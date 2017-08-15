Telkonet's (TKOI) CEO Jason Tienor on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jason Tienor - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Gene Mushrush - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ed Stein - Private Investor

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Telkonet Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I’ll now turn the conference over to your host, Jason Tienor, Telkonet's CEO. Thank you. You may begin.

Jason Tienor

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you once again for joining us for Telkonet's quarterly earnings call. We appreciate your continued interest and the opportunity to share our second quarter performance and forward outlook with you.

As you know, we've been extremely busy with the divestiture of our hospitality networking assets and the transformation of Telkonet's overall business. With the completion of the sales transaction at the very end of Q1, has consumed the entirety of the second quarter to accomplish the corporate activities involved in splitting our operations.

These activities were extensive and varied and encompassed all aspects of our business. From a corporate perspective, we've just recently completed numerous activities surrounding the divestiture, including the transfer of all Telkonet personnel and equipment to our recently completed corporate offices just three weeks ago.

The relocation of all of our manufacturing and shipping facilities and activities to a new location mid quarter and a complete split of all operating services, software and server hosting and development activities.

While this transaction has created quite a bit of work during the quarter, the benefits of the transaction outweigh the demand that's placed on our resources. From a financial perspective, we've seen a dramatic reduction in debt, a significant lowering of our corporate DSO, consistent revenue quarter-over-quarter and a dramatic financial repositioning stabilizing Telkonet's business and positioning us for new and larger opportunities moving forward.

Within sales, we've seen continued penetration of the education market, demonstrated by a greater than 0.5 billion first project with a well-known Southern University and the selection for a complete campus rollout by an East Coast University.

Our partner growth continues to ramp with new international OEM and integration relationships expanding our market penetration and we're seeing greater ability to forecast our business through earlier relationships with our customers by focusing on engineering and architectural processes and working our platform with the early mechanical specification activities.

Lastly, through the divesture, we've been able to position our business for increased scale of opportunities through the use of increased inventory needs, performance and product bonding and extended project timeframes.

Our reorganization has created sizable changes in engineering, enabling us to increase the pace of development or filling new opportunity requirements. This opportunity-driven product development has enabled us to participate in projects not possible in the past.

Finally, due to the corporate restructuring, we've been able to accelerate our new platform development of Project Titan, which will expand our addressable market moving forward. Because of our new capabilities, we've been able to drive significant new business development.

One of our largest efforts in this regard is shown through our partner taking place here in Milwaukee with more than 20 sales and integration partners in attendance. Our use of new marketing and sales automation tools such as our sales force deployment has driven increased market awareness and market penetration across our target markets. And the hiring of a new Director of Marketing is driving greater effort into our market expansion activities.

As we look toward the future, our continued push into expanded sales and marketing and market expansion within and across verticals is core to our strategy of commercial growth and penetration. Concentration on partnership support and growth is primary to increasing revenues quickly and marquis project development has given us an ability to enter new and larger markets in relationships.

In summary, we've gone through an extensive transformation to date and are emerging a dramatically changed organization. Financially poised to execute the wide variety of business cultivated over the past several years across our target verticals. With questions of inventory, bonding and financing the longer an issue, we're now preparing and eyeing the future of untapped grow.

We're excited by the doors that this transaction has opened for us and look forward to the continued expansion of our EcoSmart platform.

With that, I'd like to thank you again and hand it over to Gene for a summary of our financial activities.

Gene Mushrush

Thank you, Jason. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Today I'll be summarizing our 2017 second quarter and year-to-date financial results.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Telkonet reported total revenues of $2.1 million, a 6% decrease compared to $2.3 million for the same period in prior year. Recurring revenues with average margins of 70% grew 26% to $110,000 compared to the same period prior year.

Gross profits for the quarter were $1 million down approximately 8% from $1.1 million last year. Gross margins remain consistent at 48% when compared to 49% for the same period prior year.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $1.9 million a 22% decrease compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2016. Included in last year's results were cost related to the 2016 contested proxy, a discretionary bonus awarded to various staff and research and general development expenses.

