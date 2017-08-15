SITO Mobile's (SITO) CEO Thomas Pallack on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SITO Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2017, 16:30 ET

Executives

Rob Fink - Hayden IR

Thomas Pallack - CEO

William Seagrave - COO

Mark Del Priore - CFO & Secretary

Analysts

Michael Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Thomas Champion - Cowen and Company

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the SITO Mobile's Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Rob Fink. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Rob Fink

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Hosting the call today are Tom Pallack, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Del Priore, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Seagrave, Chief Operating Officer.

Before beginning, we would like to remind you that the information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operation and are based on management's current estimates and projections, future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see risk factors as described in SITO Mobile's Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC. In addition, during the call, we will present non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and management's reasons for presenting such information is set forth in the press release that was issued earlier this afternoon as well as on the website. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation from the financial statement prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Before I turn the call to management, I would like to remind everyone that a press release disclosing the company's second quarter financial results was issued today at approximately 4:05 Eastern Time which may be accessed on the company's website, sitomobile.com under the News and Events link that's found on the Investor Relations tab. With all that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to Tom Pallack. Tom, the call is yours.

Thomas Pallack

Thank you, Rob and good afternoon, everyone. I'm excited to be here on the first SITO's earnings call. As many of you know, I joined SITO in early June and was officially appointed the company's new CEO on June 26, just 4 days before this quarter ended. I joined SITO during a time of much upheaval following a lengthy proxy contest. Though we believe that Q2 is a sound launchpad, the company's financial results being reported today do not reflect the opportunity and vision that my team and I share for SITO.

The prior management's positioning was not sufficiently unique or differentiated for this highly competitive market environment. SITO has technology and capabilities that have not been fully utilized or positioned for value with our customers. And under new leadership, we are taking specific steps to unlock these hidden value creators. There's a lot of optimism internally here at SITO and I strongly believe we are well positioned to quickly and dramatically transform our business beginning in the third quarter.

With that backdrop on today's call, I will provide some insight as to why I joined SITO, overview the significant and transformational growth opportunity that we are embarking on and outline our go-forward strategy. I will introduce our experienced, focused and talented senior leadership, starting with Bill Seagrave, our new Chief Operating Officer, who will summarize our near term priorities, recent highlights and operational plans and then turn it over to Mark Del Priore, our new Chief Financial Officer, who will review the company's Q2 results in the context of our new growth strategy.

First, some background on me. Throughout my professional career, I've worked to identify emerging industries with strong growth trends that could be disrupted with the best-of-breed technology offering and search to client and corporate platform to capitalize on the sustainable long term growth opportunities. My passion is to build successful technology companies. Driving a transformation like this is not new terrain for me. At Oracle, I helped build its application business from 0 to over $1 billion in 4 years, winning an amazing 78 multimillion dollar transactions in a row. During 5 years -- my 5 years at Oracle, its market capitalization grew from approximately $2 billion to over $22 billion.

To further develop my expertise in innovative technology companies, I then moved to Ariba, first as VP of Sales and Operations and then as President of South America, Central America, Spain and Portugal. At Ariba, I managed over 500 employees and grew state sales from nothing to over $200 million in 3 years. During the course of those 3 years, Ariba's market capitalization soared from 0 to over $40 billion and its IPO was one of the largest in NASDAQ's history. I joined SITO as its new CEO after methodically evaluating the company's core capabilities, the competitive industry landscape, market dynamics and most importantly, its technology and operating team. In doing so, I saw a clear fit between my last past experience, core competencies and the company's needs. My career is focused on monetizing unique technology. As the adtech spaces evolved and new entrants have joined the competitive marketplace, prices have fallen and offerings have been commoditized. SITO has historically operated in this market with similar positioning and pricing constraints. Its differentiation was not dramatic, it certainly did not drive high value transactions. I believe SITO has a unique technology and a new less competitive path to unlock value by harnessing the end-to-end technology SITO has developed. The breathtakingly large amount of data the company has amassed, all leveraged with a new data science focus to drive our customer's strategic business advantages.

