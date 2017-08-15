ParkerVision's (PRKR) CEO Jeffrey Parker on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brandy Piacente - IR

Jeffrey Parker - CEO

Cindy Poehlman - CFO

Analysts

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg

Carter Driscoll - FBR Capital

Brandy Piacente

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties about our business and the economy as well as other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from expected achievements and anticipated results.

Included in these risks are the company's ability to maintain technological advantages in the marketplace, the ability to secure new customers for our products and technologies, maintaining our patent protection and the outcome of litigation, among others. Given these uncertainties, as well as other factors related to our business, we caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained on this conference call. Additional information concerning these risks and other risks can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today's call, we will hear from Cindy Poehlman, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a review of the company's financial results for the second quarter 2017. Following Cindy's remarks, Jeff Parker, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the company's business.

Thank you, again. And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Cindy. Please go ahead.

Cindy Poehlman

Thank you, Brandy and good afternoon to those of you joining us for ParkerVision’s second quarter 2017 conference call. We reported today a net loss of $3.7 million or $0.21 per share for the second quarter of 2017, which compares to a net loss of $8.4 million or $0.72 per share for the second quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes share based compensation and the fair value adjustments related to our contingent payment obligation our adjusted net loss was $3.2 million or $0.18 per share for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $6.1 million or $0.52 per share for the same quarter last year.

For the first half of 2017 we reported an aggregate net loss of $8.5 million or $0.52 per share compared to a net loss of $13.5 million for a $1.17 per share for the first half of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis our adjusted net loss was $7.5 million or $0.46 per share for the first half of 2017 compared to $11.1 million or $0.96 per share for the first half of 2016.

The decreases in our adjusted net losses both for the quarter and the six months period are primarily related to declines in litigation expenses somewhat offset by increases in marketing and development costs related to our Wi-Fi product launch. We used approximately $7.9 million in cash for operations in the first half of 2017. This includes the investment of approximately $1 million in inventory, prepaid marketing and other costs related to our Wi-Fi product launch and our continued integrated circuit development efforts.

We ended the quarter with approximately $2.9 million in cash, restricted cash and short-term securities. We filed an 8-K this afternoon disclosing that we received a non-compliance notice from NASDAQ on Friday as the market value of our listed securities fell below $35 million for 30 consecutive trading days. There is the six months grace period to regain compliance and I'm happy to report that today our common stock closed at a price where the aggregate market value is well above the $35 million requirement. Of course our market cap must remain at or above the $35 million level for 10 consecutive trading days to regain compliance.

We also announced today in our earnings release that we’ve entered into a net market sales agreement with FBR Capital for the sale of up to approximately $4.4 million of common stock from our current self-registration statement. We believe it’s important that our balance sheet is able to support our Milo product launch. As we announced today we’ll begin taking orders for our Milo systems later this week and we are excited to be introducing two different system configurations, both at very attractive prices.

I know Jeff plans to walk through a few more details on the product launch so I will turn the call over to him but I will be available following his update for any questions. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeffrey Parker

Well thanks Cindy and good afternoon to those of you attending today’s conference call. So today I'm going to provide updates on products as well as the status of our patent enforcement efforts. And so first I’ll start with the updates on the patent enforcement actions. Our District Court action in Florida against Qualcomm and Apple has been reopened. A case scheduling order has been issued and it lays out the dates leading up to a Markman or what's also known as the claim construction hearing that’s scheduled now for January of 2018.

The Markman as you may recall is the court’s ruling on the interpretation of key terms of the claims that are being assorted in our patents and therefore it’s an important step in putting together the case for a jury. You’ll also see that LG is no longer a part of the Florida case against Qualcomm and Apple. We opted to remove LG from this case and to file against LG in the District of New Jersey as a result of the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the proper venue and patent cases. Although both Apple and Qualcomm had filed notions regarding venue in Florida we feel we have very solid arguments for Florida being the proper venue for both of these parties.

In Germany we continue to wait for a validity ruling from the Federal Patent Court in Munich on the patent claimed that is asserted in both the LG and the first Apple case. This patent is about RF transmitters and is asserted against the Qualcomm chip. We believe a favorable validity ruling will result in injunctions in both of these cases and while our Germany Counsel has indicated that we should expect to receive a preliminary decision of the Validity case by the end of this year we unfortunately do not have the date certain for decision from that Court which we understand is dealing with significant backlog.

Our second case against Apple in Germany is for devices using an Intel Chip and is related to RF receivers. We originally had a hearing schedule in late June. However the Court decided to change this case from a two hearing case with separate hearings in infringement and validity to a single hearing case that’s now scheduled for this November.

