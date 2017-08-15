Dynasil Corporation of America's (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017, 17:00 ET

Patricia Kehe

Thank you, Phil and good afternoon, everyone. With me today are Peter Sulick, Dynasil's Chairman, CEO and President; and Rob Bowdring, Dynasil's Chief Financial Officer.

Now let me turn the call over to Peter Sulick.

Peter Sulick

Thanks, Patty. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the third quarter fiscal 2017 conference call. The press release includes a table, showing our results of by segment, which separately breaks out our Xcede loss. You may want to refer to this press release and our 10-Q for specific information during this call. If you have that release available now, you will note a table with column of the results for each of our segments, Optics, Research and Biomedical, for both the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and 2016. Rob will summarize our results in a few minutes.

I would like to begin by reporting that our third quarter was particularly difficult across our core Research and Optics businesses. While we have maintained operating profitability and margins, the combination of the loss of revenue from 2 large OEM customers and a substantial delay in funding our approved government projects all hit us during the same quarter. Fortunately, all of this was timing related and not due to any longer term systemic issues. Indications are that both large commercial customers, 1 in the U.K. and 1 domestic customer, are returning to prior order levels during the fourth quarter.

We anticipate R&D returning to a normal operating posture during the fourth quarter as well. On the positive side, most delayed projects have now been funded and due to RMD's excellent year for project awards, as of today, RMD's project backlog and funded project levels are at one of the highest points in the past 5 years. I will call your attention to some of our recent press releases for evidence of recent awards received.

The unusual delay with government funding was unanticipated and disruptive but the situation at RMD is normalizing. RMD's commercial revenue continues to be a bright spot and should end the year at approximately 3x of the prior year level of $600,000. RMD's CLYC dual-mode scintillator is getting considerable market attraction, particularly within the personalized radiation detector market. We anticipate this business will continue to grow into 2018. In addition, RMD has a new product pipeline, which we anticipate coming online serially over the next 18 months, resulting in continued growth in RMD commercial revenue.

For those of you unaware of the work RMD engages in, RMD is widely considered one of the leading research organizations in the world for scintillator materials development. This includes thin film, bulk crystal, ceramic and plastic scintillators, using a variety of different elements. In addition, RMD has expertise in solid-state photomultipliers, augmented reality, medical imaging, medical applications of radiation detection, detector development and instrument development using the core IP, which RMD has developed. These price of technologies are fundamental science behind important products in medical imaging, specifically PET, SPECT, et cetera, radiation detection and baggage scanning. RMD collaborates with some of the largest OEM companies, national research laboratories and universities in the development of scintillators and associated arrays and detectors up to and including, the development of full instruments and systems.

At the present time, RMD has 110 granted and/or pending patents covering its core technologies. We are advancing and anticipate investing in RMD's product portfolio in the coming few years as commercial revenue opportunities become available. This includes scintillators, arrays and detectors and potentially could include medical probes and instrument of assemblies.

In addition, certain of RMD's IP may be transferred to Hilger for production and marketing. In short, we believe after many years of development, RMD's product portfolio is reaching a stage where commercialization becomes a reality and is beginning to happen this year.

You will note from the press release, financial results charts, the negative effect from our continued consolidation of Xcede Biomedical ventures has on our earnings. Although as I mentioned last quarter, we can no longer include Xcede in our consolidated federal tax return, Dynasil still owns 83% of Xcede's outstanding common stock and approximately 48% of Xcede's outstanding preferred stock for an aggregate fully diluted ownership of approximately 60%. As a result, Xcede's results remain included in the company's consolidated financial statements.

As of today, Xcede and Cook are on plan for the first-in-human clinical trial of the Xcede patch for late this year or next year. This plan calls for dosing 30-or-so patients undergoing various forms of liver surgery and will be conducted in the Netherlands by surgeons well familiar with this field. As we previously mentioned, there's a detailed work plan and deliverables, which are tracked weekly. I'm pleased to announce we are on or ahead of schedule on a long list of tasks to begin the trial.

