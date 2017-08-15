TearLab's (TEAR) CEO Seph Jensen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Lee Roth – Investor Relations

Seph Jensen – Chief Executive Officer

Wes Brazell – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright

Chris Lewis – Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Lee Roth

With that, it’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer, Seph Jensen. Seph?

Seph Jensen

Thanks, Lee and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us today. We want to provide a recap of second quarter 2017 performance on the call and talk about the advances we have made since our first quarter 2017 update. In addition, we want to cover the completion of our strategic alternatives review and discuss critical steps to move our business forward over the coming months.

In the second quarter, we continued to execute under our refocused commercial model and grew revenues nearly 5% on a sequential basis while expanding the active U.S. customer base for our tear osmolarity systems to 1,800 customers and approximately 4,600 devices. In the second quarter, we returned to sequential growth on a per-device and per-account basis for both Flex and Masters contracts. Importantly, our continued careful expense management resulted in a 17% improvement in operating loss compared to the second quarter of last year with a cash burn of approximately $2.8 million this quarter.

As we discussed on our last call, our Q1 revenue was negatively impacted by two primary drivers. First, we transitioned a large portion of our smaller accounts, if you remember these are the 60% of customers that drive 20% of our business and we’ve transitioned these to a new inside sales team, which didn’t become fully operational until April 2017. This was done to allow our field-based team to have stronger focus on our larger accounts, the other 40% of our account that drive 80% of our revenue, as well as providing more time to focus on bringing in new business.

Because we did not have an overlap during this transition period, we experienced a decline in these accounts in Q1. However, I'm pleased to report that our new inside sales team has stabilized this segment of our business in Q2 and we actually had modest sequential growth with these customers, despite the team coming on after the start of the quarter.

We had also seen some turnover in our U.S. sales force that impacted our Q1 business as we were down from full strength for most of the quarter. However, we had full capacity for much of the second quarter, albeit some with limited tenure to TearLab. And as of today, we now have only one open territory in our U.S. field sales force. Now coming back to the inside sales force, we are encouraged by the results we've seen to-date and we believe this model has the potential to help stabilize and grow our lower volume accounts in a very cost effective manner, as well as allow us to reach segments of the market that we had previously not been able to penetrate with a direct sales force. While it's still early we are continuing to monitor the progress with this team and we’ll carefully adapt the model as needed.

Now turning to device and account performance. In Q2, we added a net total of 123 new systems, of which 13 were added in our Flex accounts and 44 were purchased outside of the United States. The net total units added compared to Q1 were up 35, which reflects the improved performance from our reps as well as the impact of the new inside sales team. In addition, the number of net accounts added in Q2 reflects an improved performance over Q1, as we added a net of 38 accounts this quarter, compared to 22 in the first quarter. On a gross basis, we're also pleased with shipments for the quarter. We shipped 112 gross Flex units this quarter, compared to 71 last quarter, which provides an expanding installed base for our Flex business to continue to grow.

The Flex contracts generated almost $21,000 per-account on an annualized basis this quarter, also an increase from Q1. In addition to this, we're very pleased that we saw Masters revenue grow sequentially both in total and on a per-account and per-device basis this quarter. Our Flex and Masters businesses, which are driving annualized revenue per-account of almost $21,000 and $27,000 respectively on a very healthy levels and demonstrate the strength and value of our annuity revenue base. At these levels, both models contribute significantly to our gross profit.

In addition to the Flex and Masters models, we added 76 purchased accounts and 86 purchased devices in the quarter, which also reflects improvement over Q1 performance. These purchased accounts mainly come from our smaller volume customers and targets. The purchase model will be a key tool for our inside sales force if they continue to come up to full speed and focus on our Tier 3 customers and targets.

And while we're glad to see the improvements in placements over Q1, we need to grow the user base faster and we're confident that we can improve in this area. Our reps now have more time to call on larger accounts, where the selling process takes longer. In addition, our inside sales team was necessarily focused on taking over our current Tier 3 customers that had not been covered versus targeting new business. So we expect to see improvement in this area in the back half of the year. This will be a key focus for our sales team going forward.

