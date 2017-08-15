MusclePharm's (MSLP) CEO Ryan Drexler on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MusclePharm Corp (OTCPK:MSLP) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

this conference is being recorded.

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining today's call for MusclePharm's Second Quarter ended June 30, 2017, Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. All statements that address our operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate to occur in future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and not on information currently available to our management team. Our management team believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable as when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date of when made.

We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments that differ materially from historical experiences and of present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in MusclePharm's filings with the SEC.

MusclePharm assumes no obligation to update information. In addition, during the call, MusclePharm will refer to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. MusclePharm has provided a reconciliation of reported GAAP and net loss to adjusted EBITDA in its press release and on its website.

With those comments completed, allow me to turn the call over to Mr. Ryan Drexler, President and Chief Executive Officer of MusclePharm. Ryan, the floor is yours.

Thank you, Jeffrey and welcome, everyone, to MusclePharm's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Brian Casutto, EVP of Sales and Operations, who will discuss our new product lines; Paul Anton, Vice President of Finance, who will review of our financial results; and Bill Bush, a Director of MusclePharm and Lead Director. During today's call, I'm going to provide an update on some of our recent achievements and highlights, our progress in executing against the growth strategy we laid out on the last call.

We remain steadfast in our confidence as MusclePharm is poised to increase its market share and capitalize on its brand, both domestically and internationally and that we have -- that we are building the right team to deliver favorable results. During the second quarter of 2017, MusclePharm continued to successfully execute against its growth strategy and begin to tilt the scales away in the distractions of legacy issues. We truly move forward and build what we are confident will be a high growth, sustainable, profitable MusclePharm.

Before we dive into the particulars of our growth strategy and our Q2 numbers, I believe that it's important to take a step back and review where the company stood on operational basis just a few years ago. That led to the corporate restructuring, against which we have made such tremendous progress and have positioned MusclePharm to what I see as tremendously exciting future. As you know, I got involved in MusclePharm first as an investor and then as the CEO. What attracted me to MusclePharm the was tremendous brand and high-quality products it has developed. At the same time, I was dismayed at how little infrastructure and lack of progress that we have put in place to ensure the company's long term operational visibility. Specifically, MusclePharm is burdened with an unsustainable and unfocused business model which more than 400 SKUs, most of them which were unprofitable. A substandard manufacturing infrastructure that made producing and shipping our products increasingly expensive and a portfolio of costly high-profile celebrity endorsement agreements that were not returning anywhere near their value back to MusclePharm. Although, the company was able to achieve tremendous top line growth sales, it became increasingly unprofitable. Had this trend continue, MusclePharm would have gone out of business. Against this backdrop, my team and I initiated a major corporate restructuring in 2015 which was largely completed in late 2016. Coming out of this period, we significantly reduced the operating cost and cut our products SKUs by as much as 2/3, eliminating many of the niche products that were simply never going to be profitable. We also established a European manufacturing and marketing infrastructure that has already begun to drive sales of higher margin products and provide enhanced distribution opportunities globally. Simply put, we purposely reduced our top line in order to position the company to achieve profitability and a sustainable future growth. What remains today is a fundamentally charged MusclePharm -- changed MusclePharm, from when the company was less than just 2 years ago. Now that doesn't mean by any stretch that we have our arrived, or that our work is done, far from it. But at least we know, we are -- at least we are now in a position to move beyond the current state of revenue stabilization begin to grow the top line again. That point, I urge all investors not to focus our year-over-year quarter results. Rather view our progress on a sequential quarterly basis. This approach allows for an apples to apples comparison of our results and thus provides investors with a clear lens from which to see how we are performing.

As we enter the second half of 2017, MusclePharm is now in a position to move more proactively, attack its growth strategy, make strategic investment in our global sales infrastructure, hire key personnel that we will expect help drive the future growth of our business and effectively launch new products such as the Natural Series. We're committed to the operating MusclePharm as its efficient lean operation that is able to leverage its strong brand recognition and superior science-based products to build a high-growth, substantial profitable business.

In the second quarter of 2017, many of these growth initiatives I just discussed, were recently introduced and will take a few quarters to fully impact the company's year-over-year earning results. Even in these early days, revenues continue to stabilize and the purposeful top line reduction, we reenacted over the last past year as we work to rightsize the business. Q2 revenues were consistent with Q1. However, we are pleased with the top line growth as Q1 revenues were boosted by some nonrecurring promotional activities from our U.S. retail channel. Brian Casutto, our EVP of Sales and Operation will provide additional insight during his remarks.