I've also mentioned on these calls in the past the strong desire on the part of the Dynasil management and board to solve the problem of a continued consolidation of Xcede into the Dynasil's consolidated results. We are actively engaged in discussions to do one of the following, one, to separately finance Xcede through a private equity transaction; two, spin off Xcede, including in such a way that Dynasil stockholders would have a continued interest in Xcede and its potential upside if that can be effectuated in an efficient manner. If such a transaction were completed, Xcede will then be a stand-alone public company. Three, the sale or merger of Dynasil's interest in Xcede to a third-party with a compatible business line. There are discussions ongoing in all of these areas. While there can be no assurances that any transaction will be achieved or its timing, we are very focused on this initiative. Our efforts are guided by the overriding goal to maximize value for the Dynasil stockholders.

In addition to cleaning up our reported results with the removal of Xcede from our financial statements, we do not believe Xcede's value is reflected in the value of guidance or stock, so moving it off on its own, particularly if our shareholders retain some interest, should result in an improvement in the aggregate value of both companies.

Now for a brief discussion on our Optics segment. The decrease in our Optics segment revenue is the result of a temporary scaling back of demand for 1 product in the U.K. and 1 large OEM customer in the U.S. These decreases are proving to have been temporary and product demand is beginning to increase as our customers scaled back up their production to 2016 levels. Finally, the 2016 Brexit-related devaluation continued to affect our reported results as compared to the prior year through our fiscal third quarter.

I would like to touch briefly on our e-commerce initiative and future commercial opportunities. As previously announced, we launched an e-commerce website in early April. Thus far, Optometrics products are the only ones available for purchase through the website, but we expect to have EMF and fused silica products available before the end of the year. Hilger Crystals will be added to the site in 2018. If you haven't visited our new site yet, I recommend you take a look. As a low-cost manufacturer, we are very optimistic about our e-commerce effort in general in a very competitive marketplace.

Previously, I mentioned that Optometrics submitted a bid on sub-assembly business for an existing grading customer. To date, the customer has not made a decision on this proposal but is still considering it. If successful in obtaining this business, Optometrics will move up the food chain to assemblies rather than just components. We are hopeful a decision will be forthcoming during fiscal 2018, but cannot predict at this point when or if it will be finalized. Once operational, this opportunity represents an additional $2 million in annual business to Optometrics. More importantly, Optometrics will demonstrate capabilities in high-volume optical assembly, thereby opening up other similar opportunities over time. Regardless of this outcome, this type of opportunity is exactly the kind of business Optometrics will be going after in the future.

With respect to future growth within this sector, we have identified opportunities in coded Optics, IR and AR coatings and RMD scintillation portfolio, which we believe are well deserving of future capital investment and possible future acquisition/merger targets.

Now for a brief mention of RMD's Contract Research. The revenue decrease in our Contract Research segment was largely due to slowdowns in funding at 2 U.S. government agencies. We continued to experience funding delays to awarded projects in the third quarter due to the federal government's transition to a new presidential administration as well as government budget pressures on spending. While the slowdown in funding occurred, RMD had an excellent year for project awards and the research backlog for our Contracts Research segment grew to $32.2 million at June 30, 2017 as compared to $30.0 million at September 30, 2016. Additionally, as in the prior quarters of fiscal 2017, our commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2017 included shipments of our CLYC scintillation crystals to Thermo Fisher Scientific for use in their RadEye SPRD-GN spectroscopic personal radiation detectors.

Now let me turn the call over to Rob Bowdring, our CFO.

Robert Bowdring

Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone. As Peter touched on all of the significant items for the quarter, I will only spend a few minutes summarizing a few points. Dynasil's revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $8.8 million, a 15% decrease compared to the $10.4 million in the same quarter last year. As Peter mentioned, this was the result of a $1 million decrease in revenue in our Optics segment and a $600,000 decrease in revenue in our Contract Research segment.

