? And the EBITDA for the business was down, as mentioned, due to higher costs to enhance cybersecurity and ICT capabilities. Should we expect more of that in the near term? Or have most of the cost now been incurred?

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. I'm going to ask Bill to take all the enterprise-related issues, mobile and Singapore, the business solutions, yes. And then maybe some market talk on Turn, and Allen can talk about the revenue trends, DRP, et cetera, for Australia.

Bill Chang

On the enterprise mobile, the competition, it's really two factors: one, due to the more intense competition that will see contract renewals. The market players are all competing heavily; and the other factor is really the roaming sort of reduction. And for the SME, it's also a little bit of the usage-related factors as well, even the more cautious SME sector. So I think the combination of the three would be the sort of compression in terms of the mobile revenues. The other one on business solutions. For business solutions, what we see is really a seasonality factor. Q4 was the year-end government. So obviously, there is a sort of a big sort of contract closure with the [indiscernible] customer and in and we've managed to secure quite a fair bit of those, and in Q1, it's a start of the new year.

Unidentified Company Representative

On the question on Turn. I'd say in terms of improving EBITDA, I think both companies, Amobee and Turn, have complemented each other's capabilities to lead to improved performance. Specifically, we've done programmatic DSP platform. Amobee, as a combined company is able to perform programmatic [indiscernible] without relying on third parties, and that has resulted in improvement of gross margins as well as the scale of [indiscernible], the combined company has given us ability to manage OpEx much better which is why we got better results this quarter. And we are forming a guidance of targeting EBITDA breakeven for the year.

Chua Sock Koong

Allen?

Allen Lew

So thanks, Sock Koong. I'm going to let Ben talk a little bit about the [indiscernible] competition that we are seeing here in Australian mobile market. And then I'll come back and share with you a little bit more the strategy, and then I'll try answer your question more directly about where we see our revenue trends in DRP going. So Ben, can you share a little bit about what you're seeing in competitive mobile situation in Australia?

Ben White

Yes. So I think the comment on the mobile market in Australia would be, there is certainly still quite heightened levels of competition in certain sectors of the market, probably most notably, in the BYO market and, particularly, probably increasingly, from what we would sometimes refer to as the Tier 2 category, MVNO carriers in the marketplace. There's been a lot of additional activity from many of the MVNO players over the last -- particularly over the last six to 12 months, where we've seen both some price discounting happen and some quite aggressive price discounting happen as well as we're also seeing, obviously, just increasing data inclusions as another sort of level of competition. Amongst the major carriers, the pricing environment is probably slightly more stable, particularly on handsets. Again, there's quite a lot of activity around BYOs; obviously all the carriers respond to just where the overall shifts of the market is happening, which is towards -- increasingly towards BYO plans. But there, the level of competition maybe has been less around price discounting and more around data inclusion.

Allen Lew

So I think if you just sort of take a step back, what Ben is telling you is that from price perspective, this market is really quite competitive. But we believe that for Optus to be successful, it's not only about price because a lot of customers in this market are driven by the quality and the coverage of the mobile network as well. So I think that's where our investment in the regional as well as the metro areas, in terms of extending our coverage and deepening our coverage, will give us the ability to provide a premium mobile network that has got not just a competitive price, but a quality service as well.

And if you sort of look at our ability to integrate fixed and mobile to provide a bundle proposition, we then feel that we are in a strong position to compete today. So what does that mean to our overall revenue trend? I think you have seen us even -- including DRP now showing positive mobile service revenue growth. It means 2 things. Number one, the impact of DRP, which we started approximately two years ago, is what's true to base primarily. And we are also getting the higher-value customers in consumer and are starting to make some inroads into SMB as well. So I think all this means is that our value proposition of a competitive price, a network that basically starts to cover more and more of Australia, bundled together with, in the case of consumer, premium entertainment product, in the case of SMBs, cloud-based communications product, is starting to get some traction in the market. I hope that answers your question.

Congratulations on achieving breakeven for the Amobee business unit. Just wondering, we have been seeing very high -- very low margins for some of the biggest players in mobile advertising like Google. So wondering is that a concern in the industry that margins in the mobile side, mobile advertisings are under pressure? And should that mean that EBITDA breakeven may not transfer into EBITDA positive? Just some color on that will be quite useful. I know you're on the different part of value chain so I know -- that will be quite appreciated. Secondly, this one, your HOOQ business. Again, I'm trying to understand, you are doing your original productions now, which seems quite early in the whole given that it's not such a big business. So that actually, should it mean more pressure on your margins, given all these production? Or is your productions are] kind of expensive at this part of the life cycle of the business? And what is your kind of ARPU you're getting from each subscriber? Because there's a lot of peer players in each of these -- there's iflix view in the low end and probably players like Netflix in the high end. So some color on the strategy for HOOQ will be quite useful, given increasing competition. And lastly, on the digital side, [indiscernible] business unit Trustwave. It's $0.5 billion business, and of course, it's still not EBITDA positive. So what is the challenge here? If field and marketing cost? Most of the time, you see that, that's the kind of issue for the cybersecurity business, right? So are you working on cost management on the field and marketing side? And at what scale does it become profitable? That's the third question. And the last one is on the NetLink. Are you planning to -- whatever, $2 billion kind of gain you have pointed out. Will this be amortized over a number of years? Any indication of how many years?