We incurred operating losses from continuing operations of $869,000 and $1.3 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2016 and I am sorry, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Income from discontinued operations was $19,000 and $641,000 for the compared quarters ended June 30, 2017 and 2016.

We reported negative adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure from continuing operations of $853,000 and $1.3 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Total year-to-date revenues of $4 million represented a 22% decrease compared to prior year. Recurring revenues grew 8% year-over-year to $213,000.

Year-to-date gross profits were $1.9 million down 30% from $2.7 million last year. Gross margins were 47% down 5% when compared to last year due in part to adjustments and inventory valuations. Year-to-date operating expenses were $4.1 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2016.

Included in last year's results were cost related to the aforementioned 2016 contested proxy, the discretionary bonus awarded to various staff and general research and development expenses, as well as the existence of various administrative positions that have been eliminated.

We incurred operating losses from continuing operations of $2.2 million and $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Income from discontinued operations was $590,000 and $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016.

Year-to-date EBITDA from continuing operations were a negative $1.7 million in both 2017 and 2016. We reported approximately $9.4 million in and cash equivalents at June 30, 2017, compared to $900,000 at this time last year.

Cash used in continuing operations during the six -- for six months was approximately $1.8 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior-year period. Although a first quarter accrual a significant use of cash during the second quarter was payment of the $500,000 investment bank fee resulting from the sale of EcoS.

We are already in the process of finalizing the networking capital escrow related to this. Proceeds are anticipated to be received during the third quarter. The indemnification escrow of $900,000 disclosed as restricted cash, will be released net of any potential claims after a period not to exceed one year from the date of sale.

We reported a working capital surplus measured as current assets less current liabilities of $10.6 million at June 30, 2017 compared to a surplus of $470,000 at this time last year. Although nothing was outstanding on our asset base line of credit at June 30, 2017, we did have available borrowing capacity of approximately $1.1 million.

The second quarter was defined as a series of transitions ranging from migrating offices to personal realignment to separating and intertwined systems infrastructure. All inherently disruptive to operations on their own. Now that the proverbial dust has settled, attention can once again be focused entirely on execution of our corporate objectives.

Once again thank you for your interest and to our shareholders specifically. Thank you for your continued support. I'll now turn the call back to Telkonet's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Tienor.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, Gene. With that, I'll hand the call over to the operator to take any questions you might have. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our first question is from Ed Stein.

Ed Stein

Hello Jason.

Jason Tienor

Hi Ed.

Ed Stein

Can you hear me? Lots of little questions and a couple big ones. The first little question is I haven't ever seen on the financial statements or heard it discussed, with all the great technology breakthroughs we've had are we getting patent protection on all the stuff?

Jason Tienor

It's a very good question Ed. One of the things that our newest Board members have had significant conversation with executive management about was patent protection of the new technology that we are adding as we advance our EcoSmart platform.

Thus, due to this conversation one of the things that our engineering staff and specifically out CTO, Jeff Sobieski, is very active with is working with our attorneys to ensure that anything that we are able to provide coverage we are assuming some.

Ed Stein

Oh! Great. Okay. This is a technical question, which I don't even know enough technology to ask, but I think you'll get the idea. Since we are obviously very involved in the IOT and now that you read every day about somebody hacking things on the Internet, are we working on protection for our technology or is that going to be the customer's responsibility to prevent the hacking of our technology part of it?

Jason Tienor

It's a very good question Ed. And fortunately for us security was an inherent development from the time that we began building EcoSmart back in 2009 forward because we had acquired platform in the HVAC and energy efficiency space and because where Jeff and myself came from was the technology side of the acquisitions from 2007.

We integrated that knowledge of technology and wireless into the mechanical engineering that was smart systems platform itself when we began creating our EcoSmart platform. Thus, as we move forward and integrate other third-party products, not only are we securing our ability to deter any type of activity of that sort.

We also will only integrate with other third-party products that meet our standards for security and are able to -- are able to be deployed into the markets that we service without security concerns.

Ed Stein

Oh! Great. That's good to hear. Okay. The next one is a different kind of technical question. I reviewed the statements and the earnings release and I can't reconcile the two. The earnings release the 8K press release said that the net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $4.8 million from a loss of $0.6 million.