As a technology company rooted in local and mobile data, SITO has developed a proprietary end-to-end platform that offers the full suite of solutions needed to plan campaigns, place ads and more importantly, deliver media and insights to brands and agencies alike. This technology was developed, supported and driven by a strong, dedicated and highly motivated internal team of SITO employees that are inspired and passionate. Our underlying technology is highly differentiated from anything available in the market today and is an essential grounding element to implement the long term accelerated growth which I've successfully used over the course of my professional career.

Historically, at the direction of prior management, SITO concentrated its sales and efforts on positioning its mobile ad and media placement capabilities to smaller advertising agencies. This approach has been the key driver of the company's growth but these smaller campaign-driven sales did not leverage the full capabilities of SITO's technology. Since the end of June, the new management team has introduced new initiatives that leveraged the full capabilities of our innovative technology platform. The key element of our new strategy is recognition and positioning of the prior proprietary data and analytics generated by our technology platform which with the help of brands, drive more effective campaigns and now help to answer strategic business issues.

Our leadership team has experience, relationships and know-how to properly market this highly differentiated, data-driven offering and we have begun repositioning our teams to focus on large multiyear, multimillion dollar transactions. Our shift in focus will not require an extended transition period. We have the team in place and the technology needed to successfully execute this pivot.

In fact, we have already begun to aggressively market our solutions to the Fortune 500 brands and leading agencies. Although our new strategic focus is only weeks old, we have already closed initial deals in film, agency and other industries which leverage research data and our media capabilities. These initial transactions are noteworthy as they represent substantial, repeatable and accretive revenue which is representative of our future goals.

We have opened a pipeline of opportunities that mirror these initial transactions in scope and focus. Bill will review these important wins in more detail. Each of these transactions is exponentially larger than any transaction in SITO's history. These wins are not reflected in the Q2 results we're reporting today but they are a clear indication of where we're heading. With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Bill Seagrave, our Chief Operating Officer.

Bill and I have a long history of working together in creating robust solutions for the marketplace that increase shareholder value. Prior to joining SITO, Bill directed sales, product and market strategies for global technology companies, including Cisco oracle, Intel, Baxter and venture-backed technology companies in social marketing, consumer analytics, telecom, mobile infrastructure industries. He has extensive experience with SaaS and subscription model product lines, marketing analytics, software and infrastructure, cloud and network technologies, leveraging the Internet of Things. While at Oracle, Bill was a founding member of the applications team which developed and launched Oracle applications unit from a concept to a multibillion-dollar success. I'm thrilled he's agreed to join the team. Bill?

William Seagrave

Thanks, Tom. I also am excited to be here and to join everyone on today's call. SITO is well positioned for the next stage of transformational development in the technology landscape. Since joining the company, I have been encouraged by the team that we have in place across the organization, the support the new leadership team has received and the positive reception from prospects to our new strategic focus. As Tom indicated, the product offerings and technology stack which have been developed, provides us with a strong foundation and framework for growth and expansion. Unlike many competitors, our underlying technology is completely proprietary and does not rely on third-party module integrations. This allows us to develop quickly across all aspects of the solution stack to address our evolving customer needs and to optimize our competitive strengths.

The result is we have a very deep and robust set of capabilities to deliver high impact mobile media campaigns. But there is much more to SITO. We also have the capabilities to identify and reveal impactful consumer behavior insights for our customers. Our insights are available for temporal-based historical mining, as well as active in near-real time, the former addressing strategic issues and the latter addressing tactical decisions for audience, location specificity, movement analysis and adaptive behavior effects. We are no longer bound to only the business of tactical delivery of a mobile ad campaign. We can now address the strategic business and strategic marketing questions of our customers that will actually help them to drive non-campaign bound business strategies in addition to mobile marketing campaigns.

SITO now operates as a strategic market analytic partner in addition to an incredible tactical partner for mobile campaign execution. The value of the research and analytics that we provide to brands and agencies is transformational both to their business and to our business model. As a strategic adviser, we no longer will race to compete on price per media delivery. Rather, we will now provide unique and compelling value to our customers. We will not wait for the mobile campaign to be released for proposal response. Instead, we will assist in the design of the business objectives for marketing and the related design of any active campaign.