Chua Sock Koong

Sorry. Sachin, do you mind repeating your last question, something about the amortization?

Sachin Mittal

Yes. I mean, there are some potential gains on the divestment of NetLink after you have indicated $2 billion. So will that be amortized or recognized? How will that be and over how much time frame?

Chua Sock Koong

The gain has been realized and -- but because we were announcing for the [CF] June quarter, it has not been recognized in the June quarter number. It will be recognized in the next quarter, September quarter number.

Sachin Mittal

But fully recognized, okay.

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. This is a real life transaction [indiscernible] so you will fully recognize your earnings. Samba, you want to take the digital aspects?

Samba Natarajan

Yes, sure.

Chua Sock Koong

And then maybe Bill, you can talk about Trustwave.

Chua Sock Koong

Sure. On Amobee and [indiscernible], the digital marketing operation was around, obviously, low margins in mobile advertising, in particular, because of what we're seeing in Google. Our belief is that at the mobile, we don't see significant pressure [on margins] but this is likely to come. And I believe is that as we keep innovating on both technology and offers to our customers, we aren't just programmatic [indiscernible] of media and enter into analytics. [indiscernible] with CMOs around how to support them. We will be able to continuously protect an ad-valuable customer in the way that protects our margins and keeps them at sustainable levels. And as customers move to more and more the programmatic self-serve platform, the gross margins will likely go down, but the EBITDA margin is likely protected because you don't perform all the labor-intensive work that a self-serve platform enables and customer [indiscernible] to do. So we -- to the short answer is that we believe that we can continue to extract margins as long as we continue to innovate and add value to CMOs and CTOs in different companies. So that's what mobile advertising. On HOOQ, [indiscernible] productions is just a start. It's a very small start because customers and markets want to see more local content. We're doing this in a very, very low-budget basis, co-produced with our data partners using local studios in those markets. So this is not a big outlay of fund and cost in the overall scheme of things, and we're very pleased with the kind of small steps we're taking into the arena at the moment. As far as ARPU in subscribers and such numbers are concerned, we'll come back at the right point of time. We still believe we are in the start-up stage and not in a position to disclose those numbers.

Bill Chang

Sachin, on the Trustwave and cybersecurity, let me take that. On the cost, if you look at where we're -- the business we're in, it's really a cybersecurity services provider and managed security services and technology implementation services. So it's really a -- the OpEx is driven by a lot of the investment on our staff and staff headcount across the world in terms of where Trustwave operates in and not just the sales and the engineering people, but also the product development people that keep this product because they do own products as well. The second part of this is also on the expansion of its SOC infrastructure. We've announced, over the last few months, expansions into Philippines and Japan and so working with [that], Optus in Australia, having the SOC also. So they've been expecting the SOC and, with those SOC, with operations and delivery people as well, so again, headcount [in] providing those services. So essentially, those are the main cost drivers in -- where the Trustwave business is concerned. As far as cost optimization sort of initiatives in -- as far as Trustwave, really, is, one, they do have answers where the lower cost base, [they] ended up having those onshore where it's possible and contractual arrangements allows. We do centralize them into Manila and into Warsaw. Those are the two offshore centers that they have. Two, the increasing use of automation in the SOCs so that they will reduce reliance on headcount as more customers load comes in and automation, to augment the services folks, professional services and delivery folks. And the third front is on the area around third-party procurement. Trustwave, together with Singtel cyber units, do offer third-party solutions in addition to the current IP which we own. And this third party [indiscernible] contracts, we do go through sort of the sort of cost leverage through buying at greater skew versus buying individually. So I think those are three main areas that we're working on.

Two questions, if you don't mind. First, NBN payments have lifted reasonably sharply in the quarter, $41 million. Is that the leverage to the NBN's focus now, metro areas and HFC rollout? And so can we expect that will continue to lift sharply through the year, those NBN payments? And secondly, I wonder if you could perhaps talk about your expectations for 3.5 gigahertz spectrum services. You're getting some good subscriber additions in consumer, not just a SME, not so many in business enterprise services, mobile revenues flat there. And I just wonder whether you've got an opportunity to perhaps lift that with some of those higher-value consumers or business services, enterprise services at that frequency level in the year ahead. And particularly, to what extent can you showcase some business services at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April next year?

