Clean Diesel Technologies' (CDTI) CEO Matthew Beale on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Cathy Mattison - LHA

Matthew Beale - CEO

Tracy Kern - CFO

Analysts

Brad Noss - Roth Capital Partners

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen and Company

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Cathy and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, we announced our results for the second quarter. Those results demonstrate tangible progress towards our goal of transforming the company into a provider of enabling technology to the emissions catalyst market by the end of the year.

As we will discuss in a moment, our focus on providing technology to manufacturing partners in China and India has translated into a strong revenue pipeline that will gain visibility during the second half of 2017.

The organizational transformation necessary to convert that pipeline into profitable growth for the company is beginning to take hold as our second quarter results will attest. Operating expenses for the quarter were below our previous target run rate of $3 million and we will continue to manage them downward during the second half of the year.

Although initial stocking orders for private label programs in the North American heavy duty market continued to impact our gross profit margins, the significant reduction in operating expenses allowed us to approach breakeven at the operating income level during the second quarter.

Perhaps most importantly, though, cash burn was down sharply for the quarter, with the use of cash for the period attributable mainly to debt reduction.

As we complete our exit of high-volume, low-value coating by the end of 2017, we will further reduce our operating footprint and lower our breakeven revenue threshold to $20 million. Additional opportunities to streamline our infrastructure will emerge as we extend the technology provider business model to the North American heavy duty market.

Our commercial efforts continued to be centered on partners with the downstream distribution and manufacturing capabilities. This will allow us to reduce capital deployed in this market and focus on provision of technology and materials. These initiatives will be completed by the end of the year and allow the company to achieve sustainable profitability as our commercial pipeline converts into higher margin revenue.

With a leaner and more focused organization and a clean balance sheet, CDTi now has a very solid foundation from which to pursue its technology provider business model. This model resonates very strongly in markets such as China and India, where independent coaters compete effectively with large global players for business with domestic and international automakers.

During the last six months, we have completed technology validation work and established supply agreements with leading domestic coaters in China including Kailong, [Indiscernible].

Together with these partners, we are pursuing multiple opportunities on both existing vehicle platforms and new vehicles to be launched with the introduction of China VI. Near-term revenues will be derived primarily from running change and cost down programs for existing vehicles. With validation work now completed for running change programs, we expect to begin shipping our powders during the fourth quarter.

While 2017 revenue will be limited, these initial shipments are very significant as they mark the insertion of CDTi in our partner supply chain and facilitate the addition of cost down programs during the first half of 2018.

As it relates to cost-down initiatives, we currently have nine live programs with our partners, with two of those programs already in durability testing. Durability testing is the final hurdle needed for automaker approval before going to production.

We expect additional programs to enter durability testing during the fall, increasing significantly our certainty of revenue in 2018. As a general rule, durability testing, which can last several months, indicates a high level of OEM commitment to proceeding with the program.

We are also making important progress in China for new vehicles to be launched as early China VI models. Three major platforms representing over a million vehicles in annual production are undergoing OEM validation. We would expect durability testing to begin in late Q4 or early Q1 2018 with revenue beginning in the second half of 2018.

In India, we have made important progress with our partner, Sud-Chemie, in developing an exciting revenue pipeline. We are completing OEM validation work for three cost -down programs and expect durability testing to begin in the fall. These programs would likely produce initial revenue during mid-2018.

In terms of near-term revenue opportunities in India, together with Sud-Chemie we have identified cost down initiatives for several two-wheeler models and expect to begin shipping product before the end of Q4 this year. The motorcycle market in India is enormous with some 25 million vehicles produced annually.

As an additional source of near-term revenue with our Powder-to-Coat model, we have created a solution for the European retrofit market using our SCR DeNOx technology. We expect shipments to begin in the fourth quarter with an initial [Indiscernible] producing coated catalyst followed by powder sales. We are looking for opportunities to replicate this initiative in Europe where SCR technology is in demand.

