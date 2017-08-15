Brent Vs. WTI Rises To The Highest Level Since 2015

The two benchmark crude oil contracts that are tools for pricing physical cargos around the world are Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude. Brent trades on the Intercontinental Exchange while WTI trades on the New York Mercantile division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Around two-thirds of the world’s crude oil uses the Brent price as a benchmark for geographic reasons. Brent oil comes from the North Sea in Europe, so African and Middle Eastern crude tend to use the price as a guide for pricing. WTI is lighter and sweeter crude with lower sulfur content; it is cheaper to refine into gasoline. A heavier oil, Brent tends to be a better candidate for the production of distillate products. There are so many different grades of oil that come from all over the globe, but Brent and WTI are the two prices with the most transparency, and as such, they are the values most closely watched all over the world.

The differential between Brent and WTI is a spread that represents oils that have different qualities and are often in different locations. However, the spreads can tell us a lot about the supply and demand fundamentals of the international crude oil market.

A quality and location spread that is a barometer for political risk

Two-thirds of the world employs the Brent benchmark for pricing, but that includes the region of the earth with the greatest oil reserves, the Middle East.

Source: The Intercontinental Exchange

As the chart shows, it is not only the entire Middle East that prices their energy commodity sales using the Brent benchmark, the Russians who produce over ten million barrels of oil each day also fall under the umbrella. However, it is the use by the Middle East that makes the Brent versus WTI spread a political barometer for events in one of the world’s most turbulent regions. The long standing rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has increased the temperature in the area over recent years. Back in 2010 as the Arab Spring swept across the Middle East, the Brent premium against WTI rose to a high of over $27.50 per barrel.

Source: CQG

In 2011 as uncertainty was sweeping across the Arab world, Brent moved to its highest level against WTI crude. The Brent premium skyrocketed as fears about future availability of supplies and logistical considerations gripped the oil market. When it comes to shipping, the path of the energy commodity from ports and through seaway passages where violence could flare caused not only the premium to increase, but the price of oil moved to over $100 per barrel. The Brent premium over WTI has tended to expand when the price of oil moves to the upside, and crude tends to rally during times of danger in the Middle East. Therefore, the spread has all of the characteristics of a political risk barometer.

Brent-WTI moves on fundamentals

Meanwhile, before the Arab Spring in 2010, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil typically traded at a premium to Brent of $2 to $3 per barrel. Since WTI is lighter and sweeter than Brent crude, it is cheaper to refine into gasoline. The bottom line is that the prices of the two crude oils, like all commodities, tend to move higher and lower based on their supply and demand fundamentals. Traditionally, there had been a lot more Brent crude oil available to the market, and while that remains the case today, WTI output has been steadily increasing over recent years. It is likely that the WTI premium in past years was the result of limited production before technological advances in drilling via hydraulic fracking caused shale output in North America to explode.

Shale Production weighs on WTI

Over recent years, the United States has made great strides in achieving energy independence. Discoveries of massive natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions has put the U.S. in a leadership role with Russia when it comes to natural gas production. At the same time, technological advances and fracking have allowed for the extraction of oil from regions in the United States that previously would have been uneconomic as it would have cost more to secure the energy commodity than the market price. Production costs have moved significantly lower over past years which caused lots of headaches for OPEC and the Russians, the world’s former leading oil producing nations. The explosion of shale output caused global inventories to build and the price to drop from over $100 per barrel in 2014 to lows of $26.05 in February 2016. As a response, the oil cartel increased production in an attempt to cause the price to drop to a level where U.S. producers would abandon shale output for economic reasons. However, that strategy failed miserably, and in 2016, the cartel together with the Russians reversed course and cut production for the first time in nine years. The production cut caused the price of oil to rise back to the $50 per barrel level, and at the same time, Brent crude moved back to a premium to WTI after trading around flat. The United States is likely to break the 10 million barrel per day level in output in 2018 putting the nation alongside Saudi Arabia and Russia as one of the world largest producers.

Meanwhile, the OPEC production cut was a realization that the cartel members could not fight shale output anymore. In fact, over the past year, power has shifted to the younger generation in Saudi Arabia and in their Vision 2030, the Kingdom announced plans to diversify their economy away from dependence on oil revenues. The Saudis will be using their sovereign wealth fund, capitalized by proceeds of an IPO of Aramco in 2018, to invest in businesses around the world to decrease their position in and reliance on the oil market. Meanwhile, shale production and technological advances have put the U.S. in a position as the world’s swing producer. When the price of oil is higher than production cost, the shale will flow, and when it falls below, the U.S. can import foreign oil at lower prices. The OPEC production cut was capitulation and acceptance that the U.S. is now a significant producer of the energy commodity.

Production cuts support Brent

It makes sense that the Brent premium over WTI has been moving higher as U.S. production increases and the production cut has caused quotas on OPEC members and even the Russians have trimmed daily output. The Brent premium has been moving higher against WTI, and last week it surpassed a milestone.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Brent premium over WTI highlights, last week it settled at the $3.08 level which was the first time this has happened since December 2015. The premium moved to a high of $3.29 before the end of the week which was the highest level since the week of December 7, 2015. Typically, when the Brent premium moves higher, the price of crude oil follows. Over recent weeks, there are signs that the world’s most influential consumer is stocking up on the energy commodity. On Monday, August 14, Brent was trading at around a $3 premium over WTI crude oil.

China’s buying spree in industrial commodities could be the reason Brent is rallying

In the world of commodities, China is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to commodities consumption. The Asian nation is the world’s most populous and has the highest economic growth rate for a country its size. While China’s growth has declined from double digits over recent years, their GDP has swelled compared to past decades. Therefore, a 6% rate of growth on a bigger base remains a significant factor when it comes to the demand for raw materials like crude oil. When the price of oil dropped to the lowest level since 2003 in February 2011, China was buying hand over fist to build their strategic stockpile. Recently, it has become apparent that the Chinese have been once again buying commodities aggressively. The price of copper has broken out to the upside, and the prices of other base metals like nickel, lead, zinc, aluminum, and tin have all moved higher. Iron ore, the primary ingredient in the production of steel has appreciated by over 40% since June 13. The Baltic Dry Index that represents freight rates for transporting dry bulk commodities around the world has moved from 820 to 1,092 over recent weeks. The bottom line is that buying activity in the raw markets has picked up since July and it is likely that China has been a major buyer of crude oil.

The upcoming party Congress in Beijing in October will be a chance for President Xi to unveil his latest economic program and a stable and growing Chinese economy is the goal for the government. At the same time, with the rhetoric flying back and forth between North Korea and the United States, the potential for armed conflict could cause severe disruptions in shipping lanes, and it is possible that the Chinese are filling their coffers with raw materials just in case the war of words turns into an armed conflict. Given the geographic location of China, it is likely that they are purchasing crude oil from the Middle East and Russia using Brent pricing and increasing the premium for the benchmark crude when compared to WTI.

Last week, the price of September NYMEX WTI crude oil fell briefly to under $48 per barrel and then recovered to close the week at $48.82 per barrel. October WTI settled at $48.97. At the same time, active month October Brent futures settled at $52.10, $3.13 above the NYMEX price for the same delivery date. I believe that it is Chinese demand that is driving the Brent premium and that is a positive sign for the energy commodity over the coming weeks. In a way, the Brent-WTI is serving as a political barometer these days. However, it may not be about concerns over the turbulent Middle East that are causing the spread to rally, but it could be that fears over an escalation of the war of words between the United States and North Korea have China stocking up on the energy commodity and putting upward pressure on Brent crude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.