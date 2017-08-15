Nuance: Is That A Mirage Of Growth Or The Real Thing?

Nuance Guidance - Figuring out the wheat from the chaff

Let’s cut to the chase. Nuance (NASDAQ:NUAN), when all the one-time issues are removed, is achieving accelerating growth and is continuing to improve operating margins. As a result of a significant and rather successful hack called NotPetya, the company has forecast a modest decline in earnings over the next 2-3 quarters. The shares have responded to that decline and ignored the growth acceleration. What it means to investors is that there is now an opportunity to acquire shares in Nuance at exceptionally attractive valuation metrics. No one can know how long the window will last - and given the history of this company, one needs to be cautious about looking at positive developments. Yes, in many ways this has been a star-crossed company for investors. But I have to write about logic and not my own frustrations in trying to analyze these shares.

Logically, investors should be buying-buying now and averaging over the next few months until Nuance next reports its results. The bad stuff is out there and baked into the shares. The very positive operational developments have simply been ignored and are quite compelling. Simply put, the guide-down Nuance provided to its forecast in its latest quarterly earnings release, and the concomitant share price reaction, present an opportunity that should be taken by investors, albeit on a prudent basis. The growth, as I will explore in the balance of this article, is the real thing. The hack, while an issue, is neither intractable nor a longer-term problem.

What did Nuance announce, and how did the company get there?

Nuance announced the results of its June ending quarter on August 8, 2017. The results themselves were probably better than might have been anticipated in the wake of the global malware incident that had led to a disruption of the company’s worldwide operation, primarily in its healthcare transcription and imaging businesses. I have linked here to commentary from an industry publication regarding the virulence of the NotPetya, its possible impact on Nuance, and interestingly, some potential longer-term benefits for the company.

Specifically, the company reported results that showed a small increase in revenue compared to the results of the prior year. Of equal significance, it reported another quarter of very strong net new bookings growth, this time 24% year on year, net of the impact of the malware account which interdicted about $10 million of bookings in the company’s imaging sector at the end of the quarter. Net new bookings for the quarter as actually signed reached $439 million. Nuance has seen substantial net new bookings growth since Q4 of fiscal 2016, and it is reasonable to surmise that bookings are a reasonable proxy for the course of future revenue performance.

Nuance’s Enterprise Group, which was not impacted by the malware attack, saw the highest level of bookings since the company started to report bookings. The enterprise business saw substantial strength in sales of biometric solutions (those where voice is used as a security agent), including a record contract signed with a large global financial installation. Speaking personally, I can hardly wait for my own very backward global financial institution Citibank to adopt voice biometrics and spare me from excessive keystrokes and frequent frustration.

Nuance continues to enjoy expanded penetration in terms of what it calls omni-channel cloud offerings that involve automated customer engagement processes. Essentially, these kinds of solutions use some level of AI to automate the call center and avoid some of the tedious menus one is forced to navigate when trying to use prior-generation customer service operations. I have been surprised that it has taken as long as it has for these solutions to be adopted, as they are potentially such a powerful competitive tool for companies that pioneer deployment - but perhaps the issue of customization has been a greater barrier than I might have expected.

The other high-growth business segment for this company last quarter was Mobile, which continued to see both reported revenue growth and bookings growth. Within Mobile, Nuance continues to see both expanding customer acquisition and deepening engagement in its automotive solutions. As with almost every other software business, AI, in this case as part of the company’s Dragon Drive, HMI (human/machine interface) set of customized offerings, has proven to be to have a significant positive impact on demand, as it offers vehicle producers ways of differentiating their offerings to improve the experience of drivers.

The company is still in the process of reaching a meaningful level of revenues from its IoT/Smart Home products. Yes, the era of talking to appliances has dawned, for better or for worse, and many TV vendors have already integrated voice capabilities in their higher-end offerings. I have, personally, yet to talk to my TV - but then again, I suppose I might be considered anti-social. Over time, it is reasonable to project that the use of voice technology as part of smart homes will ultimately have a noticeable impact on the revenue growth rate of Nuance.

The malware incident was estimated to have cost the company about $15 million, or 3% of non-GAAP revenues in the just-reported quarter. EPS was estimated to have been impacted by $.03/share, or about 10% of the reported earnings number, because of the malware attack. The malware incident was specifically reflected in the 3-year total of on-demand contracts, which fell from the record level achieved last quarter. Overall, the attack on Nuance’s HIM transcription network has probably speeded up the continuing migration to the company’s Dragon Medical cloud solutions.

