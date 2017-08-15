Pengrowth Energy's (PGH) CEO Derek Evans on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (NYSE:PGH)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Derek Evans - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Webster - Chief Financial Officer

Steve De Maio - Senior Vice President of Thermal Operations

Randy Steele - Senior Vice President of Conventional Operations

Analysts

Aaron Bilkoski - TD Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Pengrowth Energy Corporation 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead Mr. Kevin.

Derek Evans

Thank you, Stella. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us on the call today. I’m Derek Evans, President and CEO of Pengrowth. With me on the call today are Chris Webster, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve De Maio, our Senior Vice President of Thermal Operations; and Randy Steele, our Senior Vice President of Conventional Operations.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that all figures presented are in Canadian dollars and that certain information presented today may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions of the Company. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results in the future to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. For additional information on these risks, please see Pengrowth's Annual Information Form under the headings Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements.

In addition to the ongoing stewardship of our producing assets, our focus in the second quarter of 2017 was on asset sales, debt reduction and ongoing negotiations with the holders of our senior unsecured notes. I'm delighted to report that we've made excellent progress in all fronts.

Since the start of 2017 Pengrowth has closed 827 million of asset sales, which when combined with the 287 million of cash on hand at year-end 2016 represents a proforma debt reduction of over 1.1 billion or approximately 56% of December 31, 2016 debt. This was accomplished while only reducing the company's proved plus probable reserves as of December 31, 2016 by approximately 18%.

With closing of these sales, the company's core focus areas are its flagship 100% owned Lindbergh Thermal Project and its 90% owned Groundbirch Montney play. These two key assets with their associated $9 billion of low risk high net back development opportunities represents the bulk of the remaining 82% of the company's two key reserves as at December 31, 2016 and are expected to position the company for long-term growth in reserves, production and cash flow.

We've also been in active negotiations with the lenders under our syndicated bank facilities and with the holders of our senior unsecured notes to ensure financial flexibility and liquidity. I'm pleased to report that Pengrowth has agreed in principle on key elements of an amendment with the group of note holders who represent the necessary majority of the principle notes affected for a framework that would result in the realization of existing covenant ratios. I'll speak more of this agreement shortly.

The successful $827 million of closed asset sales in 2017 has been instrumental, not only in reducing our debt, but also in reaching an agreement in principle on the key elements of an amendments to our covenants with our note holders. These are the critical steps that were required to unlock the long-term growth potential and to stable nature of our key assets.

I would like to quickly touch on some of our financial and operating activities from the quarter. We delivered second quarter funds flow from operations of $29.3 million or $0.05 per share compared to funds flow of $89.2 million or $0.16 per share for the same period in 2016. The decrease in funds flow year-over-year was primarily due to the absence of significant hedging gains realized in the second quarter of 2016, coupled with lower production volumes year-over-year due to our asset disposition program.

As well, Pengrowth used the physical delivery contracts neutralized to 20% improvement in the WCS prices in the quarter. Pengrowth uses physical delivery contracts primarily to protect against pipeline apportionment and exposure to widening heavy oil differentials. These contracts are summarized in the commodity risk management section of the MD&A. During the second quarter of 2017 the WCS to WTI differential narrowed to approximately US$11.11 per barrel as a result of supply disruptions in Western Canada. Since Pengrowth's physical delivery fixed price differential contracts averaged approximately US$15.50 per barrel, this resulted in a lower realized heavy oil sales priced by approximately CAD746 per barrel. As a result the second quarter of 2017 heavy oil average sales price of CAD 34.20 barrel remained virtually unchanged from the same period in 2016 despite the 20% improvement in the WCS benchmark.

A net loss of $242.4 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $173.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an impairment charge of $306.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 resulting from the Olds/Garrington disposition coupled with lower funds flow from operations. These were partially offset by the absence of unrealized commodity risk management losses reported in the second quarter of 2016 and lower DD&A expenses.

As I mentioned earlier, we've also made substantial progress on our debt reductions efforts to-date, we've applied cash proceeds from the Bernadet sale along with a minor drawing on our credit facilities to repay the remaining US$100 million of 2017 notes on June 02, 2017. This resulted in our reported total debt at June 30 being $1.06 billion compared to $1.68 billion at December 31st, 2016. We subsequently repaid the borrowings under our credit facility with cash proceeds from the Swan Hills asset sale. Today we've reduced total debt by approximately $662 million and with the closing of the Olds/Garrington asset sale, we've approximately $330 million of cash on hand.