Now turning to the non-operational highlights, we are excited to have achieved the CE Marking for the commercial version of our TearLab Discovery System. This CE Marking enables us to introduce our system in the European Union and European Free Trade Association member countries. When we launch commercially, physicians in these countries will have access to a lab-on-a-chip platform that can provide quantitative measurements of multiple tear proteins in a fully automated workflow.

Our test has the capability to quickly measure up to three biomarkers with a single nanoliter tear fluid sample. The initial test card includes osmolarity and two inflammatory biomarkers, MMP-9 and IL-1Ra that will play key roles in the diagnosis of Dry Eye Disease as well as the termination of targeted therapies for patients.

Our platform empowers physicians with the ability to conduct point-of-care testing, which helps deliver effective diagnosis and treatment of patients. And we chose the two inflammatory biomarkers after careful consideration and discussions with our key advisers based on a few significant factors. First, there is already broad market familiarity with MMP-9 that establishes it as an important biomarker to aid in the diagnosis of Dry Eye Disease as well as a strong foundation of clinical research supporting the importance of MMP-9 in identifying, treating and monitoring dry eye sufferers.

IL-1Ra also has a body of research associating expression of this inflammatory marker with Dry Eye Disease. And importantly, research shows this marker may be expressed through separate inflammatory pathways compared to how MMP-9 is produced. By including both of these inflammatory biomarkers, we will provide doctors a wider spectrum to aid in helping dry eye sufferers receive better targeted treatments.

We're planning to introduce the TearLab Discovery System at the 2017 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, ESCRS their annual meeting that’s held in Lisbon, Portugal in early October this year. ESCRS is Europe's largest ophthalmology meeting of the year and attracts a significant number of leading physicians and refractive surgeons from around the world. This introduction will give us an opportunity to directly interact with potential Discovery users in European countries and engage in strategic market development initiatives focused on establishing the clinical utility of our next-generation diagnostic platform.

And while we'll not commercially launch the new platform at ESCRS, we will begin to gain important clinical and user feedback. In addition, all of our Discovery efforts will be directed toward a submission of our 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA. We have begun clinical studies for the FDA filing at several sites and we will continue to expand the number of sites and number of patients tested on the new platform in both the U.S. and EU.

We expect to complete the 510(k) filing in the second half of this year, the FDA clearance and corresponding U.S. commercialization of Discovery will create an inflection point for our business through both increased utilization within our current customer base as well as expansion of our footprint into new accounts that have not yet adopted point-of-care testing.

While we can't predict the exact timing of the FDA review or the questions they might raise, if we assume normal review timelines for 510(k) applications. We are planning for our global launch in the second quarter of 2018. We will monitor the feedback as we receive – as we move through the clinical studies and will decide later whether we will launch in Europe in conjunction with or in advance of our U.S. launch.

So as of now, we are working on finalizing our commercial model for TearLab Discovery System, but we envision a model that will help drive utilization and incorporation in the practice of both ophthalmologists and optometrists while providing revenue on the hardware and consumables. With three biomarkers on a single test card, we expect reimbursement for Discovery-based test will exceed the rate for tests using our current single biomarker, TearLab Osmolarity System. We believe that the combination of both increased clinical value as well as a more attractive reimbursement profile will create value for the practice and help drive both placements of our units as well as increased utilization.

Our next-generation system will redefine TearLab as is the first-of-its-kind to offer multiplexing capabilities that allow the measurement of multiple tear-based biomarkers in a single nanoliter sample. A real breakthrough in the eye care field, Discovery will enable us to introduce additional biomarkers to our tests in the future. Our goal is to make the next-generation device a comprehensive diagnostic platform that enables eye care professionals to complete a battery of diagnostic tests easily and quickly where they're needed, which is that point-of-care where patients are seen.

As we've noted in the past, Discovery is capable of diagnosing any disease that has biomarkers that are present in the tear fluid, while we will focus our sales and marketing efforts on the eye care space, we believe there are significant opportunities in other areas outside of eye care through the strategic partnerships. Initial interest from industry is encouraging and we hope to announce potential collaborations in the future.