Evaluating the malware incident

There has been much written about the Malware incident, both in terms of the technical process of the attack as well as its impact on Nuance. I certainly do not purport to have the knowledge as to whether the company should have been better fortified to deal with the attack or have had better strategies to restore service to its users in the wake of the attack. That is not really a useful discussion for current and prospective stockholders. At this point, the hack of the customer order entry process in Nuance’s Imaging business has been mitigated. At this point, most, but not perhaps all, of the company’s transcription network has been restored to the level of functionality that existed before the attack.

The costs of the attack are going to be seen in Nuance’s Q4 operational performance. The company will lose about $75 million of revenue in Q4 because of the loss of transcription volume and the grant of credits to current customers. That represents more than 15% of total revenues that had been expected in the company's medical business and probably represents almost 30% of the revenues it had expected from medical transcription services.

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be impacted by about $.12 in the 4th quarter, which is something on the range of 35% of the EPS that might otherwise have been anticipated. These losses will be reflected in cash flow from operations (CFFO) and will fall in the 4th quarter. Not only have revenues been impacted, but inevitably some collections have been delayed and are not likely to be entirely mitigated during the current fiscal year.

Some losses from the breach are expected to impact the results of the following fiscal year, although self-evidently, they will make comparisons easier in the last two quarters of the year. The company is now projecting that the losses in transcription revenues for the upcoming fiscal year will be about 3.5% of total anticipated revenues. The impact on year-to-year comparisons overall using that projection will be about 1% - positive! The overall revenue loss, as projected, is expected to impact operating profits by $25 million, and that would have a net after-tax EPS impact of $.05-.06 at the current non-GAAP tax rate and using the company’s current estimated diluted share count of 296 million.

I think at this point it might be useful to consider just what investors might actually expect in terms of operational performance both this current quarter and through 2018. Needless to say, and as highlighted by the linked article, inevitably Nuance will lose some market share in transcription to competitors, and it will accelerate the decline in medical transcription revenues through conversion to Dragon Medical. I think it is likely, in a situation in which visibility is foggy at best, that the company will have erred on the side of conservatism in setting investor expectations. As I tried to illustrate above, Nuance is actually forecasting a reduction in its organic growth projection net of the attack, and yet it was quite evident, simply from having listened to the conference call, not the impression the company is trying to provide.

At the end of the day, and despite the overall impact of the malware impact, the company actually raised its bookings growth target for the full year, primarily because of overperformance during the first 3 quarters of the year. Comparisons in Q4 for bookings were always going to be tough because of the 45% bookings growth seen in that quarter in the year-earlier period. Nuance typically does see some super-sized transactions in every quarter, and that was certainly the case in Q3. I think on evaluating the state of the pipeline, and based on strong sales momentum in many areas of Nuance’s business, it seems likely that the company will see some, although very modest, growth in Q4 bookings, which will push full-year growth to about 10%.

Some thoughts about fiscal year 2018 in terms of bookings, revenues and margins

I think I ought to start by saying that the absence of Carl Icahn as a shareholder and his board presence is something to be considered in evaluating the overall outlook. Icahn is who he is, and he clearly was a factor in constraining opex growth for this company and keeping it focused more on margin improvement than on growth optimization. While that doesn’t mean that the opex spigots have been turned back on to any substantial degree, this company is a bit more likely now to increase its opex expenditures than might have been the case a year ago. Contrariwise, I imagine Nuance will probably show a bit faster top line growth than it has projected.

I would, at this point, normally review some of the operating expense metrics in some detail. That probably does not make sense in the wake of the hack, which will lead to some material increases in expense ratios over the next two-three quarters. Even with the impact of the hack, Nuance was able to sustain gross margins levels on a GAAP basis in the just reported quarter. The company reported a modestly higher level of GAAP losses primarily because of amortization, restructuring and acquisition-related costs which are not included in non-GAAP EPS calculations.

Again, for the just-reported quarter, GAAP opex ratios were slightly lower than in the year-earlier period. The company’s operating cash flow improved marginally in Q3 compared to the year-earlier period, primarily because of better collections and other balance sheet items.

Nuance, as part of its review of the impact of the NotPetya hack, provided a perspective on top line and earnings expectations for fiscal 2018 that I have detailed earlier in this article. Those projections are now embedded in the consensus. I think the estimates are likely to be noticeably lower than probably makes sense.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the company is suggesting that the impact of the breach will diminish next year, from about $90 million in revenue loss for this fiscal year to about $70 million. So, that is basically a 1% revenue tailwind which was simply not considered in the guidance provided for revenue growth in fiscal 2018. And one might question just how realistic the $70 million estimate might be for lost revenues. If one tries to disaggregate the sums, the conclusion is that management thinks it will lose a significant proportion of its medical transcription business more or less permanently.