Chua Sock Koong

Allen, do you want to answer the question?

Allen Lew

I'll let Murray handle the NBN payment question, and then I'll come back and talk about 3.5 gig. Murray, over to you.

Murray King

Ian, as you rightly say, you're seeing the NBN migration payments increased by $41 million year-on-year. This a consequence of NBN rolling out in the HFC areas, and we do get compensated as we migrate customers. So it's a function -- as a consequence of, as I said, the NBN footprint increasing into the HFC areas and us migrating our HFC customers to NBN Co.

Ian Martin

So Murray, is that going to lift that rate through the year ahead? Is that a fair expectation?

Murray King

Well, you can see that we have 430-odd thousand HFC customers, which ultimately have to be transitioned to NBN. The timing of that will be dependent upon NBN's timing of rollout in the particular HFC areas. So it will obviously be taken -- it will be lumpy, depending on, as I said, the phasing of NBN rollout.

Allen Lew

And Ian, with regard to the 3.5 gig, right now, there are no devices that use this particular frequency band. So this frequency band is something that's a strategic frequency for us. As you know, it's -- as one of the frequency bands on 5G. So we will be using the 3.5 gig in different parts of Australia to test and get ourselves familiar with 5G power technology. So that when the standards are finalized, we'll be in a position to see what it takes to implement this new generation of mobile network. With regard to what we've been doing with that, possibly, even in the Gold Coast, I think we'll leave that to another day when we announce what Optus will be doing as one of the sponsors of that event, the Commonwealth Games, and I'll keep that for a different day to talk about.

A few questions. Firstly, is on the Singapore roaming business. I think Moon mentioned that we may see a bottom for the roaming revenues in the next two to three quarters. Just wondering what trends have you seen so far that gives you the confidence? And second of all is the -- of the staff restructuring cost. Just wondering how much longer this program will continue. And is there any scope to replicate the same restructuring kind of program in Singapore? And then thirdly, if we kind of look at Amobee and if you were to remove Turn, just wondering what is the ex Turn kind of Amobee EBITDA this quarter. And given guidance that we will be EBITDA breakeven this year, just wondering if the future quarters we're going to see similar kind of like breakeven EBITDA trends. Or would it be actually increasing positive EBITDA number as we go ahead?

Chua Sock Koong

Okay. Let me just quickly take the first question on roaming revenues in Singapore as Moon has just stepped out for another appointment. Roaming revenues is currently form about 16% of our mobile comps revenue. And while we have seen very good and strong uptake of our data roaming packages, it's still not enough to offset the declines that we are seeing in voice roaming, and we see that trend continuing in the short term. Let me pass over to Samba to talk about the Amobee question, just talk about Amobee and the other digital question.

Samba Natarajan

Just so I paraphrase your question was on Amobee, providing guidance of breakeven EBITDA and you are asking whether it will get into...

Chua Sock Koong

Miang Chuen, can you clarify the question on the guidance for Amobee?

Miang Chuen

Sure. If you remove Turn, what is Amobee's kind of EBITDA this quarter? And then if you look at guidance, right, which is that we will see breakeven EBITDA for the full year, and we have really seen that basically this quarter. Does it mean that future quarters EBITDA will still be kind of flattish or rather breakeven levels? Or would they actually grow and then be a bigger positive?

Samba Natarajan

Yes. On the first question, Amobee and Turn are fully integrated into one company. So we don't monitor them separately in financials. As I said earlier, they both complement each other's capabilities. So this is now become one company. We're tracking it as one company, not ex Amobee or ex Turn. So I just wanted to clarify that. In terms of coming future quarters, we are, again, [indiscernible] real [indiscernible] guidance of targeting breakeven EBITDA for this year. And of course, as we monitor and get into the future years and after the end of this year, we'll provide further guidance, we will surely expect [indiscernible] financials, but we will be in a position to provide guidance only after we have received what we want to receive.

Miang Chuen

Okay. And I guess I'll [have] the Optus question on staff restructuring cost.