But when you look at the numbers, it still looks like we haven't made a profit yet. Can somebody explain that?

Jason Tienor

One second Ed. Ed can you repeat that question?

Ed Stein

Yes. In the earnings release, the 8K press release, there is a statement which sure got my attention, that said net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $4.8 million from a loss of $0.6 million in the prior year period. But when you look at the numbers on the consolidated statements of operations we still haven't made a profit much less $4.8 million.

Jason Tienor

Well, that is reflecting the gain on the sale of EcoStream.

Ed Stein

I got you.

Jason Tienor

We recorded approximately a $6.8 million gain on the sale.

Ed Stein

Oh! I thought we had already reported that and okay then that definitely explains it. Okay. My last question is the one I ask every quarter, every -- we now have as we said the best technology. We now have great partners, great recommendations from our customers and several million dollars in the bank.

And last quarter I think several of us asked, does this mean that now we can look forward to having some profits from now on and I understand that was a move involved this quarter, but if looking forward do you think by the end of the year we will be seeing positive income instead of a smaller loss or a loss at all?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely Ed. So, as I shared with the previous earnings call, much as when we made the decision to move ahead with the divestiture of EcoStream simply because we completed a decision, doesn't change where we are from one day to the next.

We still have to create greater market awareness for our product. We still have to go out and execute on the sales activities and create the successes that will help us generate that type of profit. So, we've made the product. We now have the funding to help us increase our activities with building a larger market base and servicing that larger market base, but it doesn't happen overnight.

So much as I said in the previous call, I expect within the next -- within the first year after the divestiture, that we are meeting our profitability expectations, but it will take that long for us to get from the sale itself to where we've build enough run rate for revenue increasing and our cost reconciliation that were going to be profitable in and of itself.

And as Gene stated, as I mentioned during my piece of the call, the last quarter has really been and continued divestiture actually executing on the sale when we at the very end of Q1 agreed to divest the assets. We spent the last three months actually moving through that building out offices, get the employees and the staff moved and all the services, software, hardware from our co-location facility split up.

We're doing a lot of development just to rebuild the company to where we are today. So now moving forward, we feel that we have as Gene mentioned, most of the dust settled. We'll be working entirely firmly on building the business and we expect to see profitability achieved very quickly because of the fact that we have the resources to do so.

Ed Stein

Okay. Sure, sounds good. And just the last follow-up is, is it working well the instructions and what you put on the Internet. So, the personnel from Telkonet doesn't have to spend several days with every install that people can actually consult the Internet and learn how to do it without tying all of our personnel up?

Jason Tienor

Are you referring to EcoSmart University?

Ed Stein

I think so. I am not sure what I am referring to.

Jason Tienor

Yeah, the portal that we've created that allows us to move through training our third-party partners very quickly and allows them to utilize the information that we provided rather than having to call staff in order to resolve any issues they might have it.

It's been a enormous boost for us for building our third-party development channels and for building our channel sales as well, which is why for the first time ever I mentioned we will have -- we're having a Telkonet partner week, where we have both domestic and international partners coming here to Milwaukee for three days.

They'll be trained on all of new products, features, development, our product integrations. They'll be learning very closely what advancements we've made through the last year, so that now when they go out and they're continuing to sell the EcoSmart platform, they're able to do more, more successfully and quickly than they have in the past.

It's phenomenal for an organization of our size to be able to list more than 20 partners who are willing to come in and be trained all at one time by a company and a platform like EcoSmart. So, we're very excited about it. It starts on Monday and we're looking forward to a great week of having our partners not only work with us and learn from us but learn from one another and their successes.

Ed Stein

Oh! Great. Thank you.

Jason Tienor

No. Thank you. Ed.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we've reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I'd like to turn the call back to Jason Tienor for closing remarks.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, operator. And thank you once again to everybody on the call for your interest in Telkonet. We appreciate any questions you might have. If you have any once the call has ended, you can reach us at IR@Telkonet.com. And with that, I bid everybody a great afternoon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