This new model already is attracting large brands and agencies to our platform and is opening a pipeline of opportunities that did not exist in the past for SITO. It also significantly changes our revenue model. As we advance our new sales efforts, we will begin to capitalize on long term syndicated, high-margin recurring revenue opportunities. Going forward, the average deal size will grow exponentially as we sign now high-value multiyear agreements with large brands and agencies consisting of research, insights and media placement. The impact of this total transformation to SITO will be dramatic. The change in our customer profile will allow us to deploy resources within the company to further differentiate our offering and enhance our product roadmap. The leverage of large transactions is obvious as the margin profile has quite improved. We intend to unlock all these efficiencies and drive higher margin.

As an example of transform agency relationships, this morning we announced a new exciting relationship with Swirl, a well-known San Francisco-based global innovative marketing and advertising agency with a marquee client roster of global clients. We are now their strategic partner for mobile media solutions and a strategic partner for consumer behavior insights research. The relationship we have crafted with this transaction will have Swirl using our systems for mobile media campaign planning and delivery while SITO also provides strategic client research to enrich the proposals from Swirl to their clients. The goal is to enable Swirl to propose more and more valuable insight-based solutions as joint SITO-Swirl projects to their clients relying on the SITO consumer science analytics. The exciting point here is that we're also reaching out to additional innovative agencies and we will drive new revenue to those agencies. You will see more agencies joining us as partners in order to realize this new revenue advantage.

While initial client wins are encouraging, operationally, we need to take steps to advance our position in the market, build greater brand awareness and establish credibility and build a larger reference base. To showcase this effort, we are establishing a CMO advisory board or counsel of selected high profile, globally recognized marketing and advertising executives and industry influencers. This group will represent the SITO consumer behavior science advantage, a think tank to identify market trends, customer common issues and assist SITO with the advancement of applicable products and services.

I am very excited to announce today that Bruce Rogers, the Chief Insights Officer of Forbes, is joining our council. Bruce is globally known for leading the Forbes CMO practice for many years. His career focus has been working with the top global corporate CMOs to understand their complex market and business issues. Bruce's access and knowledge will allow SITO to gain a deep understanding of the issues of these complex businesses, allowing us to offer media solutions and research services as strategic lever to addressing these issues. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing additional advisory members in addition to new customers. I believe the credentials of these highly market-visible council executives and global customers will serve further as proof points to support our goals in the exciting future for SITO.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mark Del Priore, our new CFO.

Mark Del Priore

Thank you, Bill. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $10.8 million compared to $8.4 million for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of 28%. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in Media Placement revenue as we continue to expand our direct sales force and increase our customer base. As Tom mentioned earlier, historically, SITO has concentrated its efforts on smaller advertising agencies and small to midsized clients. Going forward, as our strategy advances, we would expect to see a significant increase in the average campaign size, such as what we saw with Pure Flix Entertainment and our newly announced agency partnership with Swirl. As we bring on larger customers with longer data-driven campaign requirements, our customer profile and revenue model will change. Keep in mind that this shift will not require an extended transition period. We have the team and technology in place needed to successfully make this pivot.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $5.6 million or 48% of revenue compared to $4.7 million or 55% of total revenue for the corresponding period last year. This decline in gross margin as a percentage of sales was primarily a result of the media placement contract with higher costs and lower gross margin. Sales and marketing expenses increased $1 million or 39% to $3.7 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017. This increase is due primarily to the expansion of the direct sales force and customer management personnel which trends in line with the increase in Media Placement revenue. Sales and marketing expense increased as a percentage of revenue from 32% to 35% for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016, respectively. The increase in the direct sales force and customer management personnel was made to increase sales force capacity as we continue to grow. Historically, there has been a lag time between the time we had direct sales personnel and when we can leverage their productivity through increased sales. G&A expenses, excluding certain nonrecurring professional fees, increased approximately $1.1 million to $2.3 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $1.2 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2016. The primary increase -- primary increase in G&A was due to the increase in executive compensation in conjunction with the expansion of nonexecutive G&A headcount hires. Nonrecurring professional fees which are classified in G&A expenses, amounted to approximately $1.8 million for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, with no prior period comparison. Once concluded, we expect these professional fees will not continue as an ongoing expense.