During our last call, we highlighted three core elements to our growth plan which includes, one, growing international sales; two, expanding and improving our product offerings; and three, diversifying our distribution channels for all which we continue to execute against successfully.

During the second quarter, our international business accounted for a higher percentage of our total revenue than in Q2 -- Q1 2017, supporting this initiative. A major area of initial focus is in the U.K. where market demand for nutritional supplements continues to gain momentum, but a region in which penetrations for MusclePharm has been historically limited. To overcome the challenge, we's have bolstered our local market leadership, led by our U.K. Sales Director, Daniel Clark, who is driving MusclePharm's expansion in Western Europe. I'm pleased to report that we are beginning to gain traction with local wholesale buyers and have received some initial orders. As we continue to expand our efforts into Europe, we'll invest further into human capital to strengthen our Europe sales leadership team.

Turning to our product expansion efforts, our efforts to roll out our Natural Series continues to gain momentum. By the midpoint of Q2, we commenced shipping our initial products, while several additional products were introduced at the end of the quarter. Even with less than a full quarter of sales and a limited product roster available in Q2, Natural Series contributed to our second quarter revenues and we're encouraged by the strong initial uptick online. We anticipate strong demand for the Natural Series product line broadly, especially among specialty retail channels and we're excited to introduce new products throughout the second half of 2017.

Our third strategy point, focus on diversification of our distribution channels. During the second quarter, we continued to make significant progress with Amazon and other online retailers. Amazon, as a percentage of overall revenues, doubled in the second quarter and accounted for an increased percentage of our total online revenues in Q2.

We also made significant progress working through some legacy issues from previous years. We reached a settlement with City Football Group, extinguishing what legal fees could have exceeded a $9 million liability exposure to the company, for a $3 million settlement to be paid out over 2 years. Under previous management, MusclePharm had formed a multiyear sponsorship agreement with City Football Group to drive global brand exposure. With this latest settlement now complete, we have rid of ourselves of legacy endorsement issues and are positioned to move forward with our new strategy supported by a cost-effective business model. We have transitioned our sales and marketing strategy to focus on lower cost, grassroots marketing initiatives using events and social media as core platforms, through which to improve brand recognition. Our current marketing strategy is built more effective and it enables us to target a broader, mass market customer base which we believe represents a major opportunity for MusclePharm.

Central to our initiatives to strengthen MusclePharm's infrastructure and grow the business, we are focused on expanding our leadership team. To that end, in July, we announced the hiring of Matthew Kerbel and Paul Anton as our Chief Marketing Officer and our Vice President of Finance, respectively. Matthew will be responsible for directing and executing brand strategies to support MusclePharm's growth both domestically and internationally. As I mentioned earlier, Matthew joined MusclePharm after holding senior positioning roles helping to drive significant growth at both emerging consumer brands, such as Lyft and Juicero, as well as major corporations like Activision and General Mills. Paul will be responsible for directing all accounting operations, SEC reporting, identifying key revenue and cost drivers, ensuring budgetary compliance. He will also work alongside MusclePharm's executives to implement robust financial planning and reporting procedures, provide strategic guidance to ensure capital support to company's growth objectives. Paul joins MusclePharm after serving as Vice President of Finance at Bradshaw International, the largest houseware supplier in the world. We'd like to welcome Matthew and Paul to the company and we're looking forward to their contributions to MusclePharm at this important point in this company's history.

I will now pass the call over to Brian Casutto, our EVP of Sales and Operations. Brian?

Thanks very much, Ryan. As Ryan mentioned, MusclePharm effectively executed against its growth strategy in the second quarter of 2017 across the 3 focus areas of expansion, international, product and distribution. We're moving forward on these goals in a methodical manner and are encouraged by the trends we're currently experiencing. Europe is a focus of our sales efforts and we have received initial orders from local distributors in the U.K. and have bolstered our international sales infrastructure by adding additional talent to support the expanded local market presence. One of these key hires includes Andy Lewis, a sales consultant with more than 20 years of experience in the sports nutrition space, who will be responsible for supporting sales expansion in peripheral EU countries.