The revenue decreases in the Optics segment again was, as in prior quarters and as Peter alluded to, the primary result of the shipments in 2 OEM customers as compared to fiscal year 2016. The decrease in our Contract Research segment was largely due to significant delay in funding two U.S. government agencies as a result of the presidential administration transition.

As I discussed during last quarter's call, we anticipate that certain items were going to be different in 2017 as compared to our prior year. So we prepared for this through cost reductions, where possible and then we continued to make cost adjustments throughout the organization as circumstances warrant. Gross profit for the quarter was $3.4 million or 38% of revenues compared to $3.9 million or 38% of revenues for the quarter ended last June 30, 2016.

On the Optics segment side, gross profit decreased to $1.7 million this quarter compared to $2 million for the last quarter as the result of the decrease in revenue. Gross profit as a percent of sales in the Optics segment dipped slightly to 34% as compared to 35% in the same quarter in fiscal 2016 as a result of a change in the mix of products being sold. Gross profit increased to 43% in the Contract Research segment compared to 41% in the third quarter of 2016 due to an increase in sales of our commercial products, which carry a slightly higher profit margin within the Contract Research business. Total operating expenses remained at $3.6 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, essentially the same as the 3 months that ended June 30, 2016. Our operating expenses for both the Optics and the Contract Research segments remained the same at $1.6 million level of spending in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to the same period last year. Biomedical segment expenses were also essentially the same in the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 at $400,000.

As we have explained in past calls, the provision for income taxes in the first quarter of 2017 was a benefit of $2.7 million as a result of Xcede's deconsolidation from federal income tax reporting. The remaining tax valuation allowance on the books is $1.5 million for state taxes and Xcede. Net income loss attributable to common shareholders was a loss of $200,000 or $0.01 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and income of $300,000 or $0.02 -- a positive $0.02 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Now for a quick review of our cash situation. Our cash declined by $800,000 compared to the year ended September 30, 2016. The balance of $2.6 million, down to $1.8 million. The decrease was a result of working capital requirements across the company. However, we have increased slightly -- we have increased our cash slightly since the last quarter when it was $1.6 million. As I mentioned in May's call, Middlesex Savings Bank extended our $4 million line of credit to May 2020. In addition, they've also extended the company a new $1 million line of credit for equipment that will be interest only for the first part of the year and then turn into a 5-year term note at the one-year anniversary. With these items, we believe we have sufficient cash resources to carry out our plans for the remainder of the year and through 2018.

With that, Peter and I will be happy to take your questions. Phil?

Timothy Clarkson

Sounds like you're making progress on some fronts here. Now is there a longer term, assuming that you grow your revenues all a little bit. What would be kind of a pro forma net margin -- after-tax margin you guys would be looking at assuming that you get the "won't care a thing" spun off and you increase your revenues 15% or 20%?

Robert Bowdring

Tim, we have NOLs that we will be carrying through and take those as far as we can over the next couple of years. I think when we get through those, we'll be at the normal state in federal rates from a tax perspective. To be honest with you, we haven't looked at it all the way to the extent of the bottom line, but we know we have those NOLs to be using those in the near future.

Timothy Clarkson

Right. But I mean, is this a company that's capable of making 5% or 10% net after-tax at somewhat higher revenues?

Peter Sulick

Absolutely. Yes, it is a company that's capable of doing that. So we do have and we have been improving our gross margins. You can see that if you look at our margins over time, we are constantly looking at product mix within our existing product portfolio, where we call out certain of, let's call it, higher-cost margin products and sort of water and weed a little bit across our product portfolio. We have thousands of SKUs that we offer in this company. So we, I think as we saw the Xcede issue and as we move into some new lines of business within our existing Optics and scintillation products, we'll be moving into products that have a higher margin and as a result, have a higher ability to add to the bottom line.