In our 10-Q, we have carved out and reported on a separate line our nonrecurring professional fees which includes charges related to the contested solicitations, the investigation related to the former executives, class action lawsuits and costs associated with the implementation of the Section 382 Shareholder Rights Plan. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $2.8 million compared to an operating income of $600,000 for the corresponding year -- previous year. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $3.5 million or $0.17 -- a loss of $0.17 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $700,000 or $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2016. The decline in net income was primarily related to the $1.8 million increase in nonrecurring G&A cost from continuing operations and an increase of $1.1 million in G&A cost from continuing operations. The diluted weighted average shares outstanding increased from approximately 17.3 million shares at the end of the second quarter last year to approximately 20.7 million shares, reflecting the issuance of shares of common stock, of which 3.1 million shares were issued in a secondary underwritten public offering, 300,000 on the exercise of stock options and 200,000 shares issued to Fortress.

A full summary of our year-to-date financial results for the 6 months of 2017 are overviewed in our 10-Q which will be filed shortly.

Turning now to the balance sheet. As of June 30, the company had approximately $3.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2016. Total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2017, was $4.4 million compared to $6.8 million as of December 31, 2016. On July 28, 2017, the company closed a $6 million registered direct offering. And on August 1, 2017, the company used approximately $4.9 million of the proceeds raised from this offering to prepay in full all amount outstanding principal, accrued and unpaid interest due through the date of the repayment and termination fees payable with respect to the company's senior secured notes.

With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to Tom.

Thomas Pallack

Thanks, Mark. In summary, we have accomplished a tremendous amount over the past 45 days. The new senior leadership has begun deploying a unique and differentiated strategy designed to transform SITO Mobile, delivering accelerating growth and profitability. Over the long term, we are confident that large multiyear deals will provide us with a more stable foundation to accelerate growth and offer us increased visibility into future revenues. In the near term, as we advance our strategic transition efforts, we will be focused on winning new business. We already see our backlog of business growing. The announcement of new customers and larger deals will be most affected -- will be the most effective way to track our business. In addition, each major campaign adds to the value for our data, making our offering more and more useful to the next customer.

Based on our bookings to date, we expect third quarter revenues to increase year-over-year and to be sequentially higher than we achieved in the second quarter. And our operating and net losses should narrow in the absence of roughly $1.8 million in nonrecurring costs related to activities that took place and concluded in the second quarter. We also expect there is an increasing momentum in our business during the second half of 2017 as our sales backlog further expands which will provide the foundation and clear pathway for accelerated growth in 2018.

Before I open the line for questions, I would like to take a minute to thank all our investors who have supported the company's transition effort. Over the past several months, there has been a lot of activity and developments that have significantly strengthened SITO's corporate infrastructure, our board and leadership team. These changes have been overviewed in our SEC -- or can be overviewed in our SEC filings. Today, SITO Mobile is intensely focused on deploying a strategy that will drive sustainable growth and profitability. We believe that an essential measurement of our success is the shareholder value that we create over the long term. The choices made by myself as CEO and by our management team will consistently reflect this focus. We are building an indispensable data and insights platform while expanding and leveraging our client base.

We will be conducting a series of investor-focused roadshows in the second half of this year and will be focused at conferences -- or will be active in conferences and taking proactive steps to engage with the market and enhance our investor relation activities. With that, I'd like to open it up our call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Mike Malouf of Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Michael Malouf

I guess, my first question is I was wondering if you could just give a little bit more color on the data offering that you're pursuing. Obviously, you've signed some large clients or at least has started to. Can you give us an example of what you're talking about maybe in the -- maybe even if you don't use names, just some specific color on that?