We've also ramped up our manufacturing capabilities in Europe and this transition to regional manufacturing is firmly in place which we expect will open doors to new distribution partners and support our ability to penetrate these markets. Progress against our U.K. initiatives has been incremental and remain encouraged by the market opportunity and our ability to gain meaningful market share. As we penetrate the European market, we remain focused on expanding our product portfolio in order to gain market acceptance and secure additional distribution deals. To date, protein has been the driver for early adoption in these new markets, but we are investigating and broadening our product range beyond proteins to recruit bars and other supplements that are locally produced which we think will be key to gaining local market acceptance. We remain confident that new partnerships and increased retail touch points are there for the taking and that we have the sales team in place against significant share in these new markets.

It's important to also note that our international expansion strategy reflects our recognition at different markets around the world require different approaches in terms of product mix. We are tuned into the unique product trends that exist in markets around the world and work to address the very demand characteristics within each market. For example, we are focused on supplying China with soy protein proteins. As the rise of the middle class in China has shown growth and helped in this market which is worth more than $144 billion, according to a 2016 study by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. An increasingly educated and internet-savvy Chinese middle class is more health conscious. It was a general lack of trust and the quality of domestic food products and concerns related to China's air, soil and water pollution. Combined with increasing incomes, these issues have galvanized Chinese consumers towards health products like dietary supplements. We expect to leverage our position as an international brand known for its premium-quality products to penetrate this huge market.

Our core U.S. business saw a continued stabilization in the underlying business. Although Q2 domestic revenues were down 17% sequentially, it's important to note that Q1 results benefited from certain retail and promotional activity which contributed to variable results on a quarterly basis. Outside the U.S., Canada remains a strong and stable contributor to total revenue, despite also benefiting from some inconsistent promotional activity in Q1. We are also very encouraged by the ramp-up of our manufacturing capabilities in Europe which contributed to Q2 total revenues for the first time and produced the majority of European revenue. With local manufacturing, we're able to avoid costly tariffs and able to price our products more competitively, thereby enhancing the company's long term margin profile. While initial revenues were boosted by distributor inventory bills which we expect will lead to uneven results over the next quarter or two, the transition to in-country manufacturing is firmly in place and will drive our ability to profitably penetrate these markets and drive higher margins.

On the product side, we made significant progress towards positioning the portfolio of MusclePharm brands to satisfy the demand of a broad customer base. A key highlight of the second quarter was the initial launch of products in our Natural Series. A line of plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO premium products that appeal to an expanding customer segment that seek organic alternatives to the traditional nutritional products and supplements.

MusclePharm remains committed to scientific research and preserving its global reputation for product quality and its ability to serve a broad customer base. During the second quarter, we partnered with the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine developed products specific to the needs of special tactics airmen when in combat. The goal of the collaboration is to formulate a unique powder supplement for special tactics airmen that will enhance energy, performance and cognition during sustained operation missions in extreme conditions. The supplement will be used in the field via an operator's Camelbak hydration system. A key factor driving this relationship is MusclePharm's Sports Science Institute that provides a platform to refine the products to support maximum performance. As Ryan mentioned, our initial products in the Natural Series line didn't ship until the middle of the quarter. But even so the line still contributed to our Q2 revenues. Providing just a few examples, our pre-workout shipped in mid-May, superfoods began to ship at the end of May and Natural Series protein did not ship until near end of June in the quarter. One product that we think has among the most potential for global reach are the organic bars which will launch in the third quarter. So we think the Natural Series launch is still in the top of the first inning and we're excited to already have a few runs on the board. We look forward to sharing our progress with you.

Moving on to our distribution strategy. The launch of Natural Series has presented an opportunity for MusclePharm to expand not only its product range but also our distribution reach. One very positive development during the quarter was getting Natural Series into Sprouts Farmers Market. As I'm sure many of you know, Sprouts is a major natural grocer and household name across the U.S. It operates 270 stores nationwide and is renowned for being a leader in the affordable and healthy food market which is exactly the consumer base Natural Series is targeting. We have seen a very encouraging solid initial uptake in the Sprouts stores that have carried the product line available to date and we are excited to have seen reorders at this early stage and encouraged by the positive feedback in turn rates for such new items. Beyond Sprouts, we have ongoing discussions with additional potential retailer distribution partners and expect that we be in a position to capitalize on and announce some key new account wins over the next couple of quarters. Our distribution strategy remains to drive MusclePharm products through both brick-and-mortar and online outlets. While brick-and-mortar stores continue to face challenges, we are confident that the broad rollout of Natural Series, combined with exciting upcoming new product launches, will drive the expanded sales through specialty retail channels and chains such as the Vitamin Shoppe. Within the online segment, we saw continued strength in our online sales in the second quarter, driven by an expanded contribution of Amazon and several other online retailers as part of a group of more than 100 additional online retail channel partners. I'll now turn the call over to Paul Anton, who will review the financial results for the quarter.