Last but not the least; we continue making progress in our efforts with Panasonic in the Chinese heavy duty market. Our focus with Panasonic is on OEM business, which will more likely result in meaningful revenue during late 2018 and early 2019.

The commercial pipeline for our technology provider business model is gaining important visibility during the first half of 2017, and that visibility will continue to grow as more platforms enter durability testing during the fall of this year.

Over to Tracy Kern for a detailed discussion of our financial results.

Tracy Kern

Thank you, Matthew. For the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016, revenue was $8.4 million in both those periods. Coated catalyst revenue was $4.8 million in both periods. Emission control systems revenue was $3 million compared to $2.9 million during the prior year. Technology and advanced materials revenue was $567,000 compared to $630,000.

Gross margin was 23% compared to 20%. Gross margin continues to reflect the ongoing realignment of our business strategy, including temporary price reductions as we launch new customers in private label programs. The increase in gross margin as a percent of revenue during the three-month period was due to a shift in revenue mix as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total operating expenses were $2.3 million compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2016, reflecting the positive effects of the company's cost reduction initiatives undertaken in 2016, as well as a reduction in the liability related to the exit from our Canadian manufacturing facility.

Research and development costs will be impacted by the timing of testing events in the future quarters. We anticipate operating expenses will remain at $3 million or lower per quarter for the remainder of 2017.

Operating loss improved to $216,000 from $919,000 in the same period last year. Net loss was $385,000 or $0.02 per share compared to a loss of $222,000 or $0.06 per share in the same period last year.

Turning to the balance sheet, at June 30, 2017, we reported cash of $1.6 million as compared to $7.8 million at December 31, 2016. In the first quarter, we decreased our liabilities and outstanding debt by $3.5 million and in the second quarter, we further reduced our outstanding debt by $566,000. Also in the second quarter, we decreased our cash usage to $800,000 for the three-month period due to lower operating expenses and the conversion of inventory into revenue.

And now for our guidance, based on our current business configuration as well as first half results, we continue to expect revenue to be between $32 million and $35 million. Gross margin is expected to be between 23% and 25%.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Matthew.

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Tracy. We are on track to complete the transformation of our business by the end of 2017, and we will enter 2018 with a strong technology and materials revenue pipeline.

As cost down and new vehicle programs enter durability testing in the coming months, revenue visibility for our technology materials initiatives, the future of CDTi will continue to gain momentum. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

And with that, we'd like to open the call up for questions please operator.

Our first question comes from the line of Matt Koranda with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

Brad Noss

Hey guys, this is Brad Noss on for Matt.

Matthew Beale

Hi Brad.

Tracy Kern

Hey Brad.

Brad Noss

I just want -- I wanted to see if we could jump into your guidance a little bit for your gross margin. Just based on the run rate for the first half of the year, which we expect a pretty strong pick up in the second half to reach that 23% to 25% guidance range, I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more detail on what exactly the largest drivers of margin are in the back half and if we should expect more of a ramp into Q4 or just another step change into Q3 and relatively steady for the second half of the year?

Matthew Beale

Yes. Brad thanks. I think it's much more of the latter in terms of -- I think, the first quarter, particularly, there was a lot of noise in the numbers. But as we get into the second half of the year, particularly in Q3, we'll build upon -- we expect to build upon the results in the second quarter and that will continue into the fourth quarter. I think the math, you're right, does support us being at the lower end of the range, but nonetheless within that range.

Brad Noss

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just for this quarter, you mentioned some continuation of the headwinds from the introductory pricing or some of the stocking orders, I believe, for the private label launch. Can you just talk about -- or help us quantify what those headwinds were and would you expect them to continue into Q3?

Matthew Beale

I think if you think about the private label programs, it's really -- there's an initial launch where we've got our customers doing all of their distribution centers, getting stocked. And we do have a policy, obviously, as we're looking at initial stocking orders, we're looking at the life of a program. And there are some -- there has been some concessions to get those initial price points, get the initial stocking orders up and running.

We don't expect that at all to persist going forward. We would hope -- as we get into Q3 and most of these larger programs are up and running, that we would revert to what is the more -- is really the standard pricing for those arrangements.