We look forward to presenting our case to the German Court in approximately 90 days from now. While the courts continue to move at an unpredictable pace we believe it’s imperative to stay the course on these patent enforcement actions and we’re pleased that MEMS 11 [ph] and our funding partner continue to stand firmly behind us in this position.

Now I’d like to turn to the two products that we’re working diligently to bring to market. First, we recently introduced our PV6870 Wi-Fi system on a chip that integrates two concurrent dual band Wi-Fi radios as well as a powerful CPU and a host of communication and control interfaces to make this offering one of the most highly integrated Wi-Fi chips on the market.

The 6870 is set up as a platform. It can be programmed to achieve a wide range of applications due to its flexibility software and large interfaced capabilities. These include applications such as smart routers, internet of things, devices such as home appliances and business machines, entertainment devices, cameras, machine-to-machine communications and many other applications.

The use of Wi-Fi worldwide continues to expand rapidly. ABI Research forecast around this time last year that more than 20 billion Wi-Fi chipsets will ship between 2016 and 2021 as the use of Wi-Fi continues to grow. We’ve recently started to offer this chip to device OEMs and we’ll focus on companies who are looking for cost effective yet flexible platform to incorporate Wi-Fi into their products. The small size and low number supporting parts should be attractive to those looking for a straight forward and low cost way of getting Wi-Fi capability into their products. We’ll keep you updated as we advance the 6870 campaign which we believe has great potential.

The second product area and one that’s nearest term driver for revenue growth at ParkerVision is our home and small office Wi-Fi product line. We recently unveiled the brand name for this family of products and we hope that many of you will soon welcome Milo into your homes and small offices. This is an exciting new product that generating the market place in both the timeframe and with the performance price relationship that we believe we’ll find a large audience and customers.

We’re on the doorstep of turning on our Direct to Consumer campaign for Milo and shortly I'm going to take you for a sneak peek at our Milo E-commerce website that will be available to consumers starting on Wednesday of this week.

As we’ve discussed in recent calls Wi-Fi has now been adopted into 90 million homes in North America and it’s on its way to a 100 million home users soon. Similar numbers are also seen in Europe.

But while Wi-Fi seems to be everywhere for many users it’s not performing everywhere they’d like to use it. It’s available in the family room but doesn’t quite reach the kitchen. It’s in some of the bedrooms but not all of the bedrooms. It almost reaches that back porch of pool area but not reliably. Home owners who want to take advantage of controlling lots of Wi-Fi enable devices like the thermostat. They can be controlled from their smartphone but the Wi-Fi doesn’t quite reach where the thermostat's located. They want to put an inexpensive video camera in the backyard to watch the kids but can’t quite get a reliable Wi-Fi connection to put the camera where they really like it.

They want that latest doorbell camera but unfortunately Wi-Fi doesn’t quite reach the front porch. And then there are the thousands of small businesses who want to extend the Wi-Fi network or perhaps set up a guest network but they don’t want the expense of having to bring in an IT company. This week begins the Milo brand of Wi-Fi whole home and small office products, that work in [ph] Wi-Fi shortcomings in frustration from many Wi-Fi users.

So now for those of you who logged into this webcast I’d like to provide you with a sneak peek. At the Milo e-commerce website where Milo can be purchased directly from the factory directly to the consumer. If you’re not currently logged into webcast these slides will be available for download after the call as well.

So the first slide you’ll see is the homepage for the Milo website which is at www.milowifi.com . This website is one piece of a broad digital marketing strategy that includes social media, email, display advertising and search engine optimization. The Milo site introduces the product benefits and provides portals into our support and e-commerce environments. Milo is intended to be an approachable brand that promises to bring the benefits of widening your Wi-Fi experience at half the price of any computing solutions.

Milo system has become available for preorder in two days and will be shipped within the next 30 days. On slide two, you will see that Milo focuses on three key benefits; coverage area, ease-of-use and affordability. On the next slide you’ll see that we’ve segmented our customer prospects into home users and business users. This allows us to target our messaging to be more relevant for each group.

Slide four highlights our mobile app, which enables the very best performance from your Milo. While set up can be accomplished without any app with the app walking through set up is also simply and enjoyable. But more importantly the app enables access to performance enhancements, product feature updates and the opportunity for future paid product in service offerings that truly make the value proposition outstanding.