As announced in today's news release, we agreed in principle on the key elements of an amendment with the group of note holders who represent the necessary majority of principal amount of notes affected by the proposed amendment. The company and the note holders are in the process of preparing detailed formal agreement to affect the amendment. The proposed amendment includes the realization of the company's covenant for a period commencing with the third quarter of 2017 and up to and including the period ending September 30, 2019. A waiver of the debt to book capitalization ratio and a waiver of the total and senior debt to EBITDA covenant ratios are expected to be in affect this period.

The interest average covenant is expected to be amended to reduce the EBITDA to interest ratio significantly for the amendment period. In exchange the note holders are expected to receive security over Pengrowth assets or 2 percentage point increase in interest rates while maturities remain the same.

The proposed amendment is contingent on a similar agreement being reached with the syndicate of banks providing Pengrowth's credit facility. The agent bank for the credit facility has been approached with a similar proposal that would also see a reduction in the credit facility from $1 billion to $400 million with the further reductions of $330 million pending further asset sales. We anticipate having final agreements in place with the entire bank syndicate and note holders during the third quarter of 2017.

To revive additional financial flexibility beyond September 30, 2019 Pengrowth is also considering additional asset sales and opportunities to access the capital markets to replace existing debt with less restricted high yield debt.

Turing briefly to operating results, we achieved second quarter average daily production of 49,349 Boe per day in the second quarter compared to average daily production in the 56,735 Boe per day in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in production year-over-year is attributed to the absence of volumes related to sold properties, natural declines as well as lower volumes due to maintenance activities on existing properties.

Going forward and taking into account the volumes associated with the disposed assets, we are anticipating that our fourth quarter average daily production will be in the range of 31,000 to 33,000 Boes per day.

Second quarter production at our Lindbergh Thermal Project averaged 13,657 barrels per day and average steam oil ratio of 2.8 times. Production in the quarter was affected by downtime on existing wells that had to be shut in while completion and timing of the new infill wells was being carried out.

A total of $30.6 million was invested on Lindbergh Phase 1 optimization activities in the second quarter. This investment includes the drilling of 11 wells, broken out between six producers and five injectors in addition to related facility infrastructure and engineering work. The two infill wells drilled in the first quarter are now on production at a combined rate of 1000 barrels per day. In total, seven new well pairs and the two new infills that are to be drilled as part of the optimization program. Once the drilling and completion of the remaining well is finished, steaming and circulation activities will commence in the fourth quarter and it's anticipated that oil production from the new well players will be accretive to overall production to the first quarter of 2018.

In closing, we continue to take steps to ensure that we position the company to be able to capitalize on our growth opportunities when the commodity price environment strengthens. We have achieved substantial success thus far in selling assets and reducing our debt and the agreement in principle on the key elements and an amendment with our noteholders for covenant release is expected to provide us with additional financial flexibility. We remain disciplined in our approach to selling assets and will look for further opportunities to monetize additional non-core assets as a meaning to raise additional funds to reduce indebtedness. We believe that today our business is better positioned than it was at the start of the year to focus on its core assets at Lindbergh and Groundbirch to grow the company going forward.

This concludes the formal part of the call. We'll now take questions from our analysts. We encourage all our shareholders with questions to follow up with our Investor Relations team, we'll be happy to address any of your questions. Skyler, please open the queue for questions from any of our analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Aaron Bilkoski with TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Aaron Bilkoski

My first question is, am I correct to assume that a necessary majority means that you need 50% of the note holders to amend the covenants?

Derek Evans

Let me turn that over to Chris.

Chris Webster

Aaron it's Chris, and yes that's the threshold. We're well above the threshold and that we're just describing that we have the necessary note holder agreements -- necessary note holders on site with the agreement.

Aaron Bilkoski

And then when it comes to the bank credit facility is that a 50% majority also or do you need anonymous consent or two-thirds?

Chris Webster

I do not need unanimous consent with the bank facility, it would be two-thirds.

Aaron Bilkoski

Got you. And then final question, if you remove the assets that you sold year-to-date from your last reserve report, would you have an estimate of what your PDP or 1P-NPB10 would be prior to that?

Derek Evans

Run that one by me again Aaron, if I removed…

Aaron Bilkoski

Yes, the assets that you've sold year-to-date from your year-end 2016 reserve report. What would you have left in terms of PDP or 1P NPV?

Derek Evans

I don't have that number at the top of my -- I don't have it with me here today but I can get it to you about in the next hour or so.

Aaron Bilkoski

Thanks.

Operator

Derek Evans

All right. Well, it doesn't look like we have any further questions. Operator, so let me just close off with thanking all of the people that have joined us on the call. This will end the call and thank you very much and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