William Seagrave

I'm sorry. Could you restate that question? We had plugs problem here.

Michael Malouf

The question is, is that you announced that you've had some initial significant success in selling sort of a differentiated product around data. And I'm wondering if you could just give us a specific example of what you're actually offering these large multinational or Fortune 500 customer -- companies so we can understand that a little bit better.

Thomas Pallack

Good question, Mike. Bill, why don't you address that?

William Seagrave

Sure, yes. Thanks, Mike. It's really exciting actually. When you consider that the business to-date and pretty much the industry's business to-date is a reacting to the RFPs that come out from either a brand or more likely from their agencies, where a campaign has already been decisioned and determined as to what it would involve. And then we're sitting there in the industry as one of many people replying to those RFPs for delivery, media delivery. Now there's a little bit of differentiation that you can put into the RFP but the RFP is really always baked by the time it's put out onto the market. So the strategy we have is to just go around all of that, go to the brand direct or go to the agency as a partner of that agency and work with the brand direct in order to help them plan their campaign.

And that means you're now operating at a decisioning level of trying to help the client understand really what their customer is, where their customers have gone, what customers, in the case of retail, are visiting them, where else do they go. I mean, there's a million questions that you can answer at that level or that we're able to answer given this incredible amount of information we have that bridges about 2 years of activity. And so with that, we're able to gain a whole different set of consumer behavior based insights that we then package up and show the brand how they could really create a much different campaign or actually move the needle within the construct of whatever that business objective is about. So it moves us into now working with them for the value of the leverage insights that we can provide first and then, of course, we'll take all of the media placement campaign activity obviously that is associated with the results of those insights.

But being on the front edge of actually now planning their strategy, planning their objectives and then obviously helping to plan out the RFP results puts us in an incredible position for value gain in terms of transactional value. So walking in, we end up with long term research which is worth a lot; long term data; insight development which is worth a lot; and of course, all of the media campaigns we can get out of that.

Michael Malouf

Okay, great. And then just a quick question on the income statement. You mentioned that gross margins were down year-over-year. Actually, I think when I look at the model, lowest that I've ever seen them. So can you talk a little bit about why they went down over 700 basis points from last year? And sort of where you would expect not only gross margins to go but maybe the impact of this new data focus would drive gross margin on a percentage basis?

Mark Del Priore

Sure. Looking at the historical numbers -- well, so year-over-year, we had a -- part of one of our large media campaigns during Q2 was -- included some TV placement so that's obviously a very small margin. So that was part of the reason for it. Additionally, there's been some increased data that's been purchased and built out to grow that business. So those are the -- those were the 2 main reasons why gross margin came down. I think going forward, we would expect we have a higher-margin data product hitting our income statement that you'll start to see overall gross margins increase. But that's our expectation. But I think on the media placement side, we expect things to sort of stay about where they are.

Michael Malouf

About in the high 40s?

Mark Del Priore

Yes, call it high 40s, low 50s.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Champion of Cowen and Company.

Thomas Champion

I guess following up on the prior question, is it fair to say that the product direction you're heading in now is more of a data and insights as opposed to kind of execution of campaigns? I am just curious if you can expand on it a little bit. And I'm curious, to manage these larger campaigns, do you feel like you have the personnel and R&D capacity in the company currently? Is that something that you're going to have to go out and kind of recruit more muscle into the business? And maybe just last question, if I could, is just what should we think about as the timing for these newer customers to come online? Can they be implemented relatively faster? Is this kind of -- will this require a couple of quarters to get up and running?

William Seagrave

Sure. Thanks for the questions. I think there was 3 or 4 of them in there, so let me hit them one by one. First of all, the product lines, consider it as 2 different product lines both leveraging each other. So the media business continues on and we use it to leverage gathering up of more data so that the research side of our business continues to grow in strength as we move forward. What we're doing is we're offering both product lines 2 sets of solutions and we're presenting them in a consolidated package so that they're tied together. So that we're not moving away from the media business but we are adding a new business line. And the interesting piece here is that every time we get the data insights right, we should be in the best position to do all of the media placement for that, whatever project that media site research is driving.

