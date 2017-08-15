MaxPoint Interactive's (MXPT) CEO Joe Epperson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Maxpoint Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:MXPT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Denise Garcia – Investor Relations

Joe Epperson – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Brad Schomber – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jinjin Qian – Needham

Operator

Welcome to the MaxPoint Interactive Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode to prevent background noise. [Operator Instructions] We will have a question-and-answer session later and instructions will be given at that time. The reminder this conference is being recorded.

Now I’d like to welcome and turn the call to Miss. Denise Garcia with Investor Relations.

Denise Garcia

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to MaxPoint’s second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Joe Epperson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Brad Schomber, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that the earnings release issued after the market close today along with the live broadcast of this earnings call are both available on our investor relations website at ir.maxpoint.com. A replay of this call will also be available later today on our investor relations website.

Before we begin discussing results, I’d like to remind you that our press release, this presentation, and our comments include forward-looking statements. These statements may include information concerning our guidance where possible or assumed future results of operations and expenses, business strategies and plans, market sizing, competitive position, the industry environment, and potential growth opportunities.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from results anticipated by our forward-looking statements. Please see our press release issued today, as well as our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for more details about such risks.

We make these statements as of August 14, 2017, and disclaim any obligation or duty to update any forward-looking statements made during this call. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during this call may not contain current or accurate information. Also, I’d like to remind you that we may discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance during the course of this call, such as revenue ex-TAC, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income or loss, and non-GAAP net income or loss per basic and diluted share. Additionally, we may refer to adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA during this presentation.

We also use our number of enterprise customers, which is an operating performance metric. Definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the press release and accompanying financial tables issued earlier today. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from or a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. Unless otherwise stated, growth comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period of the prior year.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Joe Epperson, MaxPoint’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Joe Epperson

Thank you, Denise. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today’s call. We continue to be on track with our plans in 2017 and our goal of becoming adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 and cash flow positive in 2018.

I’ll begin by walking you through our financial highlights for the second quarter and we’ll then discuss progress we’ve made against our 2017 goals before turning the call over to Brad. He will provide more details on our second quarter financial results and share our third quarter and updated 2017 guidance. Following Brad’s prepared remarks, we will open the line to your questions.

In the second quarter, revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs or revenue ex-TAC, was $23.4 million, within our guidance range of $23 million to $25 million. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $0.7 million, $400,000 above our guidance range of negative $2.1 million to negative $1.1 million.

Throughout 2017, we continue to be focused on executing across our three strategic initiatives. As a reminder, they are: one, expanding the reach of our intelligence across the entire marketing stack and ecosystem; two, providing products that enable our customers to fully realize the value of their enterprise data in their marketing; and three, achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2017 and planning to be cash flow positive in 2018.

I’ll now walk you through the progress we’ve made in each of these areas during the second quarter, starting with expanding the reach of our intelligence across the entire marketing ecosystem. The partnerships we announced last year have helped to expand the accessibility of MaxPoint’s data and intelligence. Customer requests for custom data segments have accelerated significantly during the first half of the year.

Additionally, revenue generated by these products has also significantly increased during the same period. This new segment requests from our customers represent unique data sets created specifically to support their individual programs. These are new products for us and we are still learning how requests for these specific data convert to revenue. However, the increase in overall activity furthers our confidence that expanding the reach of MaxPoint’s data intelligence across the entire marketing stack in ecosystem is the right strategic direction.

In April, we announced the expansion of our data integration partnership with LiveRamp to include digital audience data for the UK market. We touched on this briefly in our Q1 call in May, but I’ll remind you that since entering the UK market in 2014, we’ve seen a growing interest from brands and retailers in driving in-store sales by reaching local customers via their preferred platforms.

With this partnership, we can continue to lay the foundation for further international expansion while continuing to expand the reach of our intelligence across the entire marketing stack and ecosystem. We are seeing the arrival of a convergence between e-commerce and brick and mortar retail most recently with Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods.

This convergence is bringing the data and customer intelligence of online activity to the brick and mortar environment, and is an indicator of an underlying evolution of retail that has been going on for a while. While Amazon maybe on the front-end of this convergence, they are hardly the only ones.

Several retailers are starting to compete in new ways and are responding to the changing buying dynamics and customer needs. The message is clear, retailers need to evolve to compete in a new, converged e-commerce and brick and mortar reality. In particular, they need to invest in new technologies that enabled deeper consumer behavior insights to inform the customer experience.

We have seen this retail convergence coming for some time and is focused on providing data in the store, out of the store, and overall measurement to help our customers answer the single most important question they face, what does the consumer really want? We are focus on providing products that enable our customers to fully realize the value of their enterprise data in their marketing.

Last quarter, we announced the collaboration with Adobe Audience Manager that enables Adobe customers to activate CRM list that have been enriched by MaxPoint’s Customer Catalyst directly through Adobe’s Audience Manager. Marketers, who store their first party data in Audience Manager, can now take advantage of continuous data enrichment from Customer Catalyst.