Brad Noss

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just in regards to the $3 million OpEx rate that you had targeted. Last quarter, obviously, you guys came in a little bit under that this quarter, but you had mentioned potentially achieving even lower operating expenses for the balance of the year, if not -- if you, at least holding them consistent.

But can you just talk about how much is left in the operating expenses that could potentially be reduced? And sort of what those reductions will be related to if you are able to achieve them?

Matthew Beale

Yes. I think it's really -- we talked a little bit about the end of the year, the end of the high-volume, low-value coating activity. That continues to be part of it. We simply will need less of an infrastructure in order to -- as we transition away from that activity, which is very resource-intensive, so there's an element of that involved.

There's also some efficiencies that we find, again, as we look to grow some of the -- particularly the North American heavy duty activity, we look to grow more as a technology provider in that segment. We're able to drive some efficiencies through the system there.

But I think overall, the simplification and focus is the main driver. And I think we can -- we continue to believe we can manage that number downward. We are not far from -- even with 23% gross profit margins and just $8.5 million revenue, we weren't at all far and probably were just about breakeven in an EBITDA level here for the quarter. So, that's heartening and we'll push even further to get to that breakeven number.

Brad Noss

Okay, got it. And then maybe just one more from me here. Obviously, you've mentioned some of the improvement in working capital this quarter, but can you just help us think about how much more working capital can potentially be taken out of the business as you transition into more of a technology provider? And how that impacts your cash burn for the second half of 2017 and then obviously into 2018?

Matthew Beale

Yes, a little bit of that will be dependent on the -- exactly how some of our -- some of the partnership dialogues unfold and -- but I do think we'll continue to be able to drive down inventory. We'll look for ways to increase turns. And I think that's achievable as we move to less of a -- a model that's more focused on providing technology and materials, rather than being a downstream distributor, which others are better equipped to do. So, I think that will allow us to continue to take capital out.

I think the -- if you look at the reduction in cash burn during the quarter, it's a combination of more efficient use of working capital as well as the reduction in OpEx. I think it is indicative that these sorts of margins and these sorts of business volumes shows a very -- a much reduced -- if you strip out the reduction in debt, it shows a very much reduced cash burn and we'll continue to fight to defend that sort of a burn through the end of the year, given the current configuration of the business as we get into more of the -- as the materials and the technology revenues begin to contribute more to the mix as we get to the end of this year, but much more in the beginning of next year.

Brad Noss

Okay. Thanks for that. That's it for me guys.

Matthew Beale

Thanks.

Tracy Kern

Thanks Brad.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Osborne with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Osborne

Hey good afternoon Matt and Tracy. A couple of questions on my end. I was wondering if we could just touch on the guidance of implying essentially $8 million a quarter or so for the second half of the year. Can you just talk about the dynamics that you'll see in the third and the fourth quarters, especially with Honda dropping off? What's kind of making up for that, especially in the fourth quarter?

Matthew Beale

Sure. Let's start with -- we can -- we'll start there with the revenue. I think for the remainder of the year here, there will be some falloff in Honda revenue the second half of the year, but we are -- remember, we are -- this is an orderly transition out of this activity, so we are bringing forward some revenue that otherwise, it would have been through future periods beyond the end of the year.

So, I think there is some falloff there; it's not a cliff event in the fourth quarter, for example. And that reduction is -- will be compensated for by growth in others such as the North American heavy duty market.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. And then on the technologies and events materials segment, you called out numerous things that kind of take place in the second half of 2018, which is helpful in describing them. But I think previously you talked about that segment kind of ramping up like DuraFit did. Can you just talk about what's going on with that piece and how DuraFit itself is also doing?

Matthew Beale

Sure. On the technology and materials, two things are happening. So, we're -- we refer to these programs as -- there's two programs relating to existing vehicles. In other words, the existing programs that our partners have that we can -- where we can actually make a difference with our technology.