Thank you, Brian. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, net revenue was $26.2 million as compared to $32.9 million for the same 3-month period in 2016 and flat compared to the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in net revenue in the year-over-year quarter which we expected, was due to the termination of the Arnold Schwarzenegger product line come, the sale of our BioZone subsidiary and the elimination of certain other projects. As we have previously explained, the reduction in year-over-year revenue is both purposeful and expected.

And we are pleased to report a stabilization in revenues when compared with Q1 2017. Revenue from our former subsidiary, BioZone, the Arnold product line and the discontinued products total roughly $1 million for the second quarter of 2016. Excluding discontinued SKUs on a comparable basis, our core revenue was down 16.7% when compared to $31.7 million for our core products in the second quarter of 2016. The decline was the result of lower sales in some of our specialty brick-and-mortar retail partners as well as the retail landscape experiencing a shift to online sales. Partially offsetting these decreases were favorable results from online sales from Amazon which contributed 12% of second quarter 2017 revenue, up from 1.5% in the same period of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA which also takes into account nonrecurring and onetime items, was about $1.7 million for Q2 2017, for a total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.8 million for the 6 months ended June 30, 2017. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA eliminates depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, taxes and other expenses as well as nonrecurring onetime items. The nonrecurring and onetime items include excessive credits and chargebacks, increased whey protein cost, legal settlements, severance and discontinued product. We believe this measure represents a key financial measurement for the management team and we monitor it very closely.

During the second quarter of 2017, we incurred additional onetime charges of approximately $2.9 million which were primarily related to the City Football Group settlement, related legal fees, whey protein costs and severance costs associated with terminated employees. For the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, discounts in sales allowances decreased to 14.2% of gross revenue or $4.3 million compared to 21.4% of gross revenue or $8.9 million for the same period in 2016. We're encouraged by the reduction in this metric as it indicates an improved level of inventory control and sell-through by our retail channel partners. Given the ongoing challenges among our customers and the traditional brick-and-mortar retail channel in the wake of increased completion from online retailers, we continue to monitor the situation closely and manage these relationships appropriately. We also note that our results continue to benefit from increased penetration into key online retailers, including Amazon. For the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, cost of revenue decreased 16.3% to $18.6 million as compared to $22.2 million for the same period in 2016. Gross profit for the second quarter was $7.6 million or 29% of revenues compared with gross profit of $10.7 million or gross profit of approximately 33% for the same period in 2016. However, our Q2 gross margin compares favorably on a sequential basis as Q1 gross margin is 25%.

Turning to operating expenses. For the second quarter of 2017, operating expenses were $10 million as compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2016 and $9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenue in the second quarter, was 38%, up from 37% in the same period last year and 35% in the first quarter of 2017. However, we note that during the second quarter, we took a roughly $1.5 million charge related to the settlement of City Football Group. Excluding the settlement with City Football Group, operating expenses decreased by 5.6% year-over-year and 6% sequentially. Across our business, we have made significant expense reductions which we expect to become more evident as we move farther beyond our restructuring and experience fewer nonrecurring expenses and charges. A few highlights we would like to point out. Advertising and promotional expenses which include expenses related to strategic partnerships with athletes and sports teams, decreased 16.6% year-over-year to $2.2 million. Salary and benefits also decreased by about 20.4% to $2.6 million or 10% of revenue as we adjusted our headcount to match our ongoing business. SG&A expenses decreased 36.1% to $2.8 million or approximately 11% of revenue.

Lastly, we were able to decrease professional fees to about $700,000, a 58.3% decrease to about 3% of revenue. Now that we've settled nearly all of the significant losses resulting from our corporate restructuring, we expect to see further decline in professional fees over time. We are committed to operating MusclePharm as an efficient, lean operation that is able to leverage its strong brand recognition and superior science-based products to build a high growth, sustainably profitable business. Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $3.15 million, 25% narrower than $4.2 million in the same period in 2016 and flat sequentially.