Allen Lew

And so I think that answers that question. I think if you look at the Australian telecommunications environment, where you see in mobile, as Ben has mentioned, very aggressive price competition and if you look at what's happening to fixed business, where the entire fixed business is being restructured for all of us, from one where we make capital investments and you own the network end-to-end to where with NBN, we are essentially a wholesaler, I think cost containment and restructuring is going to be a major part of what Optus will have to do to make sure that we maintain our margins and create value for shareholders. So I think when you look at cost containment in the Optus context, I think there are lot of things that we do, of which staff restructuring is about only one element of it and it's something that we pull as a lever as a last resort. So if you see over the years, the stuff that we are doing in Optus to maintain our cost -- reduce our cost structure is in things like automation and process efficiency and that's where the multimillion dollar investment that we're making, a new customer care and billing system, will allow us to do that. We're also talking about simplicity of our rate plans so that it's easier to go out to market and easier to handle some of these with [indiscernible]. And you've seen as do that with, particularly, our fixed network. And then of course, interacting with our customers online and through our mobile app is yet another way that we reduce customer care costs. So I think you have to look at everything in totality. And basically, at the end of the day, it's a way of life for us to make sure that we run our cost in line with where the market is going in terms of pricing.

Miang Chuen

Just wondering on that point for Singapore as well, do we see kind of Singapore [ramps] already in place, where we pick up cost that -- with [indiscernible]cost as well? Or are we kind of too early in that phase?

Chua Sock Koong

Cheng?

Cheng Lim

Yes. Let me take that question. I think I'll have -- let me clarify. The cost management program is not just restricted to Australia. It's actually across all our business units. So that will include Singapore.

I just got one question, and this regarding Group Digital Life. So if you look at -- there's a lot of funds interested in investing in digital businesses. And yesterday, only PCCW announced that they sold minority stake in the [view OTT] services. So what it does is it provides the funds and also kind of gives market an indication of the valuation benchmark. So is Singtel kind of looking at that kind of a strategy wherein you'll be open to minority stake sell at any of the Group Digital Life businesses to, at least, get some monetization and give market an indication of the valuations?

Samba Natarajan

We are keenly aware of all the activities in the market. And what I would say at this point is that, at the appropriate time that -- and the appropriate opportunity, we will also explore similar actions.

Just had a couple of questions for maybe Allen and Ben. You saw another quarter of solid fixed broadband subscriber growth. Just wondering what you're seeing driving this and how you're seeing sort of market competition at the moment and also given the migration to the NBN is really picking up.

Ben White

Raymond, I'll take that question. So we're certainly continuing to see very good opportunities for new customer acquisition in the Australian market with the rollout of the NBN. It's certainly in many households. It's forcing a reconsideration of service providers, and that obviously gives us a good opportunity to acquire new customers. We've obviously moved to the market earlier this year to rebase our plans, specifically to try to chase acquisition on the NBN, and that's -- we believe that's paying off.

Allen Lew

And I think you can see, Raymond, that if you look at our results, what we've announced with the number of new NBN customers in this quarter is the highest ever for Optus. It reflects, obviously, NBN move increasing their rollout, but more importantly, it starts to reflect the fact that we have a good value proposition, not only on the fixed, but bundling the fixed together with the mobile and our entertainment product.

Raymond Tong

And just a question on mobile pricing. So you mentioned before that you're seeing a lot more data inclusions in BYO, and there continues to be no reasonable shift of the market towards BYO. I'm just wondering whether this makes it harder to monetize data going forward and drive ARPU higher, just given your comments earlier of increasing ARPU over time.

Allen Lew

Yes. I think it's important to note that we are positioning ourselves and our pricing more towards the higher-end customers. So I think if you look at the pricing in the markets, if you look at the high-end $100 plan, I think we've got a very aggressive portfolio. So I think -- proposition. So I think for us, at the end of the day, it's getting a good mix of handset customers who are at the higher end of the handset plan, and now of course, BYO is something that is easy way for customers, particularly in regional areas and SMB, to start to come in to experience the network of Optus and then, from there, sign up to a handset plan. So I think that's part of our overall strategy of making sure that, over a period of time, people build up trust in our network by coming in, in a very low-cost manner with BYO. And later, as they start to understand the quality of our network, they can upgrade at any time to one of our handset plans.

Just one question for me. I was wondering if you have any guidance for Trustwave breakeven in terms of -- on the EBITDA level? Is there any guidance in terms of when this might happen? Or is this not really a focus right now?

Chua Sock Koong

Bill?

York Chye Chang

Yes, thank you. I think we are continuously looking to expand the cybersecurity business. The overall guidance we gave is what we said, $550 million to $650 million. We do not want to adjust the limit and the key guidance, the $550 million to $650 million, versus trying to look at what do we do, because we look at this as one big cybersecurity business, whether synergies, whether integration possibilities and all that, to drive the cost synergies, as I mentioned earlier on. So the guidance will not be done at a stock unit level, but overall unit level at the cyber unit.

Sin Yang Fong

Thank you. So due to time constraints, we will be stopping the call here. For callers who do have questions, please contact the IR team. A transcript of today's call will be posted on the website by end of tomorrow, Monday. We thank you for your interest, and we'll speak again next quarter. See you. Bye-bye.