Customer Catalyst enhances their customer profiles with intelligence about store visits, household level brand preferences and real time purchase intent. The enriched list can be activated across any marketing technology that syncs with Adobe Audience Manager. This collaboration is one example of our efforts to provide unique business intelligence to our clients and widen our relationship with existing marketing technology partners.

During the quarter, we announced two major feature enhancements to Customer Catalyst. The first set expands MaxPoint’s matching technology, linking customers e-mail addresses with households to improve enrichment and multi-channel activation. The second uses existing CRM and customer profiles to create intelligent models for identifying high-value prospects.

Customer Catalyst matches e-mail addresses to households for use across desktop, display, video mobile and social channels, resulting in a more unified customer view. Our proprietary matching technology delivered higher match rate than solutions that largely rely on cookies. Customer Catalyst can also add households to list based on an ideal customer profile that may not be reflected in the customer’s current list by using MaxPoint’s proprietary in-market location and product preference data.

Our unique full view of each consumer brings marketers exceptional audiences at the scale needed to achieve highly personalized efforts on a national level. Our clients have recognized the unique value Customer Catalyst offers and as a result, we have signed multiple Customer Catalyst engagements since its launch late last year.

Lastly, in terms of PathPoint, several large retailers continue to participate in pilot programs with us. We are pleased with the initial client results and we have seen our first set of customers expand and extend their programs with us. Overall, revenue from new products grow by over 75% from Q1 to Q2. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $2.3 million year-over-year in the second quarter and by over $4.6 million year-over-year in the first half of 2017.

For the trailing 12 months, adjusted EBITDA is a positive $2 million. We are well on our way to becoming adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 and cash flow positive in 2018. Longer-term, we remain committed to reaching 20% or greater adjusted EBITDA margins in 2020. As these quarter’s results demonstrate, we have made fundamental changes to our business to increase profitability.

Before I hand things over to Brad, I’d like to end by saying our business is well-positioned to capture secular tailwinds of retail convergence. Our new products are gaining momentum and we are increasing our profitability. I look forward to the second half of 2017. And now I’ll turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Schomber

Thank you, Joe, and good afternoon, everyone. Q2 was in line with our expectations and our guidance range for revenue ex-TAC, while above our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, one large advertiser started to campaign a few weeks later than planned and several CPG advertisers delayed programs to the back half of 2017, causing revenue ex-TAC to be slightly below the midpoint of our range.

As we go deeper with larger advertisers and manage advertising programs, we would expect changes and timing of campaigns to have a greater impact on revenue from quarter-to-quarter than those from smaller advertisers. On the profitability side, we continue to drive EBITDA improvement through innovation and solid cost management.

We continue to show solid progress against their key initiatives, and now I’ll take you through the financial highlights starting with customer account. In Q2, we continued with our plan of going deeper with our largest clients and strengthening our relationships with them through our strategic initiatives, including the MaxPoint Solutions group.

Our net enterprise customers increased by five from the prior quarter or 1% to end the quarter at 735. For the quarter, revenue from the MaxPoint Solutions group customers increased 10%, an 82% of Solutions group revenue came from customers utilizing both our advertising and measurement solutions, demonstrating that we are going deeper with our larger clients.

Moving now to revenue for the second quarter. GAAP revenue declined 9% year-over-year to $32.8 million. Revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs, the measure upon which we evaluate the growth of our business, increased 1% for the quarter to $23.4 million. Our revenue ex-TAC margin was 71.2% for Q2, a 679 basis point improvement compared to 64.5% in Q2 of 2016.

During the quarter, non-display advertising was 62% of our total revenue, up from 49% in the second quarter of last year. Mobile continues to be our fastest growing channel and was up 16% year-over-year in the second quarter. Mobile impressions comprised 65% of the billable impressions we serve compared to 51% a year ago.

In the second quarter, 86% of our enterprise customers utilized both display and non-display channels through MaxPoint, up from 81% a year ago. Other cost of revenue was $5.4 million for the second quarter or 223% of revenue ex-TAC compared to $4.9 million or 21% of revenue ex-TAC in the second quarter last year.

In the second quarter, our gross profit was $18 million, which represented 77% of revenue ex-TAC. Our gross margin, as a percentage of revenue ex-TAC decreased by 177 basis points year-over-year, as a result of the changes in revenue ex-TAC and other cost of revenue noted earlier.

Sales and marketing expenses totaled $12.5 million or 53% of revenue ex-TAC, a 367 basis point improvement over the same period last year, ending headcount in sales and marketing with 191 people, down one from the previous quarter. Research and development expenses $6.4 million during the quarter, were 27% of revenue ex-TAC, a 336 basis point improvement from Q2. We ended the quarter at 126 research and development employees, an increase of two from the prior quarter.

General and administrative expense was $4 million during the quarter or 17% of revenue ex-TAC, a 191 basis point improvement versus last year. We ended the quarter at 45 general and administrative heads, the same as last quarter.

Net loss was $5 million in the second quarter compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.7 million in the second quarter compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2016 and above our guidance range as we continue to increase our efficiencies of the business.