Moving on to the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017, we had approximately $3.6 million in cash and a $12.1 million working capital deficit. The company had approximately for $4.9 million in cash and a $9.6 million working capital deficit as of December 31, 2016. Inventory was reduced by $2.4 million as of June 30, 2017 and we have initiated increased cost control over our purchasing. We'll continue to work with our partners to ensure that we have sufficient liquidity to finance our product plans and channel extensions. I will now turn the call over to the operator to open the line for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Joe Gomes with William Smith.

Congratulations on making all these changes and hopefully, getting the company back moving in the right direction. Just real quick on the revenues, they've been kind of flat here for 3 quarters in a row. In the last quarter, you mentioned talking about the ramping up of sales throughout the remainder of 2017. Brick-and-mortar continues to -- seem to be some weakness there. And I just wonder if you could drill down a little bit more into what is behind or how are you going after trying to turn the curve there, the brick-and-mortar and start to see -- so that we can start to see top line, hopefully, significantly increase going forward?

Ryan Drexler

Joe, it's Ryan Drexler. So let me address your first question. It's really important to understand that we're really focused on profitability of the company. So if you looked at 2016 Q2 which was basically about $32 million, our EBITDA at about 19% less sales, we're more profitable -- we're 70% more profitable over last year. It was very important for us to really kind of restart this business on profitability. So it was really important for us to look again for the sales that were very unprofitable. So I think that's a really good measurement. I don't know if you've noticed that number as compared to Q2 of 2016 or Q2 2017. Again, I think it's very important, again, one of the things that I mentioned, kind of, in my presentation it being profitable. We're a lot more profitable now than we were at much higher numbers. And again, Q2 of last year, you've seen that we're 17% on an adjusted basis, more profitable at 19% more in sales. And again, to address more of the sales functionality, I'm going to send the call over to Brian Casutto so he can talk more about the brick-and-mortar and some of the things we've done, obviously, to see this, obviously, in the last year where we are now. Yes, Brian.

Brian Casutto

My pleasure. Thanks, Ryan. Yes, I mean to answer your question in the most general sense, we're experiencing an ever changing retail landscape in this sports nutritional channel. So what was once donated by the specialty retailers, there's absolutely a shift. We've been speaking a lot about the transition to online and I think we have a very strong footing there for a go forward. I would also say, identifying these key markets internationally is going to be extremely incremental as well. So again, it's a changing landscape. It is a major -- it's a big shift to turn. So as Ryan said, the business is, without question, stabilized at this $26 million run rate. And we anticipate to see the incline coming over the next several months.

Ryan Drexler

Also, Joe, a really good point, too, as we shift our brick-and-mortar business, Amazon last quarter was 6.4% of our business. And this quarter, it's 12%. So we are, obviously, addressing the brick-and-mortar situation. We believe the online business is growing tremendously. And as you can see in the Amazon number that, that business is shifting towards online.

Joseph Gomes

Okay. And also, I know it's just -- again, provide a little more color. You -- it sounds like the Natural Series is off to a nice start here. And you just kind of mentioned additional new product launches throughout the remainder of the year. I don't know if you can give us a little more color as to what they may be and what the timing of those new launches might be.

Ryan Drexler

Yes, Brian could talk more about the Natural Series launch.

Brian Casutto

Yes. It's -- again, it's off to a very strong start in our eyes. As you know, going after a lot of these specialty retailers, products are reviewed on a category basis via calendar. So it's really -- we're subject to timing with that. But the Sprouts win was a very good indication. And like I mentioned, we look forward to sharing future wins. In regards to upcoming product launches, I know you've heard a lot about the Natural Series the last couple of quarters without looking too forward. I would just say, we're very excited to launch some tremendous innovation at this upcoming Mr. Olympia Expo which should be mid-September. So more on that front on the next call.

Our next question comes from Miles Terry [ph] with Landmark Capital.

Congratulations on the turnaround, recent litigations settlements and improvement on gross margins and the other continued improvements. The question I'd have on the convertible note, Ryan, I was just going to see if you guys can share on any future plans or strategy to, a, reduce that or convert it in the future.

Ryan Drexler

Yes, no plan as of yet. Obviously, everyone sees my commitment towards the company. Moving the company forward, we came out successfully restructuring. And obviously, just moving the company forward in that way. I haven't really thought about the convertible note as of yet.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Campbell with Laridae Capital.

Matthew Campbell

Just want to piggyback on Joe Gomes's question. You mentioned that Q -- for us to look at your company on a sequential's basis. You said that Q1 benefited from promotion from the U.S. installed retailers. I was wondering if you can kind of quantify that. Maybe give us a sense of what your organic growth might have been, looked like on an apples-to-apples basis without the promotions.

