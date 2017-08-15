Deutsche Post DHL Group Has Outperformed Its U.S. Peers, Where Do We Go From Here?

The company recently reported its second-quarter results, which were solid and remain on track towards the 2020 EBIT targets.

Since initiating a position in March of last year, DHL Group's stock price has outperformed its peers' strongly; the stock price is up nearly 50 percent.

Source: Google Images

Overview

I became interested in Deutsche Post DHL Group (Deutsche Post AG) (OTCPK:DPSGY) early last year for the simple reason that the company appeared to be trading at a substantial discount to U.S. peers, FedEx Corporation (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS). My cursory review focused on trailing twelve-month (TTM) P/E and EBITDA valuation levels and forecasted earnings expectations.

There were three factors leading me to decide to initiate a position in DHL Group. The first was based upon significantly lower P/E multiple which the company was trading at based upon future earnings expectations. Levels were in the 12 to 13 times level, while both FedEx and UPS were trading 15 to 17 times future earnings.

The second factor related to the company’s restructuring plan and EBIT targets out to 2020. During 2016, DHL Group’s EBIT and free cash flow targets were expected to generate improved earnings growth above 50 percent and corresponding robust EBITDA growth.

The last factor was related to FedEx’s stock price appreciation due to recent multiple expansion a couple years back. During mid-2013, FedEx was trading at similar P/E valuation levels with the stock price below $100 per share. As earnings growth began to pick up, the stock rapidly shot up to as high as $178 per share by late-2014. Upon review, DHL Group seemed to be in a similar position with potential appreciation of 50 percent or higher on the horizon.

Sour

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Since March 30, 2016, DHL Group’s stock price appreciation has nearly hit the 50 percent return mark. Additionally, the company’s return to investors has outperformed both FedEx and UPS, including dividend payouts. During 2016 and 2017, DHL Group paid out a 3.4 percent dividend, assuming a cost basis from 2016. When accounting for the dividend payments, the total return easily has surpassed the 50 percent mark.

The second-quarter results have propelled the stock price above the $40 level. High-level results were very robust with revenues, EBITDA and diluted EPS up 7.7, 13.1 and 12.8 percent, respectively. Performance was led by solid revenue growth for all operating segments as well as increasing free cash flow growth. The stock price is at an all-time high over the previous eight years.

To be a successful long-term investor, victory must be short-lived. Today, the most important thing to be thinking about is where DHL Group may be headed in the near term. The benefit we have is management’s 2020 EBIT target plan. So far, the turnaround for DHL Group has gained momentum and if this momentum is sustained, there is still more room for the company’s stock price to run.

Peer Group Review

It is essential to review DHL Group against FedEx and UPS. While both these companies have a much more dominant presence within the U.S., DHL Group has been growing its supply chain and logistics services within the U.S. Outside of the U.S., DHL Group is a formidable competitor, especially within Europe and Asia.

The first consideration is to compare valuation metrics. Currently, FedEx, UPS and DHL Group trade at 16.6, 18.7 and 15.9 times TTM diluted EPS (adjusted for both FedEx and UPS and in euros for DHL Group). DHL Group has witnessed a modest P/E multiple expansion on a TTM basis, but still trades at a discount. FedEx’s lower valuation level is a result of the TNT Express uncertainty which will not be known until the company’s next earnings report. Prior to this event, FedEx’s P/E ratio was closer to 18 times.

For enterprise value to EBITDA, FedEx, UPS and DHL Group traded at 8.3, 11.7 and 9.2 times. Again, DHL Group has witnessed enterprise value to EBITDA multiple expansion, but remains discounted to UPS on a TTM basis. Prior to the TNT Express event, FedEx had traded with an EBITDA multiple at 9 times.

Of the three companies, DHL Group’s leverage ratios are the lowest at just over 1.1 times EBITDA. Debt-to-capital is also much lower than FedEx, as UPS’s leverage is substantially higher. DHL Group's free cash flow margin also is much higher on a TTM basis. FedEx and UPS have substantially increased recent TTM capital expenditures to $5.1 and $4 billion, respectively, nearly investing all operating cash flows back into the business. DHL Group’s restructuring has led to a decline in capital expenditures lately to $1.5 billion over the TTM.

Looking to the two-year forecast, DHL Group does not have information available from most free website information. However, we can make some assumptions based upon the company’s guidance and expanding profit margins. Based upon the current economic cycle, I have modeled DHL Group to grow 2017 revenues by 5 percent with a profit margin near 4.7 percent. For 2018, I have modeled revenue growth at 3 percent and profit margin at 5 percent. This leads to forecasted diluted EPS of $2.35 and $2.58 per share.

Applying a P/E ratio at 16 times earnings to these estimates and we would get stock prices in euros of 37.55 and 41.35 per share. Converted to U.S. dollars and this would equate to 2017 and 2018 price targets of $44.30 and $48.80 per share. Out to year-end 2018, this would reflect a discount of 20 percent, not including any dividends.

FedEx currently trades 15.1 and 13.2 times forecasted 2017 and 2018 adjusted diluted EPS. UPS currently trades 18.5 and 17.2 times forecasted 2017 and 2018 adjusted diluted EPS. DHL Group trades 14.6 and 13.3 times diluted EPS for the same periods. Prior to the TNT Express event, FedEx’s future multiples were closer to 16 and 14 times.

DHL Group remains discounted to its two core peers, despite the recent stock price run-up of nearly 50 percent over the past 16 months. Based on a P/E ratio of 16 times earnings and a reasonable profit margin expansion assumption of 40-basis point (bps) improvement, DHL Group still may offer another 20 percent stock price appreciation over the next 16 months.

2020 EBIT Target

The 2020 EBIT target which management has set before the company is to achieve an 8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2013 through 2020. The company’s EBIT at 2013 stood at $3 billion. Since then it has grown to $3.6 billion as of June 2017 on a TTM basis. Management expects to achieve EBIT of $3.8 billion for all of 2017.

The CAGR from 2013 through 2017 would have improved to 6.1 percent if DHL Group hits the $3.8 billion level by year-end. However, this would suggest that the company will need to see growth above the 8 percent level over the next three years in order to meet its 2020 target.

The way I see it, if DHL Group is going to hit this target, the company will need to grow EBIT by around 10 percent per year over the next three years. EBIT improved by over 42 percent in 2016 and reflected the substantial majority of all the growth during the target period. The $3.8 billion number in 2017 would be an 8.1 percent improvement from 2016.

The company's strong EBIT results in 2016 were largely driven by e-commerce demand for the parcel and express divisions, while global supply chain operations witnessed further growth and cost efficiency. Execution for DHL Group's turnaround measures for the global forwarding freight division led to substantial improvement for EBIT, as last year's -$200 million profit from operating activities witnessed a $500 million improvement to nearly $300 million.

In any event, if DHL Group is able to continue to grow EBIT in the 8 to 10 percent range over the next few years, diluted EPS is poised to continue to grow by double-digits. As DHL Group is discounted to its global peers, and in the current economic cycle, investors could expect to see continued growth towards $50 per share. In the event the company’s valuation multiples were to expand, stock price growth could break through the $50 level.

Summary

DHL Group remains discounted to its core global peers. This discount is a sign that the nearly 50 percent stock price run-up is not only justified, but still has more room to run. Global economic growth remains stable, and only unforeseen events and/or geopolitical risks threaten this sustainability.

DHL Group has been a solid investment for the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) over the past 16 months. Based on the company’s second-quarter report and continued progress towards the 2020 EBIT targets, the expectation is for continued stock price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, DPSGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.