GAAP basic and diluted loss per share was $0.75 in the second quarter. Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share was $0.55. We ended the quarter with $15.7 million of cash. We utilized $7.1 million in cash from operations, drew down $4.8 million in net funds on our line of credit and had approximately $2.1 million of capital expenditures, including capitalized software. Our line of credit revolver was $23.5 million at the end of Q2 versus $18.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

In June, we amended our agreement with Silicon Valley Bank to extend the maturity data of our revolving line of credit through June 30, 2019. The agreement initially, signed in June 2014, allows for potential maximum aggregate advances of up to $35 million. As a reminder, our credit revolver is secured by our receivables and serves as our working capital bridge between our receivables and payables.

As a result of the 90-day plus billing cycle between advertisers and their agencies who then manage payments through median technology companies like MaxPoint, our credit revolver is used to bridge this time gap between our receivables and payables.

Moving on to our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. For 2017, we are maintaining our guidance for revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of $101.5 million to $105.5 million. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we are increasing adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of positive $2.5 million to $4.5 million. We expect our basic and diluted share counts to be between 6.8 million and 6.9 million shares for 2017.

For the third quarter, we expect revenue ex-TAC to be in the range of $25.0 million to $28.2 million. We expect our revenue to ramp throughout the second half of the year as our new products gain traction and build. We expect our adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.1 million to $3.1 million. We expect our basic and diluted share counts to be between 6.7 million shares and 6.8 million shares for the quarter.

To wrap up, we are on track with our plans for the year and our strategic initiatives that our products are growing and we are increasing our profitability. And with that, we’ll now open up the line to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from the line of Jinjin Qian with Needham. Your line is now open.

Jinjin Qian

Thanks a lot. Two questions for me. One is, we see a meaningful improvement of take rate of this quarter kind of breaking out from the 66% to 69% range from that – from the previous expectation. Just wanting to see how much of that is kind of driven by the decrease of traffic acquisition costs versus kind of the revenue mix from increasing revenue mix from new products? And second question is, we kind of see the customer count Q-over-Q growth this quarter, and I’m trying to see what’s the driver of that? Do we expect to see customer count to continue to increase for the remainder of the year? And maybe how your conversation with the retailers and brands have kind of sort of changed because of the Amazon deal? Thanks a lot.

Brad Schomber

Sure. Hey, Jinjin, this is Brad, I’ll take the few first portions of that. Yes, we did see that revenue ex-TAC margin increased over the quarter. The significant portion of that was the continuing improvement on our bidding technology and our bidding algorithms on that. And to a lesser extent, but they did play a part, revenue mix did affect that, and our new products, our higher-margin products, driving net margin down to or their revenue down to the gross margin level. So most of it is bidding technology, but there is a smaller portion that is related to new products.

On the customer count question, I think as we are focused on our larger customers and really increasing our revenue per customer as the year moves on, we’d expect our customer count to moderate. So in Q1, if you recall, our customer count decreased by 4% this quarter, we’re up by 1%, and I expect a similar sort of fluctuations in the future here.

Jinjin Qian

Okay. As a follow-up on the take rate, so what is kind of the expectation going forward? Do we expect the improvement on the bidding technology to kind of sustain into the second half, and so it will be like similar level at Q2 level? Or what is kind of the expectation?

Brad Schomber

I think we talked about 66% to 69%. I think that’s still a reasonable level. We do have Q4 typically as a more expensive time frame for us as well.

Jinjin Qian

Okay, thanks Brad.

Joe Epperson

Okay. And Jinjin, I’ll take the portion of the call about conversations with retailers and such like that here recently. As we kind of said in our prepared statement, we have several pilot programs going on with large retailers, and we’re very – these are very active pilot programs. We’re meeting and chatting with them regularly across these multiple several large retailers. And what we’re seeing is exactly kind of what we mirrored in our prepared statement of that, it is very clear to us and I believe it’s also very clear to the retailers that we’re working with that the idea of the difference between online and offline is rapidly disappearing.

And as their sophistication, their operations online has continued to evolve, they have – their reception towards, in particular, our PathPoint product and its ability to give them, essentially give them online tight metrics for the physical world to date has resonated better than even we expected. And I think you can see that reflected overall in our new product growth that grew 75% from Q1 to Q2.

Jinjin Qian

Got it. So do you have kind of an updated time line regarding PathPoint? And if you had kind of initial success with the pilot programs, and you mentioned they’ve expanded the collaboration with you guys, so do you have any update on the time line there?

Joe Epperson

Yes. We’ve seen, like as you pointed out and what we’ve said, we’ve seen them expand and continue to extend these programs, and I think that is the big update for this quarter that we are continuing to see that process of expansion, and we’re seeing that process of both expansion and extension. And the depth of information that they’re getting involved, the depth of information that we’re generating for them has also expanded and extended. But as far as like additional specifics around how we think these things are going to convert at all, I still think it’s still – we’re still in the beginning stages of it. And as these programs continue to mature, we’ll be able to provide better updates. But these are – as a reminder, these are long lead-time products that have both a hardware and a software component. And – but I couldn’t be more internally PathPoint has exceeded our – all of new products in fact have exceeded our expectations collectively today.

Jinjin Qian

Great. Thanks, Joe. Thanks, Brad.

Joe Epperson

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our Q&A session for today and program. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.