We're excited about the capabilities and potential of our TearLab Discovery platform and are intently focused on successfully bringing it to market. To that end, we recently completed our review of strategic alternatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value. During this process, we received expressions of interest relating to a number of potential transactions including investment and acquisition. And after a thorough review of these opportunities, our Board has decided that it is in the best interest of our shareholders to focus on the execution of our strategic growth plan, which is rooted in a successful launch of the TearLab Discovery platform.

In order to support an optimal launch, we will seek to raise additional capital in the second half of the year and you will see us quickly take the steps necessary to provide the needing funding to support our business with the goal to bring Discovery through the development process and to a robust launch. We look forward to updating you on the progress we're making as we continue to move forward.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Wes for a review of the financials.

Wes Brazell

Thanks, Seph and good afternoon to everyone on the call. During the second quarter of 2017, we were able to generate revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to $6.9 million in Q2 of the previous year. On a sequential basis, we were able to increase our revenue from $6.7 million to $7.0 million, a 5% over Q1.

When comparing revenue from Q2 and Q1, the actual sale of devices globally was up slightly but relatively consistent between the quarters. Our sequential growth was driven almost entirely by test card billings or utilization. While Seph mentioned the growth in Flex and Masters, we also saw growth in test card usage for our purchased devices. We began increasing the utilization of our purchase program in late Q3 last year, and we are encouraged that reorders of test cards from this segment of our business continue to grow.

We have seen sequential growth in test card utilization in the purchase segment of our business every quarter since Q3 of last year and more than double the test card revenue from our U.S. purchase segment during this time. This is an important metric as we continue to analyze the inside sales model and expand our business into smaller-volume segments in a cost-effective manner while still driving consistent reorders and utilization.

In addition to total revenue, the productivity of these devices, measured by annualized revenue per device, has also consistently improved over the last four quarters to almost $2,800 in the current quarter. This is beginning to approach our Masters levels and would match it if we continue to grow at the same rate over the next few quarters, which further shows the health and consistent usage we are building in our purchase account base.

Turning to the P&L. Our results compared to the prior year and prior quarter were solid. Our gross margin of 55.4% for Q2 2017 was up about 30 basis points compared to the previous quarter. We continued to improve our costs through practical spending choices in the second quarter of 2017, with sales and marketing expense roughly flat compared to Q2 2016, and we have reduced G&A expenses by 22% from a year ago. Our clinical, regulatory and R&D expenses were up about $449,000 year-over-year mainly due to an increase in the spending towards completion of the CE Mark and FDA filing for our next-generation platform.

Despite the increase in our clinical, regulatory and R&D expenses for Discovery development, our total operating expenses decreased 8% from the second quarter of 2016. With our sales growth and control of our expenses, our operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2016, a 16.7% year-over-year improvement. We finished the second quarter with a cash balance of $10.2 million.

Cash burn for the quarter – for the second quarter 2017 was approximately $2.8 million. Our cash burn was up slightly in Q2 2017 on a sequential basis due to the timing of payments of our Discovery development expenses and the timing of payments of accrued liabilities due to employees. Factoring constant sales to Q2, our cash burn should decrease slightly in Q3 and Q4. Overall, we continue to make significant financial progress, demonstrating the ability to stabilize our sales base and grow both sequentially and year-over-year despite a smaller expense base.

We will continue to analyze our key investments to focus on effective spending that can drive our top line through increased placements and improved utilization. As Seph mentioned, we plan to seek additional capital to ensure that we have the necessary financial resources to optimize the global launch of Discovery and to support the development of additional tests for our next-generation platform. We will begin to take a number of steps that are needed to prepare for this, which you will see over the coming weeks. The specific vehicles and amounts of the capital we will seek are still not finalized and subject to a number of factors. However, our goal is to complete this financing process by the end of the year and provide the necessary capital to have a robust launch of the TearLab Discovery platform.

And with that, I will now turn the call back over to Seph.

Seph Jensen

Thanks, Wes. Before we open the call for Q&A, I'd like to say that our core objective for the company remains unchanged: long-term growth, success and sustainability which drives value for our shareholders, our customers and our employees. We're pleased with the increased visibility into the business that we have today and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for our companies.

So with that, we'll open it up for questions.