So it's pretty exciting that, again, it moves us in that strategic partner side for the brand, who then reaches down to the agency and says, "All right, let's post out this campaign in support of whatever that series of objectives was derived to be." And we're #1 in the seat to do that. We're going to the brands now and Swirl was our first announcement. The relationship there represents the combination of both of those pieces such that we're at the brand, we sell the program, they go to Swirl and Swirl is turning to us to run the media campaign for them. So we end up on both hits. So it's going to be just an incredible leverage point for us from a business standpoint. In terms of the ability to execute against that right now, today, we're in a position to do this today. In terms of bringing on the research insights programs and executing on them, that's a matter of closing the businesses and moving it forward.

But we have the capacity right now or the intellect, I should say, to begin to exercise against that immediately. And you'll start to see, as we mentioned earlier in the call, the announcements of some of these larger customers and brands that are -- or agencies, I should say, that are moving forward, Swirl being the first. I think I got all your questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger of Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

You guys mentioned on several occasions SITO didn't have any real advantage in the adtech market. Are you suggesting that location-based advertising is commoditized and then second, are you suggesting real-time attribution is commonplace in the adtech -- for adtech companies?

William Seagrave

I don't believe we said it doesn't have difference or a competitive advantage. We said that it was not being leveraged fully by the prior activities. So the idea here is we are now leveraging that, both the capabilities within the product itself which includes the attribution which is an incredible capability. But focusing it on an impact, not as a just tag on to a campaign. And as I said, the data that has been amassed over the last 2 years and the insights that we're now mining and driving out of it is just incredible from the impact it will have at the brand level. So don't for a minute believe that we, at a product level, do not have wonderful competitive advantage. We do. And we're just merging it up now with the data that's being -- that has been driven out of this product and amassed here so that, as I said before, we're getting a double hit on all things.

Brian Kinstlinger

Got it. And then for a million-dollar ad campaign, what would a customer potentially spend on average to work with a company like yourselves to build a RFP?

William Seagrave

Well, let me put it to you this way. What do you think it's worth for a large nationwide retailer to know a year ago what customers went to their stores and do not today go to their stores? I mean, that's the kind of advantage we can now bring to that retailer. And from there, being able to march forth and say, "All right, let's do their million-dollar campaign." But the advantage of that research far exceeds the value of that campaign in your example.

Brian Kinstlinger

Right. So just sorry, that didn't answer the question. So are you saying they spend more than $1 million to do a $1 million campaign because there's a lot of value there? Or, I mean, I'm just trying to understand what -- how you kind of look at it in terms of is it going to be much more worthwhile to help build the RFP than it is to actually run the campaign?

William Seagrave

I'm not sure how to answer that. I think it's as advantageous to do one and the other together. If I got $1 million spend -- and forget about the $1 million spend. My point is that the value associated with driving and it's not just driving the RFP, it's building the campaign strategy with them. It's to focus that brand into a direction where we can actually help them move whatever needle that campaign is supposed to do. And it may result down to a $1 million campaign but it may have a research associated with it that's much more valuable than that or the $1 million might be just a part of it.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And then finally and you mentioned you expect sequential uptick in revenue, it sounded like I think third quarter traditionally has been very seasonally maybe light. So maybe talk about what's driving that growth and maybe how much you have in backlog that will be recognized in the third quarter?

Thomas Pallack

I think what's driving it is this new combination of products, that in combination with, honestly, the management team coming in with the senior connections that we have with large companies has really changed the way we're approaching things. We are focusing in on, shall we say, the executive sale which has been way different -- a different focus than what they have done before. So by doing that, we're able to, shall we say, less customers focus in on the larger ones that will spend more money.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over Mr. Tom Pallack, Chief Executive Officer, for closing comments.

Thomas Pallack

Well, I want to thank you very much for the opportunity to finally come on in and meet and talk to a lot of you folks. And I appreciate this opportunity and we'll look forward to meeting you out in the future, out on the field.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.