Slide five outlines the benefits for home users discussing the value of simple installation and the elimination of dead spots in slow zones caused by routers that just can’t reach every room where families are looking for solid reliable Wi-Fi connection. Providing that much needed benefit without breaking the bank is something we think our home customers will appreciate and gives us a competitive advantage.

The next slide, which is slide six highlights benefits for small business users. For small businesses Milo naturally sets up as a guest network enabling their customer’s access to the internet while they’re sitting in the waiting at the doctor’s office, grabbing a bite at a local diner or skipping a cup of coffee at the local corner coffee shop. We also recognize the frustrations that users have when customer service departments are staffed by outsourced groups that have no real ties or connection to the product itself.

Slide 7 highlights that Milo has an experience in house customer service team, in North Florida in our own facility using the latest online and cloud based tools. They’re focused on turning customers into loyal advocates. You’ll be able to reach after them to chat from any page on our website or you can feel free to take up the phone and given them a call.

Our customer service department is busy creating self-help articles to walk users through any situation, an example of which is highlighted on slide eight.

Now let’s move on to slide nine. Two unique technologies enable Milo to perform at a very high level. The first is smart seek. Smart seek is Milo’s cloud based network optimization tool and it runs in the background of the network. It’s regularly checking the network’s vital signs and it has the ability to reroute and reconfigure the network paths and settings to give the user the best possible experience even when your environment is changing.

The second unique technology is base link and it’s illustrated on slide 10. Base link allows the user to put some real distance between where the Milo network begins and where the existing router resides inside the house. We found that many existing router locations are often very suboptimal and our competitors are forced to begin their networks with a hard wired Ethernet cored connection into the modem or router which maybe in a closet or garage or sometimes in a basement.

Base link allows Milo to connect to the existing router from anywhere inside that the router’s Wi-Fi coverage footprint exists, meaning that the Milo base can be set in a much more optimal spot for performance. This allows your two or three Milo network to expand the Wi-Fi coverage footprint to its broadest possible point and also not to provide duplicate Wi-Fi where it’s not needed. It’s a difference maker. We haven’t seen in any other product.

If you advance to slide 11, at launch Milo is available as either a two pack or as a three pack. While every home is a little different, we try to make it easy for customers to decide which to buy. For users who need added Wi-Fi coverage and live in homes of 2,000 square feet or less the two pack is almost always the best choice. For those in homes larger than 2000 square feet the safest bet is to buy the three pack. Now that said, there are situations when a two pack will easily solve the problem even larger homes particularly when using Milo’s base link connection. For that we have a support article to guide people to the best solution.

Slide 12 provides an illustration. A Milo two pack with base link technology filling out the dead spots in the smaller home. We continue to hear feedback of small homes and even apartments that struggle with dead spots and slow zones. Milo solves those problems completely and affordably. And slide 13 provides a similar illustration of a larger home taking advantage of a Milo three pack. Notice how Milo extends the signals to the outdoor areas. This is another great application from Milo. Some very large homes and businesses might wish they could add even more Milo’s to the network and they’ll be able to in the coming weeks.

Each Milo network comes ready for future expansion and we will be offering additional Milo points for sale very soon. Now we’ve been saying that Milo is affordable. So how affordable? Well our competitors tend to be priced at around $400, for their beginner distributed Wi-Fi systems that include three network units. On slide 14 you will see that a Milo three pack is priced at $189 and is available for preorder this Wednesday, for delivery in September. What's even more impressive is that many applications when using the Milo base link can perform as well as our competitor system using only a Milo two pack. And as you can see on slide 15 the Milo two pack is priced at only $129 and is also available for preorder this week.

So one comment about our Milo website, you’ll see our site updated frequently as we observe and get a feedback from visitors and customers and as our product offering evolves and we add additional helpful information. I would expect some of the pages that I showed you today may change overtime and also I want to mention that what we reviewed on today’s call is just a portion of the initial website that we’ll launch this week. And I hope it’s provided you a good overview but then you’ll take a look for yourself and just a couple of days from now and drill down into the entire website.

We’re extremely happy about the early feedback on Milo. We think the performance and price points make it an ultra-competitive solution for today’s consumer. We’re very excited about our Milo introduction and we’re eager to start taking orders for this product and I hope that you will be placing your order soon.

We expect to be shipping product offering our website within four weeks and we’re gearing up for we expect to be the high volume holiday season. Those of you that have previously volunteered to provide some additional testing will still receive your Milo’s this month. And we also expect to turn on Milo availability at Amazon within just a couple of weeks. So on that note as Cindy mentioned in her comments we’ve entered into a new ATM agreement with FBR under our existing shelf-registration.