Yi Chen

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. My first question is, it seems that during the second quarter, the addition to the Flex – the number of device added to the Flex program is smaller than the first quarter and the fourth quarter last year, while the addition – the number of addition to the purchase program is still quite strong. Can you give us some color on that?

Seph Jensen

So with that, I think what you're probably seeing is a factor of two things. I think first, as we've said, we've introduced the purchase model. It's an opportunity to kind of prepare the market for the value and the capital and the model that we're going to bring – be bringing forward with Discovery. And I think the second thing is, as we said, is we really got the inside sales team up and active in April. It was really the second quarter, the first time that we had the opportunity to work with those Tier 3 customers.

And for many of the smaller customers, a purchase model works better for them, and so that's why you probably saw an increase in purchase in the second quarter versus the other quarters because our inside sales team was fully up and running, and that contract is best suited to those smaller accounts. Going forward though, Flex is still going to be our primary contract going forward, and we expect it to return to normal levels.

Wes Brazell

Yes, Yi, let me – this is Wes. Let me just add to that to give you maybe a little more detail into it. I think one of the key drivers is we just had more conversions from Flex to purchase, as Seph said. And just on the gross numbers – we said it during the script, but let me reiterate it. So growth, if we think about new units that we shipped on Flex, so this is before you factor in the conversions to purchase, we shipped 71 in Q1 new Flex units; and in Q2, we shipped 112.

Now at the same time, we had more conversions in Q2 from Flex to purchase. So that's part of what's driving that. But overall, we shipped 30, almost 40 units more new units shipped under Flex in Q2 than we did in Q1.

Yi Chen

Got it. Regarding the annualized revenues per device, obviously the second quarter is improving over the first quarter but has not reached back to the level of the third and fourth quarter of 2016. Do you expect that the annualized revenue per device is going to continue to improve in the following quarters?

Seph Jensen

Yes, look, I would say this. I mean, and probably best to kind of separate them out by contract. The first thing I would say is we talk about the one that's the most important because it's the biggest bulk of our business, and that's Flex. And so at that approximately 8,200 level, I said this for past five or six quarters, it's gone up consistently, but that was never our expectation. At these levels today, even where they are, they're very profitable for us. So my expectation is that they would stabilize. So that's my comment on Flex. It may go up, but I think even at the Q1 and Q2 levels for Flex, they're very healthy.

Masters is the one that I do expect to continue to show positive signs. Again, these are our largest accounts. And as we said, now that we've got the sales force freed up and having more time to be able to call on these accounts and support them, we do expect that, that segment of business to continue to improve. Now again, it's not an active contract that we're selling, so we're not adding to that customer base. But as we call on and support those customers, we do expect utilization that you saw in Q2 to continue forward and look healthy.

Yi Chen

Thanks. I don’t know at this point if you would like to provide some additional color on the potential revenue at the second half 2017 and whether 2017 as a whole, the total revenue can reach the – can reach a level that's similar to the 2016.

Wes Brazell

Yes. I think, Yi, so we're – we didn't provide guidance in the press release. We're not doing that now. What we said is we have completed the process of our review. We have a number of moving parts. I mean, the inside sales model, we've really had a team that didn't become fully operational until April of 2017. We changed the approach that our sales force – that our field sales force takes on targeting. That's new this year as well. So I think we didn't provide guidance at this point. We'll continue to evaluate that. And I think if it makes sense in the future, we'll do it. But we'll continue to evaluate that continually and make the best decision. But at this point, we're not providing full year guidance for 2017.

Yi Chen

Okay. Got it. Lastly, could you comment on the potential pricing of the Discovery test card in comparison to the existing test card and whether there are potential customers that are waiting around for the Discovery System so that they don't have to pay for a system twice?

Seph Jensen

Yes, there's a lot of questions there. I would say this first of all. We're not prepared to get into dollars and cents or the details of our pricing. What I can say is when we put additional markers on the test cards, there's going to be additional reimbursement. So as we put our pricing models together, what we want to make sure we do is that we provide not only the clinical value, but the financial incentive to the customer.

So as the amount of reimbursement dollars become available with the new test, certainly we will have our share of that, and we will have a pricing opportunity for our test card to the customer. But the most important thing is that the customer is going to be better off financially by utilizing our new test versus our current test. So that's as much detail as I'm prepared to get into in terms of our card pricing.

