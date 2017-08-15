Who Is The Currency Manipulator These Days?

Throughout the 2016 Presidential campaign, then candidate Donald Trump railed against the balance of trade in the world and the dominance of China versus the United States. President Trump promised to make “America Great Again” by renegotiating trade agreements and punishing those countries that manipulate their currency to gain an advantage in international commerce.

It is no secret that all nations via their central banks, monetary authorities, and other branches of government use monetary and fiscal policy that often has immediate effects on the value their currencies versus other foreign exchange instruments around the world. The major role of a central bank or monetary authority is to institute policies that provide stability to the financial system, and central bankers often work in coordinated fashion with representatives from other nations to achieve stable market conditions.

These days, it is starting to look like the candidate who accused others of currency manipulation on the campaign trail could be guilty of doing the same thing with the U.S. dollar.

China has a long history of tampering with the value of its currency

Up until the last few years, the Chinese economy had been growing at a double-digit pace. However, it has cooled, and economic growth in China is now somewhere between the 6-7% level. Considering how Chinese GDP has swelled over past decades, the current rate of growth remains impressive given the total size of the nation’s economy. China is now the second richest country in the world. Given a population size that is over four times the size of the United States, it likely will not be too long before the Asian nation becomes the richest nation in the world. China has long pegged the value of their currency to the U.S. dollar, and the fact that it is not convertible on the world’s foreign exchange market has given the government lots of control when it comes to the exchange rate of the yuan. The Chinese government has pursued a policy of keeping the yuan weak to encourage exports and support business within the country. As the Chinese strictly control their currency and there are many restrictions for taking money out of China, it has been easy for the government to manipulate the value of the yuan against the dollar and other currencies of the world.

However, while China overly manipulated their currency to their benefit, other governments around the world do the same, even though foreign exchange instruments like the dollar, euro, and others trade in the free market.

All central banks manipulate their currency values

The fact is that all governments, via their central banks, monetary authorities or Departments of the Treasury, seek to manage their currency values in the interest of “stability.” Sometimes they act in a coordinated fashion, and at others, they work alone. The government agencies have many tools at their disposal to alter exchange rates, including interest rate policy, buying and selling government debt, printing currency, and even buying or selling the foreign exchange instruments in the open market at times. While “stability” tends to be the stated goal, sometimes the actions of the official sector targets are aspirations for moving the value of their currency higher or lower.

The dollar floats freely on the open market, and its rate of exchange against other currencies and market forces tends to guide the dollar’s value. On the campaign trail, President Trump spent lots of time threatening the Chinese that he would label the nation a currency manipulator if they do not cooperate to create a more level playing field when it comes to the balance of trade. However, the label of “currency manipulator” is likely a toothless threat. The last time the U.S. Treasury stuck this label on China was back in 1994. Under a 2015 law, if the U.S. decides to take that action, it is supposed to spend one year trying to resolve the issues through negotiations. Should those steps fail, the U.S. could take some small steps to punish the Chinese, including stopping the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation from financing any programs in the Asian nation. The problem is that the U.S. suspended OPIC operations years ago to punish China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The U.S. could also impose tariffs on Chinese goods flowing into the United States, but that would likely provoke a tit-for-tit response, and China could start restricting the sales of U.S. exports like iPhones, and airplanes made by Boeing, for example.

The Trump Administration has made no secret of their desire for a lower dollar

The balance of trade between the U.S. and China has been a hot button issue for many Americans, particularly those who have lost manufacturing jobs over past years. Those jobs have moved to countries, like China, where wages are much lower. On the campaign trail, candidate Trump was able to reach out to many by blaming China for the trade woes of the United States, blaming trade deals negotiated by past administrations. President Trump has taken a different approach since inauguration day; both he and members of his administration have made no secret that they want the dollar to move to the downside.

The dollar rallied on optimism over tax reform, infrastructure rebuilding, and a friendlier environment for business to thrive in the wake of last November’s election.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index rallied from lows of 95.905 on election night to highs of 103.815 in early January before the inauguration of President Trump. The dollar appreciated by 8.2% in less than two months. However, the greenback has been losing value since and part of the reason is that unlike past administrations who consciously and publicly advocated a “strong dollar policy”, this President has done just the opposite.

During his confirmation hearings before the Senate, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the legislators that the value of the dollar was too high and he would like to see it fall. The attitude of the administration has been a complete about-face when compared to others. The dollar has declined by 11% since the highs earlier this year, and part of the reason is the administration’s jaw boning and desire to make U.S. goods more competitive on global markets. A lower dollar increases profits for U.S. multinational companies, and it improves the trade deficit. The bottom line is that while the President has pointed the finger at the Chinese for manipulating their currency, this administration has also done its fair share of manipulation.

All fiat currencies are losing value

The dollar is 11% lower than it was at the start of 2017 and it is now close to the midpoint of its trading range dating back to May 2014 when the dollar index began its journey higher from lows at 78.93. The midpoint of those lows and the January highs at 103.815 stands at 91.37, and on August 14, the dollar index was trading around the 93.3 level on the September futures contract.

One of the signs that the world is changing and that all foreign exchange instruments are losing value is the incredible appreciation in digital currencies over recent years, and particularly in 2017.

Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

In 2010, Bitcoin was trading at six cents against the U.S. dollar. On August 14, it was at $4,317. $100 invested in Bitcoin seven years ago is today worth more than $7 million. At the end of 2016, Bitcoin was $956 against the dollar. The value has more than quadrupled over the past seven and one-half months.

Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

On the final day of 2016, Ethereum was around $8 versus the U.S. dollar. And on August 14, the exchange rate was $296. The other major digital currency has moved 37 times higher in less than an eight-month period.

While these markets could be in bubble territory, each time I make that observation I attract the ire of the digit currency devotees. So rather than opining on whether the massive appreciation constitutes bubble markets or not, I will offer a thought that their appreciation is a sign of declining faith in the dollar and all fiat currencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies fly beneath (or above) the radar of governments and the central banks of the world. They are currency instruments whose values are the result of bids and offers in the open market. These digital means of exchange have appreciated to a massive extent against every fiat currency in the world. Currencies have the backing of the full faith and credit of the governments that print bills and mint coins. The rise in the value of cryptocurrencies is an ominous sign and thunderous statement that there is declining faith in governments these days and as their credit has become suspect. The bottom line is that all fiat currencies have lost value in 2017, to a dramatic extent.

The only way to save paper money is to give it real value

I believe that central banks, monetary authorities, and governments around the world share a common concern these days and it is that their money is not worth what it was just one year ago. The rise of digital currencies is one sign, and another could be a sudden rise in the months and years ahead in commodities prices. After all, if all currencies are declining in value, it is going to cost a lot more to buy staples and raw materials than in the past. In the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, central banks flooded the markets with currency. Low interest rates and quantitative easing policies sought to inhibit savings and encourage borrowing and spending. However, we have yet to experience the long-term effects of massive amounts of liquidity and money printing on the global economy. A long time ago currencies of the world received backing from hard assets with value, like gold and silver. The eventual answer to a currency crisis where all paper money starts losing value at an astonishing pace could be to revert to standards against assets like precious metals. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration continues to accuse China of currency manipulation and unfair trade practices. Perhaps the latest calls are a negotiating strategy to encourage the Chinese leader to assist in the standoff between the United States and North Korea as they are now a nuclear power. However, when one examines the path of the dollar since January and the words coming from the President and many members of his administration, one has to wonder who is the currency manipulator these days?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.