We felt that it was critical to ensure access to working capital needed to support the successful product launch including stocking sufficient inventory to support what we believe could be a very, very rapid sales growth. We continue to look at longer term financing options for the company as well and I believe we will have growing access to non-dilutive options as we begin to show revenue growth from this exiting product line.

And so with that update I’d like to turn this call over to questions please.

Jon Ladenburg

Hi, Jeff. So the question is you sell this 3 pack for $189, what's your gross margin?

Jeffrey Parker

Well, Jon, I'm not going to disclose the gross margin exactly at this moment, but I can tell you that we are pleased with our starting gross margin. We think it's a very good margin, and we've already got in process further integration on this product, which will increase the margin even further. And of course as we ramp up our volumes, we'll pick up additional margin points as well. But we're very pleased with our ability to hit the price at these levels and still make what we think is a really good margin for the company.

Jon Ladenburg

Shall I assume that at least 50%?

Jeffrey Parker

You'll see as we report, but it's yeah it's a healthy margin. It's a good margin.

Jon Ladenburg

Okay then I have an operating question. So it was my understanding that you have to plug, one of the units into your router and then the other unit was where that extended availability of Wi-Fi. So now looks like you don't have to do that?

Jeffrey Parker

So you have the option Jon to do either. If you want, you can still plug it in using the Ethernet cable, but for many applications we think it's going to be much better to locate the Milo base in a more optimal locations. As I mentioned we've seen an also a lot of homes that are having a Wi-Fi problems, their Wi-Fi router or the modem which has the router built into it is in a really suboptimal location.

And so rather than force the Milo system to start from that suboptimal point you can put it in a more optimal location and start from there. And so it does two things. It not only gives you more coverage from fewer units, but if you think about putting a Milo base back where the modem router is, you're duplicating the same coverage to get out to the first point the first Milo point. And so you can avoid the expense of that and the unnecessary additional Wi-Fi coverage that's really not necessary by moving the Milo base and using the base link technology. So you have the option of either. But I think the most people will probably use the base link technology.

Jon Ladenburg

So, but you have to have you have to put the base where there is a good signal?

Jeffrey Parker

Yes, you do. And everybody is going to find that's a little bit different. I've seen it in some of the test homes we've done, I've seen that could be anywhere from 20-25 feet away from the Wi-Fi router to one that I've just tested recently it's 50 feet way. So it a lot of it depends on the environment and what the materials of the home or building constructions are but yes.

Jon Ladenburg

So you'll definitely have revenues by the end of September here, Right?

Jeffrey Parker

We should have revenues by the end of September, yes. We are anxious to turn on the website and get the shipments going.

Jon Ladenburg

Okay, thanks. That’s it from me.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you, Jon.

Carter Driscoll

Good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. So Jeff, would it be fair to say that, in terms of the next iteration and not trying to get ahead of version one. But by and clear the integration of 6870. And if so, could you talk about what that might do to maybe just in a percentage terms for the build material cost and therefore potential to drive down the price point going forward?

Jeffrey Parker

So, yeah our intention is that the first product that will incorporate the 6870 in volume will be our Milo products. And that we would expect will be available in volumes at the beginning of 2018. So until then we are Milo incorporates a less integrated solution that of course lets us gets to market quicker but not as highly integrated.

No question that the 6870 we believe we'll significantly further our competitive advantage. In terms of percentages, we already have underway some integration further that we'll reduce our cost even beyond where we're starting which we're pretty excited about. And so kind of depends where we compare it to. I would say that, from our starting point to a more highly integrated 6870 based unit, I mean it'll increase our margins, healthy double-digit percentage I'll just say that.

Carter Driscoll

Okay. And then maybe can you talk about some of the lateral in terms of product opportunities you mentioned say small routers, talk about some of the product opportunities in the near-term beyond the initial use for home and small business Wi-Fi?

Jeffrey Parker

Sure. So, one other things that we're going to be looking into is that once you provided a whole home Wi-Fi and a small business Wi-Fi solution, we believe there is other products that would be natural for us to bring to market that we think consumers and small business owners would really want to get from us the same brand, controlled from the same app, set up in the same manner. I am reticent to kind of describe exactly which products those are right now because I don’t want to inform potential competitors exactly where we are going, but what we certainly see is that there is a growing do it yourself for market where people are not looking to bring an IT people, but want to do it themselves. They want it simple, they want it reliable, they want it cost effective and they would like for everything to be kind of seamless.