As it relates to any customer that wanted to or maybe waiting, I don't think there's anyone that's really waiting for a financial because they can get in today via our Flex without a capital upfront cost. And so for them to upgrade to Discovery, there's no out of pocket at all. Even if they want to do purchase, we're offering full credit right now for people that wanted to purchase to upgrade to our Discovery System. So I think the bigger – I don't think there's people that are on the sidelines related to price. I think the main thing is that there's certainly a segment of customers that are really excited about inflammation, and that may be the key for them to come on board that have not come on board today.

Yi Chen

Thank you very much.

Seph Jensen

Sure.

Chris Lewis

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions.

Seph Jensen

Hey Chris.

Chris Lewis

Apologize if you went through this. I've been bouncing around. But in terms of utilization, it looks like there's nice improvements, both on an account basis and device basis, across both Flex and Masters. Can you help us kind of just better understand how we should think about those utilization metrics for the Flex and Masters segments going forward?

Seph Jensen

Yes. And I'll keep it brief because I did hit on this. I'll just simply say that Flex is very healthy. I would expect it to stabilize, and those levels are very healthy. I think the improvement in Masters you saw was meaningful and related to our increased activity on larger customers with our sales force. So I would expect to see continued incremental improvement in our biggest customer base – our largest customers, excuse me, which are those Masters accounts.

Chris Lewis

And in terms of expanding the installed base, I guess what – how far along are we in terms of kind of the rate of conversions? And what should be our expectations for conversions going forward?

Seph Jensen

You mean of new customers into TearLab?

Chris Lewis

No, more of kind of Masters accounts going to the purchase model.

Seph Jensen

I would expect very little of that. We've had – our Masters, if you look back, I don't have all the history in front of me, but I think the account numbers have been very, very steady quarter-over-quarter. Wes can provide some more detail in a minute after I finish talking. But at this point, I think the Masters accounts are mostly stable. I would expect nominal change there.

If anything, our smallest accounts that move inside – for some of those customers that are in Flex, it may make sense for them to move to purchase. But I would expect that the shifting within our contracts of our current customer base will decrease over time. We will have less of that going forward.

Chris Lewis

Okay, all right. Go ahead.

Wes Brazell

Well, I was just going to add to that. I think Flex was – it was definitely a higher Q2 than Q1. I think we had worked through a lot of that Tier 3. So I think kind of reemphasizing what Seph said, I wouldn't expect it to increase, but it's not – it's also not going to drop off the map. So I think on the Flex side, we'll see either consistent or slightly down going forward.

Chris Lewis

Got it. And then for the two inflammation biomarkers in Discovery, what's the current reimbursement look like for those markers?

Seph Jensen

Well, they are leveraging a generic code out there right now, and so I think the CMS rate is around $15 – I think it's $15 to $18. I'm not exactly sure. But that's a generic code that's used for a general immunoassay. They're – we obviously have our own CPT code for osmolarity. We will create the data necessary to get our own CPT code for these two markers as well. That may take some time, but there may be some mechanisms where we can get our own code even more quickly and get better reimbursement than what that generic code offers.

Chris Lewis

And just one more for me. How big is the sales force today? And ahead of the U.S. launch next year for Discovery, will you expand that at all? Or will you continue to kind of have this controlled model? Thanks.

Seph Jensen

Yes. So today, we have 28 really, we'd say, field sales reps, 24 them are our primary territory managers, and then we have four area consultants that really work with clinical integration, largest accounts where there's a lot of complexity and really serve as partners and liaisons with the practice. So that's our – and we have four area managers reporting to one Vice President. So that's our structure today.

And we're certainly looking at ways to maximize launch velocity and make sure that we have a robust global launch. So there's consideration, but I'm not prepared at this time to say exactly what we're going to do. But the launch conditions are certainly under consideration at this point.

Chris Lewis

All right. Thank you.

Seph Jensen

Yes.

Seph Jensen

Thanks, operator. I just want to say thanks to everyone for joining the call today. We appreciate your time. We appreciate your interest in our company. And I hope everyone has a great night. Thank you.