Management was not really questioned about the basis for its projections on the call, and I certainly have no way of knowing if its projections regarding permanent market share loss are realistic. By all accounts, the hack was one of those unforeseen events that was more on the lines of an act of nature than something that could reasonably have been anticipated and planned for. It would appear that the company restored service rapidly, issued substantial credits to users (part of the $70 million revenue loss projected for fiscal 2018), and offered users a highly reduced cost option to migrate to cloud-based Dragon Medical - the latter being the company’s longer-term strategy in any event. Nuance had said that prior to the malware attack, Dragon Medical cloud growth would have exceeded the decline in medical transcription. It has also said that its revenue loss estimate for the next fiscal year does not include any accelerated revenue growth from medical cloud bookings.

The company also suggested that next year’s loss of revenue would take down operating margins by 100 basis points, and that is the expectation that is in the consensus estimates published on Firstcall. While I have no specific knowledge to dispute the company’s estimates, it is just as well to remember that Nuance had restored 90% of the annualized volume of lines transcribed by the end of last month. Most of the other services were actually restored earlier in July. According to the company, in a press release issued independently of the earnings call, no Nuance customer data has been altered, lost or removed by the malware. The company said that the "Use of Nuance’s Dragon Medical One product has increased among clients seeking an alternative for physicians to capture patient documentation. The PowerScribe and Dragon Medical One solutions were not impacted by the June 27 incident and have remained available to our customers."

Healthcare has been the largest business at Nuance for some years. But transcription revenues have been falling for some time now. The company does not detail the breakout between transcription and cloud in medical, but given that the total run rate for medical revenues is around $900 million, it seems as though the company is estimating an impact of well more than 10% on its transcription business. That seems to be a very aggressive estimate of the longer-term impact on its malware business.

Investors/analysts have never quite received some formula for translating bookings growth into revenue growth. As best as can be determined, about 30% of bookings turn into revenues in the first 12 months, another 30% turn into revenues in the 2nd year, with 90% of bookings recorded as revenue by the end of 5 years. So far this year, booking growth has been at quite elevated levels and has exceeded management expectations. That really was true in this past quarter as well, with bookings growth rising by more than 20% year on year. The company is forecasting that bookings growth will be nominal in the current quarter, because last year included some very large deals that drove bookings growth up 45% year over year.

One of the things that have happened this year, not just for this company but for almost all enterprise software vendors, is that users have been willing to invest in larger projects than has been the case for several years now. Nuance has the kinds of solutions that lend themselves to super-size transactions. The large biometric deal with a financial institution is typical of some of the projects for which Nuance competes. It would be hardly be surprising to find that the company wound up closing some extra-large transactions in fiscal Q4, and those transactions are not part of the current bookings forecast.

Last year, in the wake of the huge Q4 bookings attainment, bookings grew 4%. This year they are expected to grow 10%, and they will presumably grow by some noticeable level in fiscal 2018, although the company hasn’t yet forecast that specific number. So, I am inclined to believe that with the current level of bookings growth forecast, coupled with the conservative composition of the forecast, the company should be able to achieve greater than a 2-4% increase in revenues next year, and that in turn should lead to operating margins exceeding those the company used in its presentation this quarter.

When I consider the various puts and takes of the both the malware incident and the basic demand drivers for this business, I am inclined to believe that the current set-up presents investors with an environment in which it is more likely than not that Nuance will be in a position to beat expectations and raise its forecast over the coming quarters, and because of the malware impact, the base of expectations is quite low.

Valuation

How much are Nuance shares worth? Many retail investors have little confidence in the management of this business and particularly in the company’s CEO, Paul Ricci. Mr. Ricci has received generous, not to say obscene, compensation for his services, and investors have not achieved positive returns. There is a fundamental unfairness in that, and one that is really not easy to accept.

By all accounts, Nuance had been on the receiving end of offers from a variety of enterprise IT vendors over the years. But it seems likely that there was no reasonable interest from potential acquirers during the period (4/13-5/17) in which Icahn was invested in this company.

And the company hasn’t really been able to monetize much of its technology in a time frame that has produced decent headline results. At some point, investors want to see headline revenue and earnings growth, and while there are many green shoots in that regard, the buds certainly haven’t flowered. To say that Nuance as an investment has been star-crossed would be an understatement - and being star-crossed weighs on valuation.