Ryan Drexler

Yes, Brian can actually talk about that more.

Brian Casutto

Yes, if I -- so if I'm understanding your question correctly, Q1 was without question, the perfect storm, some aggressive promotional activity with some of our largest customers in the big-box sector. We did not experience that in the second quarter. However, I would just add it's not uncommon for any sales organization to see that type of variance throughout the course of a sales year. And if you could just repeat the second part of your question?

Matthew Campbell

I just was wondering. So in Q1, did you benefit in Q1 from promotion or -- and versus Q2? Just trying to understand that. I thought I heard you say you benefited from retailers increasing promotion in Q1?

Brian Casutto

Yes, there was favorable timeliness of a lot of promotions going on. That, of course, is out of our control. But if you back that away, the business was relatively even. If that's what you're asking.

Matthew Campbell

Yes. And then with regard to international sales, what percentage of your overall revenue is just now international? And where do you see that 1 to 2 years out actually?

Brian Casutto

That's a good question. For Q2, it was about 44% of total revenue. Again, that's because of the ramp up with EU manufacturing kicked in. I mean, I would argue the change I mentioned here domestically with the brick-and-mortar retail, we're going to look to exploit and capitalize another market. So we absolutely anticipate an increase on that front. I'd be weary to speak to a percentage, but it would be a focus for us in terms of incremental growth.

Matthew Campbell

Okay. That's helpful. Just to delve into the U.K., you spent a fair amount of time talking about it. When we look at the U.K., what percentage of the business is now based in the U.K. of the international? It's still very small, less than 5%. Just trying to get a sense of that.

Brian Casutto

Yes, in very broad terms it is. We virtually -- although we had a decent presence of various distributors for the periphery countries, we feel as if the U.K. has the biggest opportunity. In our opinion, an analysis NP wasn't very relevant there at all. Hence, the infrastructure we put together in terms of sales talent, but I would say at least 5% of total revenue would be a fair gauge for us and goal for 2018.

Matthew Campbell

2018?

Brian Casutto

Yes, coming into next year.

Ryan Drexler

Matt, it's Ryan Drexler. One thing also to remember is with a big promo in Q1 our NVM for Costco which equates to $4 million, so we have roughly the same sales for Q2 without those promotions. So I felt the Q2 number was very healthy compared to, obviously, that NVM promotion which was $4 million. So that was 15% of that number. So we didn't have that promotion in Q2. So it was good judge that obviously the business is moving forward as we feel that very successful.

Matthew Campbell

Yes, that's where I was going with that question. That's helpful. So on apples-to-apples basis, on a sequential basis, you're actually -- if you take that $1 million worth of Costco out, your core business is actually up to 15%. Is that fair to say?

Ryan Drexler

Yes. And also, the Amazon number of 6.4% to 12%. so obviously, you see that switch in business. And yes, that's accurate.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Jacob Ma-Weaver with Cable Car Capital.

Jacob Ma-weaver

Something you could explain why Bakery Barn is currently suing you and what that means for the future of the Combat Crunch line?

Brian Casutto

Want to answer?

Ryan Drexler

Yes. So that's more of a forward-looking, obviously, a lawsuit that we can't talk about right now. And we have made plans to, obviously, move our product line forward. So we're not experiencing -- obviously we have new manufacturer for our bars.

Jacob Ma-weaver

I've heard some indications that have been complaints about the quality of the new manufacturer. How are you going to address that?

Ryan Drexler

We haven't heard any complaints. Our business is actually moving forward. We were just actually named bar of the year from Bodybuilding.com. So we're experiencing -- I haven't heard anything about the bars and how the bars are obviously being complained about.

Operator

I would now like to turn the call back over to Ryan Drexler for closing comments.

Ryan Drexler

Thank you for joining us on today's call. In closing, I would like to reconfirm that I'm very happy with MusclePharm's current positioning. We are a world-leading brand, an extremely efficient business and we have turned the corner on moving past many of these legacy financial issues that previously held the company back and have begun to make strategic investments in future growth of the company from a much more stable base as it is shown in the growth of our adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, we have a very strong sales team in place to drive our sales of our Natural product line. I strongly believe MusclePharm is well positioned to compete in a multibillion-dollar high-growth sports nutrition and supplement market as we execute on our strategy, expand globally with new products and a wider distribution network. Thank you again for all your support and I look forward to updating you again on our next quarterly call.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