And you can see a small example of that in this quarter where just the RMD margin went up a couple of points based on what we essentially said is our Contract Research business has decreased and our commercial business has increased and yet our profit margin -- our gross profit margin has increased. So if the product mix within RMD is a good example of how we can do exactly what it is I'm talking about, by moving into actual products with higher margin and as a result, throwing in better net income.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned three possibilities for increasing value for Xcede. On the previous 2 calls, you discussed maximizing shareholder value over all. Are there efforts besides the three you mentioned for increasing value in Xcede in terms of monetizing value in the entire company?

Peter Sulick

Well, of course. We have and I personally have and the board has, just to sort of reiterate the point, the objective of improving shareholder value. We believe that we've been held back a bit by this -- maybe whether we want to call it failure to communicate or failure for the market to recognize the value that we have and I assumes it's that answer. So we're doing the 3 things and others as they come along, to recognize that value if we can't. And we think that the effect of that will be positive on Dynasil as I've stated in my prepared remarks. We're also looking actively at growing the rest of Dynasil's both current portfolio and potentially new portfolio of products. And so as we do that, as we recognize increased profitability and as we potentially get into a situation where we might be able to find an accretive acquisition or something of that of nature, we believe that the overall value of Dynasil will improve and will increase. So that's what we're all working towards. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So you would say you're looking more towards the acquisition than possible sale of the rest of the company other than Xcede?

Peter Sulick

No. I think we're looking at 3 things. We think the overriding principle is to improve shareholder value. So we have the Xcede activity going on, which hopefully will result in shareholder value being realized in some way. We have growth in our current product portfolio and I talked a little bit about some those things today. We're looking at new coating technologies. We are actively engaged in website activities. We're building inventory for our website activities. We're offering additional products on our website so that we can plug into some direct-to-end-user sales as opposed to catalog OEM sales, things of that nature.

And to the extent that an accretive acquisition makes sense for us, we will do that. On the other -- but separately, in the event that something were to change and we were to find in some way another transaction that allowed us to accrete value to shareholders, we would certainly consider that as well. So we're not precluding anything. And speaking as one of the largest shareholders in the company, it's in my interest to do it. So that's why we are doing it for myself and for everyone else.

Unidentified Analyst

And would you say there's a high probability by next quarter's call that 1 of those 3 options for Xcede would be pretty far down by the road by then?

Peter Sulick

Yes. I think if you would've asked me that exact same question on the last quarter's call, I would have said by now this would've happened. And I certainly anticipated that we were going to be able to announce something by the middle of July. We've been working very hard to try to make this happen. So our next quarter call will not be until December, so I'm certainly very hopeful that something does happen by then and I believe that it will. I believe that we have enough potential opportunities that have been presented in each one of these instances that we will be in a position to be able to make something happen. So I will give you a qualified and hopeful yes.

Joe Furst

In your press release, you said -- you talked about RMD having a product pipeline, which we anticipate coming on line sooner or later over the next 18 months. Can you expand on that a little bit and say what -- and anything more about what kind of products or what kind of potential that has?

Peter Sulick

Yes. They will be scintillator-related, Joe. So they will be very similar products to CLYC and they will be -- and in addition to just the actual crystal itself, we do anticipate that we will be offering detectors, which means the crystal bundled with electronics attached to it and packaged in such a way that it becomes a direct component into an instrument. So as an example, that is the product that we are selling to Thermo Fisher. We're not selling them our raw crystal, we're selling them actual detectors. So we will continue to expand that business. And we are also looking at the potential for some instrumentation products and the potential for medical-related products as well, but they are not as far along as the materials science potential products that we have in the scintillation area.

Some of which, by the way, have been under development for 5-plus years. So they are now reaching the point where the size of the development of those crystals is reaching a commercially viable point. So it's no longer a 1-inch crystal to 3-inch crystal or to 5-inch crystal or et cetera, which takes years of development to get it up to that point. So that's what we anticipate the R&D product pipeline looking like over the next 1.5 year or so.

Peter Sulick

Thank you all for participating in our third quarter analyst call. As we mentioned, our next call will be following our year end results in December. Thank you all.

