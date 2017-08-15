A Bullish Look at TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has taken a severe beating since its highs back in mid-2014 where its stock price hit an all-time high of $111.24 a share. We believe that a combination of severe competition from major travel coordinators and the stagnation of travel costs was the major catalyst for the stock shedding over 62% of its value as of Friday's closing price of $42.18 a share.

In recent years, however, we witnessed a solid uptick in travel with an increase of booked flights and accommodations around the globe as price wars, consolidation and lower oil prices allowed airlines to reduce the overall price of travel to an affordable range for a significant portion of the world's population.

The 2016 20-Year Passenger Forecast study finds that air travelers are set to nearly double by 2035, according to The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which expects 7.2 billion passengers to travel in 2035 when compared to the 3.8 billion air travelers in 2016. The prediction is based on a 3.7% annual Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR). And with an increase in air travel comes an increase in accommodations, which will help fuel the travel industry further.

This is one reason many people are speculating why Warren Buffett, a renowned anti-airline investor who supports the "How to become a Millionaire? Become a Billionaire and then buy an airline" joke to hold nearly $10B worth of airlines including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL) as per the companies' latest 13F release and Friday, August 12th closing prices.

TripAdvisor enjoys being the number one visited site in the travel & tourism industry. It is ranked far ahead of its direct competitors with over 165M visits every month to its website, outpacing its closest competitors such as Airbnb (Private:AIRB) (77M monthly visits), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) (60M monthly visits) and Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) (30M monthly visits).

TripAdvisor has something else going for it. The company specializes in providing information for travelers not only related to booking flights and accommodations but on crowdsourced and direct-business data on "Things to do," "Attractions," "Wining and Dining" and others that are available to its users as an all-in-one package when they download their mobile application or research their trip prior to their departure online. We believe this is a significant plus for the company with the change in consumer habits to favor an all-in-one platform over having several different sources for their travel needs.

Revenue Streams

Air Travel

With a saturated domestic market, airlines have recently revamped their efforts to cheapen international flights and consumers are picking the chance to see the world.

TripAdvisor is by far not the strongest player in the air travel industry, being led by companies like Priceline and Orbitz Worldwide and relatively new players like Kayak and CheapTickets.com. Although, with its 2016 partnership with Expedia it became a leading entity for flight booking, allowing the link with one of the world's largest flight booking websites.

Hotels and Accommodations

With the increase in air travel comes the increase in accommodations. However, the hotel industry has taken a hit from the likes of AirBnB and other smaller platforms in recent years, yet we believe that the mainstream accommodation options will continue to dominate the market for years to come with consumer preferences.

Like with air travel, TripAdvisor does not enjoy a market dominating position in accommodation bookings; but with the help of the aforementioned 2016 partnership with Expedia, it is gaining market share and showing solid increase in bookings referrals throughout 2016 and 2017 and the trend is expected to continue in the years to come.

Food & Dining

TripAdvisor has a unique position in the international food and dining market due to the consumer preferences and vast amount of crowdsourced data that it provides through hundreds of thousands of annual visits to the businesses and dining venues it offers on the web and mobile application version of its services.

The risks here remains clear with a stiff competition from the likes of Yelp (NYSE:YELP), GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) all fighting for market share. We expect revenue growth to remain relatively low and steady in the years to come until some consolidation may take place.

Activity Recommendation

Although still a smaller market than air travel and accommodations, recommendations are a growing market domestically and internationally and TripAdvisor enjoys a healthy market share and is gaining further ground with new product launches and the overall adaptation of its product offerings.

Here too, stiff competition from the likes of Yelp and the aforementioned companies are a downer for its revenue growth in this particular stream. It is yet to be seen if its new services and the client base it attracts from air travel and accommodations can lure businesses to favor advertising on its platform vs. its competitors and will remain in close watch.

Risks

The main risk facing TripAdvisor is an increase in competition. New websites and mobile applications are coming up in hope of capturing some of the $7.6T global travel market and risk capturing it from TripAdvisor rather than some of the smaller players.

Another risk is bigger players which already have an existing travel and tourism platform venturing into the all-inclusive Travel, Accommodation, Dining and Recommendations business. Like every industry, eventually, the bigger players look to consolidate in order to maintain a lead and this very well might happen in the near future.

On a purely speculative note, it will eventually make sense for companies like Priceline and Expedia to look into companies like GrubHub, Groupon and Yelp to expand their reach in the industry and increase revenue streams.

We believe the company will continue innovation and its current wealth of information will keep it fairly immune to smaller players entering the arena in the foreseeable future, but remain weary on the prospect of larger players venturing into the all-inclusive market. We will wait and look for news on the matter.

Financials

A look at the company's financials further emphasizes the recent shift in trends of consumer spending behavior for favoring a one-in-all system. After a period of contraction in sales growth, we see an uptick in stability and growth expectations looking forward.

As seen by sales figures from 2014, where its price peaked, throughout expectations for FY 2017 and FY 2018, analysts and the company are more optimistic regarding its growth prospects and market penetration.

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $1,170.70M $1,471.00M $1,473.00M $1,588.72M $1,794.81M +29.30% +25.65% +0.14% +7.86% +12.97%

With sales growth prospects back in place, we believe it will further accelerate throughout 2018 and 2019.

Looking at profitability and margins from 2014 through expectations for FY 2017 and FY 2018, we see a return to growth pattern emerging through 2017 and earnings growth estimates have TripAdvisor returning to solid earnings growth from 2018 onward, although still lower than its 2014/5 profitability.

2014 2015 2016 2017(e) 2018(e) $1.78 $1.96 $1.68 $1.19 $1.21 +10.11% -14.29% -29.17% +1.68%

We believe that once sales growth is back in full swing and market share is gained, TripAdvisor will tackle the issue of margins and profitability through reducing cost, increasing operational efficiency and possibly taking another look at increasing shareholder value through dividend and buybacks.

Conclusion

We believe that TripAdvisor's gaining market share, its potential for new and existing market penetration and the overall higher demand for travel-related products will generate a steady increase in revenues and profits.

Although some risk remains with stiff competition in the industry and new players emerging every day, we believe that TripAdvisor will remain an industry leader and prove to have the advantage of an all-in-one product offering that will attract new customers and prove well for customer retention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRIP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.