So without going into detail, I’ll just say that there is we think a very significant opportunity to expand the product line beyond the whole home small office network opportunity once people get comfortable and familiar with that that we would be a natural brand to help expand that.

That said, personally we think there is a lot of opportunity just for this offering we are bringing right now. We did a survey few months ago, on whether the percentage of home owners who have a Wi-Fi problems, they want to fix that we believe Milo fixes and in North America it's about 50% of the home owners report they do not have satisfactory Wi-Fi in their homes. So that’s a 90 to 100 million user market, that’s a significant market. Even the other 50% who say we don’t have the problem, about half of those say they'd like to still extend their Wi-Fi but they didn’t know if there is a way to do that.

So we really like our starting point here and I think at this price it becomes a very easy decision for awful lot of consumers who want to fix the Wi-Fi but don’t really want to spend what they perceive to be a lot of money to do that.

Carter Driscoll

And then if I may just squeeze in one more. So you've obviously gone direct to consumer. You could certainly argue that same with Amazon and the site variation. But you also mentioned some other path to non-dilutive it financing. Is it -- could I infer that maybe you could look to white box, this product at some point for say, I don't know a telecom company, I know I like to chuck my Verizon extender into the garbage jeep immediately if your product deliver this as you hope it well, would that be a path that you are exploring today or any type of color you could talk about in terms of lateral extension of the addressable market or your covered market I should say strategy?

Jeffrey Parker

Sure, so we yes, we are exploring some opportunities to provide this product directly to people who are delivering Internet services to consumers and small businesses and we’re in some of the test phases of that right now, I think that if you are a service provider and you are providing Wi-Fi today and you are getting the calls about why am I not getting Wi-Fi from the box you given me, every place I needed and you can provide a solution that's cost effective and reliable, has the cloud capabilities, so your own people can get in and see everything that it takes to support a customer properly, we think it's a very, very attractive offering.

There's one firm we are talking to who actually has smaller units, that's not a service provider but someone who actually owns a large number of small rental type properties. And they have looked at something like that as being a very attractive feature to include when they sign up a new renter.

So we think there's a lot of different angles to approach the market beyond direct to consumer sales, one at a time. But more the bulk type applications for people who either have customers or people who own properties that want to solve this problem as part of their offering. So yes, that is definitely another part of the market that we are in the middle of exploring already.

Carter Driscoll

All right and if you will permit me just one last quick financial one, so do you feel you have adequate sources to make this initial push as far as the holiday season, assuming a successful launch and product shipments in September?

Jeffrey Parker

We do, yeah, we do feel we have adequate capital to get it launched and to be able to do a good ramp. But one of the things we have to be mindful of is I believe and I hope that the demand for this will be significant and that's what we have to be prepared to respond to.

I mean I think this product kind of opens up a whole new category that doesn't really exist, in this space where people want to -- I mean I have talked to some consumers who have tried to use other types of products to solve this problem. And one of the feedbacks I have gotten is at this price if this works like we say it works and as the testing has shown that it works the decision making time by consumers is going to be very short. So we are very hopeful that as the word goes and it starts to kind of grow and feed on itself that we need to be able to keep up with that ramp. So yes, we are fine for the initial launch and what I think will happen the balance of this year but we are also looking beyond that.

Carter Driscoll

Perfect, thanks for taking all my questions, I will go back in queue.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello Jeff. How are you?

Jeffrey Parker

Hi, Lou. I am fine thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

This is not a question as such, just a comment. I like the slide you have. You guys need bigger print. I had a hard time reading a lot of this and I tried to expand it as far as I could. So hopefully in the future maybe you can put a little bit bigger and stand out a little bit better and it will be easier for us to read. Otherwise I think was very good.

One another comment. I think you know my son is very technologically oriented, as a kind of a big job. He indicates you are absolutely right. If this thing does what you say it does, at the price point that you just indicated it's going to take a little way, it's key -- he can't wait that if so we will see what happens.

Jeffrey Parker

Well we appreciate that and we are anxious to get a system out there to him and to many others who are I think on this call, who are hoping to have systems this month which we are going to be delivering. So font size noted and I will make that comment to the team that works in that area. Thank you, Lou.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Jeffrey Parker

Well again folks thanks for taking the time out of your busy day to hear and update on ParkerVision and the new Milo product launch. I hope that many/all of you will become Milo customers and look forward to getting those of you that do want to become a customer a unit as quickly as possible, many of you this month.

So thanks a lot. Have a great balance of your week. Bye-bye.