With those kinds of headwinds, it might be expected that valuation for Nuance is likely be to reflect some level of negative emotion. In other words, it will take more growth and more earnings to move these shares than would otherwise be the case.

And that leads to a discussion of just how fast this company really might be growing. I have tried to do the best I could to remove what at the end of the day is a one-time event in making an assessment regarding its current and projected operational performance.

As is the case for many older software vendors, Nuance has a business segment in decline - medical transcription - and most of the rest of the business has recently experienced double-digit growth. As mentioned earlier, I have commented on Nuance several times in the past - not perhaps the most edifying experience in the world. Over that period of time, the problem has been that the fall in the company’s boat declining segments has outdueled the growth businesses in a quantitative sense. According to management on the last call, that had been set to change this past quarter. Whether that is true or not specifically, it does seem likely now that the true growth rate of Nuance is going to be emerging in the coming months.

An interesting omission in the conference call last quarter was commentary about declines in its handset business. Nuance’s mobile business expanded at rates a bit greater than had been previously projected, and the company continued to enjoy success with service providers as well as with the automotive suppliers whose revenue is included in this segment.

Nuance has had a smaller boat anchor in its imaging division, and that division suffered noticeably from the malware attack. But management has said that the pipeline is growing in that business, and that it should be stable in fiscal 2018. Imaging is its smallest business and really has very tenuous connections with the rest of the company’s offerings. It does not seem to this writer to be an optimal strategic allocation of capital. Regardless, it seems likely that the boat anchor effect of this division will not be noticeable going forward.

Where all that leaves me is to expect that this company can, and is likely to, achieve high-single digit growth spearheaded by enterprise, automotive, IoT offerings and Dragon Medical in the cloud. That is probably a level of growth that is greater than reflected by the current share valuation.

Currently, based on the data in the last earnings release, Nuance has 288 million outstanding shares. Overall, outstanding shares have increased modestly. The company is forecasting a 2.3% increase in outstanding shares going forward, and I will use that forecast in developing valuation metrics. It has a current market cap of just less than $4.8 billion. The company has net debt of $1.7 billion. Its enterprise value is $6.5 billion. The consensus revenue estimates for the next twelve months are about $2 billion. So, the EV/S is a bit over 3.2X. That multiple is reasonable if the company can’t grow more than 2-4% and is quite a bargain if it can attain high-single digit growth.

Non-GAAP consensus earnings estimates for the next 12 months, based on the projections portrayed by the Firstcall consensus, and which include some level of cost for the hack, are about $1.15 per share. This number includes the impact of losses from the hack, and is therefore less than a reasonably anticipated level of earnings subsequent to the impact of the hack and its remediation. Besides the hack, there are many adjustments in the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP which I will not discuss at this point, but currently, net of taxes, stock-based comp represents about 25% of reported non-GAAP EPS.

I would be surprised if Nuance didn’t over-attain its EPS projection in a noticeable fashion. But in any event, it has a P/E on the consensus earnings projection of less than 14X. That is probably less than a typical number, even for IT vendors expecting modest growth, and reflects investor disenchantment with the many stumbles of this company.

The company’s cash flow was and will be impacted by the malware attack. Overall, the difference between non-GAAP EPS and CFFO is going to be the change in deferred revenues as well as any other changes in the balance sheet. The deferred revenue balance has been showing consistent year-on-year growth and is now up almost 10% year to date. That is part of the difference between reported revenue growth and bookings growth. I think a projection for CFFO in the range of $400 million for the next 12 months is a reasonable expectation. At that level, and with capex running at about a $60 million annual rate, the company would have free cash flow of $340 million. It would produce a free cash flow yield of greater than 5%, and adjusted for the impact of the malware attack, the free cash flow yield would be greater than 6%. That, again, is about consistent with numbers that could be expected for the modest growth the company has forecast and is quite a bargain if the company can reach high-single digit growth with continued modest margin expansion.

Nuance shares have pulled back by about 14% since the malware attack was first announced. If it proves to be a one-time event, as I believe, the pullback has provided investors with an excellent entry point. But in addition to the pullback since the announcement of the hack attack, the company announced a very strong quarter in terms of its ongoing operations and essentially raised guidance when looked at on a holistic basis. Owning NUAN shares has not been a pleasant experience for most investors, including this writer, and I do not currently have a position in the name. But I think the balance of risk and reward is strongly weighted in favor of investors at this point.