And one is kind of a running change approach where we are not fundamentally altering the composition of the catalyst, but we're able to find efficiencies using our materials. It's a relatively simple insertion. It requires a lot of validation testing, but it's not extended durability testing that you would have with something that's more of a cost down program. Those will start in the fourth quarter of this year.

Again, this will not be very meaningful revenue in the fourth quarter, but nonetheless will show that we are beginning to ship to the same partners that we're working on both cost down programs, which I'll talk about in a second, as well as new vehicle models.

The cost down programs instead are the ones where there is durability testing. I think I referenced nine specific programs during the prepared remarks, two of which are already on durability testing. We expect a number of others to begin that as we get into the fall here, and what that does is greatly enhance the certainty and visibility of revenue.

And with durability testing completed, those -- the cost-down programs can even -- would begin in the second quarter of 2018. So, we will have running change, these smaller, shall we say, efficiencies during Q1 -- during Q4 of this year and Q1 of next year, and then transitioning as we get into Q2 to some of the cost-down programs.

And then in the second half of the year, it's the much larger volume, shall we call them, early China VI models that a number of our OE partners are looking to bring to market. And if we're in -- again, if we're in durability testing in Q4, beginning of Q1, it's about six months out where those programs can be -- will be generating revenue in the second half of the year.

And that, obviously, as we mentioned in the remarks, it is about -- there's north of a million vehicles on the table and that starts to be very interesting from a revenue perspective.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it, that's helpful. I assume you're not expecting any new distribution partners in the second half just given the commentary about gross margins ramping up and not to worry about stocking orders other folks popping up?

Matthew Beale

The second half of this year? I'm sorry, Jeff.

Jeffrey Osborne

Correct. Yes, the second half of 2017.

Matthew Beale

No, I think we are -- and again, we'll continue to explore ways to work more efficiently with partners in the downstream arena. But in terms of private label programs, we think we've chosen the right partners, the ones that can really make a difference over the short-term.

And lastly, I'm sorry, Jeff, and I didn't -- I'm just thinking as we talked about these distribution partners, the one other area in the fourth quarter, in addition to China, was India. And we're -- our partner, Sud-Chemie, they're a big player in the two-wheel market. And together, we've engineered a solution that allows us to bring cost down programs to the two-wheeler market.

They have customers, various customers, they're probably doing about 2.5 million units a year, but that's another opportunity that will begin to come online during the fourth quarter as well as the SCR opportunity that I referred to.

Jeffrey Osborne

And maybe just about two wheelers, it's not a market I've rolled up my sleeves on. Can you just talk about the revenue opportunity per bike versus per car? And is there any regulatory tailwinds at your back for zero or low PGM catalysts in that market?

Matthew Beale

No, I mean these are small -- these are, admittedly, smaller bricks. So, the revenue opportunity here, this is much more of a numbers game. You can be anywhere from $1 to $5 for a large bike, a scooter versus a large bike, very different from, let's say, an automobile where you're more in the $10, $20 type of range. No regulatory, it's just -- durability is actually a lot shorter, so it's actually easier than a passenger car.

So, it's an opportunity that is really a numbers game. And our partner, again, they do about -- they must have something close to 8% to 10% market share and they do about 2.5 million units a year in the market. India is one of the largest with 25 million motorcycles produced a year.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. The last one I had is, I might have missed it, you rattled off a lot of information quickly about the different partners and different markets. But did you do touch on Haldor Topsoe and how that's progressing?

Matthew Beale

I didn't. But as you may have seen about six weeks ago, it was announced that they sold their automotive catalyst business to Umicore.

Jeffrey Osborne

Okay.

Matthew Beale

So, that is something that they made the strategic decision to get out of the automotive market and focus on more of their traditional markets, so the Haldor--

Jeffrey Osborne

Discussions with Umicore in light of that or should we not think about much momentum there?

Matthew Beale

I mean as it relates to your Haldor, no. As it relates to Umicore, I mean, the deal hasn't yet closed, I don't know exactly the closing date, but it will close this year, but it hasn't closed yet.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. Perfect. That's all I had. Thank you.

Matthew Beale

Thanks.

